Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies' starting pitching heating up just as offense disappears in loss to Pirates

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 21, 2017 5:35 PM

PITTSBURGH — For most of the season, the Phillies have looked better offensively than they did a year ago but the pitching has been terrible.

And now, with Aaron Nola back from the DL and Jeremy Hellickson and Jerad Eickhoff recapturing their consistency over the last week to help an overworked bullpen … the Phillies aren't hitting.

The Phils mustered just three hits in a 1-0 loss to the Pirates Sunday at PNC Park (see Instant Replay). They hadn't been shut out since the second game of the season. 

They went 2-7 on their road trip to Washington, Texas and Pittsburgh, they've lost 17 of their last 21 games and seven series in a row. It's the first time they've dropped seven consecutive series since 2006.

It feels right now like any positive strides made in 2016 have been erased. After improving from 63 wins in 2015 to 71 in 2016, the Phillies were expected by many to inch closer to .500 this season. Instead, they're on a 59-103 pace with the Memorial Day checkpoint approaching.

"Well, having won only two games on this road trip, the only thing I'd really like to talk about is Nola," manager Pete Mackanin said in a somber visiting clubhouse. "What a breath of fresh air. He looked like his old self today. That's the thing I take out of this game that I'm real happy about. The only run that scored was on a hit batsman. He looked like his old self and I'm real happy about that. That's about all I'm happy about today.

"We haven't been swinging the bats well the whole trip, to be honest with you. We need to swing the bats better and we need to pitch better. Today was a good start to go home with a nice seven-inning performance. [Nola] could have gone out there in the eighth if we had a lead. That was great to see. We're just not swinging the bats well."

Nola's outing was the clear silver lining to another series loss. He was crisp and efficient over seven innings in his first start since April 20, allowing just four singles and a run while striking out five. He worked ahead of 18 of the 27 hitters he faced and just looked like the pre-injury version of himself (see breakdown of Nola's return).

His command was sharp to both sides of the plate, his curveball froze hitters and his velocity reached as high as 95.5 mph, an intriguing trend that has begun only this season. Nola threw just two pitches in all of 2016 at 94 mph or faster; he's thrown 13 this season.

"Going seven innings was definitely good to do, I haven't done that in a while," said Nola, who last went seven innings on May 20, 2016. "I got early outs a few times and that definitely helped me but I was just focused on commanding my fastball to both sides of the plate, especially down and away. 

"I was confident. My body felt good, back felt good. I felt like I didn't skip a beat. Those rehab starts really helped me a lot, especially my last one."

The Phillies obviously need some offensive help. It's highly unlikely to come in the form of a trade because they won't be contending in 2017. It could come in the form of a call-up from the minor leagues, but the Phils' best offensive prospect right now is Rhys Hoskins, who plays the same position as Tommy Joseph, one of their hottest hitters.

For a few weeks, Aaron Altherr's torrid streak masked the inefficiency of the rest of the offense. Yes, Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera picked up two of the Phils' three hits Sunday, but both have drastically underperformed through the season's first two months. And those two veteran bats the Phillies brought in to lengthen the lineup? Howie Kendrick has missed over a month with an oblique strain, and Michael Saunders has provided very little, saving his best hits for games that have already been decided.

You can't even say some home cooking will cure the Phillies' woes right now because the next four games are against the Colorado Rockies, who have the best record in the National League and are 14-7 on the road.

The Phils' best hope right now, the one to cling to, is that the starting staff can get into a groove and be the catalyst for some improved baseball. Starting pitching was, after all, supposed to be the strength of this team.

"That's the start of the climb out of the hole we've dug ourselves into," Mackanin said. "We've just got to keep digging. With Hellickson's performance and Nola's performance today, I think we can count on Eickhoff to be the guy he was last year and (Zach) Eflin I think we can count on. Those guys, in particular, are at least going to keep us on the right track where we're in more games. Obviously, we were in another game today. We just fall short."

The scary part is they're falling short just as often as they did in 2015, the 99-loss season.

Best of MLB: Rockies hit 4 HRs, extend franchise-best start in win over Reds

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 8:30 PM

CINCINNATI -- Rookie pitcher Kyle Freeland hit one of Colorado's four solo homers off Bronson Arroyo on Sunday, leading the Rockies to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Rockies extended the best start in franchise history by taking two of three from slumping Cincinnati. They have the NL's best record at 28-17.

Freeland (5-2) remained unbeaten on the road, giving up four runs -- three earned -- in 5 2/3 innings. Joey Votto and Scott Schebler homered off him in the sixth. The left-hander is 3-0 in five road starts.

Freeland also doubled and hit his first major league homer off Arroyo (3-4), connecting on a 71 mph pitch for a drive that carried over the wall in right field. Carlos Gonzalez, DJ LeMahieu and Pat Valaika also had solo shots off Arroyo, who has given up 15 homers -- second-most in the NL (see full recap).

