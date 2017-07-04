Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Pirates 5 things: Mark Leiter Jr. looks to build off other starters' momentum

By Paul Hudrick | CSNPhilly.com July 04, 2017 11:30 AM

Phillies (28-53) vs. Pirates (37-46) 
4:10 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Aaron Nola, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco provided the fireworks Monday night and the Phillies will look to keep the momentum going against the Pirates on Independence Day. 

Here are five things to watch for during Tuesday's matchup:

1. If you start me up I'll never stop
The Phillies are finally getting what they expected from their starting pitching, but not necessarily from likely sources. 

Nola's success is far from a surprise. He was tremendous Monday and has been over his last three starts. The former seventh overall pick is 3-0 with a 1.27 ERA. A nice development for the future is that Nola is missing bats but not losing command. He has 25 strikeouts and seven walks in 21 1/3 innings over his last three starts.

The strong outings from young pitchers Nick Pivetta and Ben Lively have stood out. After both pitchers were rocked against the hard-hitting Diamondbacks, both hurlers bounced back against the Mets. Lively gave up just two earned runs over 6 1/3 in a 2-1 loss. Pivetta was even more impressive allowing just one run on one hit over seven innings in a 7-1 win.

Next up is Mark Leiter Jr. The 26-year-old righty got roughed up a bit in his second big league start against the Mariners but was strong in his MLB debut against Arizona the week prior. If Leiter Jr. has shown one thing in his two starts it's that he is poised and not easily rattled on the mound. The hope is he bounces back like his young counterparts. 

2. Shot of Jameson
Jameson Taillon is the best story in baseball this season. Back in May, Taillon was diagnosed with testicular cancer. After having surgery, Taillon was back on the mound five weeks later. 

"I've had a lot of time to think," Taillon, 25, said to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It's pretty natural to ask something like, 'Why me?' Almost in a selfish way. 'Why did this have to happen to me? Other stuff has happened too. I deserve a break.' But life doesn't really care what's happened to you."

Taillon, a highly touted prospect, and former No. 2 overall pick, has been impressive since his return. In four starts, he's 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA. Taillon mainly throws his sinker which rests in the mid-90s, according to Brooks Baseball. He also features a four-seam fastball in the same range. Offspeed wise, he'll mostly throw his curve but will mix in a changeup. 

Taillon has faced the Phillies just once back in 2016. He gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over six innings in a no-decision. Odubel Herrera and Andres Blanco both tagged him for homers.

3. Come to papa
Galvis had quite the 24 hours. Galvis and his wife Ana welcomed their second child, Nicole, at 5:53 a.m. Monday morning. On Monday night, Galvis belted a two-run, 417-foot homer into the second deck. That was all the run support Nola would need.

At the beginning of the season, everyone wondered how long Galvis would be able to stave off top prospect J.P. Crawford. As Crawford has struggled at Triple A, Galvis has flourished with the big club. Galvis is hitting .253 with eight homers and 33 RBIs. That and his .300 OBP aren't eye-popping, but when you consider that he's also playing Gold-Glove caliber defense at a premium position, Galvis is a solid pro.

A move to the two hole has seemed to spark Galvis' offensive production. In 20 games batting second this season, Galvis is hitting .309 with two homers and eight RBIs. Seven of his 25 hits from that spot have gone for extra bases.

4. Oh, what a relief it is
Much like their starting pitching, the Phillies thought their bullpen would be a strength coming in. That hasn't been the case until recently.

Pat Neshek, who was roughed up for three runs in his last outing against the Mets has been outstanding. The Phillies' lone All-Star representative, Neshek has a microscopic 1.39 ERA in 32 1/3 innings.

Phils' closer — for now — Hector Neris was dominant in 2016 but has been inconsistent in 2017. In his last five outings, however, he's been lights out. The hard-throwing righty hasn't given up a run or a hit or walked a single batter over his last five innings while striking out seven.

Veteran Joaquin Benoit was signed to add stability to the backend of the bullpen. The ageless righty also struggled out of the gate, but has been solid over his last five appearances. He hasn't give up a run and has surrendered just one hit in his last 4 1/3 innings.

And how about the job Luis Garcia has done? Garcia always had big league stuff but has never been able to put it all together. Since a brutal outing in Atlanta back on June 7, Garcia has been excellent in his last eight appearances. The 30-year-old righty has pitched to a 0.93 ERA in that span. Opponents are hitting just .129 off him in his last 9 2/3. He's struck out 11 while, more importantly, walking just three hitters.

5. This and that
• Rookie Nick Williams is 5 of 14 since his call up. He earned his first big league extra-base hit with a hustling double Monday night.

• Andrew McCutchen has found his stroke. Since June 1, the former NL MVP has hit .398 with 14 extra-base hits and has walked (19) more than he's struck out (15).

• Jerad Eickhoff (upper back strain) will make a minor-league rehab start for Double A Reading on Tuesday night in Trenton.

MLB notes: Aaron Judge leaves literal dent in Yankee Stadium with latest home run

By The Associated Press July 04, 2017 3:40 PM

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall at Yankee Stadium with his major league-leading 28th home run of the season.

The New York rookie drove a pitch from Toronto's J.A. Happ in the fourth inning for a solo homer Tuesday. The ball would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast. It was the fourth-hardest-hit homer of the season, at 118.4 mph, according to MLB. Judge has the hardest at 121.1 mph and all of the top four.

