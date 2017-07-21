Tonight's Lineup: Howie Kendrick back but on the bench, Nick Williams remains third

The Phillies' 10-game homestand begins tonight, and it's the last chance for trade candidates to boost their value a bit before the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Howie Kendrick, the team's most attractive bat, is back from the disabled list but won't start against the Brewers. Daniel Nava could work as a contender's fifth outfielder. He'll start in left and bat fifth.
Not too many surprises in the rest of the lineup. Nick Williams continues to bat third and rightfully so. The recent call-up has a .316 average and .963 OPS through 16 games. No major leaguers have more RBIs since the All-Star break. Read more on Williams' success in today's game notes.
Maikel Franco will bat behind Williams in the cleanup spot. He too is in a strong stretch that extends past the break. He's walked more than he's struck out in the last 32 games, and the patience has brought his average higher than it has been at any point in the last three months.
Odubel Herrera bats seventh for the second straight game. He's been moved up and down the order quite a bit this season, with starts in every hole except cleanup and the pitcher's spot. Herrera led off the final game against the Brewers in Milwaukee Sunday.
Andrew Knapp bats eighth. That makes five starts in the Phillies seven games since the break so far for the switch-hitting catcher.
Aaron Nola is on the hill. He's been good for a 1.78 ERA over his last five starts. The Brewers send out Matt Garza, who threw five innings of one-run ball against the Phils last week.
Here's the full Phillies lineup:
1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Nick Williams, RF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Daniel Nava, LF
6. Tommy Joseph, 1B
7. Odubel Herrera, CF
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Aaron Nola, P