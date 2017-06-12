Philadelphia Phillies

Tonight's Lineup: Daniel Nava in for Michael Saunders; Maikel Franco to DH

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 12, 2017 2:51 PM

A day after implying Daniel Nava could overtake Michael Saunders in the outfield platoon (see story), Pete Mackanin is sticking to his word. 

Nava, who has hit Nava .313 with a .927 OPS in 67 at-bats this season, will bat in the two-hole and play left field vs. the Red Sox.

Saunders, he of the $9 million contract, is hitting just .203 this season and looked lost in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Playing at Fenway, the Phillies will use Maikel Franco as their designated hitter, while Andres Blanco will take his spot at third base and hit sixth, one spot ahead of Franco in the lineup. Franco went 1 for 3 with two RBIs as the Phillies' DH in a loss to the Rangers on May 18.

With Cesar Hernandez on the disabled list, Odubel Herrera remains in the leadoff spot, where he thrived with three hits and two RBIs Sunday.

Andrew Knapp will catch for the struggling Jerad Eickhoff (see game notes). In a limited sample size, Eickhoff has better numbers with Knapp behind the plate. Although he has a higher ERA with Knapp — 5.91 to a 5.00 with Cameron Rupp — hitters have a much lower batting average, on-base percentage and OPS with Knapp behind the plate.

Here is the Phillies lineup:

1. Odubel Herrera, CF
2. Daniel Nava, LF
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Howie Kendrick, 2B
5. Tommy Joseph, 1B
6. Andres Blanco, 3B
7. Maikel Franco, DH
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Freddy Galvis, SS
P: Jerad Eickhoff

Instant Replay: Red Sox 6, Phillies 5 (11 innings)

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 11:30 PM

BOX SCORE

BOSTON -- The Phillies blew an early lead and a late lead in suffering a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Boston Red Sox in an interleague game at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The loss was the Phillies' sixth in a row.

The Phils blew an early 4-0 lead but led 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The lead disappeared when Hanley Ramirez clubbed a first-pitch, game-tying homer over the Green Monster against Joaquin Benoit.

Boston won it on an RBI base hit by Dustin Pedroia with one out in bottom of the 11th. Casey Fien, working in his third inning, gave up the hit and took the loss.

The Phillies had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the 10th but could not get the run home against fireballing Matt Barnes. He struck out Andrew Knapp and Freddy Galvis to end the Phils' threat.

The Phillies are 12-29 against the Red Sox since 2004. The Phils have lost 10 of their last 12 games at Fenway.

The Phils have the worst record in the majors at 21-41. They are 9-27 on the road.

Starting pitching report
Jerad Eickhoff pitched six innings and gave up four runs, one of which was unearned. His mates provided him with a four-run lead in the top of the first inning. He didn't exactly lock that down — he lost the lead on an unearned run in the fourth — but the Phils got the lead back in the fifth and he came through with a pair a scoreless innings to protect it. He was in line for his first win of the season before the Red Sox rallied.

Eickhoff is winless in his last 15 starts, dating to September 2016.

Boston starter Rick Porcello, the 2016 American League Cy Young winner, gave up 10 hits and five runs over six innings. Four of the runs came with two outs in the first inning.

Porcello leads the majors in hits allowed with 114.

Bullpen report
Pat Neshek pitched a scoreless seventh inning to protect a one-run lead. He has pitched 24 innings this season and allowed just two runs.

Benoit has allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings since coming off the disabled list Sunday.

Fien pitched two scoreless innings before giving up a run in the 11th.

Barnes was electric with five strikeouts in two innings. He got the win.

At the plate
The Phils came out of the gate with five hits and four runs in the first inning. Tommy Joseph started the scoring with a two-run single with two outs in the frame. Andres Blanco and Maikel Franco also had hits in the inning to drive in runs.

The Phils took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth on a double by Aaron Altherr and an RBI single by Howie Kendrick.

Kendrick had three hits and stole three bases. He tried for a fourth stolen base but was thrown out at second for the third out in the top of the ninth with Joseph at the plate.

Daniel Nava had three hits. He has five in the last two games.

For Boston, Andrew Benintendi homered in the second inning and singled home a run in the third. Mookie Betts doubled home a run in the fourth. Ramirez’s game-tying homer in the eighth was his ninth of the season.

In the field
Kendrick, playing second in place of injured Cesar Hernandez, made two errors.

