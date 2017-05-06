Philadelphia Phillies

Tonight's lineup: Brock Stassi starts; Altherr out with wrist soreness

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 06, 2017 3:35 PM

With the Phillies looking to snap a four-game skid, manager Pete Mackanin is shaking up the lineup a little. 

Rookie Brock Stassi is set to make his second career start in left field, batting second, while Aaron Altherr is out with "wrist soreness," Mackanin said. Stassi will bat second in the lineup for the first time as he has previously batted between fifth and seventh, so this is easily the highest he's been in the Phils' lineup.

While Stassi holds just a .179 batting average through 20 games, he's been fairly productive vs. right-handed pitchers. He isn't getting on base very often (.281 on-base percentage) but he holds a .533 slugging percentage with all four of his extra-base hits coming off righties. The Nationals are tossing out RHP A.J. Cole to make his season debut Saturday evening (see game notes).

Beyond Stassi, the Phillies' lineup remains mostly the same, including Cameron Rupp staying behind the plate and batting eighth. He went hitless Friday night with a walk in four plate appearances after breaking out for his second three-hit game in a five-day span Thursday afternoon.

On the Nationals' side, Bryce Harper is out of the lineup for the second straight night with a groin injury. In his place, 24-year-old rookie Rafael Bautista will make his first career start. Bautista has four career at-bats since getting called up at the end of April. He's hit for average in the minors but sports very little power. However, with Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon in the middle of the Nats' order, the team won't be hurting for power bats.

Here's the full Phillies lineup that will oppose Cole.

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Brock Stassi, LF
3. Odubel Herrera, CF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Tommy Joseph, 1B
6. Michael Saunders, RF
7. Freddy Galvis, SS
8. Cameron Rupp, C
9. Vince Velasquez, P

And the Nationals lineup set to face Velasquez:

1. Trea Turner, SS
2. Jayson Werth, LF
3. Daniel Murphy, 2B
4. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
5. Anthony Rendon, 3B
6. Matt Wieters, C
7. Michael Taylor, CF
8. Rafael Bautista, RF
9. A.J. Cole, P

Another stroke of 'bad luck' for Phillies, another loss to Nationals

By Greg Paone | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 12:00 AM

BOX SCORE

Pete Mackanin entered the media room at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night, sat down, put his hands down on the table in front of him and took a deep breath.
 
“You know, when things aren’t going your way, they just – everything seems to happen,” he said. “It snowballs.”
 
That’s one way of putting a five-game losing streak and losses in eight of your last nine games.
 
The snowball of losing continued to roll downhill and pick up steam Saturday night, as the Phillies once again fell to the visiting Washington Nationals, this one a 6-2 decision (see Instant Replay).
 
Over the last five games, the Phils have been outscored by a 28-15 margin. In eight losses over the last nine days, they’ve been outscored by a 44-26 margin.
 
But through Mackanin’s eyes, that’s all been triggered by something.
 
“We’ve hit into a lot of bad luck I think over the last few days,” Mackanin said. “It seems like when you’re going good, it snowballs. And vice versa. When it’s going bad it snowballs. You just have to keep fighting your way through it and get back on track.”
 
The latest stroke of “bad luck” wound up as the beginning of the end for Saturday’s starter, Vince Velasquez.
 
Velasquez, who pitched into the seventh for just the second time this season, was having a solid outing, keeping the Phillies, down 2-1 at the time, in the game with seven strikeouts through five innings. His only blemish up to that point was a two-run shot to the scorching hot Ryan Zimmerman in the fourth inning.
 
After Jayson Werth and Daniel Murphy reached with singles in the sixth, Zimmerman stepped to the plate and scorched a liner toward Phillies rightfielder Michael Saunders.
 
Saunders lost the ball in the lights above, allowing it to go over his head and roll all the way to the wall. Werth scored to give the Nats a 3-1 lead.
 
“That ball was directly in the lights,” Mackanin said. “[Saunders] has been playing super defense for us. What a shame that was. That led to something.”
 
Third baseman Anthony Rendon stepped into the batter’s box next and promptly clobbered a Velasquez offering into the seats in left for a three-run shot that gave the Nationals a 6-1 lead.
 
Game. Set. Match.
 
“The ball to Rendon was a little bit inside. But when you execute a pitch like that and they do damage with it, you’ve got to tip your cap off to them,” said Velasquez, who was anchored with the loss.

Velasquez fell to 2-3 while his ERA shot up to 5.94 after allowing six earned runs.
 
Counting the two-run moonshot he gave up to Zimmerman, Velasquez has now given up eight homers in six starts this season. Fifteen of the 22 runs he’s given up so far this year have come via the long ball.
 
“Coming into the game, I was attacking the guys all the way through and had a lot of conviction with my fastball,” Velasquez said. “Just silly mistakes – why I decided to throw those pitches. I kind of kicked myself in the butt for it.
 
