Roman Quinn among candidates to be Phillies' next call-up

We've been waiting for Howie Kendrick's return from a strained oblique for quite some time.

He was diagnosed to be out two to three weeks. It's been a month now and he still has to go on a rehab assignment, according to general manager Matt Klentak.

So who should the Phillies call up if another outfielder goes down?

Rhys Hoskins is leading the International League in slugging percentage (.639) and OPS (1.066), but he's not on the 40-man roster.

Dylan Cozens is the reigning IL Player of the Week (.393, four HRs, eight RBIs, .857 slugging, two walk-off HRs), but is still batting only .221 with 52 strikeouts in 131 at-bats after a woeful April.

Roman Quinn's average is up to .279, but he has struck out 40 times in 129 at-bats.

Nick Williams has posted a pedestrian .256/.298/.380 line so far this season.

Cam Perkins is not on the 40-man roster, but hitting .261/.354/432. However, he's 6 for 37 over his last 11 games.

The speedster Quinn had a quick taste of the big leagues last season. Right now, he's getting his first feel of Triple A.

For a closer look at Quinn's development and story, watch the video above.