Phillies promote Nick Williams to major leagues

Phillies (26-51) at Mets (36-42)

7:10 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Intrigue was added Friday morning to a Phillies series in New York that looked mostly meaningless until Jim Salisbury's report that Nick Williams is headed to the majors.

With that, Phillies fans get the sliver of excitement they've been waiting for.

1. Williams' debut

We won't know until the Phillies' lineup comes out around 3 p.m. whether Williams will make his MLB debut tonight. If he does, he'll be doing it against a tough customer in Jacob deGrom.

Williams started double-digit games at each outfield spot for Triple A Lehigh Valley this season so expect the Phillies to move him around. An outfield defense of Williams in left, Odubel Herrera in center and Aaron Altherr in right would have a whole lot of speed and athleticism.

Williams made some key improvements this season to earn the call-up, but expectations should be tempered for his offensive adjustment to the majors. He shouldn't be expected to go 6 for 13 with three extra-base hits his first weekend in the majors.

The Phillies will probably try to keep some pressure off of Williams by batting him sixth or seventh. The six-hole is where all but 25 of Williams' plate appearances this season have come.

2. Little things = a winning streak

The Phillies arrived in New York with the smallest of winning streaks after collecting a two-game sweep in Seattle.

The main themes of those two wins was the Phillies' ability to tack on runs and prevent the Mariners from doing so.

In the series-opening 8-2 win on Tuesday, the Phils scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to go up two and then broke it open with a four-spot in the ninth.

In Wednesday's 5-4 win, the Phillies fell behind by a run after five innings but were able to keep the deficit at one to set up the ninth-inning heroics of Tommy Joseph (game-tying HR) and Andrew Knapp (game-winning single).

Reliever Ricardo Pinto picked up the win Wednesday with three scoreless innings of relief. Too often the last two seasons we've seen the Phillies' long man — whether it was Brett Oberholtzer, Adam Morgan or someone else — struggle and turn a minor deficit into a blowout loss.

Pinto maxed out at 97 mph, which you'll take any day of the week from your long man.

That win Wednesday was just the Phillies' second all season when they trailed after eight innings. They're now 2-39.

3. One-dimensional Mets

Almost everything that could go wrong for the 2017 Mets has gone wrong. Noah Syndergaard is injured. Matt Harvey was bad and is now on the DL. Yoenis Cespedes missed significant time. So has closer Jeurys Familia. So has Steven Matz. So has Neil Walker. So has Zack Wheeler.

As a result, the Mets are six games under .500 with a marginal chance of making the playoffs. They're 10½ games back in the NL East and 9½ games back in the wild-card race.

But through it all, the low-batting average, high-strikeout Mets have continued to hit for power. They have 50 home runs this month, matching the Dodgers for the June lead. Prior to this month, no National League team had hit 50 homers in any month since the Braves in July 2006.

Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson have led the way this month with eight homers apiece. Bruce (.310), Granderson (.315) and Cespedes (.328) have all been productive in June.

And we all know how most of these recent Phillies-Mets games have gone. Since 2015, the Mets have 82 home runs in 44 games against the Phillies. Over that same span they have 55 against the Marlins and 54 against the Braves and Nationals.

The Mets are 30-14 against the Phils the last three seasons with identical 15-7 records at home and on the road. But the last time the Phillies faced the Mets at Citi Field, they won two of three. That was the Phils' lone road series win of 2017 until this week in Seattle.

4. Lively looks to bounce back

Ben Lively (1-2, 3.90) made his first non-quality start in five tries last Saturday in Arizona, allowing five runs in 5⅓ innings in a blowout loss to the Diamondbacks. The combination of a hitter-friendly park, a dominant NL offense and poor command early in counts did Lively in.

We knew Lively wasn't going to strike many batters out — it's just not his style — and that's not a huge deal when he or Jeremy Hellickson is getting soft contact early in counts. But when they're not, it's tough for either to minimize damage because the whiffs are few and far between.

On the season, Lively has 11 strikeouts in 32⅓ innings. His 3.06 strikeouts per nine innings are the fewest in the majors for any starting pitcher with at least 30 innings. (Cole Hamels is, surprisingly, next-lowest at 3.89, and Hellickson is fifth at 4.50.)

5. This and that

• In 15 starts this season, deGrom is 7-3 with a 3.71 ERA. He's struck out 113 in 97 innings. He's been brilliant over his last three starts, going 3-0 with a 0.72 ERA and .143 opponents' batting average.

• In eight career starts against the Phillies, deGrom has never lost, going 4-0 with a 2.49 ERA. Current Phils have gone 17 for 81 (.210) against him with just one extra-base hit, a Cameron Rupp homer.

• Joseph's home run in the ninth inning Wednesday was his 34th in 625 plate appearances the last two seasons. Not bad.

• Freddy Galvis has hit .339 with seven extra-base hits in his last 14 games.