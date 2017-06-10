Today's lineup: Hernandez hurting; Herrera to lead off

Center fielder Odubel Herrera will lead off when the Phillies take on the Cardinals this afternoon (2:10 p.m./CSN/CSNPhilly.com/NBC Sports App).
Second baseman Cesar Hernandez is nursing an injury and will get the day off. Utility man Andres Blanco will get the nod at second base and bat sixth. Blanco, who's been an invaluable member of the Phillies the last three seasons, is struggling at the plate lately. He has just three hits in his last 24 at-bats.
Meanwhile, Herrera has been on fire during an eight-game hitting streak. He's 14 for 32 (.438) and slugging a ridiculous .938 in that span. Twelve of his 14 hits have gone for extra bases.
Cameron Rupp is back behind the plate to catch righty Nick Pivetta. Rupp will bat seventh.
The Phillies' sputtering offense won't get any breaks today when it goes up against Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez (see game notes).
Here is the rest of today's lineup:
1. Odubel Herrera, CF
2. Aaron Altherr, RF
3. Howie Kendrick, LF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Andres Blanco, 2B
7. Cameron Rupp, C
8. Freddy Galvis, SS
9. Nick Pivetta, P
BOX SCORE
ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies were manhandled by right-hander Carlos Martinez in a 7-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.
After winning the first two games on this trip, the Phillies have dropped four straight to fall to 9-25 on the road and 21-39 overall.
The Phillies have scored just four runs in losing the last four games.
Martinez went the distance for the shutout. His fastball reached 100 mph in the ninth inning.
Starting pitching report
Phillies rookie Nick Pivetta gave up four hits, four walks and four runs over five innings in his sixth big-league start. He picked two runners off first base, balked in a run and threw a wild pitch.
Pivetta is 1-3 with a 5.52 ERA in his six starts with the big club. He was 5-0 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts at Triple A this season. In 32 innings at Triple A, he walked just two. In 29 1/3 innings in the big leagues, he has walked 16.
Martinez pitched his first shutout. He scattered four hits, a walk and struck out 11. He dispatched the Phillies in a tidy two hours, 28 minutes.
Bullpen
Jeanmar Gomez struck out the side in the sixth then did not get an out in the seventh. He faced four batters in the inning, walked one, hit one and gave up a single and a two-run double on his way to being charged with three runs.
At the plate
The Phillies had just four hits and one was an infield hit.
In addition to playing well at third base for the Cardinals, Jedd Gyorko highlighted the Cardinals' four-run fourth inning with a two-run double. Matt Carpenter added a two-run double for the Cardinals in the seventh.
Health check
Cesar Hernandez looks to be headed to the disabled list (see story).
Up next
The series concludes Sunday afternoon. Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.28) will pitch against St. Louis righty Adam Wainwright (6-4, 4.82)
ST. LOUIS -- Phillies leadoff man Cesar Hernandez did not simply get a day off on Saturday. The second baseman is hurting and will probably end up on the disabled list.
Hernandez suffered an oblique/abdominal injury making a throw in Friday night's game at Busch Stadium.
Andres Blanco started at second base Saturday afternoon. The Phillies are expected to use Howie Kendrick at second base during Hernandez' expected absence. Kendrick broke into the majors as a second baseman but has been playing left field for the Phillies. Daniel Nava could move into the outfield rotation and get time in left field.
Hernandez's injury is sure to get fans clamoring for a look at Scott Kingery, who impressed in spring training and is tearing up the Double A Eastern League, hitting .304 with 17 homers, 33 RBIs and a 1.000 OPS. It's unclear whether Kingery, 23, would come up if Hernandez was out for an extended time. The Phillies' front office has been steadfast in saying it will not jeopardize a player's development by rushing him to the majors. Kingery, in fact, has not even made the jump to Triple A yet despite the indications that he is ready for that challenge.
It usually takes a minimum of three weeks for a player to recover from an oblique/abdominal injury. Kendrick missed six weeks earlier this season with an injury in that area.
Reliever Joaquin Benoit (knee) will be ready to come off the disabled list Sunday. He could move into Hernandez's roster spot if Hernandez is placed on the disabled list, as expected.