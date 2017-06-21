Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Cardinals 5 things: Big night for Nick Pivetta, who impressed at Fenway

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 21, 2017 10:40 AM

Phillies (22-47) vs. Cardinals (32-37)
The Phillies competed with the Cardinals for 10 innings last night before two of their fringe major-league relievers — Edubray Ramos and Casey Fien — faltered in the 11th.

The result was their 12th loss in 13 games, a defeat that puts them on pace to lose 111 games.

As mentioned earlier this week, that trio of 100-loss Astros teams in 2011, '12 and '13 had a better record than the Phils through this point each year.

Tonight, the Phils turn to a young pitcher who built momentum and confidence his last time out.

1. Big night for Pivetta
Nick Pivetta opened some eyes last week at Fenway Park when he outdueled Chris Sale with seven shutout innings, nine strikeouts and a whole lot of mid-90s fastballs.

We knew Pivetta had velocity but his fastball had more zip and late life last week in Boston than it did in his previous six major-league starts. He induced 15 swinging strikes, including some whiffs on fastballs that would have been hittable had they been a tick or two slower.

These were some really good, disciplined hitters Pivetta struck out, too. He whiffed Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi twice and Dustin Pedroia, Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley once apiece.

Pivetta's fastball averaged 94.9 mph against the Red Sox and maxed out at 97.8. But it's the development of his slider and curveball that will dictate whether he sticks in the rotation or becomes a bullpen piece long-term. Pivetta threw some tight sliders in Boston but will need to show consistency with that pitch.

At the very least, hopefully, last week showed Pivetta that his fastball has enough life that he doesn't have to nibble with it on the first pitch. There are a lot of hitters he'll be able to throw it past. Entering his last start, Pivetta had the lowest first-pitch strike rate in the National League.

Pivetta faced these Cardinals on June 10 and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks in five innings. He'll again have to deal with a patient lineup.

2. Hoping for more vs. Wacha
Michael Wacha has struggled in four of his last five starts, pitching well against only the Phillies. On June 9, he allowed two runs to them in six innings and induced a season-high 13 groundballs.

His next time out, Wacha's struggles popped back up as he lasted just four innings and put 10 men on base. 

In the meeting two weeks ago, the Phillies went 1 for 14 in at-bats ending in a Wacha changeup or cutter. Simply put, he got them to hit his pitch, which was either a jamming cutter or a fading changeup.

As we saw last night with Mike Leake, it doesn't really matter if the pitcher facing the Phillies has been struggling lately.

Howie Kendrick (6 for 10, double, homer, two walks) and Maikel Franco (3 for 10, two doubles) have had the most success against Wacha.

3. Rally-killers
Tommy Joseph grounded into two double plays last night in the Phillies' best two run-scoring situations. That gives him 12 on the season, second in the National League to only Maikel Franco (13).

This is just one of the many reasons the Phillies' offense has been so anemic. Joseph and Franco are counted on to be run producers, and while they've knocked in some runs via the home run, they've done little else with men on base. Joseph is hitting .206 with runners on base and Franco is hitting .218.

When you have your middle-of-the-order bats failing to move runners, your catchers slumping badly, your leftfielder coming back to Earth, your leadoff batter on the DL and your shortstop hitting .230 ... you're not going to score many runs.

We're pretty much at the point where if Howie Kendrick or Aaron Altherr doesn't have a standout game, the Phillies aren't going to score three-plus runs. And even when Kendrick does do his thing (he was 3 for 4 last night with three line-drive singles) it doesn't equal success for the Phils.

4. Trade chips
Jeremy Hellickson made his best start of the season last night, inducing 15 swings-and-misses and allowing one run over seven innings. He'll have about five more starts before July 31, meaning he has a handful of chances to boost his trade value ahead of the deadline.

Kendrick's three hits last night raised his season batting line to .339/.397/.470. Talk about consistency: The lowest Kendrick's batting average has been entering any game this season was .317 on Saturday. Since then, he's gone 7 for 14 (all singles).

A team might not come calling for Hellickson but there will certainly be suitors for Kendrick, a solid and valuable veteran bat who can play five different positions.

A team's need for Kendrick would increase if its second baseman or leftfielder gets injured. There's no clear fit just yet for such a versatile player, but the Angels and Royals could use the second-base help if they decide to make a small purchase at the deadline. He'd also be a pretty good fit for the Cardinals.

5. This and that
• Pete Mackanin has talked often this season about the lack of crooked numbers the Phillies have put up. They've scored multiple runs in an inning 61 times. Their opponents have done it 92 times. 

• The Phils had no extra-base hits last night for just the third time all season.

