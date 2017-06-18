Philadelphia Phillies

Today's Lineup: Howie Kendrick goes for 1,500th hit vs. Robbie Ray, D-backs

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 18, 2017 12:15 PM

Updated 12:37 p.m.

A day after battering nine hits, the Phillies will trot out mostly the same lineup Sunday, looking to avoid a sweep vs. the Diamondbacks.

Despite the nine hits, the Phils managed to score just one run in a 5-1 loss Saturday as the Phillies again struggled to bring runners home. The Phils rank 25th in MLB with runners in scoring position (.237 batting average) and were 0 for 5 yesterday.

But there were some bright spots in the lineup.

Michael Saunders, who has massively disappointed this season, smoked two line drives to top off a 2-for-4 day. Saunders was scheduled to bat sixth and play right field Sunday, but is a late scratch as Daniel Nava will take his place in the lineup.

Cameron Rupp will also replace Andrew Knapp behind the plate in the revised lineup.

And Howie Kendrick continued to swing confidently since his switch to second base, hitting .275 in his last 10 games with four RBIs, four walks and four stolen bases. 

Kendrick is sitting on 1,499 career hits and with a base-knock today will become the 29th active player with 1,500 hits.

But the lineup will have a tough task today, facing 25-year-old Robbie Ray, who is quickly developing ace-stuff for the D-backs. 

Ray is 7-3 on the season with a 2.62 ERA. Ray overpowers hitters with a fastball that tops out at 95 and a slider that induces just as many whiffs low and away. Ray is tied for fourth in the all of baseball with 107 strikeouts. That's more than Clayton Kershaw, Zach Greinke and Stephen Strasburg. Good luck Phils.

Speaking of aces, Ben Lively has been the Phillies' best pitcher in his three career starts. The 25-year-old has posted a 3.00 ERA and has excelled at getting out of jams. With 21 hits allowed in 21 big-league innings, and more walks (7) than strikeouts (5), Lively is getting by keeping the ball in the park (just one home run allowed) and attacking hitters with his fastball (66.8 percent strike rate).

Here is today's lineup:
1. Odubel Herrera, CF
2. Howie Kendrick, 2B
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Daniel Nava, LF
7. Cameron Rupp, C
8. Freddy Galvis, SS
9. Ben Lively 

And here is the Dbacks lineup: 

1. Gregor Blanco, CF
2. Chris Herrmann, C
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Jake Lamb, 3B
5. Chris Owings, RF
6. Brandon Drury, 2B
7. Jeremy Hazelbaker, LF
8. Nick Ahmed, SS
9. Robbie Ray, P

Best of MLB: Turner, Strasburg send Nationals to 7-4 win over Mets

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 11:55 PM

NEW YORK -- Trea Turner hit a leadoff homer and the Washington Nationals backed Stephen Strasburg with three long balls Saturday, beating the New York Mets 7-4 to stay undefeated at Citi Field this season.

Adam Lind added a two-run shot and Jose Lobaton also went deep for the NL East leaders, who can finish a four-game sweep Sunday afternoon. Washington is 6-0 in Queens this year -- part of an impressive 24-12 mark on the road -- and has won 12 of 16 at the Mets' home ballpark since the start of last season.

Yoenis Cespedes homered and had four hits for third-place New York, which dropped 11 1/2 games out of first. The banged-up Mets (30-37) expected to challenge rival Washington at the top of the division, but injuries and poor pitching have taken their toll in a race that no longer looks competitive.

Strasburg (8-2) permitted two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, rebounding from his worst start of the season. He struck out five and walked two (see full recap).

Altuve, Beltran homer in Astros' 7-1 win over Red Sox
HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve hit a solo homer, Carlos Beltran had a two-run shot and three RBIs, and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-1 on Saturday night.

Altuve led off the third with his homer off the train tracks above the left-center field facade, and Beltran followed three batters later with his ninth home run of the season to put Houston ahead 6-0.

Houston jumped on Boston starter Rick Porcello (3-9) for three runs in the first. Altuve had an RBI double, and Brian McCann and Beltran followed with sacrifice flies.

Yulieski Gurriel scored on Norichika Aoki's double play in the sixth to give the Astros a 7-1 lead (see full recap).

4 Dodgers homers take edge off Rose honors, beat Reds 10-2
CINCINNATI -- Yasiel Puig hit two of the Dodgers' four homers, powering Los Angeles to a 10-2 victory on Saturday that took the edge of the Cincinnati Reds' latest honor for their banned hits king.

Pete Rose unveiled a bronze sculpture of his headfirst slide in front of Great American Ball Park before the game. Thousands of packed-in fans cheered when he said, "Let's get those Reds in high gear."

Instead, the Dodgers flexed their muscle and added to their domination of Cincinnati, beating the Reds for the seventh straight time. They are 16-3 against Cincinnati since 2015, one of the most lopsided streaks in the NL over that span.

Cody Bellinger had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Joc Pederson homered for the second straight game as the Dodgers piled up seven extra-base hits.

