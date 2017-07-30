Today's Lineup: Nick Williams in the clean-up spot for the first time

BOX SCORE

If nothing else, the Phillies’ 4-3 victory over Atlanta on Saturday night showed why you keep a guy like Ty Kelly around.

And, perhaps, why you keep a guy like Odubel Herrera around.

Kelly, a veteran utilityman, won the game with an RBI single in the 11th (see Instant Replay), but Herrera, benched earlier in the week by manager Pete Mackanin for not running out a called third strike, flashed the kind of ability that makes him such an intriguing player, despite his periodic lapses.

He tied the game with a ninth-inning solo homer off Braves closer Jim Johnson, drove in another run with a single, went 3-for-4 and reached base four times.

So while there might still be fans clamoring for him to be elsewhere when Monday’s trade deadline rolls around, the Phillies would have to think long and hard before parting with a 25-year-old who exudes such potential.

“Hopefully,” he said through an interpreter, “I’ve learned my lesson and it won’t happen again. I don’t want to be benched. I’m just expecting good things to happen.”

The counterargument to this week’s shenanigans is an extended stretch of good play on his part. He is hitting .337 since June 1, and Saturday’s homer – on a first-pitch fastball from Johnson – was the first of his career that tied a game in the ninth inning or later.

“It’s definitely been going well,” he said. “It’s better than before. I think it’s all due to timing. When I get to manage my timing, things start clicking for me.”

Kelly’s timing has been no less masterful. His game-winning hit, one of just 13 he has in 71 at-bats this season (.183), was his fifth of the go-ahead variety, and his first walkoff.

“We went to the Ty-breaker,” manager Pete Mackanin said to the expected groans from the media corps.

Pause.

“I had to use that,” he said.

Kelly -- a 29-year-old playing for the sixth organization of his career, and his third this season – is only too happy, meanwhile, to be used.

“I’ve gotten some big opportunities off the bench,” he said. “It’s always nice when you can capitalize on those opportunities.”

He entered the game in the 10th at third base, as part of a double-switch. One inning later, he came to the plate after the Phillies loaded the bases with two outs against reliever Rex Brothers, courtesy of singles by Tommy Joseph and Herrera, as well as a walk to Cameron Rupp.

Kelly’s approach?

“Win the game,” he said. “Just try to do that as much as I can.”

Sound thinking.

For a moment he considered bunting, as Braves third baseman Freddie Freeman was back, but then thought better of it. And when Brothers came at him with an 0-1 fastball, Kelly squared it up and lined it into left-center.

Kelly said he has grown used to sporadic playing time, that he always manages to stay ready.

“It’s an art, for sure,” he said. “It’s something that takes practice.”

In the middle innings, he said, the bench guys head to the indoor cage under the stands and hit off the tee, or hit flips. Anything to get their strokes together. Anything to make the most of the one at-bat they might get over the course of several days.

“That’s the biggest thing – not feeling like you can’t move comfortably,” he said. “Just being comfortable, and treating it like every other at-bat.”

A 13th-round draft pick of the Orioles in 2009, he also spent time in the Seattle, St. Louis and Toronto systems before reaching the majors with the Mets last season. He was on their opening day roster this season as well, but appeared in just one game before he was designated for assignment.

Toronto again scooped him up, but the Phillies acquired him via trade in late April.

“I’ve gotten used to it,” he said of his frequent moves. “It’s been nice to stay on one team for a while here. It’s one of those things in baseball: Guys get moved a lot.”

The idea, then, is to make the most of your chances, wherever you are. Kelly knows that. The Phillies can only hope that Herrera is beginning to understand that as well.

