Philadelphia Phillies

Tonight's Lineup: Aaron Altherr (hamstring) to sit out vs. Brewers

Tonight's Lineup: Aaron Altherr (hamstring) to sit out vs. Brewers

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 15, 2017 4:00 PM

After leaving Friday night's loss to the Brewers with a hamstring strain, outfielder Aaron Altherr will not be in the Phillies' lineup Saturday night (NBC10/CSNPhilly.com).

Altherr has been one of the few bright spots for the team this season. The 24-year-old has hit .288 with 14 homers and 44 RBIs in 79 games. Daniel Nava will start in left and lead off. A prime trade candidate, Nava is just 1 for his last 10.

Odubel Herrera has finally escaped from the seventh spot in the lineup. Herrera belted a two-run homer on Friday. He finished the game 1 for 3 with a walk. He'll bat fifth and get the start in center.

Cameron Rupp will return behind the plate and Ty Kelly will be back out at second base. Rupp is having a disappointing season but does have 8 hits in his last 22 at-bats. Kelly, platooning with Andres Blanco while Cesar Hernandez remains out, is hitless in his last nine at-bats.

Here is the rest of the Phillies' lineup:
1. Daniel Nava, LF
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Maikel Franco, 3B
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Odubel Herrera, CF
6. Cameron Rupp, C
7. Nick Williams, RF
8. Ty Kelly, 2B
9. Aaron Nola, P 

And here's how the Brewers will line up against Aaron Nola:
1. Jonathan Villar, 2B
2. Eric Thames, 1B
3. Ryan Braun, LF
4. Travis Shaw, 3B
5. Hernan Perez, RF
6. Stephen Vogt, C
7. Orlando Arcia, SS
8. Brett Phillips, CF
9. Jimmy Nelson, P

Phillies-Brewers 5 things: Aaron Nola picks up where he left off

Phillies-Brewers 5 things: Aaron Nola picks up where he left off

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com July 15, 2017 9:00 AM

Phillies (29-59) at Brewers (51-41)
7:10 p.m. on NBC 10; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

The Phillies fell to 30 games under .500 in their first game after the All-Star break after the Brewers broke out for an eight-run second inning in a 9-6 Phils loss. To make matters worse, Aaron Altherr went down with a mild right hamstring strain.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Phils send out Aaron Nola against Jimmy Nelson in Milwaukee.

Here are five things to know for Saturday evening:

1. A right-field sized hole
If you were going to point to one lasting bright spot in the Phillies' dreadful first half, it would likely have been Altherr's emergence as an everyday outfielder (or Nola's rebound, see below). That makes Friday's injury that much more painful.

A hamstring strain, even a mild one, usually costs a player at least a few weeks, meaning Altherr will almost certainly head to the disabled list. Sure, wins and losses are pretty meaningless for the Phillies at this point, but the loss of Altherr will still affect the Phils. 

His injury assures Nick Williams of even more playing time. The club was already giving him starts to evaluate him, but this ensures his everyday role. Daniel Nava and Cameron Perkins, the latter who filled in for Altherr on Friday night, likely will be the ones to really absorb Altherr's at-bats. Both have led off at times this season and could move into the No. 1 hole (Altherr has batted first in the last two games). 

Considering it's a mild strain, this shouldn't be a season-ending injury for Altherr. For a player that began the season as a fourth outfielder, it's a credit to him that the team will truly miss him during his absence. He has more doubles, homers and hits so far than he had total before 2017 while putting up career best triple slash marks. 

2. Now to Nola
The Phillies' Saturday starter was the only other piece in the ongoing rebuild that may have taken the next step at the major league level. He struggled through some of his early starts and went on the disabled list but has looked back in form over his last few starts.

Looking at his numbers since he came off the DL in late May, he has a 3.36 ERA in 10 starts with 66 strikeouts over 64 1/3 innings. Zooming in further, he's had the best four-game stretch of his career going into the All-Star break. 

In four consecutive starts, he threw at least seven innings, gave up two runs or fewer, allowed five hits or fewer and struck out eight or nine batters in each game. He's brought his season ERA down to 3.59, the same mark he had through 13 impressive starts during his strong rookie season in 2015.

In full, Nola is back to being … well, Nola. He's been able to catch batters looking on backdoor strike threes with his fastball. He's utilized his curveball in seemingly any count. He's struck out a batter per inning and been able to pitch deep into games with his fast-paced efficiency.

Nola beat the Brewers twice in 2016, allowing just one run on 12 hits in 13 innings while striking out 16. His ERA against other teams was 5.32. Hernan Perez is the only Brewer with two hits against him while no current Milwaukee batters have an extra-base hit against him. Domingo Santana is 1 for 6 while Jonathan Villar is 0 for 5 with two walks.

3. Full Nelson
If you looked at the Jimmy Nelson of last season and then saw him this season, you would be convinced you're watching two different pitchers.

In 2016, Nelson issued 86 walks, the most in baseball, while also hitting the most batters (17) for the second straight season. He put up a horrendous 1.517 WHIP, 4.3 walks per nine innings and a career-worst home run rate. That was a recipe for a 4.62 ERA despite his underlying stats saying he should have been even worse. 

