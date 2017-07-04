Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies go silent on Fourth of July, see what is still missing in loss to Pirates

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com July 04, 2017 11:00 PM

BOX SCORE

About an hour and a half after the final out was recorded, fireworks blasted across the Philadelphia skyline behind the center-field backdrop of Citizens Bank Park.
 
Inside the stadium, not a peep was heard from the Phillies before the night lit up around the city for the Fourth of July.
 
A major weakness for the rebuilding Phillies was glaringly evident in a 3-0 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday (see Instant Replay). Pete Mackanin's team, sitting at a majors-worst 28-54, simply does not have a bat that can consistently change the game in one swing.
 
Not yet it doesn't. Maybe it develops one down the road, but for now, the Phillies are missing such a dynamic and this most recent defeat showed that gaping hole. The Phillies stranded 11 men on base and went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position as Pittsburgh put out fire after fire.
 
"That's tough to take," Mackanin said. "If we execute those situations, we have a better chance to win games."
 
The Phillies left at least one runner aboard in seven innings. Four times they failed to knock in a man standing on third, three of those occasions coming with one out, which was all really more of the same for a team that struggles to sustain offensive momentum. In winning their previous two games, the Phillies broke out for 11 runs.
 
Then it was back to falling flat. This season, with runners on third base and less than two outs, the Phillies are hitting .217, last in baseball. In all situations with a runner on third, they're hitting .205 for a ranking of 28th out of 30 big-league teams.
 
"From my perspective, you've got to be ready to hit early in the count so you don't get two strikes," Mackanin said. "You get a pitch early in the count that you can just put in play, you're going to drive in runs. You don't want to get behind where the pitcher can expand the strike zone on you. Plus, in my opinion, we take too many good pitches to hit, especially with two strikes and men in scoring position.
 
"We've got guys that have potential, that have shown they're capable of driving runs in, but we need more of it."
 
One of those guys is Maikel Franco. The Phillies hope the 24-year-old eventually turns into a big bopper, a middle-of-the-order nemesis that turns offensive threats into explosions.
 
Right now, though, Franco has lacked the constant approach to capitalize on running-producing opportunities. On Tuesday, the Phillies' third baseman went 0 for 4, which included 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position and twice leaving a runner on third. Despite 42 RBIs, Franco is hitting just .203 with RISP.
 
"That's what we're looking for — that consistency in the middle of the lineup," Mackanin said. "That's been one of our biggest issues."
 
But this loss wasn't all on Franco. The Phillies have collectively faltered in timely spots. Five different Phillies left multiple men on base Tuesday, including Aaron Altherr, who stranded five and grounded into a 6-4-3 double play with the bases loaded and one out as the Phillies trailed, 2-0, in the seventh inning. The offense also racked up 14 strikeouts, nine of which came against Pirates starter Jameson Taillon, who set a career high in only five innings of work.
 
"He was hitting tough spots," said Nick Williams, who went 0 for 4 after reaching base safely in his first four big-league games. "They said he keeps the ball down and I guess you don't really understand until you get to the plate. He mixed his pitches up and hit some good spots in tough situations."
 
Meanwhile, Pirates five-time All-Star centerfielder Andrew McCutchen needed just two loud swings to smack two runs on the scoreboard. He hit a pair of solo home runs, accounting for just about all of the game's offense. The first was a line-drive shot off of Phillies starter Mark Leiter Jr. in the sixth inning. The second, McCutchen jumped on an elevated 97-mph fastball from reliever Ricardo Pinto in the eighth and clanged it off the upper-deck facing in left field.
 
"You don't see many guys hit that high fastball out of the ballpark like McCutchen did," Mackanin said.
 
On a positive note for the Phillies, Leiter kept his team in another game. The Toms River, New Jersey, native was making his first home major-league start. He said a ton of family and friends were on hand. He fought through 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball and has gone 1-1 with 16 strikeouts, three walks and a 3.31 ERA over 16 1/3 innings filling in for the injured Jerad Eickhoff (back).
 
"There were a lot of people here for me," Leiter said. "It was good to have them come out to the game, most of them had off of work. It was cool to have everybody here today."
 
If only some offense showed up.

Best of MLB: Murphy, Harper provide the fireworks as Nationals rout Mets

By The Associated Press July 04, 2017 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON -- Daniel Murphy drove in five runs on four hits, Bryce Harper had three hits and two RBIs and the Washington Nationals routed the New York Mets 11-4 on Tuesday.

Murphy improved his career average to .405 against the Mets, his first and only former big league team. This was the third straight victory for NL East-leading Washington.

Joe Ross (5-3) allowed two runs over seven innings for the Nationals in his fourth consecutive start giving up two runs or fewer.

New York's Seth Lugo (3-2) yielded four of his sixth runs in his fifth and final innings, and failed to pitch beyond the fifth for the first time since his return from injury in June.

Jay Bruce hit his 21st home run for New York in the ninth. Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera also homered and Brandon Nimmo had three hits (see full recap).

Astros show why they're the best in blowout win over Braves
ATLANTA -- Jose Altuve homered and drove in four runs, Josh Reddick hit a grand slam and the Houston Astros pounded the Atlanta Braves 16-4 on Tuesday night.

