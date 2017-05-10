Philadelphia Phillies

Tommy Joseph's discipline yielding better results after ugly April

By Mike Murphy | CSNPhilly.com Contributor May 10, 2017 1:25 AM

Tommy Joseph has quietly started to turn it on in May. Entering Tuesday's game, the first baseman was hitting .333 with a .417 on-base percentage this month.

In April, he batted .179 with an OBP of .222.

Joseph on Tuesday night continued to see the ball well, going 1 for 2 with a solo homer in the first inning — back-to-back with Michael Saunders — and reaching base three more times via walk.

"At some point guys make adjustments," Pete Mackanin said after a 10-9 loss to the Mariners (see Instant Replay). "And he's been making adjustments and he looks much better at the plate right now. He hit the home run, it was a nice-looking line drive. He's being more selective and not swinging at pitches out of the zone and looking for pitches he can handle."

Joseph seems to have made the necessary adjustments, which stem from hitting coach Matt Stairs, who before the season had stressed the importance of plate discipline.

"I've been working with Stairs quite a bit," Joseph said. "We've been talking about making little adjustments and trying to stay within myself … trying to simplify things a little bit."

After the lackluster April, it was only natural to wonder if the Phillies would consider bringing up first base prospect Rhys Hoskins, who has been tearing up Triple A pitching. Hoskins is hitting .330 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs in 31 games for Lehigh Valley.

But job security is the last thing on Joseph's mind.

"No, no I mean Rhys is a good player," Joseph said. "I know that. Everybody in this organization knows that, but that's not up to me to worry about — job security or anything like that."

Joseph still has only three homers in his first 27 games of 2017. As a rookie last season, he put up seven over his first 27 games and finished the year with 21.

A good sign for Joseph this month has been working more counts. That should lead to more drivable pitches, as shown in his first at-bat on Tuesday.

Instant Replay: Mariners 11, Phillies 6

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 4:47 PM

BOX SCORE

Aaron Altherr hit two more home runs, Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double and the Phillies' bullpen had another terrible afternoon.

Ruiz cleared the bases with a double to left-center field to break Wednesday's game open in the seventh inning. He's such a fan favorite here that the Citizens Bank Park crowd, resigned to another late Phils' loss, responded with cheers and a "Choooooch" chant.

The Phillies fell, 11-6, a day after blowing a pair of four-run leads in a disheartening loss.

Zach Eflin left with the game tied and the bullpen served up eight runs in the final three innings.

The Mariners swept the two-game series to improve to 17-17. The Phillies are 13-19 and have lost 10 of 12.

Starting pitching report
Eflin again kept the Phillies in the game, allowing three runs over six innings for his fourth straight quality start.

He allowed a run in the first inning on a one-out sacrifice fly, then gave up two more in the third on Robinson Cano's two-run homer. 

After that, Eflin was able to weave his way out of trouble. He loaded the bases in the fifth with two outs but stranded them by inducing a Jarrod Dyson flyout. In all, he stranded eight runners.

Eflin struck out five, walked one and allowed nine hits in his six innings. Of his 18 outs, 15 were either strikeouts or didn't leave the infield.

Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo had a typical Gallardo outing, lasting just five innings, working deep counts and walking three. All three runs he allowed came on Altherr's homer.

Bullpen report
Joaquin Benoit took one on the chin in the seventh inning, allowing five runs (all earned) and six baserunners while recording one out.

He's the first Phillies reliever to allow that many earned runs and baserunners in that short an outing since Ryan Madson on May 14, 2005.

Pete Mackanin just can't find a bullpen formula that works for the Phillies. Benoit has pitched well at times this season but exited Wednesday with a 5.79 ERA.

Jake Thompson came on in the eighth inning, and within his first four pitches allowed a home run, single and triple. 

The homer (by Danny Valencia) was the major-league-leading 52nd home run the Phillies' pitching staff has allowed this season.

In total, the Phillies' bullpen allowed eight runs in three innings to raise their ERA from 4.12 (14th in the majors) to 4.66 (24th).

At the plate
Altherr joined a rare group Wednesday with his third straight game with a three-run homer (see story).

He's the first Phillie since Mike Schmidt 37 years ago to accomplish that feat.

He also hit a solo shot to begin the ninth inning, giving him seven on the season.

Altherr is also taking his walks. He's reached base in 20 of 37 plate appearances this month.

Tommy Joseph stayed hot, going 3 for 5 with a homer and a double. He's 11 for 28 (.393) this month with four doubles and three homers. He had two doubles and one homer during all of April.

Cano's quad strain looks fine.

After exiting midway through Tuesday's game, Cano tested his quad in the batting cage Wednesday morning and felt good enough to go 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

He homered for the second time in as many games with a loud, opposite-field two-run shot in the third inning.

Cano's homer scored Ben Gamel, who stayed hot by going 2 for 4 with two runs and two walks.

Chooch watch
Ruiz had a quiet afternoon until his fourth at-bat when he doubled in three. He struck out looking his first two times up and popped out to shortstop on the first pitch of his third at-bat. 

He drove in a fourth run with a sacrifice fly off Thompson in the eighth.

Roster move
Thompson was optioned to Triple A Lehigh Valley after the game. A corresponding roster move will be made on Friday.

Up next
The Phillies are off Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip.

It starts this weekend in D.C., continues in Texas and ends in Pittsburgh.

Here are the pitching probables this weekend:

Friday  Nick Pivetta (0-2, 5.40) vs. Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.46)

Saturday — Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.94) vs. Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 2.64)

Sunday — Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.49) vs. Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.59)

Aaron Altherr joins rare company with 3-run homer in 3rd straight game

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 2:30 PM

Updated: 4:55 p.m.

Aaron Altherr joined some select company in Phillies' history Wednesday by hitting a three-run home run for the third straight game.

Altherr is the first Phillie since Mike Schmidt on the final three days of the 1981 season with a three-run homer in three straight games.

He's the first Phillie since Darren Daulton in 1994 with at least a homer and three RBIs of any kind in three straight games.

And this is hard to believe, but Altherr is the first Phillie since Rico Brogna in 1998 with three or more RBIs in three straight games. Kinda crazy that guys like Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jayson Werth and Pat Burrell never did that. Heck, Nationals teammates Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy each did in the same week two weeks ago.

Altherr is red-hot. Wednesday's first homer gave him eight extra-base hits in his last eight games. He added a solo shot in the ninth. 

