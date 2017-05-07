Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Nationals 5 things: Hellickson, Phils look to rebound after tough week

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 9:10 AM

Phillies (12-17) vs. Nationals (21-9)
After a 6-2 loss on Saturday night, the Phillies are hoping to salvage a win out of a three-game set with the MLB-best Nationals. The team has gone a full turn through the rotation without a win in their five-game losing streak and have lost eight of nine during a stretch against the three 2016 NL division winners.

Jeremy Hellickson takes the hill for the Phillies coming off his worst start of the season while Tanner Roark and the Nationals go for the sweep.

Here are five things to know for the series finale.

1. Not home sweet home
The Phillies lost six of seven during their road trip against the Dodgers and Cubs, but they hoped their fortunes would change with a return home. Well, the Nationals have had something to say about that. Two wins later, the Phillies are on the brink of being swept for the second time this season.

Believe it or not, the Phillies' bullpen has been on point this series, albeit in low leverage innings. Pitching from behind over six innings, the 'pen has held the Nationals scoreless. 

Instead, the rotation has let the Phillies down. Nick Pivetta was only able to get through five innings and allowed three home runs in Game 1. Vince Velasquez had his longest outing of the season and looked dominant at times in his seven-inning performance. However, he surrendered six runs as Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman swatted home runs off the 24-year-old righty. Not a great look for Velasquez, who has given up at least one home run in each of his starts this year. The Phillies' staff has now given up 44 home runs, a league-high

Zimmerman has been particularly impressive. He led all of baseball with a .424 average going into this series and has somehow raised it all the way to .435. Odubel Herrera robbed him of a home run Saturday night, so Zimmerman hit a ball into the seats in his next at-bat to make up for it. 

Perhaps the most frustrating thing for the Phillies is that the Nationals have done this without Bryce Harper. The slugging right fielder missed the first two games with a groin injury and the lineup has still produced 10 runs. 

The Phillies are now 3-5 on the season against the Nationals, yet they have a +7 run differential thanks to the 17-3 win on Apr. 8.

2. Hellickson on the rebound
After pitching like a Cy Young candidate in his first five starts, the defending champions brought Hellickson down a peg in his last outing.

The 30-year-old veteran lasted just four innings -- his shortest outing of the season -- and gave up six runs, including three home runs. He surrendered eight hits and had as many walks (2) as strikeouts. For those four innings, he looked more like the reclamation project the Phillies acquired in the 2015-16 offseason than the steady presence he's provided in Philadelphia.

To be fair, the home runs aren't out of character for Hellickson. He's allowed at least 20 home runs in every full season he's had. Still, his start to 2017 was awfully encouraging with a heap of soft contact.

The concern with Hellickson is that his strikeouts have evaporated this season. He's never missed that many bats but his strikeouts per nine innings have gone from 7.33 last season to a paltry 3.44 this year. He's made up for that with improved control, walking just 1.32 batters per nine and a WHIP of just 1.00. That's fifth best in the NL.

Perhaps a third meeting with the Nats is just the remedy for Hellickson after Tuesday's struggles. He's thrown 12 innings against the Nats this year and allowed just seven baserunners and two runs with the Phillies winning both games.

3. A baker's dozen with Roark 
In just his fifth MLB season, Roark has faced the Phillies 13 times and made 11 starts against them. The only team he has started more times against is the Miami Marlins.

Roark has had plenty of ups and downs against the Phillies with a 5-5 record and a 3.49 ERA. Prior to 2016, Roark had thrown 28 2/3 innings vs. the Phils and been had pounded for 22 runs. In 41 innings over the last two seasons, he's yielded just five runs. In five starts last season, he had a 0.79 ERA and a 3-0 record, thoroughly dominating the Phillies.

And for good measure, he took them on in April, allowing just two runs on four hits in seven innings. Needless to say, the Phillies are plenty familiar with the 30-year-old righty.