Showing why they're the major leagues' best team at 57-27, the Astros banged out 19 hits to tie a season high and led 12-0 before Atlanta scratched out three late runs.

Yuli Gurriel doubled twice to drive in three runs, Brad Peacock (6-1) won his third straight start, and George Springer went 4 for 5 with a homer, helping Houston improve to 30-9 on the road and overshadow the return of Braves slugger Freddie Freeman.

Houston has won 11 of 14 overall and 19 of 22 on the road, thanks in part to Altuve and Gurriel, who are hitting a combined .462 with 16 RBIs in the last seven games.

Reddick's fifth career grand slam put the Astros up 16-4 in the ninth (see full recap).

Sabathia stumbles in DL return; Judge hits 28th HR in Yankees' loss
NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia was chased during a four-run third inning in his return from the disabled list, with Kendrys Morales hitting a two-run single that helped the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 Tuesday and stop a five-game losing streak.

Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run, a drive that would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast. The liner rose only 59 feet above the field and was the fourth-hardest-hit homer of the season at 118.4 mph. Judge has the hardest at 121.1 mph and all of the top four.

That was the only run off J.A. Happ (3-5), who allowed four hits in six innings. A 20-game winner last year, Happ has won three of his last four decisions after losing his first four (see full recap).

Thames powers Brewers past Orioles
MILWAUKEE -- Eric Thames hit a pair of home runs and Jimmy Nelson pitched seven strong innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

The Brewers jumped ahead on Stephen Vogt's two-run homer in the second off Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (3-4). Keon Broxton followed with a bunt single, then stole second and scored on Orlando Arcia's single.

Thames belted a solo home run off Jimenez with one out in the fifth. With two outs, Shaw hit a solo shot as the lead ballooned to 5-0.

The Orioles got a run in the seventh on Joey Rickard's run-scoring single.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 6-1 in the seventh on Thames' second homer of the game.

Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer for Baltimore in the ninth.

Nelson (7-4) gave up six hits and an unearned run in seven innings. He struck out eight and didn't walk a batter (see full recap).

Gibson snaps personal losing streak as Twins topple Angels
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh to snap his three-game winless streak, Byron Buxton hit his fifth homer and the Minnesota Twins held off the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Tuesday.

The 6 2-3 innings marked Gibson's (5-6) longest outing of the season. He allowed two runs off five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

Robbie Grossman had an RBI double off JC Ramirez (7-7) and eventually came around to score in a two-run fifth that put the Twins ahead for good. Ramirez -- who allowed four runs off seven hits in five innings -- also pitched tough but lost on the road for the first time since April 19 at Houston, ending his string of five straight road wins.

Albert Pujols homered off reliever Taylor Rogers in the eighth, and the Angels pulled to 5-4 in the ninth with one out when Ehire Adrianza's throwing error from short allowed Ben Revere to reach and Andrelton Simmons to score. Martin Maldonado hit into a double play against Brandon Kintzler to end it (see full recap).

Jerad Eickhoff completes rehab start for Reading without any speed bumps

By Tom Dougherty | CSNPhilly.com July 04, 2017 9:13 PM

It appears all went well for Jerad Eickhoff on Tuesday night.

Eickhoff threw 57 pitches (42 strikes) in five innings Tuesday during a rehab start for Double A Reading in Trenton. He allowed just one run on two hits and struck out five.

He has been on the 10-day disabled list since June 20 with an upper back strain.

Thunder designated hitter Zack Zehner hit a home run to center field off Eickhoff in the second inning. Eickhoff allowed a single to Thairo Estrada in the first inning.

After Zehner's homer, Eickhoff retired the next 10 batters he faced before walking Dante Bichette Jr. in the fifth inning. He struck out the side in the fourth inning.

In all, Eickhoff faced 18 batters, induced six groundouts and two flyouts. Reading lost, 2-0, to Trenton.

With five games left before the All-Star break, Eickhoff could start against the San Diego Padres on Sunday before the break, but a decision has yet to be made.

Eickhoff is 0-7 with a 4.93 ERA in 14 starts this season. He has allowed nine homers, struck out 65 and walked 30. Opponents are hitting .283 off the right-handed pitcher.

He last pitched with the Phillies on June 17 in Arizona. He allowed one run on five hits in six innings. He went on the disabled list three days later.

Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. made his third start in place of Eickhoff on Tuesday. Leiter allowed two runs on four hits and picked up the loss in a 3-0 defeat to the Pirates (see Instant Replay).

Leiter, in three starts this season, is 1-1 with 16 strikeouts and a 3.31 ERA over 16 1/3 frames. He previously made 12 appearances for the Phillies as a reliever. In 12 relief outings with the Phils, Leiter has a 4.74 ERA in 19 innings.

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday he's not sure what Leiter's role will be if Eickhoff does return from the DL this weekend, but would like to keep him around.

"I haven't really talked to Matt [Klentak] about it yet," Mackanin said, "but I'd like to keep him around in the bullpen unless he wants him to be stretched out down in Triple A."

