Phillies top prospect J.P. Crawford learning importance of adjustments — and some video

Phillies top prospect J.P. Crawford learning importance of adjustments — and some video

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com May 08, 2017 11:25 PM

J.P. Crawford knew he had to take a look.

One of baseball's top prospects and the crown jewel of the Phillies' farm system, Crawford started the 2017 season 4 for 48 (.083) through 14 games with Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Not exactly an advocate of lengthy film studies, the 22-year-old shortstop dug up some past video and noticed a difference in the positioning of his hands. In 2015, they were higher as he would load to square up a pitch and bring the barrel down through the zone.

It was time to change back.

"Now my hands are back up here and I'm able to drive some stuff," Crawford said on Monday in an interview with CSNPhilly's Marshall Harris. "Hit the ball harder and feel a lot more comfortable."

Thanks to a quick clip, Crawford is feeling better. Ultimately, though, just being himself is his greatest focus. Don't expect Crawford with his head buried in film.

"If you're doing good, if you're doing bad, you look at the video and it causes me to think — causes me to think a lot more than I have too," Crawford said. "I just try to go out there and do me and have fun doing it. I don't like to think about where my hands are or timing and all that stuff. I just like going out there and just playing."

IronPigs manager Dusty Wathan said it was hard to tell a change in Crawford's confidence, a testament to the prospect's maturity.

"He was searching, he was frustrated, but he handled himself," Wathan said. "Looking for a couple things, looking at video, guys talk to him. We're here to help him but the biggest thing is you look at him and you think you couldn't tell if [he] went 3 for 3 or 0 for 3 — not taking it into the field, playing great defense for us."

Wathan believes a better Crawford will come from it.

"Failure sometimes I think is just as important as having success in the minor leagues," Wathan said, "because they learn how to deal with the failure, learn how to deal with the success and they don't end up being a roller-coaster ride. I think it's important for development."

Crawford, the 16th overall pick in the 2013 draft, is coming along slowly since those 14 games. In the 14 that have followed, he is 11 for 50 (.220) to raise his average to .153. Over that span, he also has as many walks as strikeouts (nine). Getting on base is what Crawford prides his approach on, and that's been there since he was drafted.

"I love walks," he said. "I love getting on base. I'll take them if I can get them.

"You're on base and it gives someone a chance to get an RBI."

Despite the poor numbers thus far, Crawford feels he's growing by learning at Triple A.

His mind isn't fixated on a future call to the majors.

"I just go out there every day and try to get better, whether it's offensively or defensively, try to get stronger, faster, something," he said. "Something each day to get better and when that time comes, it comes."

What's coming are hotter temperatures — and that excites the native of Lakewood, California.

"Wait for the weather to get a little warmer," he said, "and have the wind blowing out to right field."

Aaron Altherr joins rare company with 3-run homer in 3rd straight game

Aaron Altherr joins rare company with 3-run homer in 3rd straight game

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 2:30 PM

Aaron Altherr joined some select company in Phillies' history Wednesday by hitting a three-run home run for the third straight game.

Altherr is the first Phillie since Mike Schmidt on the final three days of the 1981 season with a three-run homer in three straight games.

He's the first Phillie since Darren Daulton in 1994 with at least a homer and three RBIs of any kind in three straight games.

And this is hard to believe, but Altherr is the first Phillie since Rico Brogna in 1998 with three or more RBIs in three straight games. Kinda crazy that guys like Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jayson Werth and Pat Burrell never did that. Heck, Nationals teammates Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy each did in the same week two weeks ago.

Altherr is red-hot. Wednesday's homer gave him eight extra-base hits in his last eight games.

Phillies-Mariners 5 things: Zach Eflin to face Seattle's B-team

Phillies-Mariners 5 things: Zach Eflin to face Seattle's B-team

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 10:55 AM

Phillies (13-18) vs. Mariners (16-17)
1:05 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

It's probably a good thing the Phillies had only a few hours to move past Tuesday night's loss because it was, again, disheartening.

The Phils blew two different four-run leads and lost for only the third time in the last 82 games when scoring nine-plus runs.

The quick two-game series wraps up this afternoon.

1. Seven more for Eflin?
With Jeremy Hellickson and Jerad Eickhoff struggling of late, Zach Eflin is the Phillies' hottest pitcher.

