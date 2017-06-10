Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez likely headed to disabled list

ATLANTA -- Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes says he's ready to go after missing six weeks with a left hamstring strain.

Cespedes was batting third and playing left field for the first game of New York's split doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

He hit .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games before getting injured. Cespedes will not start the second game Saturday but could be available to pinch-hit.

"I've got a long routine, which usually takes me about an hour to get through, so I think it's going to help me stay healthy," Cespedes said through an interpreter. "They are waist, back, leg exercises. I think that my elasticity will improve."

He said it's been frustrating that the Mets entered Saturday at 25-33 and in fourth place and 12 games back in the NL East (see full story).

Yankees: Chapman has first simulated game since shoulder injury

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out three and walked one in one inning during his first simulated game since going on the 10-day disabled list in mid-May because of a left shoulder injury.

Chapman threw 18 pitches against minor leaguers Saturday at Yankees' complex in Tampa, Florida.

Chapman hopes to return in the next week.

The hard-throwing left-hander has not pitched since May 12 because of what Yankees manager Joe Girardi has called tendinitis and bursitis in the shoulder.