Phillies go silent on Fourth of July, see what is still missing in loss to Pirates

WASHINGTON -- Daniel Murphy drove in five runs on four hits, Bryce Harper had three hits and two RBIs and the Washington Nationals routed the New York Mets 11-4 on Tuesday.

Murphy improved his career average to .405 against the Mets, his first and only former big league team. This was the third straight victory for NL East-leading Washington.

Joe Ross (5-3) allowed two runs over seven innings for the Nationals in his fourth consecutive start giving up two runs or fewer.

New York's Seth Lugo (3-2) yielded four of his sixth runs in his fifth and final innings, and failed to pitch beyond the fifth for the first time since his return from injury in June.

Jay Bruce hit his 21st home run for New York in the ninth. Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera also homered and Brandon Nimmo had three hits (see full recap).

Astros show why they're the best in blowout win over Braves

ATLANTA -- Jose Altuve homered and drove in four runs, Josh Reddick hit a grand slam and the Houston Astros pounded the Atlanta Braves 16-4 on Tuesday night.

Showing why they're the major leagues' best team at 57-27, the Astros banged out 19 hits to tie a season high and led 12-0 before Atlanta scratched out three late runs.

Yuli Gurriel doubled twice to drive in three runs, Brad Peacock (6-1) won his third straight start, and George Springer went 4 for 5 with a homer, helping Houston improve to 30-9 on the road and overshadow the return of Braves slugger Freddie Freeman.

Houston has won 11 of 14 overall and 19 of 22 on the road, thanks in part to Altuve and Gurriel, who are hitting a combined .462 with 16 RBIs in the last seven games.

Reddick's fifth career grand slam put the Astros up 16-4 in the ninth (see full recap).

Sabathia stumbles in DL return; Judge hits 28th HR in Yankees' loss

NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia was chased during a four-run third inning in his return from the disabled list, with Kendrys Morales hitting a two-run single that helped the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 Tuesday and stop a five-game losing streak.

Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run, a drive that would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast. The liner rose only 59 feet above the field and was the fourth-hardest-hit homer of the season at 118.4 mph. Judge has the hardest at 121.1 mph and all of the top four.

That was the only run off J.A. Happ (3-5), who allowed four hits in six innings. A 20-game winner last year, Happ has won three of his last four decisions after losing his first four (see full recap).

Thames powers Brewers past Orioles

MILWAUKEE -- Eric Thames hit a pair of home runs and Jimmy Nelson pitched seven strong innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

The Brewers jumped ahead on Stephen Vogt's two-run homer in the second off Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (3-4). Keon Broxton followed with a bunt single, then stole second and scored on Orlando Arcia's single.

Thames belted a solo home run off Jimenez with one out in the fifth. With two outs, Shaw hit a solo shot as the lead ballooned to 5-0.

The Orioles got a run in the seventh on Joey Rickard's run-scoring single.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 6-1 in the seventh on Thames' second homer of the game.

Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer for Baltimore in the ninth.

Nelson (7-4) gave up six hits and an unearned run in seven innings. He struck out eight and didn't walk a batter (see full recap).

Gibson snaps personal losing streak as Twins topple Angels

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh to snap his three-game winless streak, Byron Buxton hit his fifth homer and the Minnesota Twins held off the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Tuesday.

The 6 2-3 innings marked Gibson's (5-6) longest outing of the season. He allowed two runs off five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

Robbie Grossman had an RBI double off JC Ramirez (7-7) and eventually came around to score in a two-run fifth that put the Twins ahead for good. Ramirez -- who allowed four runs off seven hits in five innings -- also pitched tough but lost on the road for the first time since April 19 at Houston, ending his string of five straight road wins.

Albert Pujols homered off reliever Taylor Rogers in the eighth, and the Angels pulled to 5-4 in the ninth with one out when Ehire Adrianza's throwing error from short allowed Ben Revere to reach and Andrelton Simmons to score. Martin Maldonado hit into a double play against Brandon Kintzler to end it (see full recap).