The player who has faced Roark the most -- and hits him the best -- is Herrera. In 18 at-bats, he's produced eight hits and struck out just once with three of the hits going for extra bases. Only Freddy Galvis (4 for 15) has a home run among current Phillies while Cameron Rupp, likely to sit with a day game after a night game, is just 2 for 15 with six strikeouts against Roark.

Roark, like Hellickson, is coming off his first loss of the season, which dropped him to 3-1 with a 4.04 ERA. He's given up at least two runs in every start and has walked nine batters in his last three outings. The Nationals have won four of his six starts (the other loss coming in his game vs. the Phils), but Roark hasn't been quite as good as his 2.89 ERA and general numbers from last season.

4. Players to watch
Phillies: Andrew Knapp has five hits in his last three starts and has a season line of .296/.387/.519. It's been an impressive start for someone in their first season of MLB action and catchers like Jorge Alfaro nipping at their heels.

Nationals: Daniel Murphy has hit Hellickson pretty well in 18 plate appearances. He's 5 for 17 with a walk and four of his hits (three doubles and a home run) have gone for extra bases.

5. This and that
• If the Phillies lose on Sunday, they would fall to six games under .500. They didn't fall that far under .500 until June 15 last season. The 2016 Phillies also avoided being swept for the second time until the end of May.

• Zimmerman has a 13-game hitting streak going into Sunday's action. He's been held hitless four times this season, three times by the Phils. Only two players (Mike Trout and Nelson Cruz) have longer hitting streaks currently going.

• The Nationals and Phillies are 29th and 30th, respectively, in wins above replacement produced by their bullpens.

Best of MLB: Mets end controversial weekend with shutout loss to Marlins

By The Associated Press May 07, 2017 10:15 PM

NEW YORK -- Shortly after scheduled starter Matt Harvey was suspended by the New York Mets, Giancarlo Stanton hit two more monstrous home runs off fill-in Adam Wilk that led the Miami Marlins to a 7-0 victory Sunday.

Harvey was suspended three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules. General manager Sandy Alderson announced the punishment in a brief statement before the game.

Making his first start of the year while Edinson Volquez recovers from a blister problem, Jose Urena (1-0) and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Marlins snapped a three-game losing streak. Rene Rivera led off the sixth inning with a clean single against Urena.

Wilk (0-1) was brought up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first major league appearance since 2015. But the journeyman left-hander was no match for Stanton, whose 20 home runs at Citi Field are the most at any visiting ballpark by a player since 2011 .

Stanton hit a three-run homer in the first. In the third, he launched a solo shot measured at 468 feet (see full recap).

Red Sox use 10-run 9th inning to batter Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sandy Leon hit a pair of two-run homers, Chris Sale struck out 10 and the Boston Red Sox romped out of town with a 17-6 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Twins fueled by a season-high five homers and finished with a 10-run ninth.

Sale (3-2) reached double-digit strikeouts for the sixth straight time, stretching his major league-leading 2017 total to 73. In 2015, he tied Pedro Martinez's major league mark by fanning at least 10 for eight starts in a row.

The lanky left-hander briefly lost the lead in a four-run fifth inning while the Twins batted around, but Leon broke the tie in the sixth with a two-out homer off Twins ace Ervin Santana (5-1) (see full recap).

Pham's HR in 14th lifts Cards over Braves
ATLANTA -- Tommy Pham hit two homers, including a two-run drive in the 14th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Pham's long home run in the 14th off Josh Collmenter (0-1) drove in rookie Magneuris Sierra, who reached on second baseman Jace Peterson's fielding error.

Recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Pham had a career-high four hits and drove in three runs.

Freddie Freeman's 11th homer off Brett Cecil in the eighth tied the game, completing Atlanta's comeback from a 4-0 deficit.

Matt Carpenter had a first-inning homer for St. Louis. He went deep in all three games during the series, giving him seven home runs this season (see full recap).

Seager's HR in 8th propels Mariners past Rangers
SEATTLE -- Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners rallied late to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday.

