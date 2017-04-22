Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies GM Matt Klentak offers insights on trade for Ty Kelly and prospects J.P. Crawford, Nick Pivetta

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 8:00 PM

The Phillies have had a short bench and a long bullpen since Tuesday, but that’s about to change.
 
The team on Saturday acquired utility man Ty Kelly from the Toronto Blue Jays in a cash deal.
 
Kelly, 28, is a switch-hitting infielder/outfielder who has played in the majors with the New York Mets. He opened this season with the Mets, ended up on waivers, was claimed by the Jays and sent to Triple A. The Jays designated him for assignment when they needed to make room for pitcher Mat Latos on their 40-man roster.
 
According to general manager Matt Klentak, the Phillies considered claiming Kelly on waivers earlier this month, but did not have the room on the 40-man roster. Clay Buchholz' recent season-ended elbow injury -- he is now on the 60-day disabled list -- gave the Phils the flexibility to add Kelly.
 
Kelly will travel on Sunday and join the Phils in time for Tuesday night's game against Miami.
 
The Phils have been playing a position player short since Tuesday when left fielder Howie Kendrick went on the disabled list. Aaron Altherr and Daniel Nava have been filling Kendrick's spot in the lineup. The Phillies plugged Kendrick's 25-man roster spot with an extra relief pitcher -- Mark Leiter Jr. He is expected to return to Triple A when Kelly is activated on Tuesday.
 
"We want to get back to a full bench," manager Pete Mackanin said. "The bench is always a juggling act, but it's harder with just four men."
 
Kendrick suffered an oblique strain last Saturday in Washington. They generally take a minimum of three weeks to heal so he could be out at least two more weeks.
 
Klentak said the club pondered bringing up infielder Jesmuel Valentin from Triple A to lengthen the bench, "But we’re constantly trying to balance what is the right thing for the major-league bench with what is the right thing for a player’s development. And in Jez’s case, he’s off to a real good start, and the more we can do to allow him to keep that going, the better. That was a viable possibility absent Ty Kelly becoming available."
 
Health check
Klentak offered a health check on two minor leaguers:
 
Mickey Moniak jammed a finger sliding in a game at Lakewood. There is no fracture and he is expected to miss minimal time.
 
Reliever Victor Arano, who was diagnosed with an elbow strain in spring training, is still rehabbing in Clearwater.
 
"He’s throwing, on and off," Klentak said. "He’ll have his good days where everything is progressing and then he’ll have a setback. Right now we’re hopeful. He’s doing pretty well."
 
At Triple A
Top prospect J.P. Crawford has had some much-talked-about struggles in the early season. The 22-year-old shortstop entered Saturday with just four hits in 41 at-bats and he'd struck out 13 times while walking just seven.
 
"They’re two weeks into the season," Klentak said. "You’re always going to have players that are going through ups and always going to have players going through downs.
 
"We have some players that are off to great starts, and others like J.P. that are struggling. But I think we want to give it a little time before we put too much stock in an early-season slump." 
 
On the flip side, 24-year-old Nick Pivetta, acquired from Washington for Jonathan Papelbon in July 2015, has been en fuego. Pivetta has won all three of his starts at Triple A and allowed just two earned runs in 19 innings. He has given up just 12 hits, walked two and struck out 24. Pivetta struck out 11 in his last outing.
 
"He's shown a very crisp breaking ball and his location has been really good," Klentak said. "He’s growing up as a pitcher. He’s been pretty outstanding so far through three starts. We’re pretty pleased with that."

Hurts so good: Phillies win third straight with a wacky walkoff

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 23, 2017 12:32 AM

BOX SCORE

Brock Stassi's toe hurt.
 
Maikel Franco's ribs and head hurt.
 
Pain never felt so good.
 
The Phillies pulled off their most dramatic win of the young season when they rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, at chilly Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night (see Instant Replay).
 
Franco completed a three-RBI night when he smacked a two-out, two-run, bases-loaded single to right to give the Phillies the walk-off win. It was the Phillies' third straight win and fifth in the last seven games as they improved to 8-9 with a chance to sweep a series and even their record at .500 on Sunday afternoon.
 
Franco will be in the lineup.
 
But he might need a couple of Advil to get going.
 
After his game-winning hit, Franco was hilariously chased into right field by his euphoric teammates. The Phillies third baseman absorbed a beat down with Andres Blanco delivering a blow to the top of Franco's head.
 
"You see that -- boom!" Blanco said in the happy clubhouse after that game.  
 
Franco did more than see it.

He felt it.
 
"Whitey got me," he said, laughing and pointing to his head and ribs. "My body is screaming right now."
 
Across the clubhouse, Stassi was feeling Franco's pain. His foot got stepped on during the happy scrum.
 
"My toe is killing me," he said with a laugh.
 
