Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Mariners 5 Things: Can Mark Leiter, Jr. make it two straight?

Phillies-Mariners 5 Things: Can Mark Leiter, Jr. make it two straight?

By Mitchell Gladstone | CSNPhilly.com Contributor June 28, 2017 1:05 PM

Phillies (25-51) at Mariners (39-40)
3:40 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App. Pregame Live begins at 3 p.m.

After a brutal weekend in Arizona, Tuesday night's late rally was something for Phillies fans to smile about — even if it all happened past midnight Eastern time. It was a second straight strong start for Aaron Nola and his third in the month of June, plus the Phils' bats doubled their entire output from the final games against the D-backs.

Now, the question is: can the Phillies win their first interleague series of the season and their first series overall since the first weekend of June?

1. Fool me once...
Through 12 appearances and 19.0 innings of relief work, Mark Leiter, Jr. showed very little. The 2013 22nd-round pick had tallied just a 4.74 ERA, with 14 walks versus only 12 strikeouts.

So last Friday's starting debut in Phoenix came as somewhat of a surprise — Leiter earned a quality start, tossing six shutout innings of three-hit ball with 5 Ks and only one walk against one of the best teams in all of baseball.

Wednesday afternoon, the nephew of two-time All-Star Al Leiter will have a chance to follow up on that performance against another top-10 offense. When Leiter faced Seattle last month in relief duty in Philadelphia, he went 1.1 innings and surrendered just one hit but put a pair of runners on base that eventually came around to score.

Although Leiter's fastball has sat around only about 91mph this season, he's got a pretty decent repertoire of pitches including a plus curveball — a similar style to Nola, who gave the Mariners trouble last night. If Leiter can have another good outing, he might be able to hang around in the rotation longer than initially expected.

2. Bowing down — or not
Félix Hernández has been one of baseball's better hurlers in the last few seasons. He's racked up double-digit wins every season since 2009, had a career-best 2.14 ERA in 2014 en route to Cy Young honors and is still probably Seattle's best starter stuff-wise.

But this season, King Felix has not entirely been himself, going to the DL in late April before returning just last week. And after a sluggish start to the year, he bounced back with one of his better outings — the Astros mustered only three runs on eight hits against Hernández in six innings of work.

What can we expect against the Phils? Well, the only other time he's faced the Phillies was in 2011, when he also gave up three runs in seven frames. 

But want to guess how many players in that lineup are on this team? Right, exactly zero.

3. Franco's big night
Tuesday was only the second time in his last 13 games that Maikel Franco chipped in a multi-hit performance. His .242 batting average this month is well above those of April and May, but obviously it's nowhere near where the Phillies probably hoped he'd be at this point in the season. Last year at this juncture, he was still only hitting .246.

Still, his HR and RBI numbers aren't that far off, and his solo shot sparked the Phils' crucial surge. He's also cutting down on his strikeouts — although he did last night, it was his first since June 17 and only his 12th this month.

Franco has had better success at the plate since moving down in the lineup. Pete Mackanin had the third baseman hitting sixth last night, where he's gone 20 for 66 with a .303 batting average and .803 OPS.

4. Multi-hit madman
You want to know who is the hottest hitter in the Phillies lineup? Yep, it's Freddy Galvis.

He has 15 hits in his last 40 at-bats and is currently batting .301 for the month. This comes after a month of May when the shortstop hit .188 with 17 strikeouts in 96 at-bats.

Tuesday night, Galvis went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and a run out of the two-hole, and there's no reason to think he's coming down in the order anytime soon.

5. This and that
• Other than Jean Segura's two-run bomb in the third inning, it was an extremely quiet offensive night Tuesday for a Seattle lineup that brings a ton of pop in the heart of its order. The Mariners' top six batters went a combined 2 for 22 with nine strikeouts against Nola, Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris.

• Speaking of Neris, last night's perfect ninth inning was part of what's actually been a pretty solid six-week stretch. Sure, he hasn't been lights out but since May 14, Neris has only given up five earned runs on 13 hits in a total of 15.2 innings of work.

• If you're looking for a glimmer of hope, look no further than Allentown. Scott Kingery's second game with IronPigs might've been better than his first as the second base prospect slugged two home runs for the Triple A club.

Blue Jays sign ex-Phillie Michael Saunders to minor-league contract

Blue Jays sign ex-Phillie Michael Saunders to minor-league contract

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 28, 2017 3:45 PM

Michael Saunders is headed back to the Toronto.

Well, Buffalo, if we're being technical.

Saunders on Wednesday signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays and will report to Triple A. 

The 30-year-old outfielder was officially released by the Phillies on Monday (along with reliever Jeanmar Gomez) after being designated for assignment last week. 

