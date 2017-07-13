Struggling Phillies prospect Mark Appel back on DL with shoulder strain

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday placed right-hander Mark Appel on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, a week after he was shelled in Syracuse and didn't make it out of the first inning.
The Phillies' 25-year-old, fading pitching prospect has had another rocky year. In 17 starts, he has a 5.27 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 53 walks and 60 strikeouts in 82 innings.
In 25 starts in the Phillies' farm system since the Ken Giles trade, Appel has a 5.01 ERA and has walked 73 batters in 120⅓ innings. It's hard to imagine the Phillies ever giving Appel a legitimate shot to stick in the starting rotation if his command doesn't improve substantially.
Appel also missed time with a shoulder injury last season and it was during his rehab program that he hurt his elbow and required season-ending surgery.
Baseball America editor John Manuel caught heat from some Phillies fans when he said this week on Jim Salisbury's "At the Yard" podcast that he no longer views shortstop prospect
J.P. Crawford as an "impact player."
Manuel relied on some of what he's seen and a lot of what he's heard. On Thursday, ESPN's minor-league expert, Keith Law, said similar things about Crawford.
"I got nothing but negative reports on him from scouts and execs this month," Law wrote in the live chat that accompanied his Midseason Top 50 prospects list.
"I heard unanimous downgrades on his defense at short, and multiple scouts say he's swinging for the fences too much and becoming much less disciplined at the plate. I'm alarmed, and I've been a big fan of his since high school.
"I don't know if he's sulking, or if he thinks hitting bombs will get him promoted, or maybe I was just wrong about his ability, but this doesn't sound like the guy I've seen every year for the past four or five years."
Crawford clearly read or heard Manuel's comments and tweeted this Wednesday.
Here's even more, J.P.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs, scuffling and inconsistent since winning the World Series, acquired ace Jose Quintana from the White Sox on Thursday in a major trade between crosstown rivals.
Trailing Milwaukee by 5 1/2 games in the NL Central at 43-45, the Cubs shook things up in a big way by acquiring Quintana, a 2016 All-Star. In exchange, the Cubs sent four prospects to the rebuilding White Sox: outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.
Quintana, a lefty, is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 18 starts this season. He went 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA last year and made his first All-Star team.
Quintana has pitched better lately after a slow start and is joining a rotation that hasn't performed the way the Cubs envisioned. The North Siders' starters rank 17th in the majors in ERA.
Ace Jon Lester got pounded for 10 runs in two-thirds of an inning in his most recent start against Pittsburgh. Jake Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner, has been inconsistent. Kyle Hendricks has been sidelined since June 4 because of tendinitis in his right hand, and John Lackey has a 5.20 ERA.