Gomes' 5 RBIs help Indians sweep Astros
HOUSTON -- Yan Gomes homered and tied a career high with five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indians over the Houston Astros 8-6 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Gomes' third-inning homer off Joe Musgrove (3-4) gave the Indians a 3-1 lead, and Cleveland added three more runs in the fourth. The Indians are 5-1 against Houston this season, dealing the Astros two of their three series losses.

Danny Salazar (3-4) yielded three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer off Zach McAllister on the 13th pitch of an at-bat with two outs and the ninth, and Alex Bregman homered on the next pitch. McAllister then struck out Nori Aoki.

Musgrove allowed a season-high seven runs and matched a high with eight hits. He lasted three-plus innings in his shortest start this season, and his ERA rose from 4.57 to 5.63 (see full recap).

Gardner, Sabathia lead Yanks over Rays, avoid sweep
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Brett Gardner hit his eighth home run, one more than this 2016 total, and CC Sabathia won consecutive starts for the first time in nearly a year to help the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep.

Rookie Aaron Judge made a full extension diving backhand catch on the right field warning track in the sixth to rob Evan Longoria of a tying extra-base hit, starting a double play that doubled up Corey Dickerson at first.

Didi Gregorius had four hits, including an RBI single, as New York won for just the fourth time in 11 games.

Sabathia (4-2), coming off a win at Kansas City, allowed two runs and four hits in five-plus innings. He had not won back-to-back starts since June 10 against Detroit and six days later at Minnesota.

Tyler Clippard stranded Kevin Kiermaier at third in the seventh when he relieved Chad Green and retired Logan Morrison on a flyout on the 11th pitch of an at-bat. Dellin Betances got four outs -- three on strikeouts -- for his second save (see full recap).

Trout, Cron power Angels past Mets 12-5 to avoid sweep
NEW YORK -- Mike Trout homered, doubled and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels bolted to a big lead in beating the New York Mets 12-5 Sunday.

Aiming to avoid a three-game sweep, the Angels built a 9-0 lead by the third inning. Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte also homered for Los Angeles.

Matt Reynolds, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce hit home runs as the Mets tried to rally.

Cron's long slam highlighted a five-run first, and Trout hit his 14th homer and Marte followed with a home run in the second that chased Tommy Milone (1-2). Trout lined an RBI double off the center field wall in the third.

Jesse Chavez (4-5) pitched into the sixth and left soon after Bruce's three-run drive made it 9-5 (see full recap).

Instant Replay: Pirates 1, Phillies 0

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 21, 2017 4:24 PM

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Nola pitched seven excellent innings for the Phillies in his return from the DL Sunday, but it didn't matter as the Phils' bats went completely silent in a 1-0 loss to the Pirates.

It's the first time they've been shut out since the second game of the season in Cincinnati.

The result is the Phils' seventh series loss in a row. They haven't won a series since April 26-27 against the Marlins, who are one of just two teams in baseball with a worse record than the 15-26 Phillies.

Starting pitching report
Nola was sharp and efficient all afternoon, reaching as high as 95.5 mph on the radar gun and working ahead of two of every three hitters. 

Look here for more on his performance (see breakdown of Nola's return).

Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl, a native of Middletown, Delaware, allowed just one hit over five shutout innings with two walks and five strikeouts. The lone hit he allowed was a Maikel Franco double.

Kuhl, who entered with a 6.69 ERA, was pinch-hit for with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. It was the Pirates' first opportunity with a runner in scoring position and manager Clint Hurdle decided to go with Jose Osuna, who lined out to center.

Lefties had hit .319 with a 1.176 OPS off Kuhl entering Sunday but the Phillies' lefty-heavy lineup did nothing against him, going 0 for 10 with a walk.

At the plate
There was practically no offense to speak of for the Phils. Their only chances with runners in scoring position came in the fifth and eighth innings. 

In the fifth, Andrew Knapp and Nola struck out looking with men on first and second.

In the eighth, Aaron Altherr struck out on a 98 mph from dominant lefty reliever Felipe Rivero to end a two-on, two-out threat.

Up next
The Phillies are home all week after going 2-7 on their nine-game road trip through Washington, Texas and Pittsburgh. 

They open a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies tomorrow night at 7:05. 

At 27-17, the Rockies have the best record in the National League, and unlike most years they've been better on the road (14-7) than at Coors Field (13-10).

Monday, 7:05 p.m. — Jerad Eickhoff (0-4, 4.53) vs. TBA

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. — Zach Eflin (0-1, 4.25) vs. German Marquez (2-2, 4.34)

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. — Jeremy Hellickson (5-1, 3.44) vs. Tyler Chatwood (3-6, 5.09)

Thursday, 1:05 p.m. — Vince Velasquez (2-4, 5.98) vs. Tyler Anderson (3-4, 6.00)

