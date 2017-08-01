Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies call up RHP Drew Anderson from Double A Reading

By CSNPhilly.com Staff August 01, 2017 3:35 PM

The Phillies on Tuesday recalled RHP Drew Anderson from Double A Reading to fill the roster spot left from the Joaquin Benoit trade.

The 23-year-old Anderson was drafted by the Phillies in the 21st round of the 2012 MLB draft. He suffered an elbow injury in 2014 that required Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2015 season recovering. 

He pitched well enough in 2016 (2.70 ERA in 70 innings at Clearwater and Lakewood) to garner a spot on the 40-man roster, protecting him from the Rule 5 draft. 

Anderson has already pitched a career-high 95 2/3 pro innings this season. He's 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 19 games (all starts). He's recorded 78 strikeouts and 33 walks.

"After hearing that, it was time to kick it in gear," Anderson said back in February of being added to the 40-man. "I was like, 'Let's do this.'

"I've had some ups and downs, but I feel like I'm on track now."

The Phillies traded four veterans — Pat Neshek, Howie Kendrick, Jeremy Hellickson and Benoit — over the last week. General manager Matt Klentak sees the trades as not only receiving value for players who would be free agents at season's end, but also as an opportunity for young players like Anderson to get a look.

"Now we turn the page and for the last two months of the year, we get to see a lot more young players play," Klentak said Monday. "Those young players have been really playing well for the last couple of weeks, as evidenced by the sweep here (of the Braves)."

Phillies-Angels 5 things: First look at Mike Trout since 2014

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com August 01, 2017 2:15 PM

Phillies (39-64) at Angels (51-55)
10:07 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

The non-waiver trade deadline has passed, ushering in a month of August in which trades can be made but are more difficult (see story).

The Phillies open the month with an eight-game, three-city road trip that begins with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here are five things to know for the opener on Tuesday:

1. Trout watch
The only other year the Phillies faced Mike Trout was 2014, when he went 2 for 17 with a triple and seven strikeouts in four games.

We all know Trout is unlikely to have another modest series. He was having yet another MVP-caliber season when he went on the disabled list in May for the first time in his career. He underwent thumb surgery on May 31, but because he's Mike Trout, he returned about three weeks earlier than expected.

Trout has picked up right where he left off, hitting .315/.422/.500 with three homers and nine RBIs in 14 games since returning. Overall this season, he's hit .332/.452/.682 — all three numbers are career highs. 

The book on Trout for several years was to attack him with high fastballs because his plate coverage on low pitches is so, so good. But he's even fixed that relative weakness, making it even more impossible to pitch to him.

From 2011-15, Trout hit .145 on pitches at the letters or above and .216 on high pitches in the strike zone.

In 2016 and 2017, he's hit .203 on pitches at the letters or above and .268 on high pitches in the strike zone.

As his plate coverage has improved, Trout's strikeout rate has dropped from 22.5 percent from 2011-15 to 20.2 percent the last two seasons. Meanwhile, his walk rate has increased from 12.5 percent to 17.0 percent.

Two tremendous months could potentially put Trout back ahead in the MVP race, but it looks like Jose Altuve's award to lose at this point.

2. Nola becoming a must-watch
The evolution of Aaron Nola from mid-rotation piece to ace may be underway.

Nola has been utterly dominant his last seven starts, going 5-1 with a 1.49 ERA, .189 opponents' batting average and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings. 

All four of his pitches are plus-pitches at the moment. His four-seam fastball is maxing out at 95 mph. His two-seam fastball has generated a .137 batting average the last seven starts. He struck out seven Astros last week just on curveballs. And he's most excited about his changeup command, which he feels is the best it's ever been.

Nola has two knee-buckling pitches in the two-seamer and curveball. Both pitches are capable of freezing even the hitters who've seen him a lot. Thus, the Angels could be in for a rude awakening. 

Only three active Angels — Andrelton Simmons, Yunel Escobar and Ben Revere — have seen Nola and they're a combined 4 for 22 with a double, no walks and three strikeouts.