Stassi, too, might need an Advil before Sunday's game. He has a good chance to be in the lineup at first base because Tommy Joseph seems like a candidate for a day off after a tough night. Joseph made a costly throwing error in the top of the 10th inning that helped the Braves take a 3-2 lead.
 
Stassi helped rescue the Phillies from that deficit. His 10th inning single was the first of three one-out hits that the Phils collected against Braves' closer Jim Johnson. With the bases loaded, Johnson made Odubel Herrera look bad with a swinging strikeout for the second out. That brought up Franco. New hitting coach Matt Stairs is constantly encouraging Franco to use the whole field and that's just what the cleanup man did in lacing a liner to the warning track in right.

"To right field! How 'bout that," manager Pete Mackanin said.
 
It was Franco's second single of the night. He would have been awarded a game-winning double if he had reached second base. But, alas, he was chased into right field.
 
In the clubhouse after the game, Franco was told by a club official that he could have had a double had he touched second.
 
Franco's eyes widened in disbelief.
 
"Ah, Mikey!" he said, scolding himself.
 
Then he laughed.
 
Across the clubhouse, Joseph could laugh about the miscue that saw him throw to an empty third base after a sacrifice bunt in the 10th. With everything moving fast, he mistook shortstop Freddy Galvis for a baserunner as Galvis streaked to cover third.
 
Joseph's error put a man on third and the Braves scored the go-ahead run on an infield hit.
 
The ironic part about Joseph's error was the Phillies played excellent defense -- Herrera and Aaron Altherr made great catches in the outfield and Galvis was Galvis at short -- until the 10th.
 
They pitched well, too, from starter Jerad Eickhoff's five innings of one-run ball to the stingy relief work of Joely Rodriguez, Luis Garcia and Pat Neshek. They teamed on three shutout innings.
 
With his top late-game tandem of Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris in need of a night off, Mackanin asked Edubray Ramos to close it out. Ramos struck out the first two batters in the ninth and was one out away from his first big-league save when Brandon Phillips unloaded on a hanging slider to tie the game at 2-2.
 
Ramos rebounded and got the final out of the inning. As he walked off the field, he covered his mouth with his glove and shouted. Best guess: He said a naughty word. But ultimately his teammates got him off the hook. Parts of it were pretty. Parts of it were ugly. But when the night was over, the Phillies had a win.
 
"It was really a wacky game," manager Pete Mackanin said. "We played well overall, then there was a flurry of activity at the end."
 
Mackanin reached for a bottle of water.
 
"I'm going to drink more of this Smart Water," he said. "It's a happy day."

Best of MLB: Gonzalez, Nationals beat Mets 3-1 for 6th straight win

By The Associated Press April 23, 2017 12:00 AM

NEW YORK -- Gio Gonzalez mentioned the tasty Latin food served in the visitors' clubhouse. And the airplanes that fly overhead. And the pretty features of the ballpark.

But if there's a real reason why the Washington lefty is so successful at Citi Field, he isn't saying.

"Any secrets?" he offered. "No."

Gonzalez pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning to win again at the Mets' stadium, and the Nationals beat New York 3-1 on a drizzly Saturday for their sixth straight victory (see full recap).

Contreras' slam powers Arrieta, Cubs to 12-8 win over Reds
CINCINNATI -- After a sputtering start, the Cubs' offense is finally rolling. And it's no surprise that they're breaking out at Great American Ball Park, a place that's just their style.

Wilson Contreras hit his first career grand slam and Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward added three-run shots on Saturday, powering Chicago to a 12-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Jake Arrieta (3-0) returned to the mound where he threw his second career no-hitter last April 21 and struggled mightily at the outset, giving up two homers in the first inning. Chicago's offense pulled him through with another homer-filled game at Great American Ball Park. Arrieta helped with an RBI triple (see full recap).

Homers by Mancini, Schoop carry Orioles past Red Sox 4-2
BALTIMORE -- Just when it appeared Steven Wright had finally gained command of his fluttering knuckleball, the Baltimore Orioles found their groove.

The result: Another early exit for the 2016 All-Star in Boston's 4-2 loss Saturday night.

Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered in succession off Wright, Jayson Aquino won his first big league start and the Orioles used one big inning to secure their fourth straight victory (see full recap).

Simmons belts grand slam to lead Angels past Blue Jays 5-4
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Andrelton Simmons hit a tiebreaking grand slam, Tyler Skaggs pitched into the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Saturday night.

Simmons cleared the bases in the third inning off Casey Lawrence (0-2) for his second career grand slam, helping the Angels snap a three-game losing streak and win for the second time in 11 games.

Skaggs (1-1) gave up a run in the first but settled down to hold the Blue Jays to five hits over the next six innings, getting the Blue Jays to hit into three double plays along the way. He was lifted after Ryan Goins doubled to lead off the eighth (see full recap).

