Phillies GM Matt Klentak offers insights on trade for Ty Kelly and prospects J.P. Crawford, Nick Pivetta

Brock Stassi's toe hurt.



Maikel Franco's ribs and head hurt.



Pain never felt so good.



The Phillies pulled off their most dramatic win of the young season when they rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, at chilly Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night (see Instant Replay).



Franco completed a three-RBI night when he smacked a two-out, two-run, bases-loaded single to right to give the Phillies the walk-off win. It was the Phillies' third straight win and fifth in the last seven games as they improved to 8-9 with a chance to sweep a series and even their record at .500 on Sunday afternoon.



Franco will be in the lineup.



But he might need a couple of Advil to get going.



After his game-winning hit, Franco was hilariously chased into right field by his euphoric teammates. The Phillies third baseman absorbed a beat down with Andres Blanco delivering a blow to the top of Franco's head.



"You see that -- boom!" Blanco said in the happy clubhouse after that game.



Franco did more than see it.

He felt it.



"Whitey got me," he said, laughing and pointing to his head and ribs. "My body is screaming right now."



Across the clubhouse, Stassi was feeling Franco's pain. His foot got stepped on during the happy scrum.



"My toe is killing me," he said with a laugh.



Stassi, too, might need an Advil before Sunday's game. He has a good chance to be in the lineup at first base because Tommy Joseph seems like a candidate for a day off after a tough night. Joseph made a costly throwing error in the top of the 10th inning that helped the Braves take a 3-2 lead.



Stassi helped rescue the Phillies from that deficit. His 10th inning single was the first of three one-out hits that the Phils collected against Braves' closer Jim Johnson. With the bases loaded, Johnson made Odubel Herrera look bad with a swinging strikeout for the second out. That brought up Franco. New hitting coach Matt Stairs is constantly encouraging Franco to use the whole field and that's just what the cleanup man did in lacing a liner to the warning track in right.

"To right field! How 'bout that," manager Pete Mackanin said.



It was Franco's second single of the night. He would have been awarded a game-winning double if he had reached second base. But, alas, he was chased into right field.



In the clubhouse after the game, Franco was told by a club official that he could have had a double had he touched second.



Franco's eyes widened in disbelief.



"Ah, Mikey!" he said, scolding himself.



Then he laughed.



Across the clubhouse, Joseph could laugh about the miscue that saw him throw to an empty third base after a sacrifice bunt in the 10th. With everything moving fast, he mistook shortstop Freddy Galvis for a baserunner as Galvis streaked to cover third.



Joseph's error put a man on third and the Braves scored the go-ahead run on an infield hit.



The ironic part about Joseph's error was the Phillies played excellent defense -- Herrera and Aaron Altherr made great catches in the outfield and Galvis was Galvis at short -- until the 10th.



They pitched well, too, from starter Jerad Eickhoff's five innings of one-run ball to the stingy relief work of Joely Rodriguez, Luis Garcia and Pat Neshek. They teamed on three shutout innings.



With his top late-game tandem of Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris in need of a night off, Mackanin asked Edubray Ramos to close it out. Ramos struck out the first two batters in the ninth and was one out away from his first big-league save when Brandon Phillips unloaded on a hanging slider to tie the game at 2-2.



Ramos rebounded and got the final out of the inning. As he walked off the field, he covered his mouth with his glove and shouted. Best guess: He said a naughty word. But ultimately his teammates got him off the hook. Parts of it were pretty. Parts of it were ugly. But when the night was over, the Phillies had a win.



"It was really a wacky game," manager Pete Mackanin said. "We played well overall, then there was a flurry of activity at the end."



Mackanin reached for a bottle of water.



"I'm going to drink more of this Smart Water," he said. "It's a happy day."