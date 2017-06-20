Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies place Jerad Eickhoff on 10-day DL with upper back strain

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 20, 2017 4:10 PM

Jerad Eickhoff was placed on the 10-day DL Tuesday with an upper back strain in the latest brutal development of the Phillies' 2017 season.

Two starts ago at Fenway Park, Eickhoff was seen in the Phillies' dugout grabbing the back of his right shoulder after exiting. He said then it was just a cramp.

Eickhoff is 0-7 with a 4.81 ERA this season. He's the only pitcher in the majors with double-digit starts and no victories.

He's struggled with control much of the year, walking 3.5 batters per nine innings after walking 1.9 last season. 

Eickhoff is actually coming off his best start in two months. Last Saturday against the Diamondbacks' impressive offense, he allowed one run in six innings.

To fill Eickhoff's roster spot, the Phillies called up first baseman Brock Stassi.

Tonight's lineup: Daniel Nava, Andrew Knapp start vs. Cardinals

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 20, 2017 4:20 PM

It's been a busy day already for the Phillies, who placed Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day DL, designated Michael Saunders and Jeanmar Gomez for assignment, and replaced them on the active roster with first baseman Brock Stassi, outfielder Cam Perkins and left-handed reliever Hoby Milner.

Perkins, who had the third-best on-base percentage in the International League (.388) is not in the lineup Tuesday. Daniel Nava is in left field.

Andrew Knapp is behind the plate to catch Jeremy Hellickson.

1. Odubel Herrera, CF
2. Howie Kendrick, 2B (3 for 5 off Mike Leake)
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B (5 for 9, double, two walks vs. Leake)
6. Daniel Nava, LF
7. Andrew Knapp, C
8. Freddy Galvis, SS
9. Jeremy Hellickson, P

And for the Cardinals:

1. Matt Carpenter, 1B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Stephen Piscotty, RF
4. Jedd Gyorko, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Aledmys Diaz, SS
7. Tommy Pham, LF
8. Paul DeJong, 2B
9. Mike Leake, P

Phillies DFA Michael Saunders, Jeanmar Gomez; call up Cam Perkins, Hoby Milner

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 20, 2017 3:03 PM

After giving the Michael Saunders experiment nearly three months, the Phillies on Tuesday designated the veteran outfielder for assignment.

They also DFA'd reliever Jeanmar Gomez. The Phils have 10 days to either trade them, release them, place them on waivers or outright them off the 40-man roster to the minor leagues, if they accept.

To replace Saunders and Gomez on the 25-man roster, the Phillies selected the contracts of outfielder Cam Perkins and left-handed reliever Hoby Milner.

The Phillies guaranteed Saunders $10 million in the form of $9 million this season and a $1 million buyout on his 2018 club option.

In 61 games, he hit .205/.257/.360 with six home runs, 20 RBIs and 51 strikeouts. Saunders' .257 OBP was the lowest among all 78 National Leaguers who qualify for the batting title.

Gomez, who saved 37 games last season, had a 7.25 ERA this year in 18 appearances.

The right-handed hitting Perkins, 26, was the Phillies' sixth-round pick in 2012 out of Purdue. In six minor-league seasons, he's hit .283 with a .755 OPS. This season at Lehigh Valley, Perkins hit .298/.388/.476 with 17 doubles, six homers and 21 RBIs. 

Milner gave the IronPigs a 2.60 ERA in 22 appearances with 27 strikeouts and just four walks in 27⅔ innings. He'll give the Phillies a lefty specialist in the bullpen. Lefties were just 9 for 45 (.200) off Milner at Triple A with 14 K's.

Neither Perkins nor Milner has appeared in the majors.

If you're wondering why it was Perkins and not Nick Williams or Dylan Cozens who got the call Tuesday, the Phillies' rationale is likely that they wanted to continue to get both outfield prospects everyday playing time at Triple A, whereas they won't feel the need to start Perkins every day in the majors.

