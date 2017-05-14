Phillies prospect Dylan Cozens sets Coca-Cola Park record with monster homer

The Bash Brothers at Lehigh Valley put on a Mother's Day special in the IronPigs' 7-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons in Game 1 of their doubleheader in Allentown.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins and outfielder Dylan Cozens each hit their ninth home runs of the season in Lehigh Valley's blowout win over Buffalo.
But it was Cozens' blast in the fifth inning — a three-run shot that also plated Hoskins — that stole the show. Cozens, the Phillies' power-hitting corner outfield prospect, saw his monster shot land on the concourse area above the batter's eye at Coca-Cola Park. His home run traveled 469 feet and set the record for the farthest homer in the stadium's nine-year history (see highlight).
The bash brothers are serving up a Mother's Day special! @RhysHoskins22 with the solo, and @dylancozens with the farthest HR in CCP history! pic.twitter.com/UaR8H9LcXe— IronPigs (@IronPigs) May 14, 2017
Cozens' homer was his only hit of Game 1. He went 0 for 2 in Game 2. The IronPigs won both games. In Game 2, they beat the Bisons, 1-0. Hoskins also went 0 for 2 in the second game.
In 35 games with the IronPigs, Cozens is hitting .224 with nine homers and 28 RBIs.