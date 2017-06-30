Phillies-Mets 5 things: Tough matchup for Nick Williams in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 30, 2017 12:55 PM

Phillies (26-51) at Mets (36-42)
Intrigue was added Friday morning to a Phillies series in New York that looked mostly meaningless until Jim Salisbury's report that Nick Williams is headed to the majors.

With that, Phillies fans get the sliver of excitement they've been waiting for.

1. Williams' debut
We won't know until the Phillies' lineup comes out around 3 p.m. whether Williams will make his MLB debut tonight. If he does, he'll be doing it against a tough customer in Jacob deGrom.

Williams started double-digit games at each outfield spot for Triple A Lehigh Valley this season so expect the Phillies to move him around. An outfield defense of Williams in left, Odubel Herrera in center and Aaron Altherr in right would have a whole lot of speed and athleticism.

Williams made some key improvements this season to earn the call-up, but expectations should be tempered for his offensive adjustment to the majors. He shouldn't be expected to go 6 for 13 with three extra-base hits his first weekend in the majors.

The Phillies will probably try to keep some pressure off of Williams by batting him sixth or seventh. The six-hole is where all but 25 of Williams' plate appearances this season have come.

2. Little things = a winning streak
The Phillies arrived in New York with the smallest of winning streaks after collecting a two-game sweep in Seattle.

The main themes of those two wins were the Phillies' ability to tack on runs and prevent the Mariners from doing so. 

In the series-opening 8-2 win on Tuesday, the Phils scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to go up two and then broke it open with a four-spot in the ninth.

In Wednesday's 5-4 win, the Phillies fell behind by a run after five innings but were able to keep the deficit at one to set up the ninth-inning heroics of Tommy Joseph (game-tying HR) and Andrew Knapp (game-winning single).

Reliever Ricardo Pinto picked up the win Wednesday with three scoreless innings of relief. Too often the last two seasons we've seen the Phillies' long man — whether it was Brett Oberholtzer, Adam Morgan or someone else — struggle and turn a minor deficit into a blowout loss. 

Pinto maxed out at 97 mph, which you'll take any day of the week from your long man.

That win Wednesday was just the Phillies' second all season when they trailed after eight innings. They're now 2-39.

3. One-dimensional Mets
Almost everything that could go wrong for the 2017 Mets has gone wrong. Noah Syndergaard is injured. Matt Harvey was bad and is now on the DL. Yoenis Cespedes missed significant time. So has closer Jeurys Familia. So has Steven Matz. So has Neil Walker. So has Zack Wheeler.

As a result, the Mets are six games under .500 with a marginal chance of making the playoffs. They're 10½ games back in the NL East and 9½ games back in the wild-card race.

But through it all, the low-batting average, high-strikeout Mets have continued to hit for power. They have 50 home runs this month, matching the Dodgers for the June lead. Prior to this month, no National League team had hit 50 homers in any month since the Braves in July 2006.

Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson have led the way this month with eight homers apiece. Bruce (.310), Granderson (.315) and Cespedes (.328) have all been productive in June.

And we all know how most of these recent Phillies-Mets games have gone. Since 2015, the Mets have 82 home runs in 44 games against the Phillies. Over that same span, they have 55 against the Marlins and 54 against the Braves and Nationals.

The Mets are 30-14 against the Phils the last three seasons with identical 15-7 records at home and on the road. But the last time the Phillies faced the Mets at Citi Field, they won two of three. That was the Phils' lone road series win of 2017 until this week in Seattle.

4. Lively looks to bounce back
Ben Lively (1-2, 3.90) made his first non-quality start in five tries last Saturday in Arizona, allowing five runs in 5⅓ innings in a blowout loss to the Diamondbacks. The combination of a hitter-friendly park, a dominant NL offense and poor command early in counts did Lively in.

We knew Lively wasn't going to strike many batters out — it's just not his style — and that's not a huge deal when he or Jeremy Hellickson is getting soft contact early in counts. But when they're not, it's tough for either to minimize damage because the whiffs are few and far between.