“I’ve got to do a better job of pitch selection. They’re well-located. But early in the game like that, especially to Zimmerman, I was attacking him all the way through. Why I decided to change it up, I don’t know. Again, it’s just you live and learn.”
 
The Phillies, meanwhile, had major issues stringing anything together against Washington starter A.J. Cole, who was making his season debut.
 
The Phils mustered eight hits, but getting thrown out on the basepaths three times didn’t help the cause. Maikel Franco was called for batter’s interference on a steal attempt in the first. Tommy Joseph failed to attempt to stretch a single into a double in the second. And Saunders was caught stealing on an ill-timed hit and run in the fourth when Freddy Galvis whiffed on a pitch in the dirt.
 
“I wanted to try and get our running game going there and I hit and ran and Freddy didn’t make contact,” Mackanin said. “I’m trying to instill some confidence and a spark in us by doing something and it didn’t work
 
“When you’re in a good streak, you can squeeze or hit and run. Anything you want, it always seems to work. When you’re in a bad streak, you try to get something going and it doesn’t seem to work.”
 
All of the losses over this stretch have come to fierce competition in the Dodgers, Cubs and Nats. All three of those teams have serious World Series thoughts and one has a set of rings to show for last year’s title effort.
 
Still, a lack of results is a lack of results no matter the competition.
 
“It sucks, but that’s all part of it,” said Cameron Rupp, who accounted for the Phils’ offense Saturday with an RBI single in the second and a solo homer in the seventh.
 
“[Washington] is hot over there. They’re good hitters. They’ve got veteran hitters that don’t miss if you want to say mistakes, even though they weren’t. They were quality pitches right where we wanted them to go.
 
“It’s one of those things where you can make the right pitches and get beat. … It’s just part of the game.”
 
So Sunday brings another shot at the Nats, the top dog in the NL East. What’s Mackanin’s plan to finally shake the voodoo spell of bad luck he feels has bogged his team down during this stretch?
 
“I’m looking at the positives,” he said. ”We’ve just got to keep battling and get through this little lull and get through this period and get back to the form we were in when we won six in a row.”

Best of MLB: Yankees rout Cubs, improve to AL-best 19-9

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 10:55 PM

CHICAGO -- Aaron Hicks tied a career high with four hits, Starlin Castro homered and drove in three runs against his former team, and the New York Yankees pounded Brett Anderson and the Chicago Cubs 11-6 on Saturday night.

Hicks connected for a three-run homer in the eighth inning as the AL East leaders (19-9) earned their fourth straight win, extending their surprising start. Jordan Montgomery (2-1) pitched into the seventh for his first road win in his fifth major league start.

Castro, a three-time All-Star with the Cubs before he was traded to the Yankees in December 2015, hit an RBI double in New York's five-run first. He drove a 3-1 pitch from reliever Felix Pena deep into the bleachers in left for a two-run shot in the fourth, giving the Yankees an 8-0 lead.

Castro finished with three hits in his fifth straight multihit game, running his AL-best batting average to .381. Hicks has 10 hits in his last 20 at-bats (see full recap).

Reds ride extra-base barrage to 14-2 romp over Giants
CINCINNATI -- Adam Duvall, Patrick Kivlehan and Eugenio Suarez each hit a solo home run in the first three innings, and the Cincinnati Reds set a season high in runs for the second straight game with a 14-2 rout of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Nine players drove in at least one run for the Reds, who got 18 hits and have scored 27 runs over a two-game span for the first time since May 2010 against Houston. Nine of Cincinnati's 18 hits went for extra bases.

Cincinnati sent 11 batters to the plate during a six-run third inning that left the Reds up 10-2. Seven had hits, including Suarez's RBI double and Kivlehan's first homer of the season.

Billy Hamilton was a home run short of the cycle while scoring two runs and driving in two -- in the first three innings (see full recap).

Harrison's single gives Pirates 2-1 win over Brewers in 10
PITTSBURGH -- Josh Harrison singled home Gift Ngoepe with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ngoepe led off the inning with a single against Carlos Torres (1-3), advanced to second on a wild pitch and took third on pinch-hitter Jose Osuna's fly ball. Harrison drove a ball over the head of right fielder Domingo Santana for his seventh career walk-off hit.

Tony Watson (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh's Gerrit Cole and Milwaukee's Matt Garza each allowed a run over seven innings.

Cole gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. He retired his last 10 batters (see full recap).

Santana, Lindor homer in 9th to beat Royals 3-1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Kelvin Herrera (1-1) gave up the home runs in a span of three pitches. Santana took a 2-0 pitch out to right-center. Lindor hit his eighth, which landed in the Indians' bullpen.

Andrew Miller (2-0) picked up the victory, while Cody Allen earned his eighth save in as many opportunities, but had to work around a walk and a single.

The Royals led 1-0 going into the eighth, but the bullpen could not hold it.

Joakim Soria, the third Kansas City pitcher, gave up three hits and the tying run in the eighth for his second blown save. Kipnis' two-out single scored Michael Brantley (see full recap).

