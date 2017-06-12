Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Red Sox 5 things: Struggling Eickhoff tries to solve Phils' road woes

Phillies-Red Sox 5 things: Struggling Eickhoff tries to solve Phils' road woes

By Matt Bowker | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 12:43 PM

Phillies (21-40) at Red Sox (34-28)
Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Losers of five straight, the Phillies travel to Boston for the first two games of a home-and-home interleague split with the Red Sox.

Here are five things to watch for:

1. Shipping up to Boston
The Phillies will mercifully round out a nine-game road trip in Boston Tuesday. The Phils are just 2-5 on the trip so far and it doesn’t get any easier in Boston. The Red Sox have the fifth-best home record in baseball (19-11). The Phillies have the worst road record in baseball (9-26). You do the math.

During the Phils’ five-game losing streak, they have scored just nine runs, while giving up 33. During a brief four-game win streak to start June, it looked as though the Phillies were turning a corner. Not so. There is hope though as the Phillies return home for an eight-game homestand Wednesday.

2. Sophomore slump
What’s up with Jerad Eickhoff? After a dominant first full season in 2016, Eickhoff has been among the Phillies’ biggest disappointments in 2017. In 12 starts this season, Eickhoff’s ERA has jumped to 5.15 — up from 3.65 last season — and is averaging just 5 1/3 innings per start (down from 6 innings in 2016). 

The culprit seems to be Eickhoff’s vanishing control. The righty’s walks per nine innings are way up this year, from 1.9 in 2016 to 3.5 this season. The good news is that Eickhoff has actually been better on the road than at home this season. Eickhoff is allowing half a run fewer on the road this year (4.89 ERA), while going more than a full inning deeper into the game (5.8 innings). That’s the good news.

3. Scouting the Red Sox
The bad news is Eickhoff is going up against the Red Sox, who have the fewest strikeouts in MLB (428) and boast the third best on-base percentage in MLB (.339).

Eickhoff has pitched once at Fenway before, during a September call-up in 2015. He went four innings, allowing six runs and three extra-base hits. And that’s when the Red Sox lost 84 games. 

Now the Red Sox are soundly in second place in the AL East and are on pace for another playoff appearance this season. With Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi — arguably three of the 10 best players under 25-years-old in MLB — the Red Sox should only get better in the years to come. But in the present, the Red Sox can still rake. Bogaerts is hitting .325 on the season, Betts finished second behind Mike Trout in MVP voting in 2016 and Benintendi was the top prospect in all of baseball before the season. The Phillies will get a good glimpse at a successful rebuild this week.

4. Players to watch
Red Sox: Coming off an MVP-caliber season, Mookie Betts is having somewhat of a down year. Although he’s hitting just .265 so far, Betts is still producing, with nine home runs and 33 RBIs this year. The third-year centerfield also has more walks (30) than strikeouts (24), something no Phillies’ everyday starter has done this year. 

Phillies: Daniel Nava is in line to get more playing time with Michael Saunders’ struggles (see story). And with the DH position in play tonight, Nava should get a chance to play his former team. Nava has slashed .313/434/.926, albeit in limited playing time this year. But those numbers are enough to warrant a longer look at Nava in the outfield.

5. This and that
• Last year’s Cy Young winner Rick Porcello takes the mound for the Red Sox tonight. He’s come back down to earth this season, posting a 4.46 ERA and allowing more than one home run per start.

• The Phillies have lost 35 of their last 45 road games and have been outscored, 254-164, during that span.

• Kyle Kendrick started two games for the Red Sox in May before being quickly shuttled down to Triple A. The former Phillie game up 12 runs in 8 1/3 innings for an ERA of 12.96.

Tonight's Lineup: Daniel Nava in for Michael Saunders; Maikel Franco to DH

Tonight's Lineup: Daniel Nava in for Michael Saunders; Maikel Franco to DH

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 12, 2017 2:51 PM

A day after implying Daniel Nava could overtake Michael Saunders in the outfield platoon (see story), Pete Mackanin is sticking to his word. 

Nava, who has hit Nava .313 with a .927 OPS in 67 at-bats this season, will bat in the two-hole and play left field vs. the Red Sox.

Saunders, he of the $9 million contract, is hitting just .203 this season and looked lost in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Playing at Fenway, the Phillies will use Maikel Franco as their designated hitter, while Andres Blanco will take his spot at third base and hit sixth, one spot ahead of Franco in the lineup. Franco went 1 for 3 with two RBIs as the Phillies' DH in a loss to the Rangers on May 18.

With Cesar Hernandez on the disabled list, Odubel Herrera remains in the leadoff spot, where he thrived with three hits and two RBIs Sunday.

