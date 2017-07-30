Philadelphia Phillies

Today's Lineup: Nick Williams in the clean-up spot for the first time

phillies-today-lineup-2014.jpg
CSN

Today's Lineup: Nick Williams in the clean-up spot for the first time

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 30, 2017 11:00 AM

Just 23 games into his blossoming career, it's clear rookie outfielder Nick Williams has earned a certain level of trust with Phillies skipper Pete Mackanin.

More proof of that comes this afternoon in the penultimate game of the series against the Braves.

For the first time in his MLB career, Williams will bat in the clean-up spot.

It's a spot in the order he's earned as he's hit .306 with four homers, three triples, four doubles and four RBIs since his call up from Lehigh Valley on June 30. After a single in Saturday night's dramatic win over the Braves, the 23-year-old has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. In that span, he's batting .347 with three home runs and 17 RBIs.

The Phils still are 28th in the league with 4.08 runs scored per game and 22nd in the league with a .252 team batting average entering today's matinee, but if it's consistency Mackanin is looking for, that's just what he's getting from his young outfielder, who will start in left field today. So hence the move into the clean-up hole.

Another change for today sees Maikel Franco drop back down to seventh in the order. The Phillies' third baseman has been scuffling, going 3 for 26 with 10 strikeouts over his last six contests.

Andrew Knapp will start behind the plate and catch Vince Velasquez today. Knapp has been solid at the plate this season, going .257 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 46 games played.

Velasquez is looking to rebound today against the Braves after taking the loss against his former team, the AL-best Astros, this past Monday. Velasquez went just three innings thanks to a long rain delay, but he was still saddled with the loss after giving up four runs on six hits. That loss dropped his record to 2-6 on the season and, granted he missed extended time with an injury, he hasn't added to the victory column in almost three months. His last win came on May 1 in Chicago against the Cubs. He enters today's matchup with a 5.76 ERA.

The Braves will counter with veteran knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, who enters today's game with a 6-7 record and 4.71 ERA. He's coming off a rough showing in Arizona last week when the D-Backs tagged him for four runs in 3 2/3 innings in an eventual 10-2 loss. He also walked five batters. But he did school the Phillies earlier this season. He gave up just three hits during seven innings of one-run ball and struck out eight in a Braves win in Atlanta on June 8.

Both teams' full lineups for today's game can be found below.

Phillies
1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Nick Williams, LF
5. Tommy Joseph, 1B
6. Odubel Herrera, CF
7. Maikel Franco, 3B
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Vince Velasquez, SP

Braves
1. Ender Inciarte, CF
2. Brandon Phillips, 2B
3. Freddie Freeman, 3B
4. Matt Adams, 1B
5. Nick Markakis, RF
6. Kurt Suzuki, C
7. Johan Camargo, SS
8. Sean Rodriguez, LF
9. R.A. Dickey, SP

Ty Kelly lines walk-off single in 11th inning to hand Phillies 4-3 comeback win

Ty Kelly lines walk-off single in 11th inning to hand Phillies 4-3 comeback win

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 30, 2017 12:45 AM

BOX SCORE

If nothing else, the Phillies’ 4-3 victory over Atlanta on Saturday night showed why you keep a guy like Ty Kelly around.

And, perhaps, why you keep a guy like Odubel Herrera around.

Kelly, a veteran utilityman, won the game with an RBI single in the 11th (see Instant Replay), but Herrera, benched earlier in the week by manager Pete Mackanin for not running out a called third strike, flashed the kind of ability that makes him such an intriguing player, despite his periodic lapses.

He tied the game with a ninth-inning solo homer off Braves closer Jim Johnson, drove in another run with a single, went 3-for-4 and reached base four times.

So while there might still be fans clamoring for him to be elsewhere when Monday’s trade deadline rolls around, the Phillies would have to think long and hard before parting with a 25-year-old who exudes such potential.

“Hopefully,” he said through an interpreter, “I’ve learned my lesson and it won’t happen again. I don’t want to be benched. I’m just expecting good things to happen.”

The counterargument to this week’s shenanigans is an extended stretch of good play on his part. He is hitting .337 since June 1, and Saturday’s homer – on a first-pitch fastball from Johnson – was the first of his career that tied a game in the ninth inning or later.

“It’s definitely been going well,” he said. “It’s better than before. I think it’s all due to timing. When I get to manage my timing, things start clicking for me.”

Kelly’s timing has been no less masterful. His game-winning hit, one of just 13 he has in 71 at-bats this season (.183), was his fifth of the go-ahead variety, and his first walkoff.

“We went to the Ty-breaker,” manager Pete Mackanin said to the expected groans from the media corps.

Pause.

“I had to use that,” he said.

Kelly -- a 29-year-old playing for the sixth organization of his career, and his third this season – is only too happy, meanwhile, to be used.

“I’ve gotten some big opportunities off the bench,” he said. “It’s always nice when you can capitalize on those opportunities.”

