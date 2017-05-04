Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Cubs 5 things: Closing the book on a frustrating road trip

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 04, 2017 11:30 AM

Phillies (12-14) at Cubs (15-12)
2:20 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Frustration has defined the Phillies' seven-game road trip to Los Angeles and Chicago, which ends this afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Phils look to even their series with the Cubs and avoid finishing the trip 1-6.

1. Close but no cigar
The Phillies have led at some point during all five of their losses during this road trip, a trend you can look at positively because it means they're competing against top teams, or negatively because it means they can't finish.

Four of the losses on this trip were decided by a combined six runs.

The Phillies are dropping a lot of close ones. They've played the most one-run games of any National League team and they're 5-7. 

Interestingly, only four NL teams are over .500 in one-run games: the Rockies (8-0), Nationals (5-2), Mets and Diamondbacks (4-3).

2. Eflin's turn
Lost in Saturday's epic ninth-inning collapse was another strong night from Zach Eflin.

Through three starts, Eflin has a 1.89 ERA, a .149 opponents' batting average and has allowed 13 baserunners in 19 innings. 

Eflin has as many seven-inning games in the last 11 days as Vince Velasquez has in his last 27 starts.

This past Saturday at Dodger Stadium, Eflin took the same mound where his season ended in ugly fashion in 2016 and he dazzled, allowing just two runs on solo homers in the first and seventh innings. He had three 1-2-3 innings and three innings with just one baserunner.

Eflin really had his sinker and slider working in his last start. He threw a season-high 58 sinkers and 20 sliders after averaging 38 sinkers and eight sliders in his first two starts. He induced 13 ground balls in L.A.

In these first three successful starts of 2017, Eflin has consistently kept his pitches low in the zone, which is his best path to success. He's thrown 55.3 percent of his pitches in the lower-third of the strike zone or below, and he's gotten the opposition to chase three of every 10 pitches outside the zone.

This is Eflin's first time facing the Cubs.

3. More luck vs. Lackey?
The Phillies face 38-year-old right-hander John Lackey, who beat them twice last season, limiting them to one run on seven hits in 14 innings.

Lackey, who breathes fire out on the mound and uses intimidation as a tactic, is 2-3 with a 5.10 ERA so far this season. Like Jake Arrieta, he's been hurt by the longball, allowing seven homers in his last four starts.

Lackey is a workhorse — I've often said I expect Jerad Eickhoff to have similar career numbers to him — and this season he's pitched exactly six innings in all five starts. He's allowed four runs or more in all but one of them.

Lackey's best pitch is his slider, which opponents hit .137 against in 227 at-bats last season and .216 against since 2007.

He'll attack right-handed hitters with a 90-92 mph fastball, a slider and sinker. Occasionally, he'll throw a curveball or changeup to them.

Against lefties, his rate of curves and changeups doubles.

Current Phils are 12 for 54 (.222) off Lackey with just one extra-base hit (a Freddy Galvis double), one RBI, one walk and 13 strikeouts.

Odubel Herrera has had the most success, going 4 for 10.

4. Important development for Franco
Maikel Franco needed the night he had Wednesday, when he went 3 for 4 with a pair of opposite-field, run-scoring singles. 

As Ricky Bottalico pointed out on Phillies Postgame Live, it was an important development because it will make pitchers think twice about just peppering him with outside pitches. They'll need to come in more if Franco continues to show a willingness to hit the ball where it's pitched and go to right field. 

And if that happens, he'll see more pitches middle-in, which will lead to more extra-base hits.

Franco is hitting .222/.295/.374. He's on pace for 25 home runs, 143 RBIs and 62 walks. He won't come close to that RBI total, but he does seem genuinely committed to seeing more pitches. Franco is averaging 3.88 pitches per plate appearance after seeing 3.57 last season.

5. This and that
• I saw a lot of Freddy Galvis slander last night because of his errant throw to the plate which hit the mound and allowed the Cubs' winning run to score. It seemed to go overlooked that Galvis made a tremendous diving stop up the middle to even be in position to nail the runner at the plate. So he made a bad throw. He gets a pass because he plays Gold Glove defense 98 percent of the time.