Elected to the AL's starting lineup for the All-Star Game next week, Judge is one shy of the Yankees' rookie record for home runs in an entire season, set by Joe DiMaggio in 1939.

During batting practice before a May 2 game against the Blue Jays, Judge hit a shot to center field that smashed a TV in one of Yankee Stadium's new social gathering areas beyond the bullpens and Monument Park.

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera leaves game early with hip tightness
DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera left Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants with left hip tightness.

Cabrera batted in the sixth inning, hitting a long fly ball to center field that moved Justin Upton to third base, but was replaced by Andrew Romine for the top of the seventh.

The Tigers did not make an immediate announcement about his availability for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Nationals: Murphy rattles Mets again in 11-4 rout
WASHINGTON -- Daniel Murphy drove in five runs on four hits, Bryce Harper had three hits and two RBIs and the Washington Nationals routed the New York Mets 11-4 on Tuesday.

Murphy improved his career average to .405 against the Mets, his first and only former big league team. This was the third straight victory for NL East-leading Washington.

Joe Ross (5-3) allowed two runs over seven innings for the Nationals in his fourth consecutive start giving up two runs or fewer.

New York's Seth Lugo (3-2) yielded four of his sixth runs in his fifth and final innings, and failed to pitch beyond the fifth for the first time since his return from injury in June.

Jay Bruce hit his 21st home run for New York in the ninth. Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera also homered and Brandon Nimmo had three hits, but the Mets left nine men on and finished 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

In his fifth start after missing two months with elbow inflammation, Lugo required eight pitches to retire Washington's first five batters. But he eventually walked two and allowed 10 hits, including five straight to open the fifth. (see full story)

Blue Jays: Montero wants to put Cubs parting behind
NEW YORK -- Wearing his new Toronto Blue Jays jersey, Miguel Montero wanted to put behind him his petulant parting from the Chicago Cubs.

"It wasn't the perfect departure, but it is what it was. I live the moment, and I just really don't look back at the past right now," he said Tuesday after reporting to his new team. "It happened already. It's over. So I'm just worried about today, and whatever happened, happened. Time to forget."

The denouement of Montero's time with the World Series champions transpired quickly. He criticized pitcher Jake Arrieta on June 27 for a slow delivery that led to seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to Washington, was designated for assignment the next day and was dealt Monday for a player to be named or cash. Chicago agreed to pay Toronto $6,446,710 to cover all but about $500,000 of the roughly $7 million remaining of Montero's $14 million salary this year.

A two-time All-Star, Montero hit .286 with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games this season. He has thrown out one of 31 base stealers this season after catching just five of 64 last year.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the guy," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "I've heard he's a great team guy. He's still very productive." (see full story)

Cubs: Heyward activated from DL
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the 10-day disabled list.

Heyward cut his left hand sliding for a foul ball in right field at Pittsburgh on June 18. He was batting .258 with six home runs and 29 RBIs entering Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.

The Cubs also recalled left-handed pitcher Jack Leathersich from Triple-A Iowa and optioned infielder Jeimer Candelario and right-hander Felix Pena to the minor league club.

Leathersich is back in the majors for the first time since 2015. He made 17 relief appearances for the New York Mets that year before having Tommy John surgery.

Candelario is 5 for 33 with the Cubs this season. Pena has a 4.50 ERA in 10 appearances for Chicago.

Today's lineup: Ty Kelly to lead off for Phillies; Tommy Joseph dropped to 6th

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 04, 2017 1:20 PM

After starting a four-game set against the Pirates with a 4-0 win Monday, Pete Mackanin is mixing up his lineup quite bit on the Fourth of July (4:05 p.m./CSN/CSNPhilly.com).

The biggest surprise is utility journeyman Ty Kelly in the leadoff spot. Kelly has been sharing time at second base with Andres Blanco while Cesar Hernandez and Howie Kendrick have been on the shelf. Kelly is batting just .200 on the season while the normally reliable Blanco has struggled as well (.167).

Tommy Joseph has been scuffling as of late and has been bumped down to the sixth hole. Joseph went 0 for 4 last night and is hitting just .156 (5 for 32) in his last eight games. Taking his spot in the cleanup spot will be third baseman Maikel Franco who hit a laser out for a two-run homer on Monday.

Freddy Galvis remains in the two hole where he has been stellar this season. The 27-year-old Galvis hit a two-run, 417 homer last night after the birth of his second daughter very early Monday morning. Galvis has hit .309 in 20 games batting second.

Rookie Nick Williams will bat fifth and start in left. Williams has impressed during his short time in the big leagues. He's 5 for 14 so far and legged out a sliding double for his first MLB extra-base hit Monday.

Here is the rest of the Phillies lineup that will face righty Jameson Taillon:
1. Ty Kelly, 2B
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Nick Williams, LF
6. Tommy Joseph, 1B
7. Odubel Herrera, CF
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Mark Leiter, Jr., P

And here's how the Pirates will line up:
1. Adam Frazier, LF
2. Josh Harrison, 2B
3. Andrew McCutchen, CF
4. John Jaso, 1B
5. David Freese, 3B
6. Gregory Polanco, RF
7. Jordy Mercer, SS
8. Chris Stewart, C
9. Jameson Taillon, P

