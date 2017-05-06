Tonight's lineup: Brock Stassi starts; Altherr out with wrist soreness

With the Phillies looking to snap a four-game skid, manager Pete Mackanin is shaking up the lineup a little.
Rookie Brock Stassi is set to make his second career start in left field, batting second, while Aaron Altherr is out with "wrist soreness," Mackanin said. Stassi will bat second in the lineup for the first time as he has previously batted between fifth and seventh, so this is easily the highest he's been in the Phils' lineup.
While Stassi holds just a .179 batting average through 20 games, he's been fairly productive vs. right-handed pitchers. He isn't getting on base very often (.281 on-base percentage) but he holds a .533 slugging percentage with all four of his extra-base hits coming off righties. The Nationals are tossing out RHP A.J. Cole to make his season debut Saturday evening (see game notes).
Beyond Stassi, the Phillies' lineup remains mostly the same, including Cameron Rupp staying behind the plate and batting eighth. He went hitless Friday night with a walk in four plate appearances after breaking out for his second three-hit game in a five-day span Thursday afternoon.
On the Nationals' side, Bryce Harper is out of the lineup for the second straight night with a groin injury. In his place, 24-year-old rookie Rafael Bautista will make his first career start. Bautista has four career at-bats since getting called up at the end of April. He's hit for average in the minors but sports very little power. However, with Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon in the middle of the Nats' order, the team won't be hurting for power bats.
Here's the full Phillies lineup that will oppose Cole.
1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Brock Stassi, LF
3. Odubel Herrera, CF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Tommy Joseph, 1B
6. Michael Saunders, RF
7. Freddy Galvis, SS
8. Cameron Rupp, C
9. Vince Velasquez, P
And the Nationals lineup set to face Velasquez:
1. Trea Turner, SS
2. Jayson Werth, LF
3. Daniel Murphy, 2B
4. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
5. Anthony Rendon, 3B
6. Matt Wieters, C
7. Michael Taylor, CF
8. Rafael Bautista, RF
9. A.J. Cole, P