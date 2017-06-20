Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies DFA Michael Saunders, Jeanmar Gomez; call up Cam Perkins, Hoby Milner

Phillies DFA Michael Saunders, Jeanmar Gomez; call up Cam Perkins, Hoby Milner

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 20, 2017 3:03 PM

After giving the Michael Saunders experiment nearly three months, the Phillies on Tuesday designated the veteran outfielder for assignment.

They also DFA'd reliever Jeanmar Gomez. The Phils have 10 days to either trade them, release them, place them on waivers or outright them off the 40-man roster to the minor leagues, if they accept.

To replace Saunders and Gomez on the 25-man roster, the Phillies selected the contracts of outfielder Cam Perkins and left-handed reliever Hoby Milner.

The Phillies guaranteed Saunders $10 million in the form of $9 million this season and a $1 million buyout on his 2018 club option.

In 61 games, he hit .205/.257/.360 with six home runs, 20 RBIs and 51 strikeouts. Saunders' .257 OBP was the lowest among all 78 National Leaguers who qualify for the batting title.

Gomez, who saved 37 games last season, had a 7.25 ERA this year in 18 appearances.

The right-handed hitting Perkins, 26, was the Phillies' sixth-round pick in 2012 out of Purdue. In six minor-league seasons, he's hit .283 with a .755 OPS. This season at Lehigh Valley, Perkins hit .298/.388/.476 with 17 doubles, six homers and 21 RBIs. 

Milner gave the IronPigs a 2.60 ERA in 22 appearances with 27 strikeouts and just four walks in 27⅔ innings. He'll give the Phillies a lefty specialist in the bullpen. Lefties were just 9 for 45 (.200) off Milner at Triple A with 14 K's.

Neither Perkins nor Milner has appeared in the majors.

If you're wondering why it was Perkins and not Nick Williams or Dylan Cozens who got the call Tuesday, the Phillies' rationale is likely that they wanted to continue to get both outfield prospects everyday playing time at Triple A, whereas they won't feel the need to start Perkins every day in the majors.

Hapless Phillies fall to 25 games under .500 — and it's not even officially summer yet

Hapless Phillies fall to 25 games under .500 — and it's not even officially summer yet

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 21, 2017 12:19 AM

BOX SCORE

Three hours before Tuesday night's game, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak sat in the dugout and talked about how important a player's ability to control the strike zone was to the franchise.

So it's probably safe to say that Klentak didn't approve of reliever Edubray Ramos' work in the top of the 11th inning.

Ramos walked the first two batters of the frame on nine pitches — a gross violation of the control-the-strike-zone ideology — and both quickly turned into runs in the Phillies' 8-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals (see Instant Replay).

The game had been tied, 1-1, when the 11th inning began. After Ramos' ugly showing, Casey Fien was lit up for a two-run double, a pair of two-run homers and another RBI double as the Cardinals turned a close game into a laugher.

The Cardinals are a sub-.500 team that has played inconsistently all season. They have just seven wins in June; four have come against the Phillies, baseball's worst team.

The Phils have lost 12 of their last 13. They are 25 games under .500 before the first official day of summer and manager Pete Mackanin admitted that he worries about losing becoming a habit.

"Yeah, I think about that a lot," he said. "The only thing I can think of to change is just continue doing the same type of work we do before the games. We work on every aspect of the game. Rather than get negative, I want to stay positive with the guys. At the same time, let them know we need to do better at every area. So we need to work on fundamentals. Just concentrate on that. You have to hit and you have to pitch."

The Phils got some pitching Tuesday night. Included was Jeremy Hellickson's best start since April and good relief work from Joaquin Benoit, Hector Neris and Pat Neshek.

But the hits really weren't there. The Phils had seven hits for the night and all of them were singles. They had just five hits through the first 10 innings. One of the hits was a two-out single from Maikel Franco in the fourth. It drove in the Phillies' only run and it was sort of a gift run as St. Louis starter Mike Leake opened the frame by issuing his only two walks of the game. He pitched six innings of three-hit ball.

