Today's lineup: Nick Williams will bat 3rd, get the nod in right

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 08, 2017 1:15 PM

So much for easing Nick Williams into things in the big leagues.

A night after a 4-3 rain-soaked loss to the Padres, the Phillies continue their three-game set against the Friars on Saturday afternoon (4:05 p.m./CSN/CSNPhilly.com).

The biggest shakeup in the lineup is the rookie Williams getting the start in right and batting third. After not starting against lefty Clayton Richard Friday, Williams smacked a pinch-hit double in the seventh. Williams has impressed so far, going 7 for 25 with two doubles, but has yet to collect his first big league RBI.

It's safe to say that first baseman Tommy Joseph has reclaimed the cleanup spot in the Phils' lineup. The subject of trade speculation (see story), Joseph is 4 for his last 9, including a solo homer Friday night. He also walked twice last night which is important to the Phillies as Joseph staves off the disciplined Rhys Hoskins at Triple A. 

With Daniel Nava leading off and playing left, Aaron Altherr is the odd man out in the outfield. After a sizzling hot April and May, Altherr has come back down to earth a bit since the calendar turned to June. Still, he's been one of the few bright spots for the Phils this season, with a .279/.348/.513 slash line.

Nava, another trade candidate, is 2 for 6 off Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin (see Steven Tydings' games notes).

Here's how the Phillies will line up behind the red-hot Aaron Nola:
1. Daniel Nava, LF
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Nick Williams, RF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Andrew Knapp, C
7. Odubel Herrera, CF
8. Andres Blanco, 2B
9. Aaron Nola, P

Phillies-Padres 5 things: Aaron Nola faces MLB's second-worst offense

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com July 08, 2017 10:00 AM

Phillies (28-57) vs. Padres (37-49)
4:05 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Phillies are on a four-game losing streak. The Phils waded through a 104-minute rain delay on Friday, tied the game, and then lost it in the ninth inning to begin a three-game set with the Padres. The Friars, on the other hand, have now won four of five, their best stretch in a month. 

Aaron Nola will start the penultimate game before the All-Star break, opposing Jhoulys Chacin.

Here are five things to know for Saturday afternoon:

1. The Phillies' ace?
Nola is on a roll coming into Saturday's game. 

The 24-year-old starter is 3-0 in his last three starts, allowing just three runs in 21 1/3 innings, good for a 1.27 ERA. In that span, he's struck out 25 batters and walked seven, holding opposing hitters to a .171/.241/.289 triple slash. In other words, he's living up to the Phillies expectations, bringing his ERA down to 3.73, the best mark in the rotation.

As one would expect with Nola, he's done it in large part thanks to his curveball. He's gotten 20 swings and misses off the breaking ball in those three games and it's been highly effective alongside his sinker this year. 

This is the type of run that the Phillies have been looking for from their starting pitchers. Ben Lively and Nick Pivetta have had somewhat similar stretches over the last month, but Nola has looked the most consistently dominant. It's a bright spot for the Phillies within a dark season.

Nola has faced the Padres twice in his brief career. He struck out nine in seven innings last year while allowing four runs and lasted six innings while giving up three runs in San Diego during his fourth career start. Only three current Friars have ABs against him: Erick Aybar is 2 for 4 with two walks, Cory Spangenberg is 1 for 6 and Wil Myers is 1 for 3 with a home run.

2. Chasing Chacin
For a lot of teams, naming their opening day starter is easy. Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers. Noah Syndergaard for the Mets. Who was it for the Padres? Believe it or not, it was Chacin.

In his ninth major league season -- first with the Padres -- the 29-year-old righty has been highly hittable. Granted, he's in a highly hittable rotation, so he's actually been one of their better starters. It's a weird statement to make for a pitcher with a 4.52 ERA. His 20.1 strikeout percentage is his best since 2010 while his walk and home run rates are pretty average. Despite playing at pitcher-friendly Petco Park, his home runs have been a little up this season.

Going into Friday, Chacin had the rotation's best ERA among qualified pitchers. On a roll his last five starts, he's brought his ERA from 5.35 to 4.52. In 32 innings during that span, he's allowed just eight runs, struck out 26 and walked 10. He has a .216 BA against in those games.

And for his career, he's been good vs. the Phils. Chacin has only faced two of the current Phils (Nava 2 for 6, Galvis 0 for 3), but he has a 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 36 innings against them. He hasn't opposed the Phillies since 2014. 

3. State of the rotation
While Aaron Nola is on a roll, Jerad Eickhoff is just getting back to the mound. The 27-year-old righty will take the hill Sunday for the Phillies in his first start since June 17, a quality appearance against the Diamondbacks.

With Eickhoff returning, the Phillies will move Mark Leiter Jr. out of the rotation momentarily despite him holding his own during his three-start stint. That leaves the Phils with Nola, Eickhoff, Pivetta, Lively and Hellickson as their starting five.

However, that is very much subject to change. Vince Velasquez, who is in the midst of his own rehab work, will be back shortly after the All-Star break. One would presume that either Lively or Pivetta would step aside for Velasquez. Likely Lively, who has lost his last three starts and struggled with walks at times. 

