Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Marlins 5 things: Vince Velasquez's start worth watching closely

Phillies-Marlins 5 things: Vince Velasquez's start worth watching closely

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 30, 2017 1:15 PM

Phillies (17-32) at Marlins (19-30)
7:10 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Following another dismal offensive performance, the Phillies move into Game 2 of their three-game series against the Marlins, who have nearly as poor a record but a much better lineup. 

Unless the Phils win tonight and tomorrow afternoon in Miami, it will be 10 straight series losses. 

Let's take a look at tonight's action:

1. More than just a stray performance?
Vince Velasquez (2-4, 5.55) was solid his last time out, lasting only five innings but allowing just a run with seven strikeouts. 

He used a fastball-heavy approach, throwing heaters on 72 of his 94 pitches. He said after the game that the gameplan was to "stick to your strengths," which for Velasquez means a lot of mid-90s fastballs, especially when ahead in the count.

Velasquez's pitch count again soared last Thursday because the Rockies fouled off 28 pitches. With two strikes especially, Velasquez turned to a high fastball and Colorado's hitters fouled many of them off.

It was encouraging to see Velasquez minimize damage last week in a way that he hasn't for much of the season. His opponents have hit .313 with a .997 OPS this season with runners on base and .313 with a 1.087 OPS with men in scoring in position.

This is a Marlins team Velasquez has stymied in the past. He beat them back on April 26 at Citizens Bank Park when he allowed three runs over 6⅓ innings. That was his last quality start; he has two in nine tries.

Velasquez faced the Marlins three times last season and went 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Current Fish have hit .233 off him. Giancarlo Stanton is 0 for 8 with three walks and three strikeouts. Marcell Ozuna is 2 for 9 with a pair of K's. 

Christian Yelich has made some loud contact, going 3 for 11 with a triple and two home runs.

2. Frozen lineup
Since May 21, the Phillies are 2-7 and have the majors' worst batting average (.174), on-base percentage (.246) and slugging percentage (.294).

Their .540 OPS is 60 points lower than the next-worst team over that span (Orioles: .600).

Game by game, week by week, things seem to get progressively worse for this club.

Over the last week, Aaron Altherr and Andrew Knapp are the only Phillies to hit better than .269.

The Phils' were a middle-of-the-pack offense in April, placing 15th of 30 teams in runs scored, 11th in batting average, ninth in slugging and 13th in OPS. It seemed the offense had taken a step forward with a few additions and the tutelage of Matt Stairs.

But as usual in baseball, things have balanced out this month. In May, the Phils are 28th in runs and OBP, 26th in batting average and slugging.

3. Another average opponent
The Phillies have been bested lately by every mediocre starting pitcher they face, from Chad Kuhl to Tyler Anderson to Tim Adleman to Edinson Volquez.

They face another one tonight in Marlins left-hander Justin Nicolino (0-1, 5.40).

Nicolino is two starts into his 2017 season after making 25 the last two seasons with the Marlins, drifting in and out of the rotation. All told, he's 8-11 with a 4.57 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, but against the Phillies he's gone 1-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 23 innings.

In fact, if you remove the Phillies from the equation, his career ERA rises from 4.57 to 4.87.

Nicolino averages 90-91 mph with his fastball and sinker, and he also throws a changeup, curveball and cutter. The last two times he's faced the Phillies, he's gone heavy on the sinker.

Cesar Hernandez has had the most success vs. Nicolino, going 4 for 9 with a triple. Maikel Franco is 3 for 7 with a home run. All other active Phillies have hit .205. 

Nicolino barely strikes anyone out. Aside from Odubel Herrera, active Phils have zero K's against Nicolino in 51 plate appearances.

4. What's happened in Miami?
When you look at the Marlins' lineup, it's hard to figure how they have one of the worst records in baseball entering the month of June. Stanton has had a solid season, as has Ozuna, Justin Bour and catcher J.T. Realmuto. Dee Gordon has been his typical self, and Christian Yelich's numbers are down but not terrible (.741 OPS).

