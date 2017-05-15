Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies Mailbag: Herrera's contract; Pat Venditte; building around Franco; trades

Phillies Mailbag: Herrera's contract; Pat Venditte; building around Franco; trades

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 3:05 PM

With the Phillies off after a pair of one-run games in Sunday's doubleheader, we're reopening the mailbag.

To answer this question we have to go back to the specifics of Herrera's contract.

The Phillies signed Herrera to a deal with five years and $30.5 million guaranteed. The real value of the deal, though, lies in the two club-option years in 2022 and 2023.

With this deal, the Phils bought out Herrera's first three years of free agency for a total of $34 million. 

If he's not living up to the contract, they can cut ties with him before 2022 and save $20.5 million. 

If he is living up to the contract, the Phillies will have Herrera under control for a below-market price in 2022 and 2023.

So, back to the question at hand: Was it premature to sign Herrera to a long-term contract?

It was premature in that the Phillies did not need to sign him to it just yet. They did so because he was coming off a season in which he hit .286, boosted his OBP by 17 points and hit 15 home runs. 

The Phillies felt that his floor was hitting .280 or so with a .340 OBP, but that his ceiling was hitting about .315 with 20 homers. If he can reach that latter set of numbers, the deal is a win for the Phillies.

Right now, Herrera isn't in a great place at the plate. He's been expanding the strike zone too much, and the pitch recognition that enabled him to start last season so strong hasn't been there. Herrera has one walk and 15 strikeouts in May, and that's just not him.

He's proven to be a streaky hitter, and I'd be pretty shocked if Herrera finishes this season hitting below .280. 

And the thing is, even if Herrera does have a down season in 2017, the contract really isn't bad at all for the Phillies.

Where it does play a role, though, is in giving Herrera less incentive to bust out every groundball or not give away at-bats throughout a long season. He knows he has money in the bank already, and naturally, that can result in some more nonchalance.

Herrera is an uncommon player. He has the kind of energy that a team loves when it's winning, but that same youthful exuberance can be misplaced when he's flipping the bat on a flyout down three runs or unnecessarily getting himself out on the bases.

Let's revisit this in a few months.

Pat Venditte, the Phillies' 31-year-old switch-pitcher, has staggering numbers at Lehigh Valley. In 17⅔ innings, he has a 0.00 ERA and has allowed two hits with 11 walks and 21 strikeouts.

Feel free to re-read that paragraph — those are indeed his stats.

Clearly, Venditte has gotten the results. 

The question is: Would it translate to the big leagues?

Venditte has a two-pitch repertoire that includes an 85 mph fastball and a low-70s curveball. He has deception because of his submarine-type delivery from both sides.

He's made it to the majors with three different teams: the Athletics in 2015 and the Blue Jays and Mariners in 2016. All told, he has a 4.97 ERA in 41 appearances and has walked 4.1 batters per nine innings.

The walks are the worry. If Venditte issues free passes in the majors, will his stuff play against the best competition in the world?

Venditte is not on the Phillies' 40-man roster, but he does have an option remaining. This means that if the Phillies were to add him to the 40 and promote him to the majors and he struggles, they could send him back down without exposing him to waivers.

Right now, the Phillies' 40-man roster is full and their recent moves indicate they don't want to lose anybody. But Adam Morgan might not be long for it. The Phils have needed a long reliever in recent weeks and have turned to guys like Mark Leiter Jr., Jake Thompson and Ben Lively rather than promote Morgan.

If the Phillies' bullpen continues to struggle, Morgan continues to struggle at Triple A and Venditte's results stick, that 40-man swap could occur sometime in the next few weeks.

And, quite frankly, even if the Phils don't believe Venditte's stuff can translate to the majors, they should at least make him prove that. It's not like their bullpen has thrived or they're on a path to 2017 contention.

Franco can be an organizational building block but I don't see him as a player you can build an offense around. To this point, he's basically been Pedro Feliz with slightly more power and slightly worse defense.

Maybe he proves me wrong, but to me, Franco is more of a No. 6 hitter on an NL contender than "The Guy."

This is an interesting question because, quite honestly, there aren't many I'd deem untouchable for the right return. 

