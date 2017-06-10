Philadelphia Phillies

Shutdown inning eludes Jeremy Hellickson as Phillies lose 3rd in a row

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 10, 2017 12:26 AM

ST. LOUIS — Throughout the red-pinstriped horror show that was the month of May, struggling pitchers with plump ERAs lined up to get well against the Phillies.

On Friday night, an entire team got well against baseball's worst team.

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Phillies, 3-2, in the first game of a weekend series at Busch Stadium (see Instant Replay). Earlier in the day, the Cardinals axed two members of their coaching staff and veteran infielder Jhonny Peralta after an 0-7 road trip.

Cardinals starting pitchers had zero quality starts and an ERA over 7.00 in racking up those seven losses in Chicago and Cincinnati. The Cardinals' offense was also pretty bad on the trip, averaging just 2.9 runs per game and hitting .212.

But against the Phils, the Cardinals got a quality start from right-hander Michael Wacha and 11 hits from the bat rack.

Meanwhile, the Phillies have slowly put together another little losing streak. It stands at three straight with rookie Nick Pivetta heading to the mound Saturday afternoon to face electric-armed Carlos Martinez (see game notes).

"First off, we've scored seven runs in the last four ballgames," manager Pete Mackanin said. "You're not going to win a lot of games when you do that."

You're also not going to win a lot of ballgames when your most veteran starter can't hold a lead for more than 11 pitches.

The Phillies rallied for a pair of two-out runs in the top of the third inning on hits by Howie Kendrick (double), Tommy Joseph (RBI single) and Aaron Altherr (RBI triple).

Hellickson came out for the bottom of the third and allowed four straight hard-hit balls, three hits and a sacrifice fly as the Cardinals quickly tied the game.

Two innings later, Hellickson hung a changeup and Aledmys Diaz hit it over the wall in left-center to give the Cardinals the lead for good.

"He was up in the zone, made some bad pitches with his changeup, gave up a lot of hits, but bared down when he had to and held them to three runs," Mackanin said of Hellickson.

Not being able to get a shutdown inning in the bottom of the third really hurt.

"Yeah," Mackanin said. "We're trying to win games. Third inning, it's early but you always want a shutdown inning. I guess you could say he pitched well enough to win, but he also pitched well enough to lose. We just couldn't score."

Hellickson wasn't happy with his work in that third inning.

"I think shutdown innings are huge, especially the way Wacha was throwing the ball and the bullpen they have," he said. "The first four batters, I don't think I executed a pitch I wanted. I just didn't execute that inning. Other than that, I felt like everything was pretty good. Fastball was down. Off-speed was good. They just took advantage of my mistakes."

Hellickson is 5-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 starts. The Phillies had hoped to cash him in for a high draft pick last fall, but he accepted their qualifying offer of $17.2 million for this season. He had a terrific month of April, going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts, but has struggled since. He has given up 12 homers in his last eight starts and 19 runs in his last four.

"I just have to keep the ball in the yard," Hellickson said. "I have to keep it a tie ballgame the way Wacha is throwing and the bullpen they have. Fifth inning, tie ballgame, I have to keep it there. I felt like I threw the ball well, just not good enough."

The big question going forward for Hellickson will be what happens as the trade deadline approaches. It seems almost certain that the Phillies will trade him and they are prepared to eat a significant portion of his remaining salary to do that. But if he doesn't start pitching better, the Phils aren't going to get much in return.

The Phillies did have chances to add runs in this game. They wasted a leadoff double and could not get a man in from third with less than two outs in the second inning.

In the ninth, they got something cooking against St. Louis closer Seung-hwan Oh when Altherr reached base on a bloop double, his third extra-base hit of the game. He moved up on a groundout but died on third when Andrew Knapp struck out and Freddy Galvis lined out — with leftfielder Tommy Pham laying out to make a terrific catch — to end the game.

"Freddy did a good job not trying to do too much with two strikes and going the other way," Mackanin said. "We just couldn't capitalize."

That's been a familiar refrain this season.

