Phillies' offensive outburst goes for naught in 'tough' loss to Mariners

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 1:23 AM

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin had to be feeling pretty good in the first inning Tuesday night as he watched his team jump out to a four-run lead against the Seattle Mariners on the strength of an RBI double by Odubel Herrera and back-to-back homers by Michael Saunders (two-run shot) and Tommy Joseph.
 
Not only was it nice to know that the bats were alive, but Mackanin also had Jerad Eickhoff on the mound, his best starter last season, and if anyone could lock down that lead Mackanin sure liked Eick.
 
But Eickhoff could not protect the four-run lead and later in the game the Phillies squandered a second four-run lead. It all added up to a 10-9 loss to the Mariners on the night Carlos Ruiz returned to Philadelphia.
 
"That was a tough one to lose, a slugfest like that," Mackanin said. "We had two four-run leads and they just kept picking at us.
 
"It's the kind of game you'd like to win when you score nine runs. We just fell short."
 
The Mariners broke a 9-all tie on Taylor Motter's RBI double with two outs in the top of the ninth against Hector Neris. Jean Segura had reached base on a one-out single and moved to second on a groundball to first by Ben Gamel.
 
Gamel had four hits, including a three-run homer and game-tying double. He raised his batting average from .310 to .362 and his OPS from .884 to 1.051.
 
Gamel also shined defensively. He threw out Daniel Nava, the potential go-ahead run, at the plate to end the bottom of the eighth. Nava had tried to score on Maikel Franco's fly ball to right field.
 
Franco had a tough night. Not only did he go 0 for 5 with three strikeouts — he is 0 for his last 14 — he also committed a costly two-out fielding error in the sixth that ultimately led to two unearned runs as the Mariners staged their second comeback of the night.
 
Ruiz did not start the game for Seattle. He appeared as a pinch-hitter and flew out. He will start Wednesday's game. Franco most likely will not.
 
"I think he's a little down right now," Mackanin said. "I'll probably give him a day off to regroup. He looks a little confused at this point in time. We've got to get him back."
 
Franco was a little down after the game. He didn't hit and he didn't field. But he stood up and took the questions.
 
"I made an error with two outs," he said. "It was a bad game for me.
 
"I just have to try to forget this day and be ready for tomorrow."
 
Eickhoff also stood up after the game. He put the loss on himself after blowing that early four-run lead.
 
"I personally think I just let these guys down," he said. "It starts with me and that can't happen."
 
Eickhoff gave up eight hits, including two homers, and five runs in a career-short 3 2/3 innings.
 
"Poor command," Mackanin said. "I've never seen him where he didn't really have a good idea with most of his pitches. We haven't seen him like that but he's allowed to have a bad game once in a while."
 
Actually, Eickhoff had sputtered a little in his previous two starts. Over his last three starts, he has been tagged for 14 earned runs in 15 innings. He has allowed 22 hits.
 
"I just had some unlucky situations the previous games but today it just kind of came to a point," Eickhoff said. "I had trouble hitting spots.
 
"I was fighting myself early on. I was having trouble repeating my delivery, which is unusual. Just fighting myself and not being able to execute pitches early."
 
Eickhoff, usually a pretty stoic character, was visibly frustrated on the mound. He has let early leads slip away his last two starts.
 
"I'm usually good at putting [frustration] aside, but when I'm fighting my delivery, I'm fighting my own battle and the guys in the box and that can't happen," he said. "I usually eliminate that but today I wasn't able to do that."
 
After leaving the game, Eickhoff watched video of his start with assistant pitching coach Rick Kranitz. They compared his work in the last couple of starts to his work from 2016. A mechanical flaw was detected.
 
"My lower half," the pitcher said. "I'm getting too rotational and not staying in my lane. It's a very easy fix just from looking at video from last year."
 
The ironic part of Eickhoff's poor outing was that he got mega run support. He usually has to hold out a tin cup to get support. Three of the runs that the Phillies scored came off the bat of Aaron Altherr as he clubbed his second three-run homer in as many games.
 
It went for naught.
 
"A lot of good things happened that should have created a win," Mackanin said. "But when your starter doesn't make it out of the fourth, it makes it difficult."

Future Phillies Report: Positive steps for J.P. Crawford, Nick Williams, Dylan Cozens

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 11, 2017 10:20 AM

This week's Future Phillies Report begins with J.P. Crawford, who is slowly but surely heating up at Lehigh Valley.

SS J.P. Crawford (AAA)
Crawford is inching closer to .200 after a dreadful April. He's reached base in all nine games this month to increase his batting average from .145 to .162 and his on-base percentage from .261 to .290.

