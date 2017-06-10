ST. LOUIS -- Phillies leadoff man Cesar Hernandez did not simply get a day off on Saturday. The second baseman is hurting and will probably end up on the disabled list.
Hernandez suffered an oblique/abdominal injury making a throw in Friday night's game at Busch Stadium.
Andres Blanco started at second base Saturday afternoon. The Phillies are expected to use Howie Kendrick at second base during Hernandez' expected absence. Kendrick broke into the majors as a second baseman but has been playing left field for the Phillies. Daniel Nava could move into the outfield rotation and get time in left field.
Hernandez's injury is sure to get fans clamoring for a look at Scott Kingery, who impressed in spring training and is tearing up the Double A Eastern League, hitting .304 with 17 homers, 33 RBIs and a 1.000 OPS. It's unclear whether Kingery, 23, would come up if Hernandez was out for an extended time. The Phillies' front office has been steadfast in saying it will not jeopardize a player's development by rushing him to the majors. Kingery, in fact, has not even made the jump to Triple A yet despite the indications that he is ready for that challenge.
It usually takes a minimum of three weeks for a player to recover from an oblique/abdominal injury. Kendrick missed six weeks earlier this season with an injury in that area.
Reliever Joaquin Benoit (knee) will be ready to come off the disabled list Sunday. He could move into Hernandez's roster spot if Hernandez is placed on the disabled list, as expected.
Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez likely headed to disabled list
