Phillies-Cubs 5 things: Jerad Eickhoff has handled the best NL offenses

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 03, 2017 2:50 PM

Phillies (12-13) at Cubs (14-12)
The Phillies and Cubs traded blowout wins in the first two games of their four-game set at Wrigley Field, which continues tonight with another intriguing pitching matchup.

1. Eickhoff the stopper?
A night after Jeremy Hellickson made by far his worst start of the season, the Phillies look for at least a quality start out of the ever-reliable Jerad Eickhoff.

Eickhoff, who is also coming off his worst start of 2017, enters 0-2 with a 3.56 ERA. He gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks in 5⅔ innings last Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Eickhoff has been one of the few pitchers in the National League to stymy the Cubs the last few seasons. He's faced them three times since debuting late in 2015 and gone 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He's struck out 23 Cubs in 20 innings while holding them to a .186 batting average.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo (hitless) are a combined 2 for 17 off Eickhoff with nine strikeouts. Left-handed hitting Jason Heyward (2 for 5, two doubles) and Ben Zobrist (2 for 5, double, walk) have seen him the best.

One of the most impressive things during Eickhoff's young career has been his success against upper-echelon teams. The Cubs, Nationals and Mets have had the NL's most powerful offenses during Eickhoff's career and against those teams he has a 2.63 ERA in 15 starts.

That 12-6 curveball is tough for even the most polished hitters to pick up.

2. Cleanup futility
The Phillies had another strong performance out of the two-hole Tuesday night when Aaron Altherr went 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk. 

But Maikel Franco, batting cleanup, continues to struggle with runners in scoring position, hitting .161 in that situation. 

It's why the Phillies have not been a prolific offense despite leading the majors in batting average (.343), on-base percentage (.407) and slugging percentage (.578) from the 1-2 spots.

Franco has had a few good nights this season but is just entirely too inconsistent right now to be a productive everyday cleanup hitter. The Phillies are wasting a lot of run-scoring opportunities, just as they did in Ryan Howard's final days when he'd provide the occasional home run but get on base less than 30 percent of the time.

3. First-inning success
With those 1-2 batters hitting well, it's no surprise that the Phillies have some of the majors' best numbers in the first inning this season.

The Phils lead the majors with a .337 batting average in the first inning and are second to the Brewers with a .400 OBP and .604 slugging percentage. 

They've scored 26 runs in the first inning, which is again second in MLB to the Brewers.

It follows that the Phils have been one of the majors' worst teams in the middle innings. They've hit just .209/.279/.319 in innings 4-6. That .598 OPS is worst in the National League and second-worst in the majors.

4. Arrieta in a funk
In 2015, when Jake Arrieta became a household name by going 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA, he had the lowest rate of hits and home runs allowed in the majors.

That season, he allowed just 10 home runs and 150 hits in 229 innings. 

This season, he's already surrendered six home runs in 29 innings.

Arrieta is 3-1 with a 4.66 ERA through five starts. He's allowed more than three hits more per nine innings than he has the last two seasons.

His last time out, Arrieta gave up five runs on 10 hits at Fenway Park. The start before, he gave up five runs and two homers in six innings at the Reds.

He hasn't been able to command his sinker or slider consistently. In 2015 and 2016 his opponents hit .202 off the sinker and .195 against the slider. This season they've hit .333 off the sinker (with eight extra-base hits) and .429 against the slider.

Since joining the Cubs in 2013, Arrieta is 3-1 against the Phillies with a 1.63 ERA. 

Franco has the best numbers off him — 2 for 2 with two doubles and a walk. Daniel Nava is 4 for 12 with a homer and Michael Saunders is 0 for 4 with four strikeouts, so I think we know who's getting the start in the outfield. (Nava is indeed starting in left field.)

5. This and that
• Odubel Herrera has a .239 OBP over his last 11 games.

• We're 25 games into the season and Andres Blanco has started once.

• Kris Bryant left last night's game in the eighth inning with a calf injury but fully expects to play tonight.

• Eickhoff obviously needs to pepper Javier Baez with soft stuff tonight. Baez hit a hanging curveball for a mammoth home run last night during a 4-for-4 game.

• Pete Mackanin said Tuesday that he would turn to Joaquin Benoit again the next time the Phillies have a ninth-inning lead.

Phillies-Cubs 5 things: Closing the book on a frustrating road trip

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 04, 2017 11:30 AM

Phillies (12-14) at Cubs (15-12)
Frustration has defined the Phillies' seven-game road trip to Los Angeles and Chicago, which ends this afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Phils look to even their series with the Cubs and avoid finishing the trip 1-6.

1. Close but no cigar
The Phillies have led at some point during all five of their losses during this road trip, a trend you can look at positively because it means they're competing against top teams, or negatively because it means they can't finish.

Four of the losses on this trip were decided by a combined six runs.

The Phillies are dropping a lot of close ones. They've played the most one-run games of any National League team and they're 5-7. 