Yet Lively has still been one of the Phils' best starters (3.80 ERA in 42 2/3 innings over seven appearances). It stands to reason that the Phillies brass would want to hand more opportunities to Lively to allow the 25-year-old to develop at the major league level.

And that leaves Hellickson. He won't be removed from the rotation for Velasquez, but the Phillies' six-starters-for-five-spots conundrum leads to an obvious solution: trade Hellickson. His value isn't at its highest but he has proven to be an average-ish innings eater at the very least. That has value, although maybe not for the tippy-top contenders.

4. Players to watch
Phillies: Nick Williams picked up his first MLB extra-base hit on Friday night with a clutch double in the seventh inning. He's 6 for 23 with a walk and hit by pitch in 25 plate appearances over his first seven games.

Padres: Jose Pirela has been smashing the ball during his short time with the Padres. In 26 games, he's slashing .302/.345/.509 with three home runs and 11 doubles. He added a tape-measure shot off Pivetta last night.

5. This and that
• The Phillies split the season series with the Friars in 2016 after going 5-1 against them in 2015. They have not lost a season series to Padres since 2006. 

• Maikel Franco leads all of baseball in one category: Double plays grounded into with 16. Tommy Joseph is tied for second with 15.

• The Padres have the second worst OPS in all of baseball (.680), better only than the Giants. The Phillies' .695 mark is fourth worst.

Nick Pivetta, Phillies suffer another 1-run loss in series opener with Padres

Nick Pivetta, Phillies suffer another 1-run loss in series opener with Padres

By Joe Bloss | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 08, 2017 12:33 AM

BOX SCORE

As Friday’s Phillies game wandered through its second hour, a ring of darkness covered Citizens Bank Park. The skies prepared to douse 80s Retro Night with a vicious storm that caused a 94-minute rain delay, jeopardizing the fireworks most of the 38,000 people filling the blue seats came to see. 

But for the nine guys on the field wearing the maroon pinstripes of their 1983 predecessors, Austin Hedges, and not the weather, was the spoiler. 

The 24-year-old Padres catcher entered Friday as a .214 hitter batting eighth on a team 13 games under .500. Then his three-RBI night and first career multi-home run game, at the expense of rookie right-hander Nick Pivetta, combined with a ninth-inning letdown from closer Hector Neris to best the Phillies in a 4-3 Padres’ win (see Instant Replay).

“He pitched very well,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of his starter. “We should’ve won.”

For seven pre-downpour innings, Pivetta handled most of the Padres’ lineup. Coming off a brilliant outing in New York last weekend in which his only run and hit allowed came on a solo home run, Pivetta, with his fastball reaching 96 mph, struck out nine and walked none. He allowed just five hits, but three of them, like the one against the Mets, ended up over the fence. 

In the first, Pivetta left a curveball out over the plate for Padres left fielder Jose Pirela to pipe 450 feet to left-center field. That was one mistake, one solo home run. Then Hedges launched another Pivetta gaffe into left-center to lead off the third. Make it two. When Hedges came up again in the fifth, he slapped a high fastball the opposite way for his second solo homer of the night. 

A few bad pitches, but 90-plus others didn’t do a lick of damage. 

“I'll take the three solo shots over not walking any guys and striking nine guys out any day,” Pivetta said.

It qualified as a quality start for Pivetta, which Phillies starters have now done 13 times in the team’s last 19 outings. He has claimed only two wins in 11 appearances, but the results have been encouraging of late. He has 35 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP in his last five starts. 

In a crowded crop of young pitchers, which could get even younger after the trade deadline, Pivetta has emerged.

“It's just settling in. I have more innings underneath my belt. I've seen a little bit more. I still have a lot to learn, a lot to work on,” Pivetta said. “I think this is a good basis for where I'm at right now and I just want to keep moving forward with that.”

It felt, albeit very briefly, that Pivetta’s performance would be the cornerstone of a win. Despite a Tommy Joseph opposite-field solo shot of his own in the fourth being the only offense the Phillies could manage off Padres starter Clayton Richard before the delay, the Phils’ bats seemed to be cleansed by the washout.

Catcher Cameron Rupp jump-started a rally with a one-out single in the Phillies’ half of the seventh, the first frame after the break. Nick Williams, who didn’t start for the second straight day, whacked a pinch-hit double off the wall in right-center. A Daniel Nava groundout to the pitcher’s left scored Rupp, and the ensuing Freddy Galvis single plated Williams to tie the game. The fans who survived the rain were loud and happy.

The quality on the mound continued with a scoreless eighth from All-Star reliever Pat Neshek. But then Hector Neris came on for the ninth and pitched a dud.

Neris let up a leadoff single to Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg. Another single advanced Spangenberg to third and a sac fly, courtesy of the oh-so-familiar Hedges, scored him. So much for that comeback.

“He didn't have good command,” Mackanin said of Neris. “Got that fastball up in the strike zone to allow the hitter to get the ball up in the air and get the sac fly that beat us.”

It meant another one-run loss for the Phillies, which they have now suffered 22 times this season. Call it brutal luck or lack of the clutch gene, but the team with baseball’s worst record has that mark partially because it can’t win the close ones.

“Those are games that you want to win,” Joseph said. “... That one-run win-loss record is really haunting us. That's something that, come second half, we have the opportunity to turn around and kind of change the fate of that.”