On the season, Lively has 11 strikeouts in 32⅓ innings. His 3.06 strikeouts per nine innings are the fewest in the majors for any starting pitcher with at least 30 innings. (Cole Hamels is, surprisingly, next-lowest at 3.89, and Hellickson is fifth at 4.50.)

5. This and that
• In 15 starts this season, deGrom is 7-3 with a 3.71 ERA. He's struck out 113 in 97 innings. He's been brilliant over his last three starts, going 3-0 with a 0.72 ERA and .143 opponents' batting average.

• In eight career starts against the Phillies, deGrom has never lost, going 4-0 with a 2.49 ERA. Current Phils have gone 17 for 81 (.210) against him with just one extra-base hit, a Cameron Rupp homer.

• Joseph's home run in the ninth inning Wednesday was his 34th in 625 plate appearances the last two seasons. Not bad.

• Freddy Galvis has hit .339 with seven extra-base hits in his last 14 games.

Nick Williams reaches a special place, but how long will he stay?

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 30, 2017 8:08 PM

NEW YORK -- Nick Williams is a native Texan.
 
He has been to New York City just twice.
 
And both trips have been super-special.
 
Williams, 23, made his second visit to the nation's biggest city Friday when he realized a dream and was called to the major leagues for the first time. He made his big-league debut Friday night, starting in left field and batting sixth for the Phillies.
 
Williams had been playing at Triple A Lehigh Valley, where he hit .280 with 16 doubles, 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 78 games.
 
The Lehigh Valley is about a two-hour drive from New York. Williams used an off day in the IronPigs' schedule to make his first trip to New York a couple of months ago.
 
He brought his girlfriend, Brianna, with him. They took a carriage ride around Central Park and Williams proposed. Brianna is now his fiancée and she was in attendance at Citi Field for her man's big-league debut Friday night.
 
"We got engaged here," Williams said before batting practice Friday. "I’m making my debut. I think New York is the place to be."
 
Williams was called up after Howie Kendrick went on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. It helped Williams' case that he was already on the Phillies' tight 40-man roster.
 
There were three big questions surrounding Williams as he made his debut.
 
How much will he play?
 
How long will he stay?
 
Can he cut down on those strikeouts and work some counts?
 
Some answers:
 
Williams is a developing player and he's not being developed as a part-time guy. The Phillies did not bring him to sit. He will play pretty close to all the time as long as he's here.
 
"He's going to play as often as I can play him," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I might sit him against a tough lefty, try to get him off to a good start, and we'll go from there.
 
"It's exciting for him and I'm pretty excited to see him. The only time I've seen him was in spring training. The numbers are pretty good. Maybe he can help us win some games."
 
Williams could go back to Triple A when Kendrick returns. Or even sooner if the Phillies stick with an extra reliever when Jerad Eickhoff is ready to come off the DL. Really, Williams will control how long he stays.
 
"It's all up to him," Mackanin said.
 
Translation: If he doesn't look over his head and hits and produces, he will stay -- for a long time.
 
Williams is a gifted athlete and a product of the Cole Hamels-to-Texas trade. If it all comes together, he's a guy who can hit for average and power. But plate discipline has long been as issue. Williams struck out 90 times and walked just 16 times in 306 plate appearances at Triple A. If he continues to strike out 29 percent of the time and walk less than one percent of the time, he will have a tough time sticking, unless, of course, he hits 40 homers.
 
Williams did make some strides in selectivity recently. He walked seven times in his last six games at Triple A.
 
"I’m more selective, more patient," he said. "I realized I have more time. I just took some pitches here and there and realized I had more time than I ever thought. With that, I felt more comfortable and it was easier to see more pitches and be selective as to where I wanted the ball."
 
Williams believes he can keep it going in the majors.
 
"I think so," he said. "It all came down to realizing I had more time and not rushing. I feel like the walks came with realizing I had more time."