Andrew Knapp will catch for the struggling Jerad Eickhoff (see game notes). In a limited sample size, Eickhoff has better numbers with Knapp behind the plate. Although he has a higher ERA with Knapp — 5.91 to a 5.00 with Cameron Rupp — hitters have a much lower batting average, on-base percentage and OPS with Knapp behind the plate.

Here is the Phillies lineup:

1. Odubel Herrera, CF
2. Daniel Nava, LF
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Howie Kendrick, 2B
5. Tommy Joseph, 1B
6. Andres Blanco, 3B
7. Maikel Franco, DH
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Freddy Galvis, SS
P: Jerad Eickhoff

MLB draft night: 5 college players Phillies fans should monitor

MLB draft night: 5 college players Phillies fans should monitor

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 11:32 AM

Projecting who the Phillies end up with tonight in the first round is tougher than it was this time a year ago when they picked first.

This time around, they pick eighth overall, and there's plenty of uncertainty regarding who will be selected in front of them.

Will it be a college pitcher? An outfielder? The draft's best first-base prospect? Let's take a look:

If they go for another bat
After taking high school outfielders Cornelius Randolph and Mickey Moniak in the first round the last two years, the best bats possibly in the Phillies' range this year are from college, specifically the University of Virginia.

OF Adam Haseley (Virginia)
A left-handed hitting outfielder whose hit tool and ability to control an at-bat is more advanced than his power. 

In 58 games for the Cavaliers this season, Haseley hit .390 with 16 doubles, 14 homers, 56 RBIs, 44 walks and 21 strikeouts. The Phillies like players who control the strike zone and Haseley has done exactly that in a competitive ACC.

In the outfield, he could end up moving from center to a corner.

1B Pavin Smith (Virginia)
Haseley's teammate, Smith has opened eyes with his ability to hit for power and limit the whiffs. Smith hit .342 this season with 13 homers, 77 RBIs, 38 walks and just 12 strikeouts in 274 plate appearances. 

That's right, more home runs than strikeouts.

Some consider Smith the best hitter in the draft, a left-hander with the ability to make consistent contact who also produces a loft and swing path conducive to hitting home runs.

The question is: Would the Phillies go with a clear-cut first baseman at 8? Smith (6-2/210) is regarded by scouts as an above-average defender at first base, but you rarely see guys who play only that position taken so high in the draft.

Plus, the Phillies already have two young first basemen in Tommy Joseph and Rhys Hoskins. You don't worry a ton about Joseph's fit if you believe enough in Smith, but the Phillies do really like Hoskins, who's knocking on the door to the majors. They already have a first-base situation that screams trade, and if they take Smith they could be faced with another in two years. Smith turns 22 next February.

If they go for pitching
Louisville left-hander/first baseman Brendan McKay and high school right-hander Hunter Greene seem like near-locks to be taken in the top three. 

Names to monitor if the Phils go for pitching are Vanderbilt's Kyle Wright, North Carolina's J.B. Bukauskas and Florida's Alex Faedo, all right-handers projected to go in the Phillies' range.

RHP Kyle Wright (Vanderbilt)
Some think Wright can go in the top 3, but again there's the uncertainty as to what the teams ahead of the Phillies seek. The Padres, picking third, will likely opt for upside. The Rays, picking fourth, are believed to be in pursuit of a top position player. The Braves, picking fifth, could look to make a deal and save money in the first round by taking a player projected to go a bit lower.

Wright (6-4/220) has a mid-90s fastball that touched 97 earlier this month, a changeup and a developing curveball. He has a very simple, three-step delivery that's en vogue these days as pitchers limit the moving parts.

He probably won't be there for the Phillies at 8.

RHP Alex Faedo (Florida)
Faedo (6-5/220) has a sort of funky, hyperactive delivery that leads you to believe there's a good amount of effort in his velocity. 

His velo hasn't been as high as some others in this range, sitting in the 92 mph range. Phillies scouting director Johnny Almaraz maintains that he seeks pitchers with command who have an idea on the mound, that those attributes factor into a first-round decision just as much as upside or velocity.

RHP J.B. Bukauskas (North Carolina)
Bukauskas was believed to be a top-10 pick but his last outing June 2 against Davidson could have affected his draft stock. He allowed six runs and 10 baserunners in 3⅔ innings to suffer his first loss of the year.

Bukauskas has a fastball that ranges from 93 to 98 mph and a good, hard slider. There's a bit of a delay when he raises his front leg in his delivery, a la Jeremy Hellickson.

In their latest mock drafts, MLB.com has Bukauskas going 11th, while Baseball America has him going 15th.

Load more