Phillies lose another lead on road trip in tough loss to Cubs

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 04, 2017 1:10 AM

CHICAGO — So many leads, so few wins.

Six games into this seven-game road trip that has taken them to two of baseball's most iconic ballparks — Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field — the Phillies have just one win and five losses.

Frustrating?

Yep.

And it's extra frustrating because they have held the lead at one point in the game in all five losses. They've blown several early leads and one big late lead — the boom, boom, boom, out-go-the-lights, ninth-inning loss in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The Phillies' latest loss was a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night and it was probably the next most galling after Saturday night's stunning walk-off loss in which Hector Neris allowed three homers on four pitches.

Jerad Eickhoff took a 3-1 lead to the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning. At that point in the game, he'd allowed just a pair of singles and two walks. But Eickhoff's solid start unraveled quickly and the Cubs capitalized on a passed ball, a wild pitch and a poor throw to put four two-out runs on the board and take a 5-4 lead (see Instant Replay).

The Cubs also had six hits in the inning. Ultimately, the biggest hit was Matt Szczur's two-out single up the middle. It scored Willson Contreras with the Cubs' fifth run and that proved huge after the Phillies rallied for a run in the eighth on a two-out double by Aaron Altherr (10 of his 18 hits are for extra bases) and an RBI single by Maikel Franco, who had three hits and two RBIs to break out of an 0-for-13 skid.

Szczur's hit came with Contreras on second base. Shortstop Freddy Galvis was able to halt the ball — a terrific play — before it skittered into center field. He alertly righted himself and looked to the plate after Contreras, thinking the ball had gotten through, rounded third and headed for home.

Contreras would have been a dead duck at the plate but Galvis' throw hit the pitcher's mound and bounced high, allowing Contreras to score.

"I anticipated him running," Galvis said. "I just bounced it off the mound. Ninety-nine percent of the time he's out if I don't bounce it off the mound."

Galvis' poor throw was one of several Phillies' miscues in the sixth inning. Relievers Joely Rodriguez and Edubray Ramos both crossed up catcher Andrew Knapp and one of the cross-ups resulted in a passed ball that allowed runners to move up to second and third and that proved costly as both of the runners scored on a two-run double by Contreras that scored the second and third runs of the innings.

The Cubs' first run in the inning came on an RBI single to left by Jason Heyward on a 3-0 pitch from Eickhoff. That was Eickhoff's 97th pitch of the game and Mackanin went to the lefty Rodriguez with lefty-hitting Miguel Montero due up. Mackanin knew that Cubs skipper Joe Maddon would send up the right-handed-hitting Contreras for Montero but he made the move anyway.

"It was Eickhoff's game but once he went 3-0 on Heyward, I just figured if you're doing that, you're losing command," Mackanin said. "I didn't want him to face Montero who already had a hit off him. So it was either Montero or go to Contreras and make [Maddon] use his other catcher. That's just the way it went."

Eickhoff would like to have had the chance to stay in the game and face Montero. He gave up two one-out hits in the inning — a bloop and a seeing-eye groundball — before Heyward's two-out RBI hit.

"That last inning I executed pitches and I got the right contact just not in the right spot," Eickhoff said. "That's what makes it sting a little more. I executed my pitch and got the contact I wanted. The hits were just out of the reach of where the guys were. So it's kind of frustrating.

"I was hoping [to stay in the game] but I wasted too many pitches early on. I was getting into deep counts, getting into three-ball counts way too many times and that can't happen. That's on me for not being able to save enough pitches for that late in the game."

Instant Replay: Cubs 5, Phillies 4 (13 innings)

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 04, 2017 6:44 PM

CHICAGO — The Phillies ended a terrible seven-game road trip with a 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon.

The Cubs won it in the bottom of the 13th inning on a two-out throwing error by Freddy Galvis.

It was the Phils' second walk-off loss on the trip.

Galvis was trying to complete an inning-ending double play. He threw wildly to first, allowing Albert Almora Jr. to score the winning run from second.

The Phils squandered a 5-2 lead in the ninth inning Saturday night in Los Angeles when Hector Neris gave up three straight home runs.

In this game, they blew a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth.

Cameron Rupp had given the Phils a 4-3 lead with a solo homer in the top of the eighth. Reliever Joaquin Benoit let the lead get away in the bottom of the inning when he allowed a one-out solo homer to Miguel Montero.