Interestingly, only four NL teams are over .500 in one-run games: the Rockies (8-0), Nationals (5-2), Mets and Diamondbacks (4-3).

2. Eflin's turn
Lost in Saturday's epic ninth-inning collapse was another strong night from Zach Eflin.

Through three starts, Eflin has a 1.89 ERA, a .149 opponents' batting average and has allowed 13 baserunners in 19 innings. 

Eflin has as many seven-inning games in the last 11 days as Vince Velasquez has in his last 27 starts.

This past Saturday at Dodger Stadium, Eflin took the same mound where his season ended in ugly fashion in 2016 and he dazzled, allowing just two runs on solo homers in the first and seventh innings. He had three 1-2-3 innings and three innings with just one baserunner.

Eflin really had his sinker and slider working in his last start. He threw a season-high 58 sinkers and 20 sliders after averaging 38 sinkers and eight sliders in his first two starts. He induced 13 ground balls in L.A.

In these first three successful starts of 2017, Eflin has consistently kept his pitches low in the zone, which is his best path to success. He's thrown 55.3 percent of his pitches in the lower-third of the strike zone or below, and he's gotten the opposition to chase three of every 10 pitches outside the zone.

This is Eflin's first time facing the Cubs.

3. More luck vs. Lackey?
The Phillies face 38-year-old right-hander John Lackey, who beat them twice last season, limiting them to one run on seven hits in 14 innings.

Lackey, who breathes fire out on the mound and uses intimidation as a tactic, is 2-3 with a 5.10 ERA so far this season. Like Jake Arrieta, he's been hurt by the longball, allowing seven homers in his last four starts.

Lackey is a workhorse — I've often said I expect Jerad Eickhoff to have similar career numbers to him — and this season he's pitched exactly six innings in all five starts. He's allowed four runs or more in all but one of them.

Lackey's best pitch is his slider, which opponents hit .137 against in 227 at-bats last season and .216 against since 2007.

He'll attack right-handed hitters with a 90-92 mph fastball, a slider and sinker. Occasionally, he'll throw a curveball or changeup to them.

Against lefties, his rate of curves and changeups doubles.

Current Phils are 12 for 54 (.222) off Lackey with just one extra-base hit (a Freddy Galvis double), one RBI, one walk and 13 strikeouts.

Odubel Herrera has had the most success, going 4 for 10.

4. Important development for Franco
Maikel Franco needed the night he had Wednesday, when he went 3 for 4 with a pair of opposite-field, run-scoring singles. 

As Ricky Bottalico pointed out on Phillies Postgame Live, it was an important development because it will make pitchers think twice about just peppering him with outside pitches. They'll need to come in more if Franco continues to show a willingness to hit the ball where it's pitched and go to right field. 

And if that happens, he'll see more pitches middle-in, which will lead to more extra-base hits.

Franco is hitting .222/.295/.374. He's on pace for 25 home runs, 143 RBIs and 62 walks. He won't come close to that RBI total, but he does seem genuinely committed to seeing more pitches. Franco is averaging 3.88 pitches per plate appearance after seeing 3.57 last season.

5. This and that
• I saw a lot of Freddy Galvis slander last night because of his errant throw to the plate which hit the mound and allowed the Cubs' winning run to score. It seemed to go overlooked that Galvis made a tremendous diving stop up the middle to even be in position to nail the runner at the plate. So he made a bad throw. He gets a pass because he plays Gold Glove defense 98 percent of the time.

• Eickhoff's line last night was as deceiving as it gets. He cruised for most of the night, was victimized by soft, seeing-eye hits in his final inning, and the two inherited runs Joely Rodriguez allowed didn't help.

• With two more first-inning runs last night, the Phillies tied the Brewers for the major-league lead with 28. They lead the majors with a .340 batting average in the first inning and are second with a 1.009 OPS. It's a shame 24 more outs are required.

• Phillies' lineup:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Aaron Altherr, LF
3. Odubel Herrera, CF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Michael Saunders, RF
6. Tommy Joseph, 1B
7. Cameron Rupp, C
8. Freddy Galvis, SS
9. Zach Eflin, P

And for the Cubs:

1. Jon Jay, LF
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Addison Russell, SS
5. Miguel Montero, C
6. Albert Almora, CF
7. Javier Baez, 2B
8. John Lackey, P
9. Matt Szczur, RF

Phillies prospect Scott Kingery powering way toward majors

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor May 04, 2017 9:04 AM

READING, Pa. — Phillies prospect Scott Kingery is a power hitter now, if only temporarily. It's the latest twist in the young second baseman’s tale. 

Such reinvention probably shouldn’t come as a surprise anymore, seeing as the one constant in his career has been change. Isn’t he the guy who went from Arizona walk-on to Pac-12 batting champion? The guy who began college as a middle infielder, switched to center field, then returned to the infield?

Why, yes. Yes, he was.

So he wants to be a power hitter now? Sure, why not?

