Phillies-Diamondbacks 5 things: Arizona might actually be hotter than hell this week

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 23, 2017 12:15 PM

Phillies (23-48) at Diamondbacks (46-27)
9:40 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

A week after being swept at home by the Diamondbacks, the Phillies head out to Arizona to begin a nine-game road trip. The first four games in Arizona for a rare weekend wraparound series that ends Monday.

Let's take a look at the opener:

1. Hot as hell
This isn't the best time for the Phillies to be heading to Phoenix. This week has been among the hottest nationally in recorded history, topping out at 119 degrees in some places and reaching as high as 125 in others. The National Weather Service noted that temperatures reached 127 in the California desert on Tuesday.

It was so hot in Phoenix this week that flights have been canceled because planes can't take off.

It's already hard enough to pitch at Chase Field, which favors hitters to the extreme because of elevation, the best batter's eye in baseball and just overall small-ish dimensions. Luckily, it has a retractable roof which could be used to cancel out the heat this weekend.

2. Spot start for Leiter
Mark Leiter Jr. gets a spot start tonight in place of Jerad Eickhoff, who went on the 10-day DL Tuesday with an upper back strain.

Leiter made 12 appearances out of the Phillies' bullpen from April 28 through June 2, posting a 4.74 ERA. He had one really bad outing May 30 in Miami, but in his other 11 appearances had a 2.95 ERA.

The issue with Leiter was clearly his control. He walked 14 batters and struck out 12 in 19 innings, which mitigated the low number of hits (11) he allowed. And it's not like he missed the zone by a little. The league average rate of chasing pitches outside the strike zone is 29.5 percent. Leiter's rate was 17.2 percent, so a lot of those pitches weren't even competitive.

He threw 190 strikes and 144 balls in relief, about a 56-44 ratio.

The Phillies stretched Leiter back out when they sent him down to Triple A, giving him three starts. He struggled in the first two, allowing 10 runs in 7⅔ innings. But his start this past Sunday put him back on the Phils' radar — six shutout innings, two hits, no walks, six strikeouts.

Leiter hasn't thrown more than 74 pitches in any game this season so we're likely looking at between four and six innings from him tonight, depending on how efficient he can be against a top-tier offense.

3. The Chase Field effect
We're at the point now where there isn't much difference between Chase Field and Coors Field. Both are nightmares for pitchers and havens for hitters, especially those used to playing there.

Paul Goldschmidt has hit .387 with a .506 on-base percentage and .726 slugging percentage at home this season. 

Second baseman Brandon Drury has hit .370 at home. Shortstop Chris Owings has hit .342. Rightfielder David Peralta has hit .339. Third baseman Jake Lamb has hit 10 of his 16 homers at Chase Field.

Altogether, the D-backs have hit .293 with an .886 OPS at home. Their opponents, either because they have inferior offenses or try too hard to hit for power in Arizona, have hit just .229 with a .694 OPS.

It's no surprise the Diamondbacks have baseball's best home record at 26-9. The Phillies, meanwhile, have the game's worst road record at 9-28.

4. Kendrick killing it
Howie Kendrick had Thursday off and the Phillies were able to win without their best, most consistent bat. 

Kendrick has hit .350 in 30 games this season. That's the fourth-highest batting average in the majors among players with 130-plus plate appearances, behind only the Dodgers' Justin Turner (.387), the Brewers' Eric Sogard (.366) and the Mariners' Ben Gamel (.352).

Kendrick has reached base multiple times in 17 of the 30 games he's played. And it's not like these are cheap, bloop hits falling in. It's line drive after line drive after line drive. Kendrick's line drive rate is 26.1 percent, which is 11th-best in the NL and well ahead of guys like Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman, Giancarlo Stanton, Goldschmidt, Matt Kemp, Buster Posey, Corey Seager and many others. Granted, Kendrick has far fewer plate appearances.

As poorly as the Clay Buchholz and Michael Saunders acquisitions turned out is as well as the Kendrick trade has worked so far.

5. This and that
• The Phillies face D-backs lefty Patrick Corbin, who is 6-6 with a 5.19 ERA. He allowed four runs (two earned) to them in six innings in his last start.

• Freddy Galvis homered Thursday for the 21st time in the last 365 days. The only NL shortstop with more home runs over the last calendar year is Seager with 23.

• Maikel Franco grounded into his MLB-leading 14th double play Thursday afternoon. That's a career-high. He grounded into 13 double plays last season ... in 350 more plate appearances. He's on pace for 32 GIDPs.

• Pat Neshek had another scoreless appearance Thursday, his 30th in 31 tries. Combined with the two runs Dellin Betances allowed last night, Neshek now has the lowest ERA in the majors at 0.63. The question is: How often can he actually pitch?

• It looks like Luis Garcia is next in line to get the Phillies' save opportunities. He had that one disastrous outing in Atlanta but aside from that has a 1.65 ERA on the season. He's never looked better.

• Daniel Nava is 1 for his last 16 and 3 for his last 24. In 11 days, his batting average has dropped from .329 to .278 and his OPS from .945 to .806.

Best of MLB: Josh Reddick's big day helps Astros sweep A's

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 9:38 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Josh Reddick homered and scored four runs, Jake Marisnick and Marwin Gonzalez each went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 12-9 on Thursday.

The major league-leading Astros completed a four-game sweep with their 10th straight victory in Oakland and their 15th win in 16 games against the A's overall. They've won 12 of their last 14 road games. Their 27-8 record away from home is the best in the majors.

