Phillies prospect Scott Kingery: 'It’s been a really good year so far'

MIAMI -- While Phillies fans clamor for Scott Kingery to get the call to the major leagues, the 23-year-old second baseman is content — for now — playing at Lehigh Valley.
"I just got to Triple A so I'm focused on just playing there right now," he said.
Kingery spent Sunday in South Florida at Major League Baseball's Futures Game, the annual appetizer for MLB's All-Star Game, which will be played Tuesday night. Kingery earned a spot on Team USA with a sensational first half that saw him hit .313 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and a .987 OPS in 69 games at Double A Reading. He was promoted to Triple A two weeks ago and had 15 hits, including two doubles and four homers, in his first 49 at-bats. He flew out to center field in one at-bat Sunday but loved the experience of being on the same field with baseball's top prospects.
"This is the top honor in minor-league baseball so it’s just incredible to be selected," he said.
Kingery stood out in major-league spring training camp in March — that led manager Pete Mackanin to predict he was on a fast track to the majors — and he hasn't stopped shining.
"It kind of did roll right into the season," he said. "It’s been a really good year so far."
Kingery admitted he didn't expect this season's power surge, but "I'm not going to complain."
Prior to this season, the 5-foot-10, 182-pound Kingery had hit just eight home runs in 783 pro at-bats. Sure, he played a bunch of his games in hitter-friendly Reading this season. But eight of his 22 homers have come on the road.
"I tweaked a few things to stay on my back leg longer so I’m not lunging at balls and chopping it into the ground," said Kingery, explaining the power spike. "I think that allows me to get better pitches and keep my approach better at the plate so I can drive the ball more."
He's also getting stronger. It happens to most athletes in their early 20s.
"I did put on 10 pounds during the offseason," he said. "So I think it’s a combination on both, me putting on some extra weight and tweaking a few things in my swing. The older I get, the more I start to weigh. Right now I’m 182 and it’s a healthy playing weight for me. Last year, I didn’t know what to expect coming into a full professional season. I came in light and ended up being even lighter. I finished around 173 last season.
"But, the home runs, I don’t really care much about those. Obviously, it’s nice. But for me to be on base and still scoring runs and play the same kind of defense that I’ve been playing all year and steal bases — that’s what my game is going to be moving forward."
Kingery's story is well known. He went from walk-on at the University of Arizona to PAC-12 player of the year and batting champion to Phillies' second-round draft pick in 2015.
Now, he's arguably the most talked-about prospect in the Phillies' system and likely the team's second baseman of the future.
The future could arrive as soon as opening day 2018.
Unless …
Unless the Phillies brass decides to bring him up this season and play him a little at third base. The Phillies are listening to offers on Maikel Franco (the price is high) and if a deal was ever struck, the team would need to plug third base until a long-term solution was found. Kingery recently began taking balls at third before games at Lehigh Valley, and though team officials downplayed it as nothing more than keeping one's options open, the exercise, juxtaposed against Franco's availability for a trade, seemed more than coincidental.
On Sunday, Kingery also downplayed the work he's been doing at third base.
"I’m a second baseman," he said. "We do it with all minor-league second basemen. We send guys all around the diamond. I’ve (worked at) shortstop just to get my feet moving, make a little bit longer of a throw and stretch my arm out. I’ve done it at every level. I’ve taken grounders and even fly balls. So I don’t read much into it. I’m a second baseman. I’m extremely comfortable at second base."
If Kingery were to ever play some at third, it would probably be temporary. He profiles much more as a second baseman and all indications are that's where the Phillies plan to use him long-term. His emergence could lead the team to use Cesar Hernandez as a trade chip in the coming months.
While fellow prospect and Futures Game participant Rhys Hoskins is poised for a promotion to the majors (see story), Kingery isn't expecting to reach the majors this season. Manager Pete Mackanin has also called the move unlikely. Perhaps only a trade of Franco or Hernandez would change the plan. Kingery does not have to be protected on the 40-man roster until after next season, so the Phillies could hold off adding him to that roster while he still has development time to cover.
"I’m going to do whatever I can to get called up," Kingery said. "But for me, I know that my Rule 5 year is not until next year so I’m not expecting that. I’m just going to try to be successful at Triple A and do everything there that I need to."