Cincinnati has lost a season-high eight straight games overall (see full recap).

Padres beat Brewers in another slugfest, 7-5 in 11 innings
MILWAUKEE -- Cory Spangenberg and Chase d'Arnaud each hit solo home runs in the 11th inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Saturday in yet another slugfest.

The teams have combined for 15 home runs in the first two games of the three-game series. The Padres totaled five home runs Saturday, including two by Yangervis Solarte and one by Wil Myers, while Milwaukee got a homer each from Orlando Arcia, Eric Thames and Keon Broxton. On Friday night, Thames' game-ending shot in the 10th was the seventh home run of the game.

Spangenberg hit the first pitch from reliever Oliver Drake (2-2) leading off, and two outs later, d'Arnaud followed with his first homer of the season.

Jose Torres (4-2) picked up the win in relief. Phil Maton pitched the 11th for his first career save (see full recap).

'Good game for 6 innings' and predictably so, it all unravels for Phillies in loss to D-backs

'Good game for 6 innings' and predictably so, it all unravels for Phillies in loss to D-backs

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor June 17, 2017 10:22 PM

BOX SCORE

The let’s-go-Phillies chants grow lamer as the innings pass. The crowd, such as it is, dwindles to friends-and-family size long before last pitch.

And it’s only June.

The Phillies lost again Saturday, this time by a 5-1 count to the resurgent Arizona Diamondbacks (see Instant Replay). They have dropped nine of 10, and since going 11-9 to start the season, they are a spiffy 11-36.

That drops their major-league-worst record to 22-45.

All the Markelle Fultzes in the world couldn’t put them back together again.

The Phillies did some things well Saturday. Jerad Eickhoff, winless on the season but saddled with a no-decision on this day, went six innings and allowed a run on five hits. It was his first start this year in which he lasted that long and surrendered one run or fewer, and just the seventh such start by a Phillies pitcher to date.

Leftfielder Aaron Altherr also threw out a runner at the plate, and Andrew Knapp drove in the Phillies’ lone run with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.

None of that mattered, however, because they were unable to get a big hit – they left the bases full twice, and stranded 12 in all – and the bullpen imploded during Arizona’s four-run seventh.

“Good game for six innings,” manager Pete Mackanin said.

But it ultimately hinged on a defensive play in the seventh, and two key Phillies at-bats.

With the score tied 1-1, the D-backs’ Rey Fuentes led off the seventh by singling off reliever Edubray Ramos. D-backs reliever Jorge De La Rosa attempted to sacrifice, but his bunt dribbled just a few feet out in front of the plate.

Knapp pounced on it and threw to second in an attempt to get the force. Fuentes beat the play, however, which set the inning in motion. Daniel Descalso delivered the tie-breaking run with a single, and with one out Paul Goldschmidt rocketed a two-run double to the gap off Ramos’ successor, Casey Fien.

Brandon Drury capped the inning with an RBI single.

Of Knapp’s throw, Mackanin said, “I think if he had to do it all over again he would’ve thrown to first base. The runner on first is pretty quick. I would’ve preferred he went to first but, hey, I’m not going to fault him for trying to be aggressive. I just think he should’ve went to first.”

The Phillies had loaded the bases after Knapp’s sac fly tied it at 1-1 in the sixth, but pinch hitter Daniel Nava lined out to third to end the inning. They loaded them again in the seventh, but Michael Saunders, amid a 2 for 4 day, lined out to Goldschmidt at first.

“If it’s over his head,” Mackanin said, “it could be a three-run double and whole different game.”

Eickhoff, at least, kept them in it. He struck out two and walked three while throwing 105 pitches (62 of them strikes) over his six innings, but had nothing to show for it. He remains 0-7 over 14 starts, making him the first Phillies pitcher to go winless over that many outings to open a season since Matt Beech in 1997.

Eickhoff’s last victory came against the Chicago White Sox on Sept 21, 2016, 17 starts ago, but he said after Saturday’s game that the drought is not weighing on him in the least.

“A lot of it I can’t control,” he said. “I’m sticking with my process of getting ahead, putting guys away and getting outs, and that’s all I’m worried about. That’s all I care about. At the end of the day, if it’s a loss, it’s a loss. If it’s a win, it’s a win. I’m trying to keep us in the game the best I can, every time I come out. That’s the bottom line.”

Mackanin thought Eickhoff’s fastball command was particularly good, and that showed when he retired Chris Owings on pop-ups to end the first and third with two men on, and when he set down the dangerous Goldschmidt on a smash to second with a runner at third to end the fifth. 

In each case, the put-away pitch was a heater.

“I wasn’t able to execute the curveballs to those guys like I wanted to,” Eickhoff said, “but I think I slowed them down enough to get a fastball not necessarily by them, but in a position to where I could mis-hit them. I was able to put it in the right spot at the right time.”

He also was aided by Altherr, who gunned down Jake Lamb at the plate after fielding Chris Iannetta’s flyball to end the sixth.

That preserved the tie, if only temporarily. The game swung one inning later. And at this point in the year, predictably so.