• Eickhoff's line last night was as deceiving as it gets. He cruised for most of the night, was victimized by soft, seeing-eye hits in his final inning, and the two inherited runs Joely Rodriguez allowed didn't help.

• With two more first-inning runs last night, the Phillies tied the Brewers for the major-league lead with 28. They lead the majors with a .340 batting average in the first inning and are second with a 1.009 OPS. It's a shame 24 more outs are required.

• Phillies' lineup:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Aaron Altherr, LF
3. Odubel Herrera, CF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Michael Saunders, RF
6. Tommy Joseph, 1B
7. Cameron Rupp, C
8. Freddy Galvis, SS
9. Zach Eflin, P

And for the Cubs:

1. Jon Jay, LF
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Addison Russell, SS
5. Miguel Montero, C
6. Albert Almora, CF
7. Javier Baez, 2B
8. John Lackey, P
9. Matt Szczur, RF

Best of MLB: Max Scherzer Ks 11 in Nationals' win over Diamondbacks

Best of MLB: Max Scherzer Ks 11 in Nationals' win over Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press May 04, 2017 10:45 PM

WASHINGTON -- Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 11 to bounce back from his worst outing this season, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Thursday.

Scherzer (4-2) allowed one run and two hits in seven innings. He also was 2 for 3 at the plate, driving in Washington's first run with a second-inning infield single that pitcher Braden Shipley could not pick up with his bare hand.

The NL Cy Young Award winner struck out the side in the fourth and the seventh, the only two innings he allowed a hit. He gave up Jake Lamb's homer in the seventh.

In his previous outing, Scherzer gave up five runs on Travis d'Arnaud's two homers in a 7-5 loss to the Mets last Friday (see full recap).

Gallo, Odor, Andrus homer in Rangers' win
HOUSTON -- Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.

After twice giving up leads earlier in the series, the Rangers went ahead 4-0 in the first inning and used the bullpen to help avoid a four-game sweep.

Marwin Gonzalez homered in his fifth straight start for Houston.

Odor's homer off Joe Musgrove (1-3) came with one out in the first. Singles by Nomar Mazara, Carlos Gomez and Gallo made it 2-0 with two outs and Mike Napoli hit a two-run double.

Gallo padded the lead with a two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning and Andrus had a solo shot in the ninth.

A.J. Griffin (3-0) picked up the win, yielding one earned run in five innings in his return from the disabled list because of gout in his left ankle (see full recap).

Hanigan's hit lifts Rockies over Padres in 11
SAN DIEGO -- Ryan Hanigan's RBI infield single in the 11th inning lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Hanigan, who had homered earlier in his Rockies' debut, hit a grounder up the middle that Erick Aybar fielded, but he was unable to flip the ball to Cory Spangenberg at second for a force. That allowed Ian Desmond to score.

Chad Qualls (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win. Greg Holland followed for his 12th save, although the tying run did reach base.

Brad Hand (0-1) took the loss (see full recap).

Votto, Adleman lead Reds over Pirates, 4-2
CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, leading Tim Adleman and the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Thursday.

Adam Duvall drove in Votto both times as the Reds won for the fourth time in five games. Cincinnati is 6-1 against the Pirates this year.

Gift Ngoepe and Francisco Cervelli each had RBI doubles for Pittsburgh, which has dropped four of five.

Adleman (1-1), who set career highs while allowing eight hits and five earned runs in his last start at St. Louis, regrouped to allow six hits and two runs in six innings.

Michael Lorenzen pitched two perfect innings of relief. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Ivan Nova, the NL's Pitcher of the Month for April, continued to struggle against the Reds. After allowing a season-high eight hits in six innings of a 9-2 loss to Cincinnati on April 12, Nova (3-3) gave up 10 hits and four runs in six innings this time (see full recap).

Phillies finish brutal road trip in fitting fashion, a 13-inning loss to Cubs

Phillies finish brutal road trip in fitting fashion, a 13-inning loss to Cubs

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 04, 2017 9:20 PM

BOX SCORE

CHICAGO — They said it was going to be a tough road trip, but they were wrong.