Over his last 12 games, Crawford has hit .244 with a .380 OBP fueled by nine walks. 

In an interview Monday with CSN's Marshall Harris, Crawford discussed his adjustment process. He's not big on watching video because he likes to go to the plate with a clear head, but he knew he had to do something after how his April went.

A look at some tape from 2015 showed him that his hands were lower now than they were then.

"If you're doing good, if you're doing bad, you look at the video and it causes me to think — causes me to think a lot more than I have to," Crawford said. "I just try to go out there and do me and have fun doing it. I don't like to think about where my hands are or timing and all that stuff. I just like going out there and just playing."

Despite the poor numbers, Crawford has reached base at least once in 17 straight games.

1B Rhys Hoskins (AAA)
Phillies GM Matt Klentak said last week that despite how "awesome" Hoskins has been, he is not giving up on Tommy Joseph after one month. 

Joseph is showing this month why a reaction to 90 plate appearances would have been an overreaction, going 11 for 28 (.393) so far in May with four doubles, three homers and five walks. He's reached base in 17 of 34 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Hoskins continues to drive in runs for Lehigh Valley. He hit a grand slam Sunday, giving him an International League-leading eight home runs. His 21 RBIs are tied for fourth-best in the IL. Teammate Dylan Cozens also has 21 RBIs but is hitting 131 points lower.

Hoskins is also still leading the International League with a 1.023 OPS.

"I think the biggest thing is patience at the plate," Hoskins said last week on CSN's Phillies Clubhouse. "I've been taking what the pitchers are giving me, swinging at pitches in the zone. I'm not swinging at too many pitches out of the zone and I'm not missing when I do.

"Really, I think it's just a stubbornness. It's hard at the plate, it really is. You try to make it as simple as you can. ... I think it's starting to pay off."

OF Nick Williams (AAA)
As Aaron Altherr continues to hit himself into the Phillies' future, Nick Williams is performing better of late at Triple A.

Williams has hit .276/.353/.448 over his last nine games with two doubles and a homer. But what sticks out even more is that he walked three times last week. 

He needs to be more patient at the plate because it's tough for a hitter to provide value without walking — especially at an offensive position like the corner outfield — unless he's hitting close to .300. 

In 155 games at Triple A the last two seasons, Williams has hit .259/.292/.423 with 41 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 74 RBIs. 

The Phils are still high on Williams, but he hasn't hit his way to the bigs.

A positive development has been that he's staying in against lefties. He's 9 for 33 (.273) this season off lefties with a double, a homer and three of his five walks. 

"A lot of [lefties] kind of do the same thing to me and that helps," Williams said last summer. "I just want to master, really figure out what I'm trying to do and what they're trying to do to me. I didn't like when [managers] thought I couldn't hit a lefty, and they would call a guy in from the bullpen just to pitch to me. It bothered me. I didn't like that, them thinking it could just take a lefty to get me out. I worked on it, worked on it, and I got better at it, being more patient.

"Breaking balls away, sometimes they try to come in, but usually if they throw me a breaking ball that's a strike, it's a good pitch to hit. There's a couple times you can tip your hat to them for hitting a certain spot, but really, when lefties throw me a breaking ball for a strike, it's a good pitch to hit. Just staying patient and the one that's an inch off, two inches off, just bite your lip and take."

OF Dylan Cozens (AAA)
Cozens hit a mammoth walk-off home run in the 11th inning to lead Lehigh Valley to its fifth straight win Wednesday night.

Seriously, look at this thing.

Cozens is hitting .196 with six homers and 21 RBIs. He's hit very well this month, going 11 for 31 (.355) with a double, triple and two homers.

He's also cut down on the strikeouts with just six in his last nine games compared to 19 in his previous nine.

OF Roman Quinn (AAA)
The switch-hitting Quinn has been solid against right-handed pitching but has had a slow start vs. lefties this season. 

He's hit .205/.271/.227 off lefties compared to .290/.351/.377 off righties. That second slash line is more of what to expect from Quinn.

But if there's a side to be better from, it's the left side since the overwhelming majority of pitchers are right-handed. Plus, Quinn is a natural right-handed hitter who's been much better against lefties throughout his pro career, inspiring confidence that what we've seen this season is just a small sample size.

The best thing for Quinn has been that he's stayed on the field regularly, save for a few days off with an illness. 

"I'm just trying to make my adjustments on a newer level," Quinn said earlier this week. "There's pretty good pitching here (at Triple A). Good catchers, veteran catchers behind the plate here.

