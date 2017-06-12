Tonight's Lineup: Daniel Nava in for Michael Saunders; Maikel Franco to DH

BOX SCORE

BOSTON -- The Phillies blew an early lead and a late lead in suffering a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Boston Red Sox in an interleague game at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The loss was the Phillies' sixth in a row.

The Phils blew an early 4-0 lead but led 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The lead disappeared when Hanley Ramirez clubbed a first-pitch, game-tying homer over the Green Monster against Joaquin Benoit.

Boston won it on an RBI base hit by Dustin Pedroia with one out in bottom of the 11th. Casey Fien, working in his third inning, gave up the hit and took the loss.

The Phillies had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the 10th but could not get the run home against fireballing Matt Barnes. He struck out Andrew Knapp and Freddy Galvis to end the Phils' threat.

The Phillies are 12-29 against the Red Sox since 2004. The Phils have lost 10 of their last 12 games at Fenway.

The Phils have the worst record in the majors at 21-41. They are 9-27 on the road.

Starting pitching report

Jerad Eickhoff pitched six innings and gave up four runs, one of which was unearned. His mates provided him with a four-run lead in the top of the first inning. He didn't exactly lock that down — he lost the lead on an unearned run in the fourth — but the Phils got the lead back in the fifth and he came through with a pair a scoreless innings to protect it. He was in line for his first win of the season before the Red Sox rallied.

Eickhoff is winless in his last 15 starts, dating to September 2016.

Boston starter Rick Porcello, the 2016 American League Cy Young winner, gave up 10 hits and five runs over six innings. Four of the runs came with two outs in the first inning.

Porcello leads the majors in hits allowed with 114.

Bullpen report

Pat Neshek pitched a scoreless seventh inning to protect a one-run lead. He has pitched 24 innings this season and allowed just two runs.

Benoit has allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings since coming off the disabled list Sunday.

Fien pitched two scoreless innings before giving up a run in the 11th.

Barnes was electric with five strikeouts in two innings. He got the win.

At the plate

The Phils came out of the gate with five hits and four runs in the first inning. Tommy Joseph started the scoring with a two-run single with two outs in the frame. Andres Blanco and Maikel Franco also had hits in the inning to drive in runs.

The Phils took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth on a double by Aaron Altherr and an RBI single by Howie Kendrick.

Kendrick had three hits and stole three bases. He tried for a fourth stolen base but was thrown out at second for the third out in the top of the ninth with Joseph at the plate.

Daniel Nava had three hits. He has five in the last two games.

For Boston, Andrew Benintendi homered in the second inning and singled home a run in the third. Mookie Betts doubled home a run in the fourth. Ramirez’s game-tying homer in the eighth was his ninth of the season.

In the field

Kendrick, playing second in place of injured Cesar Hernandez, made two errors.

Nava made a terrific leaping grab in foul territory and threw to second to double-up Benintendi to end a Boston threat in the bottom of the 10th.

Saunders sits

Michael Saunders, just 1 for 23 in June, was held out of the starting lineup. He was just 1 for 16 in his career against Porcello.

Saunders entered the day hitting just .203 with a .250 on-base percentage. Odubel Herrera, Nava and Altherr made up the Phillies' starting outfield. The Red Sox will start left-handers in the next three games, so it is likely that Saunders will continue to sit throughout the series, manager Pete Mackanin said.

Health check

Highly regarded outfield prospect Roman Quinn will treat his strained left elbow ligament with a rehabilitation program. Orthopedist James Andrews examined Quinn's MRI results and concurred with Phillies doctors that surgery was not required. Quinn will miss at least four to six weeks.

And the pick is ...

The Phillies selected Adam Haseley, an outfielder from the University of Virginia, with the eighth overall pick in the draft Monday night (see story).

Up next

The two teams play again on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Tuesday's game is in Boston, Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia. Here are the pitching matchups:

Tuesday night -- RHP Ben Lively (1-1, 2.57) vs. LHP David Price (1-1, 5.29)

Wednesday night -- RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-4, 4.50) vs. LHP Brian Johnson (2-0, 3.44)

Thursday night -- RHP Nick Pivetta (1-3, 5.52) vs. LHP Chris Sale (7-2, 2.89).