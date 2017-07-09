Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies prospect Scott Kingery: 'It’s been a really good year so far'

Phillies prospect Scott Kingery: 'It’s been a really good year so far'

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com July 09, 2017 7:57 PM

MIAMI -- While Phillies fans clamor for Scott Kingery to get the call to the major leagues, the 23-year-old second baseman is content — for now — playing at Lehigh Valley.
 
"I just got to Triple A so I'm focused on just playing there right now," he said.
 
Kingery spent Sunday in South Florida at Major League Baseball's Futures Game, the annual appetizer for MLB's All-Star Game, which will be played Tuesday night. Kingery earned a spot on Team USA with a sensational first half that saw him hit .313 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and a .987 OPS in 69 games at Double A Reading. He was promoted to Triple A two weeks ago and had 15 hits, including two doubles and four homers, in his first 49 at-bats. He flew out to center field in one at-bat Sunday but loved the experience of being on the same field with baseball's top prospects.
 
"This is the top honor in minor-league baseball so it’s just incredible to be selected," he said.
 
Kingery stood out in major-league spring training camp in March — that led manager Pete Mackanin to predict he was on a fast track to the majors — and he hasn't stopped shining.
 
"It kind of did roll right into the season," he said. "It’s been a really good year so far."
 
Kingery admitted he didn't expect this season's power surge, but "I'm not going to complain."
 
Prior to this season, the 5-foot-10, 182-pound Kingery had hit just eight home runs in 783 pro at-bats. Sure, he played a bunch of his games in hitter-friendly Reading this season. But eight of his 22 homers have come on the road.
 
"I tweaked a few things to stay on my back leg longer so I’m not lunging at balls and chopping it into the ground," said Kingery, explaining the power spike. "I think that allows me to get better pitches and keep my approach better at the plate so I can drive the ball more."
 
He's also getting stronger. It happens to most athletes in their early 20s.
 
"I did put on 10 pounds during the offseason," he said. "So I think it’s a combination on both, me putting on some extra weight and tweaking a few things in my swing. The older I get, the more I start to weigh. Right now I’m 182 and it’s a healthy playing weight for me. Last year, I didn’t know what to expect coming into a full professional season. I came in light and ended up being even lighter. I finished around 173 last season.
 
"But, the home runs, I don’t really care much about those. Obviously, it’s nice. But for me to be on base and still scoring runs and play the same kind of defense that I’ve been playing all year and steal bases — that’s what my game is going to be moving forward."
 
Kingery's story is well known. He went from walk-on at the University of Arizona to PAC-12 player of the year and batting champion to Phillies' second-round draft pick in 2015.
 
Now, he's arguably the most talked-about prospect in the Phillies' system and likely the team's second baseman of the future.
 
The future could arrive as soon as opening day 2018.
 
Unless …
 
Unless the Phillies brass decides to bring him up this season and play him a little at third base. The Phillies are listening to offers on Maikel Franco (the price is high) and if a deal was ever struck, the team would need to plug third base until a long-term solution was found. Kingery recently began taking balls at third before games at Lehigh Valley, and though team officials downplayed it as nothing more than keeping one's options open, the exercise, juxtaposed against Franco's availability for a trade, seemed more than coincidental.
 
On Sunday, Kingery also downplayed the work he's been doing at third base.
 
"I’m a second baseman," he said. "We do it with all minor-league second basemen. We send guys all around the diamond. I’ve (worked at) shortstop just to get my feet moving, make a little bit longer of a throw and stretch my arm out. I’ve done it at every level. I’ve taken grounders and even fly balls. So I don’t read much into it. I’m a second baseman. I’m extremely comfortable at second base."
 
If Kingery were to ever play some at third, it would probably be temporary. He profiles much more as a second baseman and all indications are that's where the Phillies plan to use him long-term. His emergence could lead the team to use Cesar Hernandez as a trade chip in the coming months.
 
While fellow prospect and Futures Game participant Rhys Hoskins is poised for a promotion to the majors (see story), Kingery isn't expecting to reach the majors this season. Manager Pete Mackanin has also called the move unlikely. Perhaps only a trade of Franco or Hernandez would change the plan. Kingery does not have to be protected on the 40-man roster until after next season, so the Phillies could hold off adding him to that roster while he still has development time to cover.
 
"I’m going to do whatever I can to get called up," Kingery said. "But for me, I know that my Rule 5 year is not until next year so I’m not expecting that. I’m just going to try to be successful at Triple A and do everything there that I need to."