As Phillies players arrived at work Tuesday afternoon, they learned that two of their teammates, reliever Jeanmar Gomez and rightfielder Michael Saunders, had been cut from the team for simply not playing well (see story). They were replaced by reliever Hoby Milner and outfielder Cameron Perkins, two longtime farmhands and marginal prospects who had performed well at Triple A this season.

"When you have the worst record in baseball, it's safe to say things haven't gone exactly as planned," Klentak said. "Whether we're winning or we're losing, we're always going to be looking at potential roster moves to make us better. In this case, we're trying to get out of the basement. 

"I do think bringing up young players can have a positive effect on teams sometimes. Not to put all the pressure on the two guys we just called up, but injecting some new life into a team could be helpful. But we'll see. That should not be viewed as disparaging toward the two guys we just sent out because both of those guys are really good guys and really good teammates. So, hopefully, this will give us a spark.

"But this has as much to do with winning tonight and winning tomorrow and getting a look at some younger players. We still have some season left to go. It's trying to properly balance the present and the future."

Hellickson was sad to see Gomez and Saunders go.

"I'd rather not speak on that," he said. "Those were two great teammates that I wish could have stuck around a little longer. But that's just how it goes sometimes."

Hellickson, who had a 6.98 ERA in his previous nine starts, made some tweaks to his delivery and pitched seven innings of six-hit, two-walk, one-run ball. If he has a few more starts like that, some team will take him at the trade deadline. Of course, it will help that the Phillies are willing to pay down a big chunk of what remains on his $17 million salary.

"That's not on my mind," Hellickson said of a possible trade. "Getting on a nice little run is definitely on my mind. You know, it's not fun sitting around for four days after a bad start, so I just have to try to fix some things and bear down a little bit and hopefully get on a nice run before the [All-Star] break and get more consistent."

Does Hellickson expect to be traded?

"I don't know," he said with a laugh. "I have no idea. I wish I had an answer for you."

Best of MLB: Bryce Harper extends hitting streak to 13 games in Nationals' win

Best of MLB: Bryce Harper extends hitting streak to 13 games in Nationals' win

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 11:17 PM

MIAMI -- Bryce Harper started the scoring with a two-run single that extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and Gio Gonzalez pitched seven innings to help the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 12-3 on Tuesday night.

Daniel Murphy had two RBIs and hit his 12th homer for the Nationals. Teammate Stephen Drew had three hits and three RBIs, and Ryan Zimmerman drove in three runs with a double and a single.

The NL East leaders went 7 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Gonzalez (7-1) allowed three runs, struck out eight and won his fourth straight decision. The left-hander, who grew up in nearby Hialeah, improved to 7-3 in 13 starts against his hometown team with an ERA of 2.19.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 19th homer for the Marlins (see full recap).

Slater 3-run homer helps Giants snap skid at 7
ATLANTA -- Austin Slater hit a three-run homer after the Braves botched a potential double-play grounder, sparking the San Francisco Giants to a 6-3 victory over Atlanta that snapped a seven-game losing streak Tuesday night.

Matt Moore (3-7) pitched seven strong innings for his first win in over a month, and the shaky Giants bullpen protected the lead.

Julio Teheran (6-5) was up 2-0 and cruising toward his first home win since opening night at SunTrust Park, only to be let down by his defense in the eighth inning. The Braves were charged with three errors in all, the biggest coming when shortstop Dansby Swanson dropped a throw trying to turn a double play.

On the very next pitch, Slater lined one into the right-field seats for his second homer of the season. The Giants went on to score five runs in the inning, also taking advantage of throwing errors by reliever Ian Krol and first baseman Matt Adams.

Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his 11th save in 15 chances (see full recap).

Kuhl gets 1st win since April as Pirates top Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- Chad Kuhl got his first victory since April, Andrew McCutchen homered for the fifth time in seven games and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Jose Osuna's three-run homer highlighted the Pirates' six-run first inning. McCutchen's two-run single and David Freese's RBI hit accounted for the other runs, all scored before Zach Davies (7-4) recorded a second out.

Kuhl (2-6) went 12 starts without a win after beating Atlanta 6-4 on April 8. The young right-hander allowed two runs and seven hits over five innings, walked two and matched his career high of six strikeouts (see full recap).

Load more