Phillies president Andy MacPhail offers his take on state of the team

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 30, 2017 7:25 PM

NEW YORK -- Phillies president Andy MacPhail held a state of the team chat with reporters in the dugout at Citi Field before Friday night's game against the Mets.

Here are the highlights:

On the season
"I’m disappointed like everybody else. I don’t think there’s any great surprise that I’m disappointed. I didn’t expect us to contend, quite honestly. I thought it was a stretch that we’d get to .500. The fact that we’ve struggled as much as we have is disappointing, particularly when we made some effort to avoid this very thing. We made some effort in terms of our payroll to sacrifice draft position in ’18, to bring some stabilizers in so we wouldn’t have to endure — our fans wouldn’t have to endure — the kind of start that we got off to. I’m hopeful things will get a little better for us in the second half.

"The other thing that I think about, as ugly as it’s been – and we’ve had some periods where it’s been pretty ugly – I don’t know that anything has materially changed in terms of where we are in the rebuild. The things that made people bullish about the Phillies going into the year are still as valid today as they were before we threw the first pitch. We’re still 30th out of 30 [payroll] commitments of all teams. We’re going to have almost $70 million rolling off the table next year, which gives (GM) Matt (Klentak) a lot of flexibility. Our farm system, when it’s evaluated by the media, which is an imperfect science really for any of us, but the last time I looked it was ranked between fifth and seventh. And I know that’s subjective, but if you look at it objectively we have the second-best winning percentage in baseball in the farm system. And Baseball America did a study at the beginning of the year, we had the second-youngest farm system, so we’re winning in the minor leagues and not doing it with mercenaries. I like the idea of how we’ve deployed our assets over the past few years.

"And then the last thing that I have to keep in mind for myself is that what this season has always been about, I mean right from the start, is trying to ascertain the long-term pieces. It’s like a movie. You see a movie and they’re trying to get the code. There are nine digits spinning. Every once in a while a code kicks in. We’re doing the very same thing. We’re trying to find the players for the future and we’ve got nine guys out there on the field. We’re trying to get them to kick in, and maybe right field Aaron Altherr, Cesar (Hernandez), you don’t know. But that’s what this season has been about. And even if the news you get isn’t as hopeful as you thought it would be — maybe you have more holes to fill than you thought — there’s a value in knowing that.

"The only way you're going to know it is by sending them out there to play. There is no other way to find out who’s going to be part of your long-term future and who isn’t unless you roll them out there and let them play. It gets frustrating. You want to see new faces. I am subject to the same thing. But you have to stay objective. And when Nick Williams takes the field tonight that’s going to be the ninth player that makes his major-league debut with the Phillies this year, and we’re not halfway through the season. We’re introducing the new faces we thought. I wish our record was better. I wish, frankly, we tightened things up occasionally on the field, I wish we played a little better, but I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to pick it up in the second half."

Will the bad record equal more prospects coming up?
"I think it’s a case-by-case situation. Nick is going to make his debut because Howie (Kendrick) goes on the DL. I think Matt is going to evaluate those things with Pete (Mackanin) as we move along."

On the veteran additions
"I know that there’s a lot of attention that gets paid to that. But as an old GM, this is where being an old GM is helpful, if you’re fishing in one-year, free-agent waters you’re not going to bat 1.000. The fact that we brought in like five guys and (Pat) Neshek and Kendrick have been outstanding, (Daniel) Nava has given us everything that you could hope and expect, and (Michael) Saunders and (Clay) Buchholz weren’t able to produce for us. The fact that it’s a percentage doesn’t come as a great surprise to me. You’re not going to bat 1.000."

Can Neshek bring value in a trade?
"I don’t know how he can throw any better. Also, the one thing that he brings you is a different look. I’ve been with enough managers to know that they’re always looking for that different look in the bullpen over the course of the year. Again, clubs are pretty stingy with their prospects, though. The best way to make a good trade is to find a motivated buyer, so that’s going to be Matt’s job. Find a motivated buyer."