3. Familiar foe in Nolasco
The Phillies faced Ricky Nolasco 22 times from 2006-13 when he was in the National League but have seen him just once since 2014. Nolasco spent those first eight seasons with the Marlins before being traded to the Dodgers midway through 2013 and then signing with the Twins in free agency.

Nolasco signed a big contract with Minnesota — four years, $49 million — but had a terrible run with the Twins, going 15-22 with a 5.44 ERA in 57 games. The Twins then traded him to the Angels at last year's deadline for starting pitcher Hector Santiago.

Nolasco pitched well late last season for the Angels but is struggling again this year, with a 4-12 record and 5.07 ERA through 21 starts. Righties have hit .309 with a .907 OPS against him and lefties have hit .262 with an .804 OPS. 

Nolasco has allowed 27 home runs, tied with Masahiro Tanaka for the most in the majors.

Because the Phillies have faced Nolasco only once since 2014, not a lot of guys on this team have extensive experience against him. Freddy Galvis is 2 for 7 with a double and triple. Cesar Hernandez is 3 for 3. Maikel Franco is 0 for 2 with two walks.

4. Red-hot Herrera
Controversy has swirled around Odubel Herrera recently because of all the bat flips and a few mental mistakes, but his bat has remained hot through it all.

Herrera demolished a three-run homer to the second deck in right field Monday, his 11th home run of the season. Since June 3, he's hit .339 with a .958 OPS, 20 doubles and eight home runs.

Since July 3, he's hit .383 with a 1.129 OPS, seven doubles and six homers. 

In all three of his big-league seasons, Herrera has had one of these extended hot streaks.

5. This and that
• Albert Pujols is a shell of his former self but is still a dangerous power hitter. He went deep twice on Sunday for his 15th and 16th homers of the year. He's hitting just .233 with a .280 OBP, though, and has only 10 doubles because he can barely move these days.

• The Angels are not a good American League offense but they do have a few players other than Trout who can hurt you. Simmons is enjoying his best offensive season, hitting .302 with an .812 OPS. Escobar, another former Braves shortstop, is a .272 hitter but is typically a tough out. He leads off for the Halos.

• Cesar Hernandez has hit .333 with a .422 on-base percentage in 13 games since returning from the DL.

For Phillies, wrong year to have power-based trade chip like Tommy Joseph

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com August 01, 2017 11:08 AM

I was watching a Braves-Cubs game back on July 17 and Freddie Freeman stood out, though not for the offensive reasons we've come to expect.

In both the fifth and sixth innings, the Cubs loaded the bases with two outs against Julio Teheran. Both times, they failed to score. If not for Freeman, they would have cleared the bases each time.

Freeman made diving stops down the first-base line on hard-hit balls by Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist. He gloved both of them and tossed to first in time for both to result in nothing but groundouts. 

Freeman literally saved his team six runs that night in the span of two innings.

First base may be the easiest of the defensive positions, but it's not the least important.

I've thought about those plays several times over the last few weeks as it pertains to Tommy Joseph, a player the Phillies did not trade by Monday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Perhaps it's a bit unfair to say this, but Joseph wouldn't have made either play — I've seen him enough defensively over the last two seasons to confidently say that. It's no major knock on him because there are a bunch of first basemen who wouldn't have made those plays. Freeman's glove is one of the best in baseball.

But I kept thinking back to those plays by Freeman when people would ask me whether the Phillies would trade Joseph by the deadline to clear a spot for first-base prospect Rhys Hoskins. Joseph's lack of defensive value had to hurt his trade value.

According to Fangraphs, Joseph has cost the Phillies seven runs on defense this season and six last season for a total of minus-13 runs. There are 25 first basemen who have played enough innings to qualify this season, and only Oakland's Yonder Alonso has cost his team more runs.

Joseph is a much better thrower than Ryan Howard ever was, but his range is limited and he doesn't make as many plays down the line as an above-average defensive first baseman does. Those are extremely important plays because they always result in extra bases.

The reason the Phillies couldn't find a suitable trade return for Joseph is that there were few contenders out there in need of a first baseman. The Yankees lost Greg Bird early in the season but eventually filled their hole with the acquisition of Todd Frazier. The Rays traded for Lucas Duda. 

