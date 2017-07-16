Philadelphia Phillies

Today's lineup: Odubel Herrera leading off; Andrew Knapp starts again

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 16, 2017 12:00 PM

After the Phillies lost the first two games out of the All-Star break to the Brewers, manager Pete Mackanin put together a unique Sunday lineup for the series finale.

Odubel Herrera moves back into the leadoff spot while Daniel Nava bats third. Meanwhile, rookie catcher Andrew Knapp is slotted in the No. 5 hole, the highest he's been in the batting order.

Herrera hasn't been atop the lineup since July 1 and has batted leadoff just twice since June 20. The 25-year-old centerfielder has four hits in his last three games with all four going for extra bases, including a home run in each game. He was stranded as the tying run on second base to end Saturday's loss.

Nava has seen himself all over the lineup for the Phillies this season, but this is his first time batting third. He took over the leadoff spot last night with Aaron Altherr (hamstring strain) out. Nava had batted leadoff in his last nine starts. He's just 1 for his last 13 since a three-hit game on July 5.

Batting fifth isn't completely unfamiliar to Knapp, who went 1 for 3 in that spot on May 31. He's making his second start of the series and his seventh since the calendar flipped to July. Previously the backup to Cameron Rupp, Knapp will have started 21 of the Phillies' last 38 games.

The Phillies will oppose veteran Matt Garza, who is making his 14th start of the season. For more on how he matches up with the Phillies, check out Steven Tydings' game notes.

Here's the Phillies lineup that will face Garza

1. Odubel Herrera, CF
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Daniel Nava, LF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Andrew Knapp, C
6. Tommy Joseph, 1B
7. Nick Williams, RF
8. Ty Kelly, 2B
9. Jeremy Hellickson, P

And the Brewers lineup that takes on Hellickson:

1. Jonathan Villar, 2B
2. Domingo Santana, RF
3. Ryan Braun, LF
4. Travis Shaw, 3B
5. Jesus Aguilar, 1B
6. Manny Pina, C
7. Keon Broxton, CF
8. Orlando Arcia, SS
9. Matt Garza, P

Phillies-Brewers 5 things: Trying to avoid yet another sweep

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com July 16, 2017 1:00 AM

Phillies (29-60) at Brewers (52-41)
2:10 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Thanks to a late home run off Joaquin Benoit, the Phillies lost their second straight game to the Milwaukee Brewers coming out of the All-Star break. With Jeremy Hellickson on the hill, the team will look to avoid yet another sweep. Matt Garza takes the ball for the Brewers.

Here are five things to know for the series finale.

1. The question of trade value
Last season, Hellickson took a 3.70 ERA and an expiring contract into the trade deadline, only to find himself a Phillie in August. In much of the same situation a year later, the 30-year-old starter is hardly a stranger to his circumstances.

The veteran has been traded twice before and it would make plenty of sense for him to be shipped out against before the calendar flips to August. The Phils aren't going to offer him the qualifying offer again and he'll surely want to pursue a long-term deal if one is out there this winter. 

The issue for the Phillies? Hellickson hasn't been quite as effective this season. He had a brilliant April followed by one of the worst months of his career in May. He's been so-so since in seven starts, pitching to a 4.54 ERA over his last 41 2/3 innings. Furthermore, he's allowed 20 home runs, on pace to go well beyond his career-high 25 allowed. He's striking out the fewest batters of his career while his walk and hit rates have both gone up from last season. 

Any return for the righty would be preferable for the Phillies, who would want his rotation spot to give their younger arms a chance this fall. One would have assumed a similar logic last season. However, at the same time, the Phillies' young starters struggled to stay healthy at the end of last year, so maybe it makes sense to keep a veteran who can at least absorb innings. It's unclear which contenders, if any, would want Hellickson as a back-of-the-rotation piece.

2. Going Garza
It's been nine years since a 24-year-old Matt Garza started against the Phillies in the World Series. The former Tampa Bay Ray is still pitching in the last year of his four-year deal with the Brewers at 33. 

He's no longer quite the same pitcher, the one that inspired promise and led the Cubs to trade a young Chris Archer and other prospects for his services. But unlike the last couple seasons, the right-hander is a more than respectable pitcher, throwing above-average innings for the NL Central leaders.

Through 13 starts in 2017, Garza is 4-4 with a 3.98 ERA over 72 1/3 innings. He's struck out just 51 but dished out just 19 free passes and brought his WHIP down to 1.272 after it exceeded 1.5 the last two seasons. The veteran earned a four-year, $50 million contract during the 2013-14 offseason and hasn't quite lived up to it. However, it's tough to argue that if he helped Milwaukee to its second ever division crown, he'd be a lot closer to being worth the investment.

These days, his fastball averages just 91.7 mph. He still utilizes his four-seamer and sinker close to 60 percent of the time, mixing in his go-to offspeed pitch, a slider, along with a curveball and changeup. In that way, he's still the same pitcher as always. He's coming off 6 1/3 shutout innings against the Orioles on July 5.

In eight career non-playoff starts dating back to 2009, Garza is 2-2 with a 2.32 ERA over 54 1/3 innings against the Phillies. He hasn't faced them since 2015, when he allowed four runs on 10 hits in six innings. Four current Phils have two or more hits against him: Freddy Galvis (3), Andres Blanco, Cameron Rupp and Odubel Herrera. All but Blanco have a double against him.

3. The road ahead
The Phillies close out their brief post-All Star break road trip with a three-game set in Miami, the site of this year's ASG. The Phils are 2-3 against the Marlins this season with each team undefeated at home. The Fish swept a three-game set at Marlins Park on May 29-31. 