Never mind that he stands 5-10 and weighs 180 pounds; he has blasted six homers in 21 games this season at Double-A Reading, to tie for the Eastern League lead. It likely won’t last — he’s more of a line-drive guy — but it just shows that Kingery can seemingly be anything he wants to be.

Perhaps, even, the parent club’s starting second baseman.

That’s the complicated part, given the team’s middle-infield logjam. Cesar Hernandez, the Phillies’ current regular at second, has become one of their better hitters. And slick-fielding Jesmuel Valentin, playing at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, is ahead of Kingery in the pecking order as well.

Certainly, though, Kingery has served notice that he is every bit the player he appeared to be when the Phils took him in the second round of the 2015 draft. He spent that year at Single-A Lakewood, then began last year at high-A Clearwater before a late-season call-up to Reading, in conjunction with Valentin’s jump from Double-A to Triple-A.

At one point after Kingery’s arrival in Reading last year, a Phillies official told CSNPhilly’s Jim Salisbury that there were nights when he was “the best player on the field.” And recall that last year the Fightins were stocked with prospects like J.P. Crawford, Rhys Hoskins, Dylan Cozens, all of whom are now at Triple-A.

This year it’s been more of the same for Kingery. He is slashing .284/.378/.605. He has stolen five bases in as many attempts. And he makes all the plays in the field.

“He’s as quick as anybody turning the double play, on the pivot,” manager Greg Legg said. “Fast hands, excellent range, comes to play every day. Doesn’t miss too many. He’s been real sure-handed. Confident player. Excellent on cutoffs and relays. He’s got kind of a knack for being in the right spot. He looks like he’s got a chance to be a real good one for us.”

That comes as no surprise to Legg, a former middle infielder who also managed Kingery in Clearwater.

“I’m spoiled,” Legg said. “I’ve seen nothing but good.”

The power surge was, however, unexpected. Kingery, who turned 23 last Saturday, homered eight times in his first 197 professional games. But he spent the offseason tinkering with his swing and working in the weight room, and is now reaping the benefits.

“Last year I was getting forward, messing with my eye level a little bit,” he said after Tuesday’s 7-2 victory over New Hampshire. “It was more the line-drive swing. I was hitting a lot of groundballs, just chopping them into the ground. This year, staying on the back side, I can get a lot more line drives and get some carry on the ball.”

Though he admitted he had been getting a little too big with his swing in Reading’s cozy FirstEnergy Stadium. 

“I had to go back to that line-drive approach,” he said.

Tuesday’s 3-for-5 night was more typical. He led off the bottom of the first with a single, stole second, went to third on a flyball and scored on Carlos Tocci’s single. He opened the third with another single, this one ahead of Andrew Pullin’s homer, then smacked a two-out RBI triple in the sixth.

“Hitting 15 or so homers, that’s a bonus,” Legg said of Kingery. 

Better that he remains who he really is — a polished fielder and a guy, the manager said, who is “a tough out and a thorn in everybody’s side — one of those guys that everybody wants on their team and doesn’t want to play against.”

Kingery, who in 2016 hit .293 in 94 games at Clearwater and .250 in 37 games with Reading, also homered twice during his 6-for-21 exhibition stint with the big club this spring, a stay that was valuable in many other ways.

For one thing, he said, it gave him a jolt of confidence. For another, he came to understand how big leaguers operate, what the day-to-day grind is like.

There was also this.

“The food was delicious up there,” he said with a laugh. “But no, everyone was really helpful, really nice. If they saw something, they were going to point it out and try to help you. It was incredible.”

He wants a bigger taste eventually, but has no problem being patient.

“I don’t like to look too far ahead,” he said. “Obviously, there’s some great second basemen ahead of me right now. I can’t look up there, see what they’re doing and try to do better. I have to focus on what I can do here and at the level I’m at.”

He is a Phoenix native, and unrelated to former major league outfielder Mike Kingery. (“I get that question all the time,” Scott said.) His only scholarship offer coming out of high school was from Central Arizona College, a JUCO midway between his hometown and Tucson. He did, however, have an academic scholarship that granted him free tuition to any school in the state, and Arizona had a preferred walk-on spot for him, so off he went to cast his lot with the Wildcats.

“The first day I showed up I kind of told myself, ‘Hey, I can hang with these guys,’” he said.

He had been a shortstop in high school, but the ’Cats were set in the middle infield. One of the coaches, as a result, asked him if he had ever played the outfield. Kingery said he had, which wasn’t completely true; his experience out there amounted to a game or two in high school.

“So they threw me out there (in center),” he said, “and the first inning I’m out there, there’s bases loaded and someone drills one in the gap. I run it down, lay out and make a diving catch to save all the runs.”

Just like that, he was an centerfielder. He spent his first two years at that position, his last one at second, playing alongside star shortstop Kevin Newman. Kingery batted a Pac-12 leading .392 that season and was taken 48th overall, 31 picks after the Pirates selected Newman.

Now there are those scouts who believe Kingery might be a better prospect than his former double-play partner.

It’s just another twist in his tale, another bit of reinvention. Nothing new there.