This season, the 28-year-old righty has been near the top of the NL Central-leading Brewers' rotation with a 3.30 ERA. How has he shaved more than a run off his average? He's posted career-best strikeout and walk rates. His K/9 rose by more than 2.5 strikeouts and his walks per nine fell two walks. That's significant progress. 

Looking at his repertoire, he hasn't changed his approach too much. He's thrown his four-seam fastball a little more than his sinker in 2017 vs. 2016, perhaps trying to move away from pitching to contact. Beyond his 94 mph fastball, he utilizes a high-80s slider and mid-80s curveball. He rarely uses his changeup.

4. The Brewers beyond Braun
Brewers slugger Ryan Braun hit his 21st career home run against Phillies pitching Friday. It was the big hit of the game, a grand slam that put Milwaukee up six runs in the early going. 

While the veteran leftfielder bats third for Milwaukee, there's much more to the surprise Brew Crew than just the former MVP. The player who made the largest headlines this season is Eric Thames. The first baseman came over after dominating in Korea. He had previously struggled in Toronto and Seattle back in 2011-12 despite being a top prospect for the Blue Jays at one point. Thames hit 11 home runs in 24 April games this season. He's fallen off some since but hit three home runs and batted .333 in his last six games before the break.

Further down in the lineup, Travis Shaw has shaken off a trade from the Boston Red Sox and cemented his role as the cleanup hitter. He brings a .296/.366/.565 slash line into action Saturday after he was acquired in the offseason. 

There's also plenty of youth excelling in Milwaukee. Santana has hit 15 home runs and provided some all-around hitting in the middle of the order. Keon Broxton has hit for a low average and struck out 117 times (the most in baseball), but has 30 extra-base hits, including 14 home runs. Shortstop Orlando Arcia, 22, has been solid with the bat while truly making his impact with his glovework.

As a team, the team has led the NL in home runs and stolen bases so far this season while posting the ninth-highest Wins Above Replacement in all of baseball from their non-pitchers.

5. This and that
• The Phillies won four of seven against the Brewers last season, a year after going 0-7 against Milwaukee. That 2015 series sweep was the only time the Phillies failed to take a game in a season series of more than four games against an opponent since 2004.

• Both Cameron Rupp and Andres Blanco have home runs off Nelson in their careers. Odubel Herrera is 2 for 3 with two doubles and three walks. Tommy Joseph is 2 for 2 while Rupp is 2 for 4 with a double and the homer.

• In three career starts against the Phillies, Nelson is 1-1 with a 6.89 ERA in 15 2/3 innings, allowing three homers in those frames.

• Maikel Franco had four hits Friday. It was his second four-hit game of the season (June 13 vs. Boston). Going into this series, Franco had just four hits in his last 26 at-bats.

Best of MLB: Red Sox beat rival Yankees on bases-loaded walk

Best of MLB: Red Sox beat rival Yankees on bases-loaded walk

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 2:26 AM

BOSTON -- Aroldis Chapman walked in the winning run without recording an out in the ninth inning, handing the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Yankees hard-throwing closer gave up two runs in the ninth for his third blown save. New York entered tied for the major league lead with 17 blown saves.

Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia started the rally with consecutive singles and a successful double steal. Betts scored when second baseman Ronald Torreyes booted Xander Bogaerts' groundball.

After an intentional walk to Hanley Ramirez, Chapman walked Andrew Benintendi on five pitches to bring home Pedroia.

Robby Scott (1-1) got the win for the Red Sox, who got their first victory over the Yankees at home this season. It was Boston's first game-ending walk since Sept. 23, 2000 against Baltimore (see full recap).

Rays spoil Trout’s return to Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout went 1 for 5 in his return from a 39-game injury absence, and Brad Miller had an RBI double in the 10th inning of the Tampa Bay Rays' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Trout looked healthy in his first game since May 28, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb sliding headfirst into second base. In his comeback game from the first significant injury of his career , the two-time AL MVP singled in the third inning and promptly stole second -- again sliding headfirst, as he promised.

Trout came up with two late chances to help the Angels, but grounded out with two runners on to end the seventh before Alex Colome struck him out on three pitches to end it (see full recap).

Harper homers twice in Nationals’ shutout
CINCINNATI -- Gio Gonzalez pitched four-hit ball into the ninth inning, and Bryce Harper extended his mid-July tear with a pair of homers on Friday night, leading the Washington Nationals to a 5-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Gonzalez (8-4) snapped his streak of three straight tough-luck losses. He allowed a double and three infield singles before leaving with one out in the ninth after his 113th pitch. Matt Albers gave up three singles, and Matt Grace escaped the bases-loaded threat for his first save.

The Reds were shut out for only the second time this season. Four of their seven hits were infield singles.

Harper had a two-run shot and a solo homer off Tim Adleman (5-7) as the NL's top offense got right back in form after the All-Star break. Harper has 22 homers overall, four during his nine-game hitting streak (see full recap).

Load more