Reddick also doubled, tripled and drew a walk, and Marisnick and Gonzalez each drove in three runs.

David Paulino (2-0) struck out six and gave up three runs, seven hits and two walks. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander struck out five of his first six batters in his sixth career start.

Astros center fielder George Springer left with a left hand contusion after being struck by a fastball from Jesse Hahn (3-5) leading off the game. The ball also grazed Springer's left shoulder. Springer is tied for second in the AL with 21 home runs. His status is day-to-day (see full recap).

Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks blast Rockies
DENVER -- Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run homers, Zack Godley threw well into the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday.

Goldschmidt finished with three hits and four RBIs to increase his season total to 64, tops in the majors.

Arizona took two of three in the NL West matchup and is now tied with Colorado for second place in the division behind the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have won 12 of 14 and are a season-high 19 games above .500.

Godley gave up a home run to Charlie Blackmon to lead off the first inning, but shut down the Rockies from there.

Blackmon drew a walk in the third, then Godley erased him with a double-play ball to end the inning. He didn't allow a hit after Nolan Arenado's one-out single in the first and retired 19 of the next 20 batters before Raimel Tapia and Pat Valaika singled and doubled to lead off the eighth.

Godley (3-1) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out eight in seven-plus innings. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the eighth.

The Diamondbacks hit a Colorado rookie pitcher hard for the second straight night. Wednesday they scored 10 runs in the fourth off Jeff Hoffman, and Thursday they battered right-hander Antonio Senzatela (9-3) for nine runs in five innings.

Owings' homer in the third, his ninth, made it 5-1, and Goldschmidt hit his 18th to cap a four-run fourth to make it 9-1 (see full recap).

Knebel sets strikeout mark as Brewers top Pirates
MILWAUKEE -- Corey Knebel broke Arodlis Chapman's modern-era record for most consecutive games by a reliever with a strikeout at a season's start, fanning a batter for the 38th straight game and closing out the Milwaukee Brewers' 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Knebel struck out Josh Bell on a foul tip leading off the ninth. The 25-year-old right-hander retired Elias Diaz and Andrew McCutchen on popouts, finishing a four-hitter for his 12th save in 15 chances.

Chapman had set the mark since 1900 as part of a streak of 49 games for Cincinnati that began in August 2013 and ended the following August.

Travis Shaw drove in three runs with a homer and two doubles, and he came within inches of a second home run.

Chase Anderson (6-2) allowed two runs and two hits in six innings (see full recap).

Pete Mackanin 'not pleased' with Odubel Herrera's base-running blunders

By Joe Bloss | CSNPhilly.com Contributor June 22, 2017 7:30 PM

Odubel Herrera’s return to the dugout was so slow that home plate umpire Nic Lentz had to clap to speed him along. Herrera obliged, accelerating to an effortless jog until he left Lentz’s sight. Then he went back to a hung head and a crawling pace as he reached the steps. Boos met his ears through it all. 

Herrera was picked off third base by Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina for the second out of the fourth inning on Thursday. It didn’t matter much as the Phillies beat the Cardinals, 5-1 (see Instant Replay), guided by Aaron Nola’s the best outing in a long time (see story)

However, Herrera made a base-running blunder at the same spot Wednesday night, when he blew through a Juan Samuel stop sign and was out by a mile at home plate to make the final out in the ninth inning of a tie game. And later on Thursday, while on second during a running count and Maikel Franco behind him at first, Herrera didn’t run on the pitch.

These are mistakes any big-leaguer should avoid. And when he’s the only player a team has signed to a long-term deal, which is supposed to last into a new era that involves winning games, the mistakes sting a bit more. 

“I’m not pleased about it,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. 

Had Wednesday night’s gaffe been avoided, maybe the Phillies could have gone on to win. Thursday’s was more embarrassing than damaging. While displeased, Mackanin, who said he thought about giving Herrera Thursday off, understood what happened this time around.

“He was running contact. And when you’re running contact, you’re susceptible to getting picked off by a catcher, especially with a left-handed hitter up,” Mackanin said. “You have to be aware of that. They’re taught to be aware of that. He just didn’t take that first hard step back. And that deters the catcher from throwing to third base. It happened.” 

The Phillies have been picked off eight times this season. Entering Thursday, only four teams had been picked off more. 

The Phillies own a run scoring percentage (percentage of base runners that eventually score) of 28.0, which puts them in the bottom third of the league. While much of that can be attributed to bad bats, mistakes like Herrera’s are not helping the cause. 

At 25, Herrera is still figuring this whole thing out. But he was the Phillies’ only All-Star last year and is supposed to be a consistent presence in the lineup. 

Andres Blanco, on the opposite end of the spectrum, first saw major-league action in 2004, and should be providing a consistent presence in the Phillies’ clubhouse. Yet on Thursday, starting at second base instead of Howie Kendrick, Blanco made a veteran play on the base paths, which felt like the remedy to Herrera’s mental lapses.

In the bottom of the fifth, with two outs and Blanco on second base, Freddy Galvis grounded a ball up the middle. Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz sent an errant flip to second to get the final out, and Blanco was smart enough to round third and score after the ball got loose in the infield. Mackanin called it a heads-up play. 

“That’s the kind of players you’re looking for, the guys that are going to look for those kinds of things to happen,” Mackanin said, “and they don't assume a play is going to be made and assume they might be able to take an extra base.

“He’s a veteran. I’m glad he paid attention.”