In 214 plate appearances with the Phils, Saunders hit just .205 with a .617 OPS and his .257 on-base percentage was the lowest among all qualified National Leaguers.

For that, the Phillies paid him $9 million — $8 million in 2017 salary and $1 million in the form of a 2018 buyout.

Saunders spent the 2015 and '16 seasons with the Blue Jays and made the AL All-Star team last season. He hit .314 with 15 homers and a .999 OPS in 61 games through June 17 and positioned himself for a big contract in the offseason. But he hit just .202 the rest of the season and lingered in free agency until the Phillies swooped in and signed him, thinking they were buying low with a chance to flip him at the trade deadline.

Instead, the Phillies ended up paying Saunders $147,540 per game.

MLB Notes: Miguel Montero out in Chicago one day after ripping Cubs pitchers

MLB Notes: Miguel Montero out in Chicago one day after ripping Cubs pitchers

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 3:40 PM

WASHINGTON — Catcher Miguel Montero says the Chicago Cubs are letting him go, one day after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a game.

Montero posted a series of tweets Wednesday saying goodbye to fans and the city of Chicago and said on WMVP-AM radio that the Cubs had called to tell him they were designating him for assignment. The team had not announced any moves by early afternoon.

"When the team is not playing well, it's got to go somewhere and I hope I can be the blame and I hope the team will take off from now and I can be a blame for that," Montero said.

Montero said he called Arrieta to apologize and that the right-hander was "totally cool" about the situation, understanding that the comments were made in the heat of the moment after the Cubs' 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

"It was an honor to play for the Chicago Cubs organization," the 33-year-old tweeted . "Chicago will always be in my heart."

Montero will be remembered for a huge hit late in Game 7 of the World Series that ended the Cubs' famous championship drought last fall. But tensions had been simmering since spring training over his role, and he has thrown out just one of 31 potential base stealers this season, hitting .286 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 44 games.

Still, the meltdown Tuesday night was unusually strong: Montero unloaded on Arrieta, saying the Nationals were running all over the right-handed ace who's struggled of late because they knew he was slow to the plate with his delivery.

Trea Turner stole four bases, Michael Taylor two and Anthony Rendon one for a Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record. Montero had a throwing error that led to a run scoring.

"It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn't give me any time," Montero said. "So it's just like, `Yeah, OK, Miggy can't throw nobody out,' but my pitcher doesn't hold anybody on."

First baseman Anthony Rizzo said on WMVP that Montero's comments were unprofessional and not acceptable.

"We win as a team, we lose as a team," Rizzo said. "If you start pointing fingers, I think that just labels you as a selfish player. I disagree. I think we have another catcher that throws out anyone who steals." (see full story)

Mariners: Lefty Smyly has Tommy John surgery
SEATTLE — Drew Smyly was the centerpiece to one of Seattle's many offseason moves by general manager Jerry Dipoto. He was a priority acquisition as a proven lefty for the rotation the Mariners believed would thrive pitching at Safeco Field.

Smyly will end his first season in Seattle never having thrown a pitch during the regular season. The Mariners announced Wednesday that Smyly will need Tommy John surgery after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

"I feel bad for Drew. I know how excited he was when we acquired him, getting a chance to pitch in Seattle, how excited he was to be part of the team," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "He did everything he could do to try and get back with us, the treatments and procedures and whatnot to figure it out."

Smyly had been on the disabled list since opening day with a flexor strain in his left arm, an diagnosed in spring training one outing after he pitched for the United States during the World Baseball Classic. Smyly had been rehabbing in the hopes of returning after the All-Star break but Servais said Smyly came out of his last 25-pitch simulated game last weekend not feeling great and additional exams revealed the need for surgery.

The operation is scheduled for July 6 and will be performed by Dr. James Andrews. Recovery time is typically 12 to 15 months.

"Everybody was excited about getting him back but that's obviously not going to happen," Servais said. "I don't want to say, `woe is us,' or the `sky is falling.' It is what it is and we've dealt with a lot of things this year and we'll deal with this one." (see full story)

CUBS: President Trump welcomes World Series champs to White House​
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has welcomed the manager and several players from the World Series champion Chicago Cubs to the White House.
Trump met with manager Joe Maddon and some Cubs on Wednesday, and he calls the Cubs a "great team."

They gave him a team jersey printed with "45" in recognition of his status as the 45th U.S. president.

Maddon had said the visit was voluntary for players and not an official trip. Maddon said he was going to the White House out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to Trump's campaign.

The Cubs are in Washington to play the Nationals.

In January, the Cubs visited President Barack Obama at the White House after winning the World Series and shortly before his term ended.

Load more