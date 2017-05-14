Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies prospect Dylan Cozens sets Coca-Cola Park record with monster homer

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 14, 2017 5:35 PM

The Bash Brothers at Lehigh Valley put on a Mother's Day special in the IronPigs' 7-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons in Game 1 of their doubleheader in Allentown.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins and outfielder Dylan Cozens each hit their ninth home runs of the season in Lehigh Valley's blowout win over Buffalo.

But it was Cozens' blast in the fifth inning — a three-run shot that also plated Hoskins — that stole the show. Cozens, the Phillies' power-hitting corner outfield prospect, saw his monster shot land on the concourse area above the batter's eye at Coca-Cola Park. His home run traveled 469 feet and set the record for the farthest homer in the stadium's nine-year history (see highlight).

 

Cozens' homer was his only hit of Game 1. He went 0 for 2 in Game 2. The IronPigs won both games. In Game 2, they beat the Bisons, 1-0. Hoskins also went 0 for 2 in the second game.

In 35 games with the IronPigs, Cozens is hitting .224 with nine homers and 28 RBIs.

Pitching coach Bob McClure criticizes catcher Cameron Rupp's pitch call on Bryce Harper blast

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 14, 2017 7:27 PM

WASHINGTON -- Catcher Cameron Rupp's decision to go at dangerous Bryce Harper with a fastball in the decisive at-bat of Saturday night's loss to the Washington Nationals was sharply criticized by Phillies pitching coach Bob McClure during an interview before the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
 
"I couldn't believe it," McClure told broadcaster Larry Andersen on the radio pregame show. "My mouth dropped. I just couldn't believe he threw a fastball. I might have to start calling pitches. I don't know."
 
Later on Sunday, McClure insisted that he was not ripping his catcher in the radio interview.
 
"It's really nothing that him and I hadn't talked about already," McClure said. "If it came out wrong, I apologize. I may have still been in the moment.
 
"My intentions are not to rip him. It's to reiterate what we've been talking about. The only way to learn is to tell the truth."
 
McClure met with Rupp early Sunday morning to go over the at-bat in which Harper bludgeoned Edubray Ramos' 0-1 fastball, sending it over the wall in center field to give the Nats a 6-4 walk-off win.
 
McClure made his comments to Andersen after speaking to Rupp.
 
"Mac and I have talked," Rupp said. "Did he mean to rip me? No. I don't believe so.
 
"We talked about the game, about situations. It's a mistake I made. I have to learn from it. Nothing crazy. There's more than one way to skin a cat. So there's another way to look at it. Next time, maybe Harper won't hit a home run."
 
During his interview with Andersen, McClure talked about the importance of a catcher's being able to read a hitter's swing. Harper swung violently at Ramos' first pitch fastball. McClure believed that Rupp should have gone to school on that swing and called for an off-speed pitch.
 
"Last night is a perfect example," McClure told Andersen. "Harper comes out of his shoes on a fastball up. I mean, out of his shoes, because he's got one thing on his mind: 'I just signed this contract and I'm going to show these fans I'm worth it,' right? He comes out of his shoes on a high fastball, just misses it. If that ball is eight inches lower it's a home run on the first pitch instead of the second pitch.
 
"So if I'm pitching or if I'm catching, there's no way I'm throwing him a fastball. I don't care if it's down and away — I'm not throwing him a fastball. Whatever I'm throwing, I'm throwing down and away but it ain't going to be a fastball. It's going to be a change-up or a curveball. Not only that, our pitcher knows that lefties are hitting .067 [.071] against him on breaking balls when they put it in play. So those things combined and a catcher not being able to lead him into the right direction is a major problem.
 
"I had a 45-minute meeting with the catchers today. I said, 'Listen, man, you have to call the right pitch, what you think is right for that situation to that guy whether the (pitcher) can do it or not.' In my opinion, you at least have to put the fingers down that signifies this is the right pitch, I think, to get him out. And fastball, obviously, wasn't it last night. Obviously.
 
"You have to be able to see swings. It's very important to be able to see that."
 
McClure spoke with Andersen about the need for catchers to keep things simple by working down and away in the strike zone.
 
"A big thing for me is the catchers," McClure told Andersen. "I believe the catcher is the general. He has to lead. We have a very young staff, second youngest in baseball, maybe the youngest now. So when they're trying to do too much, it's not going to work. It's not. So I need the catcher to grasp what is right and what is wrong. No matter what the situation is, if you're going down and away hard and slow, you've got a shot. They might have to hit three singles to score a run. So my problem is not only with the pitchers trying to do much, which we're trying to rectify. Every meeting we have we talk to them about it. It's also the catchers trying to do too many things."
 
After Sunday's game, McClure empathized with Rupp.
 
"I just want him to be learning because he's only in his second year, too," McClure said. "I remember in my second year, it's like, your hair's on fire. You're almost trying to figure it out in a hurry. It's harder for catchers because they get the brunt of it.
 
"But I would say most of the time — 95 to 98 percent of the time — what I tell Cam is: It's not the pitch, it's the location. That is mostly what I say. But this instance, for me, was not. It was the pitch."
 
Rupp chalked up Harper's home run as a learning experience, though a difficult one.
 
"Mac and I talked about what my thoughts were and what he might have done," Rupp said. "My way, well, it didn't work out."

Tonight's Lineup: Odubel Herrera hitting 2nd after sitting Game 1 following meeting

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 14, 2017 5:30 PM

After a one-on-one meeting with Pete Mackanin this morning, and a benching in the Phillies' 4-3 win in Game 1 win vs. Nationals, Odubel Herrera will start in center field and hit in the two-hole in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Mackanin would not divulge any details about the meeting, but it came the morning after Herrera hacked at multiple pitches way out of the strike zone in a rally-killing at-bat in Saturday night's loss that capped a 0-for-5 night.

Herrera earned a bit of redemption with a pinch-hit single up the middle in Game 1 Sunday afternoon.

Cesar Hernandez remains atop the lineup after going 1 for 4 with a walk in Game 1. He will be joined by fellow Game-1-mainstays Aaron Altherr and Freddy Galvis. 

Altherr got the Phillies' ninth-inning rally started with a solo shot, his eighth of the year. Galvis went 0 for 3 with a walk in the game.

Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.94 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies vs. Nationals ace Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.59 ERA). Velasquez, who averages 5.5 innings per start this season, will face a stacked Nationals lineup featuring Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy, who are all hitting over .324.

Game 2 of the doubleheader starts with Phillies Pregame Live at 6:30 on CSN and CSNPhilly.com (see game notes).

Here is the Phillies lineup for Game 2:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Odubel Herrera, CF
3. Aaron Altherr, LF
4. Michael Saunders, RF
5. Andres Blanco, 3B
6. Brock Stassi, 1B
7. Freddy Galvis, SS
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Vince Velasquez, P

And for the Nationals:

1. Trea Turner, SS
2. Chris Heisey, LF
3. Bryce Harper, RF
4. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
5. Daniel Murphy, 2B
6. Anthony Rendon, 3B
7. Michael A. Taylor, CF
8. Jose Lobaton, C
9. Max Scherzer, P