After that, the Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park for a 10-game homestand, one of three home stretches of that length remaining this year. This homestand, which will bring the Brewers, Astros and Braves to CBP, will take the Phillies up to the trade deadline. It will be their longest homestand of the year to date. In their two 10-game stretches at CBP in 2016, the Phillies went 5-5 and 3-7, respectively.

By the time the Phillies head to the West Coast on Aug. 1, they'll have a much different roster than they do now. Vince Velasquez will likely be back in the rotation. Same goes for Cesar Hernandez, who is expected back Monday in Miami. Pat Neshek and others will be wearing new uniforms after the deadline, opening up spots for players currently in the minors. 

Over the next few weeks, or months for that matter, wins and losses won't mean a ton for a squad that is 24.5 back in the division. However, for a team in the midst of a rebuild, some signs of hope, whether continued success for Aaron Nola/Altherr or a rebound from a player like Herrera or Maikel Franco, would be huge for a team on its way to a sixth straight season outside the playoffs.

4. Players to watch
Phillies: Herrera has a home run in three consecutive games. On Saturday, he put together his first game with multiple extra-base hits since June 22

Brewers: Last night, Travis Shaw hit his 20th home run in his 340th plate appearance. In 530 PAs last year, Shaw hit 16 home runs. 

5. This and that
• The Phillies have been swept seven times this season. They were swept eight times in all of 2016. They haven't been swept at Miller Park since a four-game series on June 29-July 2, 2015. Matt Garza started the series finale of that series.

• The Phillies have not been more than 31 games under .500 since the final day of the 2015 season. 

• Nola in his last five starts: 1.78 ERA in 35 1/3 innings, 41 strikeouts, five quality starts. 

• Phillies leadoff hitters have produced a .686 OPS, seventh worst in baseball.

Best of MLB: Cody Bellinger hits for cycle, makes Dodgers history in win over Marlins

usa-cody-bellinger-dodgers.jpg
USA Today Images

Best of MLB: Cody Bellinger hits for cycle, makes Dodgers history in win over Marlins

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 12:58 AM

MIAMI -- Cody Bellinger became the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle and Alex Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher in more than a century to win his first 11 decisions in a season, helping the NL West leaders beat the Miami Marlins 7-1 Saturday night for their eighth straight victory.

Bellinger singled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the third, added an RBI double in the fourth and hit his second career triple on the first pitch of the seventh. His triple off Nick Wittgren barely cleared the glove of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who tried to making a running backhanded catch.

Wood (11-0) struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, allowed only four baserunners and lowered his ERA to 1.56 in 16 games this year.

An angry Yasiel Puig took several steps toward the mound after he was nearly hit by a pitch from Miami's Jose Urena in the first inning. Puig hit two home runs in Los Angeles' win Friday, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning (see full recap).

Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 in 16th; Boston plays under protest
BOSTON -- Didi Gregorius lined a go-ahead single in the 16th inning and the New York Yankees outlasted the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Saturday in the longest game between the bitter rivals at Fenway Park since 1966.

Matt Holliday hit a tying home run off Boston closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, and it took 5 hours, 50 minutes and 512 pitches to finish. That is, if it's really over -- the Red Sox put the game under protest after a bizarre play on the bases involving Holliday in the 11th.

Both teams burned through their bullpens, and the relievers won't get much rest. The Yankees and the AL East-leading Red Sox are set for a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

Boston starter Chris Sale struck out 13 in 7 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball. Yankees starter Luis Severino allowed one run and four hits in seven innings.

Ben Heller (2-0) went two innings. Doug Fister (0-3) gave up three runs in the 16th.

A day after Yankees blew a ninth-inning lead and lost, they rallied. Boston had been 43-0 when leading after eight (see full recap).

Bruce, Lugo power Mets to 9-3 win over reeling Rockies
NEW YORK -- Jay Bruce and pitcher Seth Lugo homered during an early barrage that sent the New York Mets past Colorado 9-3 on Saturday night for their second straight lopsided victory over the reeling Rockies out of the All-Star break.

Jose Reyes also went deep and Lucas Duda had a two-run double as New York took full advantage of an injury that knocked wild Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood from the game in the first inning. Lugo (4-2) worked into the seventh with a big lead, but Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes left early after slamming his right knee into the ground while trying to make a sliding catch.

Chatwood (6-11) got only one out and threw just five of 19 pitches for strikes while walking three of the five batters he faced. After giving up Bruce's three-run shot to straightaway center field, the right-hander was checked on the mound by manager Bud Black and a trainer.

Chatwood made three wide practice pitches and was replaced by lefty Chris Rusin, who got all the time he needed to warm up on the mound. There was no immediate word on what specifically was bothering Chatwood, but his quick departure stressed Colorado's bullpen once again after Jon Gray lasted only two-plus innings in a 14-2 defeat the night before (see full recap).

Sanchez hits 1st career walk-off as Padres down Giants
SAN DIEGO -- Hector Sanchez hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-3 on Saturday night to spoil the return of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.

Bumgarner pitched seven innings in his first start since being injured in a dirt bike accident three months ago. He left with the score tied at 3 after allowing four hits, including home runs by Matt Szczur and Jabari Blash, while striking out five and walking two.

Blash started the winning rally when he singled leading off the ninth against Cory Gearrin (3-3) and advanced on Erick Aybar's sacrifice bunt against Steven Okert. Sanchez then drove a pitch off the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner for the win. It was his fourth. Sanchez started at catcher because Austin Hedges was held out as a precaution after taking a foul ball off his mask on Friday night.

Brandon Maurer (1-4) pitched the ninth for the win (see full recap).

