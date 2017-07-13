Struggling Phillies prospect Mark Appel back on DL with shoulder strain

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday placed right-hander Mark Appel on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, a week after he was shelled in Syracuse and didn't make it out of the first inning.

The Phillies' 25-year-old, fading pitching prospect has had another rocky year. In 17 starts, he has a 5.27 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 53 walks and 60 strikeouts in 82 innings.

In 25 starts in the Phillies' farm system since the Ken Giles trade, Appel has a 5.01 ERA and has walked 73 batters in 120⅓ innings. It's hard to imagine the Phillies ever giving Appel a legitimate shot to stick in the starting rotation if his command doesn't improve substantially.

Appel also missed time with a shoulder injury last season and it was during his rehab program that he hurt his elbow and required season-ending surgery.