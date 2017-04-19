Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies call up pitching prospect Ben Lively; paternity leave for Pat Neshek

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com April 19, 2017 1:20 PM

Another Phillies pitching prospect is on his way to The Show.

Right-hander Ben Lively, who is 12-6 with a 3.15 ERA and 0.93 WHIP for Lehigh Valley since the start of 2016, was recalled from Triple A. 

The Phillies have a roster opening for a few days with reliever Pat Neshek going on paternity leave. 

Lively, who was scheduled to start for the IronPigs on Thursday, will help out in the bullpen. 

The move comes a day after the Phillies selected the contract of RHP Mark Leiter Jr., who could serve as the long man. The Phillies also brought up Zach Eflin on Tuesday before his start at Citi Field, and gave Jake Thompson 10 starts last summer. Mark Appel and Nick Pivetta, also in the Triple A rotation, could be up at some point this season as both are on the 40-man roster.

Lively, 25, was acquired by the Phillies from the Reds prior to 2015 for Marlon Byrd. He dominated last season at Double A Reading, going 7-0 with a 1.87 ERA before making the jump to Triple A, where he was also effective.

Lively is not a hard thrower but he is a strike thrower -- 66 percent of his pitches last season were strikes, and he's walked just 2.2 batters per nine innings since joining the Phillies' system.

It's the realization of a lifelong dream for another Phillies prospect.

Best of MLB: Addison Russell hits walk-off homer as Cubs top Brewers 7-4

By The Associated Press April 19, 2017 10:30 PM

CHICAGO -- Addison Russell hit a three-run homer off Neftali Feliz that capped a four-run ninth inning and lifted the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Wednesday.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Willson Contreras' RBI single in the sixth Carlos Torres, and Russell's run-scoring single cut the deficit to one run in the eighth.

Trying for his first four-out save this year, Feliz (0-2) struck out Javier Baez to strand a runner on third. But Jon Jay walked with one out in the ninth, took third on a single by pinch-hitter Miguel Montero and scored on Kris Bryant's single.

Anthony Rizzo ground out, and Russell hit his second home run this season, a drive into the left-field bleachers.

Wade Davis (2-0) worked around a walk in the ninth to win in relief of Kyle Hendricks, who tied his career-high with four walks in five innings. Travis Shaw and Jett Bandy homered off Hendricks, who finished third in the NL Cy Young Award voting last year (see full recap).

Judge's big blast helps Yankees cap grand homestand
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge hit a long homer, Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1 Wednesday night to wrap a superb homestand.

New York went 8-1 in its first stretch at Yankee Stadium this season, its most wins in a homestand since going 9-1 from July 17-26, 2009.

Judge followed Starlin Castro's three-run shot in the fifth with his 448-foot drive for the Yankees' first back-to-back homers of the season. Chase Headley and Aaron Hicks also went deep to give New York a season high four home runs.

Dylan Covey (0-1) got knocked around in his second major league start, allowing eight runs, 10 hits and three homers over five innings (see full recap).

Mitch Haniger's 3 hits, 4 RBIs lifts Seattle past Miami 10-5
SEATTLE -- Rookie Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits and four RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 10-5 on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games.

Seattle has stabilized after a shaky first 10 day, receiving a punch of offense on a day Felix Hernandez (2-1) did not have his best stuff.

Haniger led the charge. A night after breaking up a potential no-hitter with a ninth-inning double, Haniger scored in the first inning, had a two-run single in the second and clanged a two-run double off the wall in deep center field in the fourth. Kyle Seager also drove in four runs and was on base four times as the Mariners went 6-3 on their only homestand of April.

Miami starter Edinson Volquez (0-2) barely made it through three innings, giving up four runs and five hits. He walked four for the second straight start (see full recap).

Liriano, bullpen pitch 6-hitter, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 3-0
TORONTO -- Francisco Liriano and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Darwin Barney hit a two-run single and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Pillar had three hits for the second straight game and stole two bases as the Blue Jays won for the third time this season and improved to 2-6 on their homestand.

Toronto scored three unearned runs in the second after Troy Tulowitzki reached leading off on a throwing error by third baseman Pablo Sandoval. Tulowitzki took third and Russell Martin reached second on a fielding error by first baseman Mitch Moreland. Barney singled with one out, and Ezequiel Carrera had a two-out RBI single.

AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-2) allowed six hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked one.

Liriano (1-1) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings. After consecutive singles to Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts, but Joe Biagini got Hanley Ramirez to ground into a double play.

Instant Replay: Mets 5, Phillies 4

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 19, 2017 9:47 PM

BOX SCORE

NEW YORK -- Jay Bruce singlehandedly beat the Phillies on Wednesday night. The New York Mets' rightfielder hit a pair of home runs and drove in all of his team's runs in a 5-4 win over the Phils at Citi Field.

Bruce put his team up 3-2 with a three-run shot off Vince Velasquez in the sixth. Two innings later, he broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run shot against Edubray Ramos.

Bruce has six homers on the season, four against the Phillies.

The Mets are 30-13 against the Phils since the start of 2015. They have out-homered the Phils, 81-35, since the start of 2015.

Starting pitching report
Velasquez survived traffic on the bases in the first two innings and turned in 1-2-3 innings in the third, fourth and fifth innings. He took a shutout into the sixth inning and that's where the walls came tumbling down. He allowed four hits and a walk in the inning and the Mets took the lead on the three-run homer by Bruce.

Mets starter Robert Gsellman pitched into the eighth inning. He gave up three runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out seven. Gsellman faced one batter in the eighth. That was Aaron Altherr, who doubled and scored the tying run.

The Phillies have scored six runs in the eighth inning the last four games, three times to tie the game and once to take the lead.

Bullpen report
Ramos took the loss. He gave up a leadoff single to Yoenis Cespedes in the eighth, then the two-run homer to Bruce on a 94-mph fastball down the middle.

Addison Reed survived a run in the ninth and got the save for the Mets.

At the plate
The Phils scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings on an RBI ground out by Maikel Franco and an RBI single by Velasquez.

The Phils tied the game in the eighth on a leadoff double by Altherr and a two-out single by Michael Saunders. They cut the Mets' lead to 5-4 in the ninth on a triple by Freddy Galvis and a sacrifice fly by Daniel Nava.

Franco is hitless in his last 21 at-bats.

Bruce has 11 RBIs in five games against the Phils this season.

In the field
Rightfielder Saunders and first baseman Tommy Joseph combined on a 9-3-2 relay to the plate to cut a run in the first inning.

Third baseman Franco collided with Velasquez on a pop up in the sixth and the ball dropped in. Franco was charged with an error. He had called the ball. Velasquez should have cleared out.

Transactions
The Phillies added their second rookie pitcher in 24 hours when Ben Lively was called up to replace reliever Pat Neshek, who was placed on paternity leave. Neshek could be gone for three days. On Tuesday, the Phils added Mark Leiter Jr. Coming to the majors is a dream come true for both pitchers (see story).

Up next
The series concludes on Thursday night with Aaron Nola (1-0, 3.27) opposing Mets' fireballer Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.95).