The Phils got a good start from Zach Eflin. He pitched seven walk-free innings for the third straight time.

Despite holding a lead at one point in every game, the Phils went just 1-6 on the trip. They are 12-15 on the season.

Starting pitching report
Only six times this season has a Phillies starter gone seven innings. Eflin has done it three times. The right-hander scattered nine hits and struck out one. He has an ERA of 2.42 ERA in four starts.

Cubs starter John Lackey gave up nine hits, including a homer, and three runs over five walk-free innings. He struck out six.

Bullpen report
The Phillies' bullpen has been torched for 21 homers, most in the majors. It gave up five of them on the trip.

Jeanmar Gomez allowed three base runners in the bottom of the ninth, but put up a zero. He helped himself by picking Ben Zobrist, the potential winning run, off second base. He also pitched a scoreless 10th. Joely Rodriguez followed with scoreless work in the 11th and 12th. He rolled a double-play ball with a five-man infield to get out of a one-out bases-loaded jam in the 12th. Rodriguez stayed on for the 13th and got the loss.

Pedro Strop got a huge out for the Cubs. He came into a tie game in the seventh with the bases loaded and struck out Tommy Joseph on four pitches.

Wade Davis pitched a scoreless ninth for the Cubs.

The Phillies threatened in the 11th. They loaded the bases with one out, but Cubs' lefty Mike Montgomery struck out Michael Saunders and got Andres Blanco to pop out to end the threat. Montgomery finished with three scoreless innings.

Koji Uehara pitched a scoreless 13th and got the win.

At the plate
Cesar Hernandez had four hits. Aaron Altherr had three hits, an RBI and made a defensive gem of a catch in left field. Maikel Franco had a single, a homer and two RBIs. He has 25 RBIs on the season.

Rupp's homer was his second of the season. He went 7 for 17 on the trip.

Altherr is 8 for 16 over the last four games.

Addison Russell and Matt Szczur both had RBI doubles for the Cubs. Russell's came with two outs in the first inning. He hit a long fly over right fielder Saunders' head. Saunders did not appear to get a good read on the ball, which appeared catchable.

In the field
Altherr's diving catch in left field saved a run behind Eflin in the fourth.

Health check
Aaron Nola had an MRI on his ailing lower back in Philadelphia on Thursday. There was no immediate word on the results.

Up next
The Phillies return home to open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Here are the pitching matchups:

Friday night — RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1, 3.60) vs. RHP Stephen Strasburg (2-1, 3.09)

Saturday night — RHP Vince Velasquez (2-2, 5.47) vs. TBA

Sunday afternoon — RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.18) vs. RHP Tanner Roark (3-1, 4.04)

Ryan Howard joins venture capitalist firm SeventySix Capital

ap-ryan-howard-gallery-11.jpg
AP Images

Ryan Howard joins venture capitalist firm SeventySix Capital

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 04, 2017 4:37 PM

Ryan Howard has a new job.

Still, a member of the Gwinnett Braves, Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate, Howard has become a partner of SeventySix Capital, a venture capital firm focused on the health and wellness field. 

Howard, per a press release from SeventySix Capital, "will leverage his business acumen and relationships to source new opportunities for the firm and take portfolio companies to the next level. Additionally, he will work closely with entrepreneurs and investors who share in SeventySix Capital’s commitment to building game-changing companies."

Howard and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority are among several investors in the newest fund for SeventySix Capital, which is based in Radnor, Pa. and led by managing partners Wayne Kimmel and Jon Powell.

Powell's family was an owner of the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars of the USFL. He currently also serves as the CEO of the real estate company Kravco Company LLC, which developed the King of Prussia Mall. 

“Other than playing the game I love, my passion is investing in innovative companies and helping the entrepreneurs behind them succeed," said Howard, who joined the Braves organization after 13 seasons with the Phillies. "While I continue to work towards another opportunity with the majors, I’m excited to grow my partnership with SeventySix Capital.

“Wayne, Jon and the SeventySix Capital team are best in class, and committed to building successful companies. Together, by leveraging the full weight of our knowledge, expertise and relationships, we can make a huge impact at home in Philadelphia and around the world.”

Howard will also work with the sports and entertainment agency Rubicon Talent, which recently formed a partnership with SeventySix Capital and has Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, Titans running back DeMarco Murray and professional beach volleyball player and Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings as clients. 

In nine games with Gwinnett, Howard is hitting .188 (6 for 32) with a home run and four RBIs.