The Mariners stuck out to me and continue to stick out as a potential landing spot for Joseph because they have 33-year-old journeyman Danny Valencia on a one-year deal playing first base, and their general manager is Jerry DiPoto, Matt Klentak's friend and the man who hired him back in 2012 as the Angels' assistant GM.

But even a team like the Mariners, which could use another powerful right-handed bat, probably looks at Joseph and wonders what we wonder: Just how valuable is he?

What Joseph has going for him
• He's 26 years old.

• In 736 plate appearances the last two seasons, he has 37 homers, 36 doubles and 100 RBIs.

• He's under club control through the end of the 2022 season and will likely make between $550,000 and $600,000 again next year.

So he's young and cheap with power.

What Joseph has working against him
• In those 736 plate appearances, he has a .311 on-base percentage, has grounded into 29 double plays and struck out 167 times. 

• Only four first basemen have grounded into more double plays than Joseph since the start of 2016, and all four have at least 325 more plate appearances than he does. His rate of GIDPs is by far the highest.

• As for that .311 OBP, it's 28th out of 29 first basemen, better than only Brandon Moss.

The goal here is not to make Joseph seem like a player completely devoid of value. If the Phillies place him on revocable waivers this month, he's sure to be claimed by another team because of his youth, cost and power. 

But because of his flaws from a defensive, baserunning and plate selection standpoint, teams won't be willing to trade a nice prospect or major-league piece to the Phillies for him.

Joseph resigned to a trade?
"I haven't thought about it in a while," Joseph said Monday after the trade deadline passed. "When stuff first started to come out, you could always think about it with the idea of what could happen. Now that it's passed, I'm happy that I'm still here.

"When you are playing the game, you stay away from it because I'm not worried about it when I'm here. I'm worried about playing the game and preparing for it. The times you get interested in it is when you are away from the field. In the last week to 10 days, I've done a good job of staying away from that stuff."

Still, Joseph sounds like a man who knows he might be joining another organization this winter and recognizes it's out of his control.

"I mean, this game, you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable," he said. "This is a hard game and not everyone plays their whole career with the same team. We're well aware of it, so we continue to move."

Klentak on Monday was asked again about Joseph and downplayed the Phillies' need to make a move, even though Hoskins has done about all he can at Triple A.

"Tommy Joseph had three more hits today," the GM said. "He had a couple of big hits on this homestand. Tommy's having a pretty good year. We're not going to rush anything while we're getting pretty good production out of first base. Rhys is having an outstanding year himself. There will likely come a time where we'll make a decision on that, but for right now we're getting productivity at first base – both in the big leagues and at Triple A – and that's just fine.

Can they keep both 1B?
Klentak is right to not rush things with a Joseph trade. It would have served little purpose to trade Joseph for 20 cents on the dollar at the trade deadline just to carve out a spot for Hoskins. Yes, that roster spot is valuable since Hoskins looks like a legitimate piece of the Phillies' future, but if the options are trading Joseph for a meaningless return or just keeping him as a bench bat or insurance in case Hoskins doesn't pan out, Klentak and the Phillies would be wise to just keep Joseph.

Wrong time to be all power
Unfortunately for the Phils, Joseph's best skill, his power, has never been more common leaguewide. Mike Moustakas and Justin Smoak have 30 homers. Logan Morrison has 26. Scott Schebler has 23. There are 46 players in total who have at least 20 home runs and that list will more than double by season's end.

If baseball was in a 2014-like power drought, perhaps a player like Joseph would have more trade value. But MLB is on pace right now for 6,111 home runs, which would be 418 more than any year ever.

"I think we'll enter the offseason with an open mind to see what's out there in terms of acquisitions and what the trade market leads to," Klentak said. "I think a lot of our offseason will be dictated by how we play in the final two months and how our young players will continue to progress."

If the Phillies do indeed trade Joseph this winter, the best type of return could be a player in a similar situation in another city — a player who is either blocked at his position or has a prospect breathing down his neck to take his job. But again, that team would also have to have a need for a first baseman or DH, which drastically limits the trade market. 

There isn't an easy solution to the Phillies' first-base conundrum. If there was, it would have already been made.