Futures Game offered a lineup teeming with players passed over by Phillies

Futures Game offered a lineup teeming with players passed over by Phillies

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com July 09, 2017 8:41 PM

MIAMI -- From a Phillies perspective, Team USA's starting lineup in the Futures Game on Sunday was an interesting look at what might have been.

And we're not talking about first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who batted cleanup. No, he's still a Phillie and on his way (see story).

We're talking about the guys that batted around Hoskins, guys who the Phillies passed on acquiring in recent years.

Centerfielder Lewis Brinson, a Milwaukee Brewers prospect, batted second.

Leftfielder Derek Fisher, a Houston Astros prospect, batted third.

And third baseman Nick Senzel, a Cincinnati Reds prospect, batted fifth.

All of them could have been Phillies.

"I was close," Brinson said with a laugh before the game.

"Yeah, I might have been a Phillie," added Fisher.

Two summers ago, the Phillies sent Cole Hamels and Jake Diekman to the Texas Rangers for five prospects, pitchers Jerad Eickhoff, Alec Asher and Jake Thompson, catcher Jorge Alfaro and outfielder Nick Williams.

As former general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. disclosed to CSNPhilly.com in March, the Phils had their choice of Brinson or Williams in the deal. They liked both players but chose Williams because they thought he was closer to the majors.

Five months later, in December 2015, with Matt Klentak as general manager, the Phillies pulled off a big trade and sent closer Ken Giles and minor-league shortstop Jonathan Arauz to the Houston Astros for a package that included pitchers Vince Velasquez, Brett Oberholtzer, Thomas Eshelman and Mark Appel.

Fisher was initially part of the trade, but the deal was reworked to include more pitching after the Phils had concerns about Velasquez' arm health. Appel was in, Fisher was out.

Fisher hails from the Hershey area. His cell phone blew up when it looked like he was headed to the Phillies.

"I was at home and Comcast SportsNet is everywhere so the second somebody hears that, knowing I'm a local guy, I'm going to hear it," he said. "But baseball is baseball and nothing was official and I'm still in Houston and I'm happy about it."

Fisher, 23, is a University of Virginia product with a pretty left-handed swing. He is hitting .306 with 19 homers, 56 RBIs and a .945 OPS in 74 games for the Astros' Triple A Fresno club this season. He spent five games in the majors and had five hits, including two homers, when Josh Reddick was the on the disabled list. He had a two-run single in Team USA's 7-6 win over the World squad Sunday.

Who knows, Fisher might be in the Phillies' outfield now if the trade had gone down as originally constructed. Time will tell if the Phillies made the right call.

"It's something where everything happens for a reason," Fisher said. "And I think this past year I've become a lot better baseball player with the organization I'm with and with the development that I've been given. Hindsight is 20-20. I don't know where I'd be (if he was traded), but I know where I am now and I'm happy to be an Astro."

Brinson, 23, was a first-round pick of the Rangers in 2012. He heard his name connected to the Phillies at the trade deadline in 2015.

"I was kind of nervous about it," he said.

Eventually, Brinson was traded — to Milwaukee in the Jonathan Lucroy deal last summer. Brinson had a cup of coffee in the majors this season but is now at Triple A Colorado Springs, where he's hitting .339 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs in 58 games.

He's not nervous about trades now.

"This has been a good opportunity and I'm glad it happened," he said. "I’m sure Nick is glad it happened to him and I’m glad to be where I’m at it. Kind of growing up with him in pro ball, I was very happy for him. I texted him after he got called up. You never know what your plan is in life. That was his plan. This is my plan."

As for Senzel, he was a consideration by the Phillies back in June 2016 when they had the top pick in the draft. Senzel, a University of Tennessee third baseman, was considered the top college hitter in the draft. The Phillies ended up taking outfielder Mickey Moniak first overall and Senzel went one pick later to Cincinnati.

The Phillies made their choices and the players they opted not to choose were right there in the same lineup Sunday afternoon.

Did the Phils make the right choices?

Time will tell.

'Not all doom and gloom' for Phillies, who end dismal first half on high note

'Not all doom and gloom' for Phillies, who end dismal first half on high note

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 09, 2017 6:22 PM

BOX SCORE

The Phillies ended the unofficial first half of their season on a high note, hitting six home runs and getting the kind of complete effort from both the lineup and pitching staff that has so frequently eluded them in 2017.

Jerad Eickhoff returned from the DL and pitched five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and the Phils used their biggest home run day in 13 years to help him to his first win of the season. 