The Marlins just really, really miss Jose Fernandez.

The rotation has been a mess all season. Left-hander Adam Conley, who showed promise in 2016, has a 7.48 ERA in six starts. Tom Koehler has a 7.04 ERA in eight starts. Others have been in and out of the rotation — Vance Worley, Odrisamer Despaigne, Jose Urena.

Volquez was their opening day starter, but didn't pick up his first win until last night.

Wei-Yin Chen is making $16 million per season but is out with an elbow injury and there's no timetable for his return.

Altogether, the Marlins' rotation has a 5.02 ERA and has walked 4.5 batters per nine innings.

5. This and that
• The Phillies have the majors' worst road record at 7-19. They've dropped 14 of their last 17 road games.

• The Phillies were nine games better at this point last season (26-23).

• The difference in the Phils' pitching through two months last season compared to this season is glaring, and it's really all you need to know about why things have gone the way they've gone much of the season.

At this time last year, the Phillies' pitching staff had the following numbers:

• 3.83 ERA
• .237 opponents' batting average
• 60 HR allowed
• 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings
• 2.9 walks per nine innings

This season?

• 4.82 ERA
• .269 opponents' batting average
• 77 HR alloewd
• 7.1 strikeouts per nine
• 3.2 walks per nine

Another struggling pitcher gets well against the Phillies' feeble hitters

Another struggling pitcher gets well against the Phillies' feeble hitters

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 29, 2017 11:33 PM

BOX SCORE

MIAMI -- For struggling pitchers, facing the Phillies has become like a pilgrimage to Lourdes.
 
Another rival pitcher searching for a cure got it Monday night when the Phillies suffered their 23rd loss in the last 29 games. This time it was Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez. He allowed just three hits in six innings of one-run ball to lead his club to a 4-1 win over the Phillies, who fell to 6-20 in May (see Instant Replay).

Volquez had gone 16 starts between wins.
 
"Every loss stings, I don’t care who's pitching," manager Pete Mackanin said. "We're just in a rut. We've got to battle our way out of it. We have to show up tomorrow and get after it. We've got to get more than three or four hits in the game."
 
The Phillies had just four hits in the game. It was the fifth time in the last nine games that they've had four or fewer hits. Only one of the hits was for extra bases and one of the singles was an infield hit.
 
"Once again, we need more offense," Mackanin said.
 
Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson completed a difficult month of May by allowing six hits, including a two-run homer, and four runs over six innings.
 
Hellickson surrendered a two-run homer to Derek Dietrich with two outs in the sixth and that was basically the ball game. Dietrich hit a high changeup. Back in April, that pitch would have been at the knees. But Hellickson has misplaced the pitch command that he needs to succeed.
 
Hellickson went 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts in April. In May, however, he went 1-3 with a 7.04 ERA in six starts. He was tagged for 35 hits, including nine homers, in 30 2/3 innings.
 
"Command in general," said Hellickson, describing his problem this month. "The biggest thing is not getting strike one, falling behind too much. I'm not getting the quick easy outs I was getting early in the season. I'm trying to get ahead, just missing."
 
Volquez signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Marlins over the winter, but it wasn't until this game that he delivered his first win. He entered the game 0-7 with a 4.82 ERA in nine starts.
 
The win was Volquez's first since Aug. 25, 2016, when he was a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Volquez isn't the first struggling pitcher to shine against the Phils recently. Eight days earlier, Pittsburgh's Chad Kuhl took a 6.69 ERA into a start against the Phils and pitched five shutout innings. In the series against Colorado, the Phillies were dominated by a pair of rookies. In the only game they won (in a late rally), they were held to one run over six innings by Tyler Anderson, who had entered that game with an ERA of 6.00. On Friday night, Cincinnati Reds right-hander Tim Adleman pitched eight shutout innings against the Phils and gave up just one hit in the best start of his life. He had come into that game with an ERA of 6.19.
 
