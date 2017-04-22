Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies GM Matt Klentak offers insights on trade for Ty Kelly and prospects J.P. Crawford, Nick Pivetta

Phillies GM Matt Klentak offers insights on trade for Ty Kelly and prospects J.P. Crawford, Nick Pivetta

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 8:00 PM

The Phillies have had a short bench and a long bullpen since Tuesday, but that’s about to change.
 
The team on Saturday acquired utility man Ty Kelly from the Toronto Blue Jays in a cash deal.
 
Kelly, 28, is a switch-hitting infielder/outfielder who has played in the majors with the New York Mets. He opened this season with the Mets, ended up on waivers, was claimed by the Jays and sent to Triple A. The Jays designated him for assignment when they needed to make room for pitcher Mat Latos on their 40-man roster.
 
According to general manager Matt Klentak, the Phillies considered claiming Kelly on waivers earlier this month, but did not have the room on the 40-man roster. Clay Buchholz' recent season-ending elbow injury -- he is now on the 60-day disabled list -- gave the Phils the flexibility to add Kelly.
 
Kelly will travel on Sunday and join the Phils in time for Tuesday night's game against Miami.
 
The Phils have been playing a position player short since Tuesday when left fielder Howie Kendrick went on the disabled list. Aaron Altherr and Daniel Nava have been filling Kendrick's spot in the lineup. The Phillies plugged Kendrick's 25-man roster spot with an extra relief pitcher -- Mark Leiter Jr. He is expected to return to Triple A when Kelly is activated on Tuesday.
 
"We want to get back to a full bench," manager Pete Mackanin said. "The bench is always a juggling act, but it's harder with just four men."
 
Kendrick suffered an oblique strain last Saturday in Washington. They generally take a minimum of three weeks to heal so he could be out at least two more weeks.
 
Klentak said the club pondered bringing up infielder Jesmuel Valentin from Triple A to lengthen the bench, "But we're constantly trying to balance what is the right thing for the major-league bench with what is the right thing for a player's development. And in Jez’s case, he's off to a real good start, and the more we can do to allow him to keep that going, the better. That was a viable possibility absent Ty Kelly becoming available."
 
Health check
Klentak offered a health check on two minor leaguers:
 
Mickey Moniak jammed a finger sliding in a game at Lakewood. There is no fracture and he is expected to miss minimal time.
 
Reliever Victor Arano, who was diagnosed with an elbow strain in spring training, is still rehabbing in Clearwater.
 
"He’s throwing, on and off," Klentak said. "He'll have his good days where everything is progressing and then he'll have a setback. Right now we're hopeful. He's doing pretty well."
 
At Triple A
Top prospect J.P. Crawford has had some much-talked-about struggles in the early season. The 22-year-old shortstop entered Saturday with just four hits in 41 at-bats and he'd struck out 13 times while walking just seven.
 
"They're two weeks into the season," Klentak said. "You're always going to have players that are going through ups and always going to have players going through downs.
 
"We have some players that are off to great starts, and others like J.P. that are struggling. But I think we want to give it a little time before we put too much stock in an early-season slump." 
 
On the flip side, 24-year-old Nick Pivetta, acquired from Washington for Jonathan Papelbon in July 2015, has been en fuego. Pivetta has won all three of his starts at Triple A and allowed just two earned runs in 19 innings. He has given up just 12 hits, walked two and struck out 24. Pivetta struck out 11 in his last outing.
 
"He's shown a very crisp breaking ball and his location has been really good," Klentak said. "He's growing up as a pitcher. He's been pretty outstanding so far through three starts. We're pretty pleased with that."

Today's Lineup: Daniel Nava, Brock Stassi, Andrew Knapp all get starts

Today's Lineup: Daniel Nava, Brock Stassi, Andrew Knapp all get starts

By CSNPhilly.com Staff April 23, 2017 11:30 AM

Just mere hours after topping the Braves in dramatic fashion in the 10th inning, the Phillies will have a much different lineup take the field Sunday afternoon as they look for the sweep of Atlanta (see Sunday's game notes).

Daniel Nava, Brock Stassi and Andrew Knapp will all start Sunday's series finale.

Nava will bat fifth start in left field for the ailing Howie Kendrick, who's missed the last week with an oblique issue. Nava's sample size at the plate so far this season is small, but he's still 8 for 21 (.381 batting average) with two homers, two doubles and 7 RBI. So it makes sense that manager Pete Mackanin wants to get Nava some more at-bats.

Stassi bats sixth and gets the nod at first in place of Tommy Joseph, who had that odd sequence of events late in Saturday's win. First, Joseph had an ugly at-bat with the game tied in the ninth inning. Then in the top of the 10th, he caught a popped-up bunt and suddenly made an ill-advised throw to an empty third base, helping the Braves plate the go-ahead run. So today could be a day just to clear Joseph's head.

Both Nava and Stassi are left-handed bats against Braves righty starter Mike Foltynewicz.

Knapp will give Cameron Rupp the day-game-after-night-game breather behind the plate Sunday.

One note on Atlanta's lineup: Brandon Phillips, who drilled the game-tying homer off Edubray Ramos in the top of the ninth on Saturday, has been moved up to the second spot in the order for Sunday's finale.