Freddy Galvis went deep twice, Nick Williams hit his first major-league home run, and Cameron Rupp, Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera added solo shots in the 7-1 victory (see Instant Replay). The Phillies hadn't hit six homers in a game since Aug. 11, 2004.

"We should have probably saved three of those home runs for another day," manager Pete Mackanin said jokingly. "It shows you what guys are capable of doing. … The key to any team's success is when you get mistakes, you don't miss them. And we didn't miss many mistakes today.

"One of the things that I feel we haven't done is take advantage of mistakes. We don't seem to hit mistakes over the plate out of the ballpark. Today was an indication of what can happen when pitchers make mistakes. We're going to stress that the second half of the season. We should be hitting more home runs.

"The hitting has scuffled most of the first half. We've got competent hitters that just haven't reached their potential. Hopefully, in the second half, they'll start to turn it on and do what they're capable of doing." 

The Phils are not a good offense — they end the first half with the second-lowest runs per game average in the majors — but they do have some players with pop. Aaron Altherr enters the break hitting .284 with 14 homers, 44 RBIs and a .886 OPS. Freddy Galvis has 10 homers, a season after hitting 20. Tommy Joseph is on pace for 28; Maikel Franco is on pace for 24.

Bright spots in the first half of the season were few and far between, with most coming from the pitching staff.

"First half, you know what, Eickhoff is back, (Aaron) Nola has really resurged, he's pitching extremely well," Mackanin said. "(Nick) Pivetta pitched really well, he's been a good addition. (Ben) Lively's made a great impression. We like what we've seen from (Mark) Leiter Jr. (Luis) Garcia's taken a step forward. Altherr's started to make a name for himself. 

"A lot of good things have come up in this first half and it's not all doom and gloom. These are things we've got take hold of and try to keep improving."

Eickhoff's five shutout innings lowered the Phillies rotation's ERA to 3.21 over the last 21 games. The worst of the starting pitching woes appear to be behind this team. The Phils struggled so much early in the year to get length from their starters, but lately, that hasn't been an issue.

"Just watching what Nick Pivetta did, what Lively's done, Nola yesterday," Eickhoff said. "It's fun to watch, guys pounding the strike zone."

"The pitching, the starters especially, have been outstanding," Mackanin added. "When you compare our rotation to the rest of the league, I'd be willing to bet that we have just as many innings pitched from our starters, if not more, than most of the league. These guys have been giving us innings." 

Phillies starters rank 17th in the majors in innings pitched, but Mackanin's point is that things on that end are progressing in the right direction.

"We may or may not have frontline, top of the rotation starters, but we've got a few guys who have a chance to be," he said. "It's just good to see Lively, Nola, Pivetta, Leiter's done well, Eickhoff, we'll get (Vince) Velasquez back. I'm looking forward to the second half."

A few Phillies wish the All-Star break wasn't coming this week. Rupp, who's been slumping badly and had one multi-hit game from June 3 to July 3, has two multi-hit games in a row. Williams, 10 games into his big-league career, is hitting .281 with a memorable longball coming Sunday.

"I kind of wish the All-Star break wasn't now. I've been loving this experience and just the grind up here," Williams said. "Probably go to the lake on Tuesday and honestly just relax. I'm a beachy guy so I like to be around water in any way."

Rupp felt the same way.

"It's kind of a bittersweet thing," the catcher said. "It's a time for us to recharge, get your mind right and get back into the swing of things, start over. And then the other half is, 'Man, I'm feeling good at the plate, I'm swinging the bat well, getting good pitches to hit and not missing them so I don't want to stop.' But that's part of it, should have [gotten hot] earlier. 

Mackanin is looking forward to enjoying this win for four days while he goes on a mini-vacation. Eickhoff is glad to have his first win out of the way, and same for Williams with his first homer.

But the positives of Sunday don't come close to outweighing the negatives of the first half. At 29-58, the Phillies have two losses for every win, which basically means the first half was one long series loss.

"The season tests you a little bit," Eickhoff understated.

Will Eickhoff revert to his 2016 form? Will Nola stay hot? Will Pivetta continue to rack up the strikeouts? Will Galvis reach 20 homers again and this time win a Gold Glove? Will Franco and Herrera put together any sort of consistency? How much longer will Joseph be here? Can Velasquez really be a starting pitcher? What will Altherr's numbers look like over a full season?

How the Phillies respond over these final 75 games will go a long way in shaping the near future. A lot of games left to play. A lot of questions left to be answered.

Load more