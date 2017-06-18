Today's Lineup: Howie Kendrick goes for 1,500th hit vs. Robbie Ray, D-backs

Updated 12:37 p.m.
A day after battering nine hits, the Phillies will trot out mostly the same lineup Sunday, looking to avoid a sweep vs. the Diamondbacks.
Despite the nine hits, the Phils managed to score just one run in a 5-1 loss Saturday as the Phillies again struggled to bring runners home. The Phils rank 25th in MLB with runners in scoring position (.237 batting average) and were 0 for 5 yesterday.
But there were some bright spots in the lineup.
Michael Saunders, who has massively disappointed this season, smoked two line drives to top off a 2-for-4 day. Saunders was scheduled to bat sixth and play right field Sunday, but is a late scratch as Daniel Nava will take his place in the lineup.
Cameron Rupp will also replace Andrew Knapp behind the plate in the revised lineup.
And Howie Kendrick continued to swing confidently since his switch to second base, hitting .275 in his last 10 games with four RBIs, four walks and four stolen bases.
Kendrick is sitting on 1,499 career hits and with a base-knock today will become the 29th active player with 1,500 hits.
But the lineup will have a tough task today, facing 25-year-old Robbie Ray, who is quickly developing ace-stuff for the D-backs.
Ray is 7-3 on the season with a 2.62 ERA. Ray overpowers hitters with a fastball that tops out at 95 and a slider that induces just as many whiffs low and away. Ray is tied for fourth in the all of baseball with 107 strikeouts. That's more than Clayton Kershaw, Zach Greinke and Stephen Strasburg. Good luck Phils.
Speaking of aces, Ben Lively has been the Phillies' best pitcher in his three career starts. The 25-year-old has posted a 3.00 ERA and has excelled at getting out of jams. With 21 hits allowed in 21 big-league innings, and more walks (7) than strikeouts (5), Lively is getting by keeping the ball in the park (just one home run allowed) and attacking hitters with his fastball (66.8 percent strike rate).
Here is today's lineup:
1. Odubel Herrera, CF
2. Howie Kendrick, 2B
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Daniel Nava, LF
7. Cameron Rupp, C
8. Freddy Galvis, SS
9. Ben Lively
And here is the Dbacks lineup:
1. Gregor Blanco, CF
2. Chris Herrmann, C
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Jake Lamb, 3B
5. Chris Owings, RF
6. Brandon Drury, 2B
7. Jeremy Hazelbaker, LF
8. Nick Ahmed, SS
9. Robbie Ray, P