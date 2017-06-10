Today's lineup: Hernandez hurting; Herrera to lead off

Center fielder Odubel Herrera will lead off when the Phillies take on the Cardinals this afternoon (2:10 p.m./CSN/CSNPhilly.com/NBC Sports App).

Second baseman Cesar Hernandez is nursing an injury and will get the day off. Utility man Andres Blanco will get the nod at second base and bat sixth. Blanco, who's been an invaluable member of the Phillies the last three seasons, is struggling at the plate lately. He has just three hits in his last 24 at-bats.

Meanwhile, Herrera has been on fire during an eight-game hitting streak. He's 14 for 32 (.438) and slugging a ridiculous .938 in that span. Twelve of his 14 hits have gone for extra bases.

Cameron Rupp is back behind the plate to catch righty Nick Pivetta. Rupp will bat seventh.

The Phillies' sputtering offense won't get any breaks today when it goes up against Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez (see game notes).

Here is the rest of today's lineup:

1. Odubel Herrera, CF

2. Aaron Altherr, RF

3. Howie Kendrick, LF

4. Tommy Joseph, 1B

5. Maikel Franco, 3B

6. Andres Blanco, 2B

7. Cameron Rupp, C

8. Freddy Galvis, SS

9. Nick Pivetta, P