He enters with a 2.42 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and .202 opponents' batting average in four starts, all no-decisions.

After walking three batters in his first start, he's pitched 21 straight innings without a free pass.

And while the rest of the Phillies' rotation had trouble with the Dodgers and Cubs, he held them in check, allowing five runs in 14 innings and generating 29 groundballs. 

Eflin, who had surgery on both knees late last season, just looks like a more balanced and complete pitcher. His fastball still doesn't miss many bats but it plays at 94 mph low in the zone. As long as he's not walking anyone, he's going to be OK.

Just seven times this season has a Phillies starting pitcher gone at least seven innings, and three of those games belong to Eflin.

Eflin's gone seven innings more times this season than Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Gerrit Cole, Jon Lester, Corey Kluber, Michael Pineda, Zack Greinke and Gio Gonzalez, among many others.

2. Altherr bats third
Aaron Altherr is the Phillies' hottest hitter and best player right now, so Pete Mackanin has finally decided to move him into more of a run-producing spot in the lineup.

Altherr bats third Wednesday for the first time this season (see lineup).

He's hit .343/.425/.671 through 80 plate appearances with eight doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs. 

He's reached base in 17 of his last 32 times up, and he has either a multi-hit effort or an extra-base hit in six of his last seven games.

Mackanin said Tuesday that he considered moving Altherr to the three-hole but hesitated because Altherr is swinging so well that it wasn't worth changing anything. And that's a legitimate point because players, especially young players, are prone to trying to do too much when moved to three or four. 

We'll see how Altherr responds.

The lineups:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Odubel Herrera, CF
3. Aaron Altherr, LF
4. Michael Saunders, RF
5. Tommy Joseph, 1B
6. Andres Blanco, 3B
7. Freddy Galvis, SS
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Zach Eflin, P

Mariners': 

1. Jean Segura, SS
2. Ben Gamel, RF
3. Robinson Cano, 2B
4. Kyle Seager, 3B
5. Danny Valencia, 1B
6. Guillermo Heredia, LF
7. Jarrod Dyson, CF
8. Carlos Ruiz, C
9. Yovani Gallardo, P

3. Seattle's B-team?
One of the most frustrating aspects of Tuesday's 10-9 Phillies loss was that Nelson Cruz did not start, Robinson Cano exited midway through the game and the Phils still couldn't control the Mariners' offense.

Cruz is dealing with some hamstring tightness, and he hasn't played the field at all this season. The Mariners are hesitant to put him out in right field, where the injury could be aggravated and where he's never been a sound defensive player. His bat is too important to risk losing. He's hit .325 with a .970 OPS, seven home runs and an American League-leading 29 RBIs.

Cano left Tuesday with a right quad strain, but is in the lineup today. His monster shot off Eickhoff last night was his seventh of the season.

Without Cruz and with a hobbled Cano, the Mariners' lineup is much less imposing, so long as someone can get Ben Gamel out.

4. Gallardo goes for Seattle
The Phillies face 31-year-old right-hander Yovani Gallardo, who just isn't that good anymore.

Gallardo, 1-3 with a 4.46 ERA in his first season with Seattle, doesn't strike many hitters out, will struggle with control, puts a lot of men on base and doesn't go deep into games. 

Since moving from the Brewers to the AL before 2016, Gallardo has a 5.20 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP and 73 walks in 152⅓ innings. He's averaged 5.25 innings per start.

It's not worth going over Gallardo's career numbers against the Phillies because so many of those starts came against players who are long gone. Current Phils have gone 6 for 23 (.261) off him with three doubles, belonging to Galvis, Blanco and Daniel Nava.

Saunders has seen him the best, going 1 for 4 with five walks.

Gallardo is a five-pitch pitcher with a fastball, sinker, slider, curveball and changeup. He'll throw any pitch in any count and will work backward.

5. This and that
• Maikel Franco, hitless in his last 14 at-bats, down to .208 on the season and .190 with runners in scoring position, gets the afternoon off. It will give him two full days off before the weekend series in Washington. 

• Phillies GM Matt Klentak said last weekend that he won't give up on Tommy Joseph after 90 or so plate appearances, and Joseph has responded the first week of May. He's 8 for 23 (.348) with three doubles, two homers and five walks — more doubles, homers and walks than he had all of April.

• The Phillies have a 5.48 ERA over the last seven games.

