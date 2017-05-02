Philadelphia Phillies

Tommy Joseph finds power stroke as Phillies erupt in win over Cubs

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 02, 2017 2:20 AM

CHICAGO -- It was a miserable night for baseball at venerable Wrigley Field on Monday, but the Phillies didn't mind it one bit.

Despite on-and-off rain, a biting, cold wind and temperatures in the low 40s, the Phillies managed to pull off a 10-2 win over the Chicago Cubs (see Instant Replay).

The Phillies out-hit the defending World Series champs, 12-4, and half of their hits were for extra bases, including three homers.

In short, the Phils did not look like the same team that was swept over the weekend in Los Angeles.

And Tommy Joseph didn't look like the same hitter.

The Phillies' first baseman went 0 for 8 on the West Coast to drop to .179 on the season. But when he awakened on Monday, he vowed to start anew as the calendar turned to May.

With heavy rain falling in the first inning, Joseph got a 2-2 fastball from lefty Brett Anderson, the Cubs' starting pitcher, and powered it into the seats in left-center. The three-run home run, which capped an early rally that started with Aaron Altherr stroking a two-run double, gave the Phils and Vince Velasquez a 4-0 lead.

The homer was Joseph's only hit of the night, but he did walk and line-out hard to center field later in the game. He ended the night hitting just .183 (13 for 71), but maybe this was the start of something. And it came just in time as Howie Kendrick, nearing the end of a stint on the disabled list, was dusting off his first baseman's mitt, Rhys Hoskins was lighting up the International League and manager Pete Mackanin was talking about Joseph's playing time.

"It obviously felt good for me to do that," Joseph said of his first-inning home run. "But it's more important for this team to get a win like that against the defending champions. They're a pretty good club top to bottom."

Joseph entered the game with just seven RBIs. His three-run homer was hit so hard and on such a line that it resembled a well-struck 3-iron shot. And it came during a drenching downpour -- no easy feat.

"It's difficult to do it in good conditions so just to be able to do it felt nice," Joseph said. "It's something I haven’t been able to do all year long, so I might as well start on May 1."

Expounding on his early-season slump, Joseph said, "It's definitely not bad luck. There's stuff that I can control. A lot of it was me being in between with my swing. That’s something that can happen in this game. Then you start to think about a few things and it can snowball on you. But today was May 1 and that's kind of how I wanted to look at it -- start over."

Before the game, Mackanin talked about the need for Joseph to start hitting to stay in the lineup.

"If that’s what got it out if him, I hope he heard me," Mackanin said. "I've said it for a few years now. You audition every day that you go out there. No one is given a job. If you want to play, you have to hit."

Altherr is doing that.

An inning after putting the Phillies on the board with his RBI double in the first, he mashed a two-run double in the second inning. He also walked in the game and made a sterling defensive play to help Velasquez get out of trouble in the fourth inning.

Altherr's playing time jumped when Kendrick went on the disabled list two weeks ago. He is hitting .313 (15 for 48) with eight extra-base hits. Kendrick has stepped up his baseball activities -- throwing and hitting off a tee. It's still unclear when he will return, but he's probably not more than two weeks away. Altherr is making a case to stay in the lineup, regardless.

"He's making it difficult," Mackanin said. "I've got to try to keep him in the lineup. He's playing well."

Michael Saunders and Freddy Galvis also homered for the Phillies and Velasquez benefited from all the run support.

It was one of those good-Vinny, bad-Vinny nights. The power-armed right-hander got through the first three innings smoothly on 44 pitches, but needed 37 pitches and that big defensive play from Altherr to get through the fourth. His pitch count rose to 98 and he was gone after five innings. He gave up just one run on an 0-2 homer by Javier Baez and made several big pitches to get out of trouble.

"He got the win and I'm happy about that," Mackanin said of Velasquez. "He pitched well. But he's using too many pitches. We'd like him to go deeper into games. He just uses too many pitches.

"In that fourth inning, for some reason he changed his rhythm and took too much time between pitches. He was thinking too much."

Velasquez's inability to go deep into the game on a night when he got tons of run support was about the only downer in the game for the Phils.

Ten runs against the mighty Cubs after being swept Los Angeles.

Mackanin will take that any time.

"We beat a really good team," he said. "To hold them to two runs is special to us."

Best of MLB: Benches clear during Astros' win over Rangers

Best of MLB: Benches clear during Astros' win over Rangers

By The Associated Press May 02, 2017 12:05 AM

HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each hit RBI doubles in a five-run seventh inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night in a game that included a benches-clearing tussle.

Chris Devenski (2-1) struck out two in 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Andrew Cashner (0-3) had already plunked both Altuve and Gurriel when Lance McCullers threw behind Mike Napoli with two outs in the sixth. He took a couple of steps toward McCullers while yelling at him and McCullers did the same. Astros catcher Brian McCann quickly got in Napoli's face and, after a few seconds, players from both benches began spilling onto the field. Players from both teams did some pushing and shoving, and Springer held back McCullers as he continued to bark at Napoli.

Order was restored after a couple of minutes and both teams received warnings, but no one was ejected before play resumed and McCullers struck out Napoli (see full recap).

Conforto powers Mets past Braves
ATLANTA -- Michael Conforto homered and drove in three runs, and the Mets scored five times in the fourth inning off Julio Teheran before holding out to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5 on Monday night.

On the day the Mets placed ace Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL with a partial tear of his right lat muscle, Robert Gsellman (1-2) almost blew an early 6-1 lead. Gsellman allowed five runs in five-plus innings.

Five Mets relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Jeurys Familia pitched the ninth for his second save.

Conforto led off the game with his seventh homer and added a two-run single in New York's five-run fourth inning off Teheran (2-2). With New York's lead down to 6-5, Jose Reyes added a homer off Ian Krol in the eighth.

Atlanta's Ender Inciarte hit his fifth homer to lead off the first (see full recap).

Blue Jays pull off rare 2-RBI sac fly in victory over Yankees
NEW YORK -- Ryan Goins hit a two-run sacrifice fly, the first in Toronto's 40-year history, to go along with a two-run homer that led Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 7-1 Monday night for their season-high third straight win.

The crowd of 25,566 was the smallest for a Yankees home game since Sept. 20, 2004, against Toronto in a game moved to accommodate a makeup date. The current Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer for his 34th career shot off the Yankees, moving past Evan Longoria for most among active players. Chris Coghlan also homered for Toronto.

Still missing injured stars Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki, the Blue Jays kept up their success against the Yankees, beating them for the 11th time in their last 16 meetings and outscoring them 82-44 in that span (see full recap).

Machado drills homer out of Fenway in Orioles' win
BOSTON -- Manny Machado slugged a long homer out of Fenway Park, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third base in his first game against Boston since a dustup with the Red Sox just over a week ago, carrying the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-2 victory Monday night.

Caleb Joseph added an RBI double for the Orioles, who beat Boston for the fourth time in six games this season.

In the teams' last meeting at Camden Yards, reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Machado's head and hit the slugger's bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined. Machado had irked the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia's left leg two days earlier.

Dylan Bundy (4-1) took a shutout into the eighth inning before being pulled after allowing a run on three straight hits. Brad Brach got the final three outs for his fifth save.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello (1-4) dropped his fourth consecutive start to match his total losses last season (see full recap)