"My No. 1 thing is to stay healthy. Get a whole season of at-bats. That's been my main goal all year."

C Jorge Alfaro (AAA)
Alfaro continues to make hard contact at Triple A but he's also striking out at a concerning rate lately.

He's whiffed in 12 of 29 plate appearances this month and has two walks and 31 K's on the season.

The difference between Williams and Alfaro is that Alfaro has hit more consistently. Those two walks are easier to live with when you're batting .320 with a .480 slugging percentage. Still, the Phillies want to see bona fide improvement in this department from Alfaro before they'll be ready to turn over the catching reigns to him.

Klentak expressed confidence last week in the Phillies' major-league catching situation. Cameron Rupp has turned it up the last three weeks and is hitting .263 with an .840 OPS. Backup Andrew Knapp has a .410 on-base percentage.

The Phillies aren't hurting for offense behind the plate, though they'd like all of their catchers on the 40-man roster to improve their game-calling and pitch-framing.

CF Mickey Moniak (Class A Lakewood)
Moniak continues to show consistency, hitting safely in 10 of his last 13 games. 

He's batting .281/.331/.360 with seven doubles, a triple and 15 RBIs in 30 games.

But he's been very productive against right-handed pitching, hitting .346 with six of his extra-base hits and 11 of his 15 RBIs.

The adjustment to lefties will come in time. Moniak doesn't even turn 19 until Saturday.

RHP Sixto Sanchez (Class A Lakewood)
Sanchez has a 3.70 ERA in five starts but he's been much better than that. He has 28 strikeouts and three walks in 24⅓ innings with a 0.90 WHIP. 

One of those three walks belongs to Tim Tebow, who Sanchez also struck out in his last start.

Sanchez continues to show well-above-average stuff and he has a 14-percent swinging strike rate this season, which is about one-third better than the league average.

RHP Seranthony Dominguez (High-A Clearwater)
A name to keep in mind moving forward. Dominguez has been extremely impressive the last few years and his control has improved this season as he's made the jump from Lakewood to Clearwater.

Dominguez, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-1 right-hander, is 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA for the Threshers this season with 38 strikeouts and 10 walks in 31 innings. He was similarly effective for Lakewood last season with a 2.42 ERA, but he's shaved nearly a full walk-per-nine off last year's rate.

He has a mid-90s fastball and a good curveball and is an arm the Phils are excited about.

RHP Mark Appel (AAA)
Six weeks into the season, Zach Eflin, Nick Pivetta, Ben Lively, Mark Leiter Jr. and Jake Thompson have all been called up from Triple A by the Phillies.

Appel has not.

He's 2-2 with a 5.93 ERA and .304 opponents' batting average in six starts this season. 

But he's coming off his best outing of the season — 5⅔ innings, two hits, no runs, four walks, five strikeouts at Buffalo on Sunday.

Appel has made 14 starts in the Phillies' farm system since being traded here from Houston and he's pitched six innings just once. His pitch count tends to soar because of the walks and foul balls. He's walked three or more batters in half his starts in the Phils' system.

RHP Ben Lively (AAA)
Lively continues to overmatch Triple A hitters with his pinpoint command. Since being sent back to Triple A after a few days up with the Phillies, he's 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA in four starts.

Lively's pitch economy has been the opposite of Appel's — he's needed just 14.5 pitches per inning this season.

Lively doesn't have the velocity or upside of a Pivetta or Eflin, but if he keeps pitching like this he'll be in position to make a spot start at some point this season. If he impresses in that role, we'll see what happens.

One thing the Phillies should probably avoid, though, is using Lively as a reliever the way they did with Thompson this week. Neither has stuff sharp enough to consistently come into a game in which the hitters are already comfortable and fool them.

Pete Mackanin signs 2-year deal with club option in 2019

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 11, 2017 9:10 AM

For the second straight year, the Phillies increased their commitment to manager Pete Mackanin, signing him to a new contract Thursday.

Mackanin's contract now runs through 2018 with a club option for 2019. His previous extension, signed last March, took him through the end of 2017 with a 2018 club option.

Mackanin is in his second full season as the Phillies' manager after taking over for Ryne Sandberg on June 26, 2015. His record with the Phils is 121-161 (.429).

The Phillies like the way Mackanin communicates with his players. He's also savvy with the media, which doesn't hurt.

The timing of the extension is interesting as it comes a day after reliever Joaquin Benoit criticized the way the Phillies' staff has used its struggling bullpen (see story).

Mackanin and Phillies GM Matt Klentak will discuss the new deal in a press conference at 3 p.m. You can stream it live on CSNPhilly.com.