Both teams' lineups can be found below:

Phillies
1. Cesar Hernandez 2B
2. Aaron Altherr RF
3. Odubel Herrera CF
4. Maikel Franco 3B
5. Daniel Nava LF
6. Brock Stassi 1B
7. Freddy Galvis SS
8. Andrew Knapp C
9. Zach Eflin SP

Braves
1. Ender Inciarte CF
2. Brandon Phillips 2B
3. Freddie Freeman 1B
4. Matt Kemp LF
5. Nick Markakis RF
6. Kurt Suzuki C
7. Jace Peterson 3B
8. Dansby Swanson SS
9. Mike Foltynewicz SP

Phillies-Braves 5 things: Phils aim for first sweep of the season

Phillies-Braves 5 things: Phils aim for first sweep of the season

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com April 23, 2017 9:30 AM

Phillies (8-9) vs. Braves (6-11)
1:35 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

The Phillies and Braves played quite the game Saturday night. 

The teams went back and forth in the final two innings, culminating in Maikel Franco's walk-off single. What do they have in store for Sunday? Zach Eflin will take the hill for the Phillies opposite Mike Foltynewicz, a matchup of developing right-handers in their 20s.

Here are five things to know for Sunday's game.

1. Eflin back to form
Promoted to the majors at the beginning of the week, Eflin looked back to form in his first MLB start of 2017.

Eflin had the unfortunate problem of needing to rehab two knee surgeries this offseason, but clearly has not lost much in terms of his stuff. He looked a lot like the Eflin who produced five quality starts in a stretch of six appearances last summer, not the one who gave up 20 runs in his last 13 innings.

While he threw just five innings against the Mets, he limited New York to just two runs while working around six baserunners. Both runs came in the first inning and he retired 13 of his last 15 batters faced. 

The 23-year-old righty lives off his low-90s fastball and sinker while mixing in a slider and curveball. He was sinker heavy in his first start of 2017 and it was effective at Citi Field.

One of his best starts last season came against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Eflin needed just 92 pitches to throw a six-hit complete game with just one earned run allowed, a solo homer by Ender Inciarte. He didn't walk any Braves batters and struck out six in a quick game (2:08 in duration). Atlanta slugger Freddie Freeman went 0 for 3 with a strikeout and no batter got more than one hit.

2. Foltynewicz vs. the Phils
Foltynewicz hasn't had an ideal start to the season. His first start came in inclement weather vs. the Pirates, then he had to come out of the bullpen with a series of off days, which allowed the Braves to skip their fifth starter.

His most recent appearance came back in the rotation on Tuesday and he held his own against the Nationals, who were without a few key veterans but still had Max Scherzer on the hill. Foltynewicz held the Nats the just two runs over seven innings, scattering nine baserunners while striking out three batters. He walked four batters and has a paltry 8/7 K-BB ratio this year. 

In his three seasons with the Braves, the 25-year-old righty has a sub-optimal 4.85 ERA over 222 2/3 innings. However, his ERA got much better from 2015 to 16 (5.71 to 4.31) and his 4.26 ERA thus far in 2017 isn't half bad. 

Foltynewicz lives off his mid-90s fastball that has touched 97 this season. He mixes in a slider that draws a lot of groundballs, a sinker and a changeup. His velocity is down a little this season, which could explain his poor strikeout rate.

Folynewicz is 2-1 in four appearances against the Phillies in his career but has a 6.00 ERA, allowing five homers and 12 runs in 18 innings. Franco and Tommy Joseph each have one of those home runs while Odubel Herrera has three hits off the right-hander.

3. Ryan Howard: Braves minor leaguer
Believe it or not, Ryan Howard could be playing for another NL East team this year. The former Phillies slugger made his debut Saturday night for the Gwinnett Braves, Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate. 

Howard had himself quite a night, going 2 for 2 with two singles, an RBI, a hit-by-pitch and a walk, which was intentional. For someone signed so recently to a minor-league pact, it was an encouraging showing, although it's unlikely he'll be called up anytime soon.

There are two major obstacles to Howard making it back to the show with the Braves. The first is Freddie Freeman. With Freeman, the Braves already have a lefty slugger at first base for the foreseeable future. The other issue is Howard isn't on the Braves' 40-man roster. Atlanta has little incentive to add Howard to its 40-man because they're in full rebuild mode and need to prioritize their prospects.

Still, there may be something left in the tank for Howard. He still hit 20 home runs last season and was quite effective in the second half, particularly as a platoon bat. Even if the Braves ultimately don't need Howard, his opportunity in Gwinnett is a chance to audition for other teams as well. Veterans on minor-league deals often have opt-outs or could be granted their release if another team shows interest. 

If you're curious, Howard doesn't play Lehigh Valley, the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate, until July 17-19 and doesn't play in Lehigh Valley until a week later.

4. Players to watch
Phillies: Freddy Galvis struck out twice on Saturday, but he also extended his hitting streak to six games with a double. It was just his second extra-base hit since April 7.

Braves: Freddie Freeman has raised his average to .400 on the season. His .400/.507/.850 batting line won't last, but he looks to have brought his game to another level this year.

5. This and that
• The Phillies are on a three-game winning streak, including two straight over the Braves. Despite finishing ahead of Atlanta in the standings in 2016, the Phillies lost their last seven games vs. the Braves last season.

• The Phils have won two extra-inning games in the last five days. They haven't done that since April 17 and 20 of last season.

• Aaron Altherr has a six-game hitting streak going and has raised his average to .379. He has doubled in consecutive games and has two hits in three straight games. For good measure, he's added stolen bases in two of Phillies' last three games.

Load more