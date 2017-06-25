Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Diamondbacks 5 things: Erratic Hellickson facing his former team

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com June 25, 2017 10:48 AM

Phillies (24-49) at Diamondbacks (47-28)
4:10 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

After Friday's victory, the Phillies couldn't keep the good times rolling, losing 9-2 to the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Jeremy Hellickson will take on his former team in Game 3 of the four-game set, opposing spot starter Randall Delgado.

Here are five things to know for Sunday afternoon:

1. Hellickson vs. his former 'mates
A year after he was traded by his original franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays, Hellickson was dealt by the D-backs on Nov. 14, 2015 to the Phillies for minor leaguer Sam McWilliams. 

McWilliams is a 21-year-old righty in Single A for the D-backs right now, but his value is basically a bonus for Arizona: Hellickson was basically salary dumped on the Phillies, who bought low on the veteran righty.

While the 30-year-old lost his only start against Arizona last season, he went seven innings while allowing just three runs. And he provided a fair amount of value to the Phillies, pitching to a 3.71 ERA over 189 innings. 

He leads the team with 15 starts this season, but he hasn't lived up to the promise of last season nor the qualifying offer he signed in the offseason. He has a 4.61 ERA and has allowed 16 home runs in 84 innings, all while watching his strikeout rate dwindle to a career-low. 

Hellickson is actually coming off one of his better starts this year. He allowed just one run to the Cardinals in seven innings, even striking out four batters. He left with the game tied, but the Phillies' bullpen surrendered seven runs in a loss. The veteran righty hasn't won a start since May 19.

Hellickson has relatively good numbers against the current Diamondbacks squad, buoyed by a 1 for 11 mark from backup catcher Jeff Mathis. Paul Goldschmidt is 0 for 2 with three walks and a HBP against him, while Jake Lamb is 2 for 3 with a home run.

2. Randall on the spot
Delgado has seen his role on the D-backs staff flip-flop over the last month. He's moved from the bullpen to the rotation back to the bullpen.

And now he's back in the rotation. 

Delgado is making a spot start to keep the pitching staff fresh in the middle of a stretch where the team plays 13 games in 13 nights. He's not unfamiliar to starting, having worked in the Braves' rotation to begin his career. However, he started just once in the 2015 and 2016 seasons combined before making four starts this season. 

In his four starts, he was 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA over 20 innings, striking out 20. He threw just 25 pitches in his last appearance, which came in a two-inning relief appearance on June 21. He was stretched out to more than 90 pitches as a starter, but he will be 16 days removed from his last start. Therefore, the D-backs' bullpen will be on notice.

Delgado hasn't started against the Phillies since 2013 and holds a 3.29 ERA over 27 1/3 innings in nine total appearances against them. No current Phillie has faced him more than six times with Howie Kendrick going 0 for 5 with a walk against the righty. Maikel Franco is 3 for 3 with two home runs and a double.

3. The road ahead
Sunday's contest will be just the third game of a nine-game road trip for the Phillies. On Monday, they play the wraparound series finale against the D-backs and their ace, Zack Greinke, before traveling to Seattle for a two-game series.

The Phillies haven't played at Safeco Field since June 17-19, 2011. In that three-game set, the Phils lost two of three. The winning pitchers for the Mariners in that series, Michael Pineda and Jason Vargas, have been solid this season in the American League, albeit for the Yankees and Royals respectively. 

After the quick two-game set, the Phillies will play three games at Citi Field before returning home. The Phillies are 2-4 against the Mets, who they haven't faced since April. The Mets are just 33-41 this season and could field an All-Star team with their disabled list. 

Once the road trip ends, the Phillies play a pair of lackluster teams in the Pirates and Padres for seven games at Citizens Bank Park before the All-Star break. The Pirates are 35-40 while the Padres are 31-44. 

4. Players to watch
Phillies: Freddy Galvis has picked up at least two hits for the fourth straight game. The switch-hitting shortstop has gone 9 for 18 with three doubles, one triple and a homer during that stretch.

Diamondbacks: After going 1 for 4 with a walk and a run scored on Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt is batting .331/.448/.610 on the season. That line has All-Star written all over it.

5. This and that
• Ben Lively became the first Phillies pitcher to hit a home run since Chad Billingsley vs. the Mets in 2015. Bet you didn't expect a Billingsley reference in these game notes!

• Saturday was the Phillies' first loss at Chase Field since Aug. 11, 2015. The starter for the D-backs in that game? Jeremy Hellickson.

• Going into Saturday, the Diamondbacks rotation led all of baseball with 9.5 Wins Above Replacement and a 3.51 ERA. 

Phillies release Michael Saunders, Jeanmar Gomez

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 25, 2017 2:46 PM

The Michael Saunders experiment is finally over.

The Phillies have officially released Saunders and reliever Jeanmar Gomez after the pair were designated for assignment Tuesday. After clearing unconditional release waivers, the duo is now free to sign with any team.

Saunders signed a one-year, $9 million deal in the offseason to jolt the Phillies' power-needy corner outfield spots. Saunders floundered in his time with the Phillies, slashing .205/.257/.360 with six home runs, 20 RBIs and 51 strikeouts. Saunders boasted the league's worst on-base percentage among qualified hitters (.257). 

With a white-hot May, Aaron Altherr supplanted Saunders in the outfield, making the Phillies' big offseason acquisition expendable.

After saving 37 games in 2016, Gomez's late-season struggles carried over to 2017. Gomez tossed a 4.85 ERA in 2016, en route to tossing the eighth-most saves in baseball. He was a noticeably different pitcher as the season wore on, as he lost his grip on the closer position. Gomez rounded out the year with a 19.13 ERA in September.

Gomez posted a 7.25 ERA in 18 appearances this season.

Today's Lineup: Howie Kendrick misses 4th straight, Ty Kelly starts at second base

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 25, 2017 2:07 PM

After being demolished, 9-2, Saturday, Ty Kelly gets a rare start for the Phillies in Game 3 of four vs. the Diamondbacks (4:10/CSN).

Howie Kendrick will miss his fourth straight game while dealing with hamstring tightness. 

"We're just being cautious," manager Pete Mackanin said after Saturday’s loss.

Kelly will start at second base in his place. Andres Blanco had started the previous three games in Kendrick’s absence, where he went 1 for 11.

Kelly has hit .229 on the season with as many hits (8) as strikeouts. Kelly will bat eighth for the Phillies.

Freddy Galvis remains in the two-hole after picking up two hits Saturday. That's his fourth-straight game with at least two hits. Galvis is now hitting .300 in the month of June.

Jeremy Hellickson takes the mound for the Phillies, looking to build off of his best start of the month in his last outing. For more on Hellickson facing his former team, check out today’s game notes (see game notes)

Here is the Phillies lineup:

1. Cameron Perkins, LF
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Odubel Herrera, CF
7. Andrew Knapp, C
8. Ty Kelly, 2B
9. Jeremy Hellickson, P

Here is the D-backs lineup:

1. Gregor Blanco, LF
2. Nick Ahmed, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Chris Owings, RF
5. Daniel Descalso, 3B
6. Brandon Drury, 2B
7. Reymond Fuentes, CF
8. Jeff Mathis, C
9. Randall Delgado, P

