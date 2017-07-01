Today's lineup: Nick Williams bats fifth in 2nd big league game

NEW YORK -- Howie Kendrick isn’t sure how long his injured left hamstring will keep him sidelined. He would be eligible to come off the disabled list in time for the final series before the all-star break -- it begins Friday night at home against San Diego -- but that doesn't appear to be in the cards.



"I hope it's only 10 days," he said. "But I really can't tell you. It would be better for everybody if it is, but I can't say yes or no."



Kendrick said the plan was for him to have an MRI during the coming week in Philadelphia.



The injury first occurred, he said, when he ran from his spot at second base to back up first base on a play last week.



"It stinks because I want to be out there," he said.



It stinks for the Phillies on a couple of levels: First, Kendrick has been the team's best hitter, batting .349 with a .403 on-base percentage in 33 games. Second, he's the type of versatile defender and professional hitter that could have some value on the trade market. The hope is that he can return shortly after the all-star break, which would give interested teams a couple of weeks to look at him. With 10 seasons in the big leagues, Kendrick is a known commodity, but rival teams would certainly want to gauge his health.



Kendrick turns 34 on July 12. He missed six weeks earlier this season with an abdominal strain. On Friday, club president Andy MacPhail was asked if he believed Kendrick's health might give other teams pause when considering a trade for him.



"If I wanted a professional hitter, I sure wouldn't have any pause," MacPhail said.



Clearly, the Phils hope to get something for Kendrick.



And Pat Neshek, Joaquin Benoit and others, as well.



MacPhail said there are no untouchables.



As for Kendrick ...



"All I'm thinking about is getting healthy," he said. "I haven't really thought about a trade because this kind of sucks, altogether. It sucks when you can't be out there. That's the part I'm more ticked off about.



"As far as trades go, I don't know when, where, how or if something is going to happen. The biggest thing is just getting healthy and being back out there."