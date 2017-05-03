Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Cubs 5 things: Jerad Eickhoff has handled the best NL offenses

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 03, 2017 2:50 PM

Phillies (12-13) at Cubs (14-12)
8:05 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

The Phillies and Cubs traded blowout wins in the first two games of their four-game set at Wrigley Field, which continues tonight with another intriguing pitching matchup.

1. Eickhoff the stopper?
A night after Jeremy Hellickson made by far his worst start of the season, the Phillies look for at least a quality start out of the ever-reliable Jerad Eickhoff.

Eickhoff, who is also coming off his worst start of 2017, enters 0-2 with a 3.56 ERA. He gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks in 5⅔ innings last Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Eickhoff has been one of the few pitchers in the National League to stymy the Cubs the last few seasons. He's faced them three times since debuting late in 2015 and gone 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He's struck out 23 Cubs in 20 innings while holding them to a .186 batting average.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo (hitless) are a combined 2 for 17 off Eickhoff with nine strikeouts. Left-handed hitting Jason Heyward (2 for 5, two doubles) and Ben Zobrist (2 for 5, double, walk) have seen him the best.

One of the most impressive things during Eickhoff's young career has been his success against upper-echelon teams. The Cubs, Nationals and Mets have had the NL's most powerful offenses during Eickhoff's career and against those teams he has a 2.63 ERA in 15 starts.

That 12-6 curveball is tough for even the most polished hitters to pick up.

2. Cleanup futility
The Phillies had another strong performance out of the two-hole Tuesday night when Aaron Altherr went 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk. 

But Maikel Franco, batting cleanup, continues to struggle with runners in scoring position, hitting .161 in that situation. 

It's why the Phillies have not been a prolific offense despite leading the majors in batting average (.343), on-base percentage (.407) and slugging percentage (.578) from the 1-2 spots.

Franco has had a few good nights this season but is just entirely too inconsistent right now to be a productive everyday cleanup hitter. The Phillies are wasting a lot of run-scoring opportunities, just as they did in Ryan Howard's final days when he'd provide the occasional home run but get on base less than 30 percent of the time.

3. First-inning success
With those 1-2 batters hitting well, it's no surprise that the Phillies have some of the majors' best numbers in the first inning this season.

The Phils lead the majors with a .337 batting average in the first inning and are second to the Brewers with a .400 OBP and .604 slugging percentage. 

They've scored 26 runs in the first inning, which is again second in MLB to the Brewers.

It follows that the Phils have been one of the majors' worst teams in the middle innings. They've hit just .209/.279/.319 in innings 4-6. That .598 OPS is worst in the National League and second-worst in the majors.

4. Arrieta in a funk
In 2015, when Jake Arrieta became a household name by going 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA, he had the lowest rate of hits and home runs allowed in the majors.

That season, he allowed just 10 home runs and 150 hits in 229 innings. 

This season, he's already surrendered six home runs in 29 innings.

Arrieta is 3-1 with a 4.66 ERA through five starts. He's allowed more than three hits more per nine innings than he has the last two seasons.

His last time out, Arrieta gave up five runs on 10 hits at Fenway Park. The start before, he gave up five runs and two homers in six innings at the Reds.

He hasn't been able to command his sinker or slider consistently. In 2015 and 2016 his opponents hit .202 off the sinker and .195 against the slider. This season they've hit .333 off the sinker (with eight extra-base hits) and .429 against the slider.

Since joining the Cubs in 2013, Arrieta is 3-1 against the Phillies with a 1.63 ERA. 

Franco has the best numbers off him — 2 for 2 with two doubles and a walk. Daniel Nava is 4 for 12 with a homer and Michael Saunders is 0 for 4 with four strikeouts, so I think we know who's getting the start in the outfield. (Nava is indeed starting in left field.)

5. This and that
• Odubel Herrera has a .239 OBP over his last 11 games.

• We're 25 games into the season and Andres Blanco has started once.

• Kris Bryant left last night's game in the eighth inning with a calf injury but fully expects to play tonight.