So Volquez had to be heartened when he saw the Phillies on the schedule.
 
They are the get-well team for pitchers in need of a pick-me-up.
 
It's actually kind of sad.
 
With Odubel Herrera locked in the throes of the worst slump of his life and on the bench and Maikel Franco mired in a 2 for 21 slump and hitting .209, Mackanin is trying to push things a little. He gave Aaron Altherr the green light to steal with one out and runners on the corners in a one-run game in the sixth inning. Altherr was out at second on a close play and Tommy Joseph struck out to leave the runner at third.
 
The Marlins salted the game away in the bottom of the inning on Dietrich's homer.
 
"With our offense, I have to take chances," Mackanin said. "I can't sit around and wait for three hits in a row. We haven't been doing that."
 
The Phils have the worst record in the majors at 17-32.
 
They have lost eight of their last 10 and scored just 15 runs in the losses.
 
"It sucks," catcher Cameron Rupp said. "There's really no other way to put it. It's frustrating. But the only people that are going to help us are ourselves. Nobody's going to go out there and play for us, swing the bats, pitch, play defense. That's on us and we have to do a better job all around.
 
"We all want to be successful and get the job done. We just haven't been hitting the ball. There's no other way to put it. But the good thing about baseball is we play every day so we turn the page and come back tomorrow and try to get it done."

Best of MLB: White Sox beat Red sox, spoil David Price's uneven season debut

Best of MLB: White Sox beat Red sox, spoil David Price's uneven season debut

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 10:28 PM

CHICAGO -- Red Sox lefty David Price had an uneven season debut while Melky Cabrera homered and drove in four runs, helping the Chicago White Sox rally past Boston 5-4 on Monday.

Price, who missed the first part of the year with a left elbow strain, threw 88 pitches in five innings. The former AL Cy Young Award winner gave up two hits, including Cabrera's three-run homer, walked two and hit two batters. He also struck out four.

Price was in line for the win before Kevan Smith hit an RBI double off Matt Barnes (3-2) in the seventh, tying it at 4. Cabrera had an RBI single with two outs.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia injured his wrist in the first inning and exited in the second. He was hurt trying to beat out a hit when first baseman Jose Abreu slid into the bag and Pedroia fell over him.

Juan Minaya (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning and David Robertson closed for his eighth save in nine chances (see full recap).

Astros use 11-run eighth inning to cruise past Twins, 16-8
MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Beltran homered and singled during an 11-run burst in the eighth inning against Minnesota's beleaguered bullpen, and the Houston Astros overwhelmed the Twins 16-8 Monday in a matchup of AL division leaders.

The Astros combined eight hits, two walks, a hitter batter and a balk in the eighth to rally from an 8-2 deficit. The Twins tried three pitchers in the inning, a day after they used eight relievers in a 15-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Beltran finished with four hits and Carlos Correa had three, including a home run. Alex Bregman also homered for Houston, which had a season-high 18 hits, 13 of them in the last two innings.

Jordan Jankowski (1-0) got his first major league win with 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Brad Peacock. He allowed four earned runs and gave up home runs to Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman but he benefitted from the Houston hit parade.

Craig Breslow (1-1) took the loss (see full recap).

Blue Jays pound Reds, 17-2
TORONTO -- Troy Tulowitzki hit his fourth career grand slam, Marcus Stroman won his fifth straight decision to help the Toronto Blue Jays rout the Cincinnati Reds 17-2 on Monday night.

Justin Smoak hit a three-run homer and Russell Martin added a two-run shot for the Blue Jays, who have 43 home runs in May.

Smoak had four RBIs while Martin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Toronto's 23 hits were a season-best. The Blue Jays had a franchise-high 25 hits against Texas on Aug. 9, 1999.

Ezequiel Carrera went 4-for-4 with a walk and Devon Travis had four hits, extending his hitting streak to 13, as the Blue Jays won for the sixth time in seven games.

Adam Duvall hit a solo home run for Cincinnati, his third homer in two games and fifth in the past five.

Load more