The loss dropped the Phillies to 9-24 on the road.

Phillies-Cardinals 5 things: Young ace Carlos Martinez stands in way

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com June 10, 2017 1:25 AM

Phillies (21-38) at Cardinals (27-32)
2:15 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

In a game that was shorter than Friday night's NBA Finals game, the Phillies came up just short in their first game in St. Louis, losing 3-2. Andrew Knapp and Freddy Galvis stranded the tying run on third to end the game (see game story).

The Phillies send Nick Pivetta to the mound Saturday for his second start since getting called back up, while the Cardinals give the ball to ace RHP Carlos Martinez.

Here are five things to know for the afternoon duel:

1. Follow up for Pivetta
For the first time in his short MLB career, Pivetta picked up a win on Monday, beating the Atlanta Braves.

He wasn't anything special: He allowed six hits and walked three, surrendering three runs in five innings. However, he didn't give up any home runs — one of his big bugaboos in his first MLB stint — and pitched to the score. He had a 9-0 lead before he gave up any of the runs.

You wouldn't think it, but the Braves are a much better offense than the Cardinals, at least recently. In the last 30 days going into Friday, the Braves had a .278/.347/.429 overall batting line while the Cardinals had the second-worst OPS in the majors at .666 (.234/.301/.365). The worst mark, of course, belonged to the Phillies, at .654.

For Pivetta, it's a prime opportunity to finally get deep into a game. He hasn't even thrown a pitch in the sixth inning during his first five big-league starts. Part of that has been walks: He's issued 11 over his last three appearances. He's averaged over a strikeout per inning, but hits, walks and homers have also been in abundance. His 1.81 WHIP and .320 batting average against say it all. 

Just 24 years old, he has an opening to develop in the majors with Vince Velasquez hurt. It may mean simply taking some lumps for now, but he's got a strong chance to put together his first quality start on Saturday.

2. Facing a phenom 
Martinez is no one to mess with.

The fifth-year starter who is all of 25 years old, has taken another step towards becoming an ace this season. His 4-5 record isn't great, but he has a 3.29 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings. His hits per nine innings have gone down every year he's been in the majors, all the way to just 6.6 this year. His walks are a bit of an issue (3.3 per nine) but he strikes out 10 per nine with his electric stuff.

This is the type of performance the Cardinals hoped for when they inked him to a five-year, $51 million extension with two team options this offseason. He has seven strikeouts or more in nine of his 12 starts and has gone at least six innings in each of his past eight appearances. 

He gave up four runs in 6 1/3 to the Reds on Monday, losing as his offense came up with just two runs. A start earlier, he held the red-hot Dodgers to just one run in eight innings while scattering four hits. This is a legit No. 1 starter we're talking about.

How does he do it? He attacks with his fastball that sits around 96 mph and touches 100. His sinker sits around 95 and he wipes hitters out with his hard slider, also mixing in a changeup vs. lefties. 

Martinez is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in five games (two starts) vs. the Phillies in his career. He's struck out just nine in 14 innings but has limited the Phils to just nine hits and five walks. Only five Phillies have faced Martinez and none have more than three at-bats. Odubel Herrera is 2 for 3, Freddy Galvis is 1 for 3 and Daniel Nava is 1 for 2 with a double.

3. Fowler in focus
Forgive Cardinals fans if they aren't going to be paying much attention during Monday's MLB draft: There isn't much for them.

That's in part because they gave up their first-round selection to sign centerfielder Dexter Fowler to a five-year, $82.5 million deal. Not bad for a player who settled for a one-year contract last offseason. (The Cards also lost two selections after one of their employees was caught hacking the Houston Astros, but let's ignore that for now...)

Fowler has had a so-so start to his Cardinals tenure. A 2016 World Series champion with the rival Cubs, he got off to a slow start in St. Louis with a high strikeout rate and little power during his first few weeks. However, he has rebounded and has eight homers, four triples and eight doubles through 55 contests. His .227 batting average isn't pretty, but he draws walks (.317 on-base percentage) and provides some pop at the top of the Cards' lineup.

