Phillies place Jerad Eickhoff on 10-day DL with upper back strain

Jerad Eickhoff was placed on the 10-day DL Tuesday with an upper back strain in the latest brutal development of the Phillies' 2017 season.

Two starts ago at Fenway Park, Eickhoff was seen in the Phillies' dugout grabbing the back of his right shoulder after exiting. He said then it was just a cramp.

Eickhoff is 0-7 with a 4.81 ERA this season. He's the only pitcher in the majors with double-digit starts and no victories.

He's struggled with control much of the year, walking 3.5 batters per nine innings after walking 1.9 last season.

Eickhoff is actually coming off his best start in two months. Last Saturday against the Diamondbacks' impressive offense, he allowed one run in six innings.

To fill Eickhoff's roster spot, the Phillies called up first baseman Brock Stassi.