Down 3-0, the Mariners scored three times in the seventh. Seager connected with one out in the eighth off Sam Dyson (0-4) for his second homer of the season.

Marc Rzepczynski (1-0) got one out for the win. Edwin Diaz worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Texas starter Andrew Cashner was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to Seager in the seventh. Reliever Jose Leclerc got two outs but issued three walks, including a bases-loaded pass to Jean Segura.

Pinch hitter Danny Valencia followed by driving in two runs with a bloop single off Alex Claudio that made it 3-all (see full recap)

Aaron Altherr, Freddy Galvis' late-inning heroics help Phillies snap 5-game losing skid

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 9:08 PM

BOX SCORE

Hours before he became one of the heroes in the Phillies' 10-inning win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon, Aaron Altherr sat in front of his locker and insisted that his left wrist was fine.
 
Yes, he jammed the wrist — the same one that he had surgery on last year — making a play Friday night but was being held out of the starting lineup for the second day in a row just as a precaution.
 
"I'm available if they need me," Altherr said.
 
Manager Pete Mackanin needed Altherr to pinch-hit with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Altherr delivered in a big way. He scorched a three-run homer into the seats in left-center to tie the game and the Phils rallied for a run in the bottom of the 10th to win, 6-5 (see Instant Replay).
 
Freddy Galvis capped a three-RBI game with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center field in the 10th to complete the comeback and give the Phils the walk-off win.
 
Just three days earlier, Galvis also had a hand in a walk-off outcome. His throwing error in the bottom of the 13th inning Thursday at Wrigley Field was the fatal blow in a 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
 
"Big turnaround," Galvis said of the difference in emotion. "This is baseball, you know? This is baseball. Sometimes it goes wrong and sometimes it goes good. I think I'm just here to play hard and help the team win some games."
 
Galvis did that Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Phils and was just their second in the last 10 games, a string of contests that has seen them play the Dodgers, Cubs and Nats, three teams that made the postseason last year and one that won it all. In that 10-game stretch, the Phillies held a lead nine times. A little more offense, a better job protecting late leads, and the Phils would have had more wins than just two in that stretch.
 
The Phils blew another lead Sunday when Jayson Werth, the former Phillie turned Phillie killer, stroked a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Nats a 3-2 lead. It was Werth's second homer of the game, both off starter Jeremy Hellickson, who has given up nine earned runs in 8 2/3 innings over his last two starts after going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts in April.
 
The Nats built their lead to 5-2 with two runs against Jake Thompson in the seventh, and the Phillies, with just two hits against Washington's Tanner Roark through six, appeared to be on their way to a sixth straight loss after they got the first two men on in the seventh against reliever Matt Grace but came away empty on a line-drive double play.
 
Throughout the middle innings, as the Phillies were trailing, Altherr was camped out in the batting cage behind the dugout taking swings against the serves of Rob Potts, the Phillies' strike-machine batting practice pitcher.
 
Altherr had said he was available for action and hoped an opportunity would arise.
 
"I started going to the cage about the fifth inning," Altherr said. "I probably had about 100, 150 swings, just soft tosses, staying loose and staying ready."
 
In the eighth inning, with two men on and two outs, Altherr got his chance. He blasted a hanging slider, the first pitch that reliever Matt Albers threw, through the wind to tie the game. The ball came off Altherr's bat at 100 mph.
 
"With the wind the way it was, I wasn't really sure if it was going to go or not," Altherr said. "Thankfully it did and it tied the game."
 
Altherr opened the season as the Phillies' fourth outfielder. An injury to Howie Kendrick has gained him more playing time and his production will keep earning him playing time even when Kendrick returns. Altherr has 22 hits and half of them are for extra bases — seven doubles and four homers.

Pat Neshek and Hector Neris combined on 3 1/3 scoreless innings to preserve the tie and Galvis won it with a fly ball in the 10th.
 
"That was a huge win to avoid a sweep," Altherr said.
 
"It was a nice way to end a series," Mackanin added.