• Eickhoff obviously needs to pepper Javier Baez with soft stuff tonight. Baez hit a hanging curveball for a mammoth home run last night during a 4-for-4 game.

• Pete Mackanin said Tuesday that he would turn to Joaquin Benoit again the next time the Phillies have a ninth-inning lead.

MLB Notes: Ex-Phillie Cole Hamels expected to miss 8 weeks with oblique strain

By The Associated Press May 03, 2017 6:40 PM

HOUSTON -- The Texas Rangers say left-hander Cole Hamels is expected to miss eight weeks because of a strained right oblique.

The Rangers put Hamels on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and recalled righty Anthony Bass from Triple-A Round Rock.

Hamels was scratched from his scheduled start shortly before Tuesday night's game at Houston. He said he felt discomfort in his right side while warming up.

The four-time All-Star is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season. The 33-year-old is 24-6 since Texas got him from Philadelphia at the trade deadline in 2015, and was the MVP of the 2008 World Series for the Phillies.

Indians: Kluber placed on 10-day DL with back issue
DETROIT -- The Cleveland Indians have put ace right-hander Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

Kluber was removed from Tuesday night's game at Detroit after three innings because of back discomfort. The Indians recalled right-hander Joe Colon from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts this season. His durability was crucial last year, when he helped the Indians win the American League pennant despite injuries that decimated the rest of the starting rotation. Kluber has made at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons, and he won the Cy Young Award in 2014.

Colon has made nine relief appearances at Columbus this year, posting an ERA of 0.87.

Athletics: LHP Sean Doolittle to DL with shoulder strain
MINNEAPOLIS -- Oakland Athletics reliever Sean Doolittle has been put on the 10-day disabled list due to a strain of the left shoulder that has troubled him for three seasons.

The move was made before the game at Minnesota on Wednesday, and Doolittle was sent home for treatment. Manager Bob Melvin said he's not anticipating a quick return for Doolittle, an All-Star in 2014 who missed 121 games in 2015 and 59 games in 2016 with shoulder injuries.

The 30-year-old left-hander has a 3.52 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings over nine appearances this season. He had three days of rest prior to his most recent outing on Saturday and threw only five pitches, but his history dictated a cautious approach.

Marlins:Teams places Volquez on 10-day DL with right thumb blister
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Miami Marlins have put Edinson Volquez on the 10-day disabled list with a right thumb blister and recalled right-hander Nick Wittgren from Triple-A New Orleans.

The moves announced Wednesday come one day after Volquez struck out nine but allowed a career-high eight walks in 4 1/3 innings of the Marlins' 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

The right-hander struggled with the blister, throwing just 42 of 91 pitches for strikes. He became the first starter to walk at least eight batters and strike out at least nine while pitching less than five innings since 1900, the Marlins said, citing information from the Elias Sports Bureau.

Volquez is 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in six starts this season.

 

Tonight's lineup: Herrera slides down to 5th; Nava in for Saunders

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 03, 2017 4:25 PM

The Phillies' left-handed bench contingent of Daniel Nava, Brock Stassi and Andrew Knapp makes another appearance in Wednesday's lineup against Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta.

It's no surprise to see Nava in the lineup. He's 4 for 12 with a home run off Arrieta, while Michael Saunders is 0 for 4 with four strikeouts (see game notes).

Pete Mackanin took a look at the matchups and decided to play Nava in left field and Aaron Altherr in right.

Altherr, who's been on fire of late, bats third. Odubel Herrera, who has just a .239 on-base percentage over his last 11 games, slides down to fifth.

It's the first time Herrera has started and batted anywhere other than third in 33 games dating back to last September.

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Daniel Nava, LF
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Odubel Herrera, CF
6. Brock Stassi, 1B
7. Freddy Galvis, SS
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Jerad Eickhoff, P

And for the Cubs:

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Ben Zobrist, RF
5. Addison Russell, SS
6. Jason Heyward, CF
7. Miguel Montero, C
8. Jake Arrieta, P
9. Javier Baez, 2B

