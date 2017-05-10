Tommy Joseph's discipline yielding better results after ugly April

BOX SCORE

Aaron Altherr hit two more home runs, Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double and the Phillies' bullpen had another terrible afternoon.

Ruiz cleared the bases with a double to left-center field to break Wednesday's game open in the seventh inning. He's such a fan favorite here that the Citizens Bank Park crowd, resigned to another late Phils' loss, responded with cheers and a "Choooooch" chant.

The Phillies fell, 11-6, a day after blowing a pair of four-run leads in a disheartening loss.

Zach Eflin left with the game tied and the bullpen served up eight runs in the final three innings.

The Mariners swept the two-game series to improve to 17-17. The Phillies are 13-19 and have lost 10 of 12.

Starting pitching report

Eflin again kept the Phillies in the game, allowing three runs over six innings for his fourth straight quality start.

He allowed a run in the first inning on a one-out sacrifice fly, then gave up two more in the third on Robinson Cano's two-run homer.

After that, Eflin was able to weave his way out of trouble. He loaded the bases in the fifth with two outs but stranded them by inducing a Jarrod Dyson flyout. In all, he stranded eight runners.

Eflin struck out five, walked one and allowed nine hits in his six innings. Of his 18 outs, 15 were either strikeouts or didn't leave the infield.

Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo had a typical Gallardo outing, lasting just five innings, working deep counts and walking three. All three runs he allowed came on Altherr's homer.

Bullpen report

Joaquin Benoit took one on the chin in the seventh inning, allowing five runs (all earned) and six baserunners while recording one out.

He's the first Phillies reliever to allow that many earned runs and baserunners in that short an outing since Ryan Madson on May 14, 2005.

Pete Mackanin just can't find a bullpen formula that works for the Phillies. Benoit has pitched well at times this season but exited Wednesday with a 5.79 ERA.

Jake Thompson came on in the eighth inning, and within his first four pitches allowed a home run, single and triple.

The homer (by Danny Valencia) was the major-league-leading 52nd home run the Phillies' pitching staff has allowed this season.

In total, the Phillies' bullpen allowed eight runs in three innings to raise their ERA from 4.12 (14th in the majors) to 4.66 (24th).

At the plate

Altherr joined a rare group Wednesday with his third straight game with a three-run homer (see story).

He's the first Phillie since Mike Schmidt 37 years ago to accomplish that feat.

He also hit a solo shot to begin the ninth inning, giving him seven on the season.

Altherr is also taking his walks. He's reached base in 20 of 37 plate appearances this month.

Tommy Joseph stayed hot, going 3 for 5 with a homer and a double. He's 11 for 28 (.393) this month with four doubles and three homers. He had two doubles and one homer during all of April.

Cano's quad strain looks fine.

After exiting midway through Tuesday's game, Cano tested his quad in the batting cage Wednesday morning and felt good enough to go 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

He homered for the second time in as many games with a loud, opposite-field two-run shot in the third inning.

Cano's homer scored Ben Gamel, who stayed hot by going 2 for 4 with two runs and two walks.

Chooch watch

Ruiz had a quiet afternoon until his fourth at-bat when he doubled in three. He struck out looking his first two times up and popped out to shortstop on the first pitch of his third at-bat.

He drove in a fourth run with a sacrifice fly off Thompson in the eighth.

Roster move

Thompson was optioned to Triple A Lehigh Valley after the game. A corresponding roster move will be made on Friday.

Up next

The Phillies are off Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip.

It starts this weekend in D.C., continues in Texas and ends in Pittsburgh.

Here are the pitching probables this weekend:

Friday — Nick Pivetta (0-2, 5.40) vs. Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.46)

Saturday — Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.94) vs. Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 2.64)

Sunday — Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.49) vs. Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.59)