As a former GM, would Kendrick's two trips to the DL give you pause about acquiring him?
"If I wanted a professional hitter, I sure wouldn't have any pause."

On the timing of the releases of Saunders and Jeanmar Gomez
"I think Matt felt they'd gotten enough time and they probably weren't part of the 2018 equation, so let's find out more about others. I think it's as simple as that."

On the difficulties of this season
"Well, this year has been harder than I thought it was going to be. I will tell you the truth: We're having the year this year that I thought we were going to have last year. I was really prepared for '16 to be dreadful because we had moved everything. When you really want to target the rebuild, the rebuild started in my mind on July 30, 2015. Everything went over the side: (Cole) Hamels, (Jonathan) Papelbon, (Ben) Revere. You moved everything. That's when you stop trying to have a foot in both pieces of the water. That's when the rebuild starts. I'm thinking, 'Hoo, boy, '16 might really be tough.' But Gomez was great for us. He saved [37] games. He brought stability at the end. That worked out great. So we're having the year this year that I thought we were going to have last year."

When can this team contend?
"People have been trying to ask that question. … You are so not going to get an answer on that. But I will say that it does give me a good opportunity — these rebuilding programs now, it's different from when I started. When I started, you guys would ask, 'Is this going to work? Is the rebuild going to work?' You don't ask that question anymore. You ask when it's going to work. Because it's documented. Who's gone through this that hasn't been rewarded in the postseason?"

Are you farther away than you thought?
"We're going to find out by the end of the year. We've got a lot of unknowns. Nine guys have made their debuts. We've got a lot of baseball to play. 

"I'll answer one other thing on that subject. For me, and I'm not in the baseball operations, you see flashes of it. You see flashes. You see (Nick) Pivetta go out there and see a frontline guy. They have a hard time sustaining. You get consistency through repetition and experience and confidence. Whether they hold it or not, you're going to have to run them out there."

On if the starting pitching's there and where it stands
"You never have enough. I have to tell you, as an organization, we understand the importance of starting pitching. Without trying to be nasty about it, there was a period where the rotation was Sean O'Sullivan, Jerome Williams, Aaron Harang, Kevin Correia. There was an all-points bulletin out for as much as young starting pitching as you're going to get. Some of it's going to pan out, some of it's not. But we needed to do everything we could to bring in as many bodies in there with good arms and see what can happen. It's something that's going to continue."

With money coming off the books, will the Phils be active on the free-agent market for something other than one-year stabilizers — i.e., a big-ticket player — this winter?
"I think we are right now, if Matt sees something he thinks is part of the long-term picture and feels it's a hole we need to fill or that we don't have internal answers — I absolutely see that. The interesting thing to me, again, is that we've got so many guys that are well thought of at the upper levels of the farm system, you're almost obligated to let them come up here and see how close they are. You've got Williams and (Roman) Quinn, (Dylan) Cozens, (Scott) Kingery, (Rhys) Hoskins, (J.P.) Crawford, (Jorge) Alfaro. (Tom) Eshelman is throwing well at Triple A. To find out what you need, that's why you've had nine guys that have made their debut this year, you need to let them play and sort out who's who going forward and then try to fill in those things you don't have internally externally."

On what he's seen from Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera
"I would say they have flashes. Again, I don't want to get too deep into the baseball ops stuff. I see some encouraging things with Maikel in terms of hitting the ball to the other side, being a little more selective, walk rate up, strikeout rate down. If you believe in all the Statcast stuff about exit velocity and stuff, there are a lot of positive signs there. This is why we have more than half the season to play. We have to find those answers.

On if he'd be surprised if Klentak traded a young guy like Tommy Joseph or Hernandez
"His job is to not limit — he needs to keep a wide spectrum, wide horizon and any opportunity that makes sense for us going forward, he should explore.

There are no untouchables?
"I would say that's pretty safe.

At any level?
"We'll see. I think you've got to stay wide open to all kinds of different things."