He entered the game in the 10th at third base, as part of a double-switch. One inning later, he came to the plate after the Phillies loaded the bases with two outs against reliever Rex Brothers, courtesy of singles by Tommy Joseph and Herrera, as well as a walk to Cameron Rupp.

Kelly’s approach?

“Win the game,” he said. “Just try to do that as much as I can.”

Sound thinking.

For a moment he considered bunting, as Braves third baseman Freddie Freeman was back, but then thought better of it. And when Brothers came at him with an 0-1 fastball, Kelly squared it up and lined it into left-center.

Kelly said he has grown used to sporadic playing time, that he always manages to stay ready.

“It’s an art, for sure,” he said. “It’s something that takes practice.”

In the middle innings, he said, the bench guys head to the indoor cage under the stands and hit off the tee, or hit flips. Anything to get their strokes together. Anything to make the most of the one at-bat they might get over the course of several days.

“That’s the biggest thing – not feeling like you can’t move comfortably,” he said. “Just being comfortable, and treating it like every other at-bat.”

A 13th-round draft pick of the Orioles in 2009, he also spent time in the Seattle, St. Louis and Toronto systems before reaching the majors with the Mets last season. He was on their opening day roster this season as well, but appeared in just one game before he was designated for assignment.

Toronto again scooped him up, but the Phillies acquired him via trade in late April.

“I’ve gotten used to it,” he said of his frequent moves. “It’s been nice to stay on one team for a while here. It’s one of those things in baseball: Guys get moved a lot.”

The idea, then, is to make the most of your chances, wherever you are. Kelly knows that. The Phillies can only hope that Herrera is beginning to understand that as well.
 

Best of MLB: Adrian Beltre at 2,999 hits after Rangers' 4-0 loss to Orioles

usa-adrian-beltre-2999-hits.jpg
USA Today Images

Best of MLB: Adrian Beltre at 2,999 hits after Rangers' 4-0 loss to Orioles

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 11:50 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adrian Beltre singled to get within one hit of 3,000 for his career in the Texas Rangers' 4-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Beltre was 1 for 4, grounding a ball through the left side of the infield for a hit leading off the fourth. He had two chances after that to become the 31st major leaguer with 3,000 hits, but grounded out to short in the sixth and was retired on a double play in the ninth when third baseman Manny Machado made a slick snag on a short-hopper before a sidearm sling to second base.

Kevin Gausman (8-7) went 8 2-3 innings to win his fifth consecutive decision over seven starts. Zach Britton converted his 56th straight save chance, and seventh this season.

Trey Mancini and Caleb Joseph both hit solo homers in the second off Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-1) (see full recap).

Heyward homers in 11th inning as Cubs top Brewers 2-1
MILWAUKEE -- Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central.

Kris Bryant had three hits, including a tying RBI single in the seventh inning, as the Cubs improved to 12-3 since the All-Star break. Kyle Hendricks pitched five innings of one-run ball in his second start since coming off the disabled list after being sidelined by pain in the middle finger of his right hand.

Second-place Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of Chicago with a 2-1 victory in the series opener Friday night. But the Cubs responded with their fourth win in five games overall.

Heyward drove a 1-1 slider from Jared Hughes (3-3) over the wall in right-center for his eighth homer with one out in the 11th (see full recap).

Indians win 9th in row, beat Chisox 5-4 on hit batter in 9th
CHICAGO -- Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning for the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians won their ninth straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Saturday night.

Indians starter Corey Kluber struck out 12. The AL Central leaders sent the White Sox to their 14th loss in 15 games.

It was 4-all when Aaron Bummer (0-1) walked Carlos Santana with two outs in the ninth and Austin Jackson singled. Gregory Infante relieved and hit Yan Gomes with a pitch, then plunked Guyer in the shoulder to force in a run.

Andrew Miller (4-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Cody Allen got three outs for his 19th save.

Jose Abreu homered for Chicago (see full recap).

Gardner's walk-off single leads Yankees past Rays, 5-4
NEW YORK -- Brett Gardner hit a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to give the New York Yankees their sixth straight victory, 5-4 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

With the game tied at 4, Chase Headley started the ninth with a leadoff walk off Brad Boxberger (2-3). Pinch-runner Jacoby Ellsbury stole second and Todd Frazier was hit by a pitch. Adeiny Hechavarria and Tim Beckham miscommunicated on a grounder for the second time in the series to load the bases, prompting a pitching change.

Gardner, who homered in the 11th inning to give the Yankees a 6-5 victory on Thursday, calmly stroked Dan Jennings' 0-1 fastball up the middle for his second game-winning hit of the series.

Headley and Gary Sanchez homered for New York, which moved a game up on the Boston Red Sox in the American League East. Tampa Bay fell four games behind New York in the division and three behind Kansas City for the second AL Wild Card (see full recap).

Load more