Philadelphia Phillies

Tonight's lineup: Howie Kendrick back but on the bench, Nick Williams remains 3rd

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 21, 2017 3:13 PM

The Phillies' 10-game homestand begins tonight, and it's the last chance for trade candidates to boost their value a bit before the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Howie Kendrick, the team's most attractive bat, is back from the disabled list but won't start against the Brewers. Daniel Nava could work as a contender's fifth outfielder. He'll start in left and bat fifth.

Not too many surprises in the rest of the lineup. Nick Williams continues to bat third and rightfully so. The recent call-up has a .316 average and .963 OPS through 16 games. No major leaguers have more RBIs since the All-Star break. Read more on Williams' success in today's game notes.

Maikel Franco will bat behind Williams in the cleanup spot. He too is in a strong stretch that extends past the break. He's walked more than he's struck out in the last 32 games, and the patience has brought his average higher than it has been at any point in the last three months.

Odubel Herrera bats seventh for the second straight game. He's been moved up and down the order quite a bit this season, with starts in every hole except cleanup and the pitcher's spot. Herrera led off the final game against the Brewers in Milwaukee Sunday.

Andrew Knapp bats eighth. That makes five starts in the Phillies seven games since the break so far for the switch-hitting catcher.

Aaron Nola is on the hill. He's been good for a 1.78 ERA over his last five starts. The Brewers send out Matt Garza, who threw five innings of one-run ball against the Phils last week.

Here's the full Phillies lineup:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Nick Williams, RF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Daniel Nava, LF
6. Tommy Joseph, 1B
7. Odubel Herrera, CF
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Aaron Nola, P

Maikel Franco less focused on launch angle and his swing has improved

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 21, 2017 5:50 PM

In the time since MLB's Statcast technology emerged in 2015, several new terms have been added to the baseball lexicon. Exit velocity. Launch angle. Route efficiency.

It's given teams and baseball fans new ways to measure a player's worth. But the developments haven't been all positive. One of the new obsessions around the league is with launch angle, which measures the trajectory of a ball after it leaves the bat. Players who have higher launch angles tend to hit more deep flyballs, which is obviously the most likely path of a home run.

As a result, we've seen home runs skyrocket around baseball ... along with strikeouts.

Enter Maikel Franco. You'll recall that when Phillies GM Matt Klentak spoke at the end of May, he cited exit velocity and launch angle as reasons why Franco had been a little bit better than his traditional stats indicate. 

Franco has finally come around over the last month, hitting .276/.340/.528 with 11 doubles, seven homers, 13 walks and 12 strikeouts over his last 141 plate appearances. So it was interesting that when manager Pete Mackanin was asked Friday how Franco has been able to finally drive the ball consistently, he brought up Franco's getting away from the launch angle obsession.

"I tell you what: I noticed it in Milwaukee and it just kind of slapped me in the face. He's not upper-cutting the ball," Mackanin said. "He has a nice, level swing. Matt (Stairs) had him shorten his stride and that helped in that regard. But he is working above the ball rather than underneath the ball. 

"There's this trend for hitters to want to lift the ball and they do it wrong. They don't understand the whole concept of getting the ball in the air. And a nice, level swing will get the ball in the air. You hit just under that equator of the ball, that's where you get lift. Anyway, his swing path is really much better."

Mackanin could sense Franco was going to have a big series in Miami.

"Just watching him take BP, I was watching him and I said, 'That's a different swing than I've been watching, even for a couple years,'" Mackanin said. "And to me, it's conducive to success, what he's doing now. And I even told (Bob) McClure before the game in Miami, 'You know what? If he carries BP over to the game, he's going to have a good game.' And he got three hits, hit the home run. So I am kind of cautiously optimistic about this. If he continues to do what he's doing, he's going to have a good second half, I believe."

Then came the question: Are players today too concerned with those kind of metrics? Can it be detrimental to their natural development?

"I think so," Mackanin said. "Somebody was talking to (Daniel) Murphy and Murphy made the comment that there's four infielders and only three outfielders, so he doesn't want to hit groundballs, he wants to get the ball in the air. So players start thinking about launch angle. To them it means swinging up on the ball, which is counterproductive. It's like when you're golfing. If you swing down, you hit the ball up with a nine iron, let the club do the work.

"I was talking to somebody over in Washington and they said Murphy wants to elevate the ball but he does it by hitting the bottom of the ball with a level swing. He looks for the bottom of the ball to hit with a level swing. If you hit the equator, it's a line drive. If you hit just under it, you get that backspin. That's what he tries to do. 

"So it is misinterpreted. It's like (Josh) Donaldson came out and said, "When coaches tell you to hit groundballs, don't listen to them. Don't hit them. You've got to elevate the ball.' Well, if you watch Donaldson's swing in action, he doesn't swing up on the ball. He's got a nice level swing."

Right now, so does Franco, and the Phillies badly need this last month to be more than a mirage.

Phillies activate trade candidate Howie Kendrick from disabled list

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 21, 2017 3:00 PM

The Phillies on Friday welcomed back a veteran piece from the disabled list just in the nick of time before the trade deadline.

Howie Kendrick, who had been on the disabled list since June 28 with a hamstring strain, has been activated from the DL and is available to play in Friday night's series opener with the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park.

To make room for Kendrick on the roster, Brock Stassi has been optioned to Triple A Lehigh Valley.

The timing of Kendrick's return couldn't be better for the MLB-worst Phillies, as they will once again try to unload pieces before the July 31 trade deadline. So that means Kendrick will have 10 days to prove his worth to interested parties.

It's been a tough go of things for the 12-year veteran in his first season with the Phils. Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, Kendrick was pegged as the Phillies' starting leftfielder before the season began. But injuries have thrown his season off course from almost the very beginning.

Kendrick suffered an oblique strain during a game in Washington on April 15 and missed the next 37 games. After returning for 22 games, Kendrick then suffered the hamstring strain during a West Coast swing in late June and has missed the last 17 contests.

On the season, the 34-year-old Kendrick is batting .349 with two homers and 14 RBIs in a small 33-game sample. But he's also a career .291 hitter and can play multiple positions on the diamond. Both could make him an attractive trade option granted he can stay healthy.

But now you can get Kendrick's trade countdown clock back in motion.