It was a brutal road trip.

Just buh-roo-tal.

The Phillies left home a week ago riding a wave of euphoria and a six-game winning streak as they headed to Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field for a little seven-game test against two teams that played in the postseason last year, one of which won it all.

Test flunked.

The Phillies lost all three against the Los Angeles Dodgers and three of four against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs, capped by Thursday's excruciating 5-4 defeat in 13 innings (see Instant Replay).

"Well, that was a tough one to lose," manager Pete Mackanin said after the Phils lost Thursday's marathon on a throwing error by Freddy Galvis with two outs in the 13th.

Mackanin said the same thing after Saturday night's loss in Dodger Stadium. Hector Neris was torched for three homers on four pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning in that one as the Phils blew a three-run lead.

The Phillies' bullpen did not suffer as dramatic a meltdown Thursday afternoon, but it was still pretty ugly as it turned what was headed toward being a trip-ending win into a gut-turning loss.

Zach Eflin pitched seven innings of three-run ball and was on his way to a win thanks to a tie-breaking solo home run by Cameron Rupp in the top of the eighth inning.

Six outs from victory, the Phils' bullpen could only get one of them before the Cubs tied the game on a solo home run by Miguel Montero with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Joaquin Benoit served up the homer, his second to blow a save this season.

The Phillies' bullpen has been tagged for a staggering 21 homers this season, the most in the majors.

Ouch.

The bullpen, namely Jeanmar Gomez and Joely Rodriguez, actually bounced back and pitched well the rest of the way. Gomez tap-danced out of trouble en route to two scoreless innings. Rodriguez pitched out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the 12th by rolling a 6-9-3 double-play ball into a five-man infield.

Mackanin had a short bullpen. Mark Leiter Jr. and Edubray Ramos were unavailable because of recent workload and Pat Neshek, who threw 29 pitches Wednesday, was rendered unavailable because he warmed up before Benoit came in and then cooled off.

"I threw 30 pitches last night," said Neshek, who actually threw 29. "I got hot all inning and then we got the lead and Benoit was in, so I sat down. My understanding is you get hot once after throwing 30 pitches so I was good."

So with just Neris at his disposal, Mackanin stuck with Rodriguez for a third inning, the 13th. Albert Almora Jr. led off with a double. Rodriguez then got a groundball out and walked Ben Zobrist intentionally to set up a double play. That brought up speedy Matt Szczur, the former Villanova two-sport star. He stroked a groundball to second baseman Cesar Hernandez. Hernandez threw to shortstop Galvis at second for the first out but Galvis' hurried relay was wide of first base. The error allowed Almora to trot home with the winning run.

Galvis, a finalist for the NL Gold Glove at shortstop last season, made just eight errors in 2016. He made two in this game, both throwing, and made a poor throw in Wednesday night's loss.

"Freddy feels terrible," Mackanin said. "As good as he is, he's human.

"He's so good defensively, you don't expect him to make any errors. When he makes an error, I'm shocked. It's a bad way to lose. But he won't lose confidence; he's too good a player."

Galvis did feel terrible.

He knew Szczur could really run.

"I tried to make a speedy throw and just threw it off target," Galvis said.

As Galvis spoke to reporters, he cradled an ice-filled white sanitary stocking in his right hand. He was clearly icing his throwing hand. Yet, when asked about it, he hid the ice pack behind his back.

"It's good," he said.

Maybe the hand is not so good. Maybe that partially explains the bad throws. Stay tuned on that one.

The loss was tough to swallow even beyond Benoit's blown save and Galvis' error. Leadoff man Hernandez had four hits and Aaron Altherr, Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco, hitters Nos. 2, 3, 4, combined for six hits. Rupp's bat continued to warm with three hits, including the clutch homer that gave the Phils the lead.

"We had a little good, a little bad and a little bad luck," Mackanin said.

The bad luck included both Galvis and Brock Stassi lining into double plays.

But bad luck alone doesn't lead to a 1-6 road trip. The Phils were plenty bad plenty often on this trip and that will turn you into roadkill when you play teams like the Dodgers and Cubs.