The 31-year-old was worth 4.7 wins above replacement last season according to Fangraphs, but he has produced just a 0.5 WAR this year. That's mostly thanks to defensive metrics seeing his defense as much worse this season than last. He's still a solid force on the basepaths, but he's getting up there for a guy based in part around his speed.

Like many players in the game, he's unafraid to strike out. He's K'd at least 104 times in each of his full big-league seasons and is on pace to do so again with 49 strikeouts in 2017.

4. Players to watch
Phillies: After going 2 for 3 on Friday, Howie Kendrick is hitting .347 this season. He's 12 for 33 (.364) since he was reinstated from the disabled list.

Cardinals: First baseman Matt Carpenter went 2 for 4 in the leadoff spot on Friday and is now 5 for 12 with two home runs in the No. 1 spot for the Cards.

5. This and that
• The Phillies are 4-4 to start June this season. That's much better than last year. The month was their worst a year ago with a 9-19 record while allowing 5.75 runs per game. 

• They went 2-5 vs. the Cardinals last year, losing three of four in St. Louis. They haven't won the season series vs. the Cardinals since 2014 and haven't won a series at Busch Stadium III since 2012. After taking three of four there in 2012, they are 4-12 there.

• The Phillies' Triple A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, had a four-game winning streak snapped on Friday. At 41-20, they have the best record in the International League.

Best of MLB: Dansby Swanson hustle helps give Braves win over Mets

By The Associated Press June 09, 2017 11:52 PM

ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson turned a normal grounder up the middle into a hustle double, then dashed home on a single by pinch-hitter Rio Ruiz in the ninth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves over the New York Mets 3-2 Friday.

With one out in the ninth, Swanson hit a bouncer through the infield and ran hard out of the batter's box. As center fielder Curtis Granderson took a casual approach to the ball, Swanson never let up as he rounded first base and slid head-first into second.

Josh Edgin then relieved Fernando Salas (0-2), and Ruiz followed with a single to left. Swanson skipped out of the way of the ball, sped home and slid in safely.

Braves players poured out of the dugout to surround Ruiz, with Swanson rushing to congratulate him.

Swanson's two-run double in the sixth gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

Jim Johnson (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Granderson and Travis d'Arnaud hit homers for New York. Mets starter Matt Harvey threw five scoreless innings (see full recap).

Stanton hits mammoth homer as Marlins slug past Pirates
PITTSBURGH -- Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter's eye at PNC Park, Tyler Moore went deep twice for the second multihomer game of his career and the Miami Marlins pounded the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 12-7 on Friday night.

Stanton's shot narrowly cleared the massive green wall beyond center field in the third inning and was estimated at 449 feet by Statcast. He entered the night two back of the NL lead for home runs behind Washington's Ryan Zimmerman and Cincinnati's Scott Schebler.

Moore hit a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow (2-6) in the second and took reliever Dovydas Neverauskas deep over the left field wall in the seventh.

Dustin McGowan (4-0) earned the win in relief of shaky starter Vance Worley. The Marlins have won 11 of 15 (see full recap).

Hicks, Montgomery lift Yankees to victory
NEW YORK -- Aaron Hicks homered twice and rookie Jordan Montgomery pitched seven stellar innings to lead the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night.

Starlin Castro also connected for the AL East leaders in the opener of a three-game series between division foes. New York has won three straight, outscoring rivals Boston and Baltimore 25-3 over the last three nights.

Jonathan Schoop hit an early two-run homer for third-place Baltimore, which dropped 4 1/2 games behind the Yankees. Dylan Bundy (6-5) tossed six solid innings but lost for the fourth time in his past five starts.

Bundy beat Montgomery 3-2 on May 29 in Baltimore, where the Orioles took two of three from New York. It was a different story in the latest matchup between two promising 24-year-old arms.

Montgomery (4-4) set a career high with eight strikeouts in the longest outing of his 11 major league starts. He was coming off six innings of three-hit ball in a 7-0 win at Toronto (see full recap).