Would you trade Dylan Cozens and Nick Williams for a top-tier pitcher or hitter? Would you move Rhys Hoskins or Tommy Joseph for the right price? 

The Phillies are building depth at catcher, first base and the outfield. If Joseph or Hoskins show enough to be the clear answer at first, it would make some sense to move the other one. 

Same goes for the catchers, although Alfaro has so much more potential than Cameron Rupp and Andrew Knapp, so I guess my answer to this question is Alfaro.

But the Phillies won't graduate all of these prospects to the majors and keep them there. They'd have too many outfielders with Aaron Altherr, Odubel Herrera, Cozens, Williams and Roman Quinn.

They'd have too many middle infielders with Cesar Hernandez, J.P. Crawford, Scott Kingery, Freddy Galvis and Jesmuel Valentin.

But the Phils aren't going to make that trade until it's for the right player. It's not going to be for someone like Andrew McCutchen. It's going to be for an ascending player entering his prime.

No deal, really, other than the fact that Rupp continues to be a valuable offensive catcher. Since the start of 2016, he's hit .256/.315/.452 with 34 doubles and 19 home runs in 517 plate appearances.

Over that span of time, Rupp has a higher OPS than Brian McCann, Salvador Perez and Matt Wieters, and he is just percentage points lower than Yadier Molina and J.T. Realmuto.

Rupp's 54 extra-base hits are tied for sixth among all catchers since 2016, behind only Perez, Evan Gattis, Buster Posey, Jonathan Lucroy and Molina. All five of those players have between 73 and 221 more plate appearances than Rupp.

Defensively, there are still questions about Rupp's game-calling and receiving, but those same concerns exist for Alfaro.

At some point this offseason or early next season, one of these catchers will likely be traded if all three are healthy. Rupp would seem to be the most logical trade candidate because he's already produced at the big-league level and would bring back a more meaningful return than Knapp.

Kelly, the 25th man, has picked up three big hits in his last four games with pinch-hit doubles last Wednesday and Saturday and the game-winning RBI single in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

He's a switch-hitter who has played first base, second base, third base and all three outfield positions in the majors.

That makes for a valuable National League bench piece. So long as he contributes at the plate once or twice a week, he'll have a job somewhere in the NL.

Howie Kendrick won't be taking Altherr's place when he returns. Nor will he be taking Joseph's place right away, considering Joseph is second in the majors to Altherr in OPS this month.

What you could see, though, is Kendrick play four games per week between first base, third base and left field, spelling Franco some days, Joseph others and Michael Saunders (particularly against lefties).

It's a good problem for the Phillies to have, but there is no chance Altherr returns to the bench. Barring injury, Altherr will be an everyday starter through the end of the season.

Vince Velasquez is the obvious and popular answer but I still think the Phillies give him about 50 more starts before possibly going that route.

I think Mark Appel's best chance to contribute in this organization would be in relief. But I just don't see it for some of the other guys. 

I don't think Ben Lively has good enough stuff to be a setup man — you just don't see setup men throwing 89 mph unless they have a degree of deception like Koji Uehara, Brad Ziegler, Pat Neshek.

I don't think Jake Thompson can stick as a setup man either unless pitching regularly in relief gets his fastball up to 96 mph or so.

Aaron Nola, Jerad Eickhoff and Zach Eflin are obviously long-term starters.

Phillies prospect Dylan Cozens honored after an epic offensive week

Phillies prospect Dylan Cozens honored after an epic offensive week

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 11:30 AM

Phillies outfield prospect Dylan Cozens was honored Monday for his headline-grabbing stretch of games, winning International League Batter of the Week.

From May 8 to May 14, Cozens went 11 for 28 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs, hitting two walk-off homers and a game-tying, ninth-inning single.

Cozens is on a tear this month. He's 17 for 46 (.370) in May with five homers, a double, triple, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 13 games. He also has just nine strikeouts in those 13 games after punching out 24 times in his previous 13 games.

Most importantly, the left-handed hitting Cozens has been handling left-handed pitching. As of last Friday, he had six hits and three homers in his last 10 at-bats vs. lefties. 

The IronPigs have been on fire, winning nine straight games to surge to the top of the International League standings at 23-13.