Nava made a terrific leaping grab in foul territory and threw to second to double-up Benintendi to end a Boston threat in the bottom of the 10th.

Saunders sits
Michael Saunders, just 1 for 23 in June, was held out of the starting lineup. He was just 1 for 16 in his career against Porcello.

Saunders entered the day hitting just .203 with a .250 on-base percentage. Odubel Herrera, Nava and Altherr made up the Phillies' starting outfield. The Red Sox will start left-handers in the next three games, so it is likely that Saunders will continue to sit throughout the series, manager Pete Mackanin said.

Health check
Highly regarded outfield prospect Roman Quinn will treat his strained left elbow ligament with a rehabilitation program. Orthopedist James Andrews examined Quinn's MRI results and concurred with Phillies doctors that surgery was not required. Quinn will miss at least four to six weeks.

And the pick is ...
The Phillies selected Adam Haseley, an outfielder from the University of Virginia, with the eighth overall pick in the draft Monday night (see story).

Up next
The two teams play again on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Tuesday's game is in Boston, Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia. Here are the pitching matchups:

Tuesday night -- RHP Ben Lively (1-1, 2.57) vs. LHP David Price (1-1, 5.29)

Wednesday night -- RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-4, 4.50) vs. LHP Brian Johnson (2-0, 3.44)

Thursday night -- RHP Nick Pivetta (1-3, 5.52) vs. LHP Chris Sale (7-2, 2.89).

In Adam Haseley, Phillies draft a player 'very similar' to Mickey Moniak

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 9:21 PM

For the second straight year, the Phillies drafted a Jacoby Ellsbury-like outfielder in the first round.

The Phils made Virginia's Adam Haseley the eighth overall pick in the MLB draft Monday night (see story), and shortly thereafter, scouting director Johnny Almaraz made clear Haseley was the target.

The Phillies felt that the strength of this first round was in college players. And quite frankly, that fits their current timetable because the Phils have numerous top prospects on the cusp of the major leagues. A college first-rounder has the chance to contribute in a year or two, just as guys like Rhys Hoskins, Nick Williams, J.P. Crawford, Jorge Alfaro and others are graduating to the majors.

"I believe he's going to hit anywhere between 20 and 25 home runs," Almaraz said of Haseley, dispelling a notion held by some that there isn't a ton of unlockable power in his bat.

"He's a player who's got really good pull power. I've scouted him extensively. He's strong. He's a college player who still has projection, as far as his body and strength is concerned. His hitting ability is above average and when he gets stronger, that ball's going to travel some more."

Haseley said that growing up, Ellsbury was a player he admired, both because of the skills they share and how cool Ellsbury looked on the field.

"He had a sleeve and a shin guard so I would dress up in high school games to look just like him," Haseley said in a conference call.

Haseley thinks that right now, his contact tool is his best. He hit .390 this past season at Virginia with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in a big ballpark. He also walked 44 times and struck out just 21, displaying the kind of plate selection this Phillies' front office covets.

"He's everything you look for in a hitter. Patient, disciplined, he's aggressive when he gets his pitch, attacks the baseball," Almaraz said. "He's got incredible intangibles for the game. He's got outstanding makeup, his character, his intelligence, his field awareness."

Sounds just like Mickey Moniak, doesn't it?

"Very similar players," Almaraz said.

After he signs, Haseley will play center field. He also pitched in college but those days are over. Haseley said only one team — not the Phillies — discussed the idea of using him as a two-way player, and he is looking forward to getting to focus solely on being a position player. It will allow him to lift weights in a different way during the offseason and even during the season, focusing a bit less on legs and cardio and more on gaining strength. That could lead to an uptick in power.

Moniak, for example, was drafted as a player many believed could hit .300 someday but who needed to gain strength to add the power dynamic. Moniak put on 20 pounds of muscle this past offseason and he's shown some more pop of late with 11 extra-base hits in his last 17 games.

"I think that contact tool is one of my strengths," Haseley said. "The more selective I am, I think the power comes with that."

Haseley hopes to sign quickly. The value of the eighth overall pick is $4,780,400, about $1.3 million less than Moniak's bonus last year.

"It doesn't feel real at all," Haseley said. "I just feel extremely grateful and blessed and I know the Phillies are an amazing organization. I'm just super excited to get started and go through the process."