• Despite the Cardinals' seven-spot in the 11th inning last night, their offense is lacking. They don't have a big bopper in the middle of the order and would probably really like to have Matt Holliday back. Matt Carpenter and Yadier Molina are tough outs but there is no one in this lineup you circle with the note "stay away" next to it.

• Pat Neshek is now at 28 innings with two earned runs. Of his 30 appearances, 29 have been scoreless. Since allowing his only runs of the season on a two-run homer to Michael Taylor in D.C. on May 14, Neshek has pitched 14⅓ scoreless innings, allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out 13.

• Ramos has made two straight appearances in which he's put at least two men on base, allowed at least two earned runs and failed to record an out. The last Phillies reliever to do that twice in a row was Tyler Walker back in 2009.

Hapless Phillies fall to 25 games under .500 — and it's not even officially summer yet

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 21, 2017 12:19 AM

Three hours before Tuesday night's game, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak sat in the dugout and talked about how important a player's ability to control the strike zone was to the franchise.

So it's probably safe to say that Klentak didn't approve of reliever Edubray Ramos' work in the top of the 11th inning.

Ramos walked the first two batters of the frame on nine pitches — a gross violation of the control-the-strike-zone ideology — and both quickly turned into runs in the Phillies' 8-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals (see Instant Replay).

The game had been tied, 1-1, when the 11th inning began. After Ramos' ugly showing, Casey Fien was lit up for a two-run double, a pair of two-run homers and another RBI double as the Cardinals turned a close game into a laugher.

The Cardinals are a sub-.500 team that has played inconsistently all season. They have just seven wins in June; four have come against the Phillies, baseball's worst team.

The Phils have lost 12 of their last 13. They are 25 games under .500 before the first official day of summer and manager Pete Mackanin admitted that he worries about losing becoming a habit.

"Yeah, I think about that a lot," he said. "The only thing I can think of to change is just continue doing the same type of work we do before the games. We work on every aspect of the game. Rather than get negative, I want to stay positive with the guys. At the same time, let them know we need to do better at every area. So we need to work on fundamentals. Just concentrate on that. You have to hit and you have to pitch."

The Phils got some pitching Tuesday night. Included was Jeremy Hellickson's best start since April and good relief work from Joaquin Benoit, Hector Neris and Pat Neshek.

But the hits really weren't there. The Phils had seven hits for the night and all of them were singles. They had just five hits through the first 10 innings. One of the hits was a two-out single from Maikel Franco in the fourth. It drove in the Phillies' only run and it was sort of a gift run as St. Louis starter Mike Leake opened the frame by issuing his only two walks of the game. He pitched six innings of three-hit ball.

As Phillies players arrived at work Tuesday afternoon, they learned that two of their teammates, reliever Jeanmar Gomez and rightfielder Michael Saunders, had been cut from the team for simply not playing well (see story). They were replaced by reliever Hoby Milner and outfielder Cameron Perkins, two longtime farmhands and marginal prospects who had performed well at Triple A this season.

"When you have the worst record in baseball, it's safe to say things haven't gone exactly as planned," Klentak said. "Whether we're winning or we're losing, we're always going to be looking at potential roster moves to make us better. In this case, we're trying to get out of the basement. 

"I do think bringing up young players can have a positive effect on teams sometimes. Not to put all the pressure on the two guys we just called up, but injecting some new life into a team could be helpful. But we'll see. That should not be viewed as disparaging toward the two guys we just sent out because both of those guys are really good guys and really good teammates. So, hopefully, this will give us a spark.

"But this has as much to do with winning tonight and winning tomorrow and getting a look at some younger players. We still have some season left to go. It's trying to properly balance the present and the future."

Hellickson was sad to see Gomez and Saunders go.

"I'd rather not speak on that," he said. "Those were two great teammates that I wish could have stuck around a little longer. But that's just how it goes sometimes."

Hellickson, who had a 6.98 ERA in his previous nine starts, made some tweaks to his delivery and pitched seven innings of six-hit, two-walk, one-run ball. If he has a few more starts like that, some team will take him at the trade deadline. Of course, it will help that the Phillies are willing to pay down a big chunk of what remains on his $17 million salary.

"That's not on my mind," Hellickson said of a possible trade. "Getting on a nice little run is definitely on my mind. You know, it's not fun sitting around for four days after a bad start, so I just have to try to fix some things and bear down a little bit and hopefully get on a nice run before the [All-Star] break and get more consistent."

Does Hellickson expect to be traded?

"I don't know," he said with a laugh. "I have no idea. I wish I had an answer for you."