Cozens isn't the only hot IronPig. First baseman Rhys Hoskins has been even better in May than he was in April, going 15 for 42 (.357) with seven extra-base hits and 16 RBIs in 13 games. He's hitting .345/.432/.655 with nine homers and 28 RBIs on the season.

Phillies say goodbye to NL's-best Nationals until September with tough doubleheader split

Phillies say goodbye to NL's-best Nationals until September with tough doubleheader split

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 12:25 AM

WASHINGTON -- The Phillies have played 35 games this season and by the whim of the schedule maker, a dozen of them have come against the Washington Nationals, who own the best record in the National League and have legitimate World Series hopes — though they may have to fix their bullpen to see that happen.
 
The Phillies and Nationals don't see each other again until September 7. By then, the Nats could be getting their postseason rotation in order and the Phillies could be on their way to another top-10 draft pick.
 
The two teams said so long to each other for a while with a super-long day of baseball Sunday and the Phillies once again played the Nats tough, earning a split of a day-night doubleheader with a 4-3 win in the first game and a 6-5 loss in the nightcap.
 
The split left the Phils with a 5-7 record against the Nats for the season, certainly not great, but definitely respectable. And it could be better if the Phils had not suffered three walk-off losses to the Nats, including one on Saturday night when Bryce Harper clubbed a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that left pitching coach Bob McClure more than a little frustrated (see story).
 
"You’ve heard me complain about the tough schedule, but this is one of the best hitting teams in baseball and we’re 5-7 against them," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "They know we play them tough."
 
The Phillies won the first game on the strength of a three-run rally in the top of the ninth inning. Aaron Altherr started the uprising with a home run and Maikel Franco and Cameron Rupp combined to tie the game with back-to-back doubles. The Phillies took the lead on a RBI single by Ty Kelly and Hector Neris closed out the one-run game for the save.
 
Neris was in line to go for another save in the nightcap as the Phillies rallied back from a run down in the eighth to take a 5-4 lead on an RBI triple by Freddy Galvis. However, Neris never got a shot to get in the game. Mackanin called on a right-hander Pat Neshek to hold the lead in the bottom of the eighth and he failed. He gave up a one-out single to Anthony Rendon followed by a first-pitch homer to Michael A. Taylor as the Nats took the lead.
 
It was another painful meltdown for the bullpen.

"Freddy came up big; he does that a lot," Mackanin said. "Neshek made one bad pitch.
 
"It was a hard-fought battle, see-saw, back and forth. Our guys battled. I know I'm a broken record but they don’t quit and they just kept coming after them."
 
The Phillies led in all three games of the series but lost twice when their bullpen gave up killer home runs late in the game. That's 24 homers allowed by the bullpen, the most in baseball.
 
"Way too much," Mackanin said.
 
Neshek stood right up after the game.
 
He threw Taylor a first-pitch slider and Taylor smacked it off the left-field foul pole.
 
"It backed up," Neshek said. "Terrible pitch. I was hoping it would go foul. But he was looking to do that and you tip your cap. I wish I could have gotten it to move a couple more inches to the left or thrown a fastball. But that's how baseball is.
 
"These guys played so hard today, especially scrapping against (Max) Scherzer there. I felt like I let them down."
 
Scherzer, last year's NL Cy Young Award winner, pitched six innings of three-run ball, walked none and struck out eight.
 
Phillies starter Vince Velasquez had a big fastball — "the best we've seen all season," Mackanin said — and gave up just three runs in five innings, but he ran his pitch count to 100 and was gone early.
 
No Phillies starter went more than five innings in this series. Nick Pivetta went 4 2/3 innings Saturday night and Jeremy Hellickson and Velasquez both went five Sunday.
 
Hellickson had more in the tank, but Mackanin opted for a pinch-hitter and a shot at some offense. Hellickson did not buy himself the benefit of staying the game after allowing two home runs in the first five innings, raising his total to seven in his last three starts.
 
"I've got to keep the ball in the yard," he said.
 
Mackanin believes that once his rotation starts giving him more innings he can better slot his relievers into roles. The shortage of innings in the rotation is a big problem for this team.
 
"Once we get going and we get that length from our starters we’ll have a formula and be fine," he said.

Load more