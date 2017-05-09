Phillies Notes: Aaron Nola rehab, Jeanmar Gomez to DL, a trade with Mariners

Updated: 7:14 p.m.
There was a plethora of news unrelated to the return of Carlos Ruiz on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.
Aaron Nola will make a rehab assignment Wednesday, Jeanmar Gomez landed on the 10-day DL and the Phillies made a trade with the visiting Mariners.
Nola's rehab assignment
Nola, who is recovering from a lower back strain, will pitch for Triple A Lehigh Valley, which hosts Rochester.
"Up to 60 pitches," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said pregame Tuesday. "He'll come back on Thursday to get evaluated and then he'll most likely have another rehab start I would think. I'm not 100 percent on that but most likely because he'll go up to 60 pitches [in his first rehab start]. If he can get up to 80 pitches [in his next rehab start], then he's fine. Then he'll probably come back then."
Nola has been on the DL since April 24 and has not pitched since April 20. Last week, Nola had an MRI on his lower back, which came up clean, and he showed improvement in his recent bullpen session while on the team's road trip in Chicago.
Gomez to the DL
The story behind Gomez's injury is interesting as the reliever was diagnosed with an elbow impingement, which is caused by repetitive over-extensions of the elbow.
"He's got, I guess you can call it an impingement in his elbow," Mackanin said. "I don't know, they are going to check it out."
Mackanin was posed the question: "When did he get impinged?"
His response: "He said he felt it when he threw in Chicago the second inning. And I kind of laughed and said, 'Well that's the best velocity you've had the whole year. He said, 'Yeah, it felt OK because it was warm that day.' ... He started feeling it afterward. So he's been unable to pitch or doesn't want to, or he's concerned, so we're DLing him and getting him looked at."
Utility man Ty Kelly has been recalled to replace Gomez. Kelly went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and a walk in one game back at Triple A before being called up. This now gives the Phillies a full bench.
Trade with the enemy
The Phillies acquired RHP Casey Fien from the Mariners for cash. Mackanin was unable to comment much because he has yet to come up with a plan for the new relief pitcher.
"I don't know, I was told we got him today," Mackanin said. "So where he fits in [is yet to be seen]. I guess some of the scouts liked him."
Fien will likely be sent to Triple A.
Fien, 33, has pitched in six innings for the Mariners this season and has a 15.00 ERA. In 299 career games, he has a 4.29 ERA.