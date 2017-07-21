Philadelphia Phillies

Tonight's Lineup: Howie Kendrick back but on the bench, Nick Williams remains third

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 21, 2017 3:13 PM

The Phillies' 10-game homestand begins tonight, and it's the last chance for trade candidates to boost their value a bit before the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Howie Kendrick, the team's most attractive bat, is back from the disabled list but won't start against the Brewers. Daniel Nava could work as a contender's fifth outfielder. He'll start in left and bat fifth.

Not too many surprises in the rest of the lineup. Nick Williams continues to bat third and rightfully so. The recent call-up has a .316 average and .963 OPS through 16 games. No major leaguers have more RBIs since the All-Star break. Read more on Williams' success in today's game notes.

Maikel Franco will bat behind Williams in the cleanup spot. He too is in a strong stretch that extends past the break. He's walked more than he's struck out in the last 32 games, and the patience has brought his average higher than it has been at any point in the last three months.

Odubel Herrera bats seventh for the second straight game. He's been moved up and down the order quite a bit this season, with starts in every hole except cleanup and the pitcher's spot. Herrera led off the final game against the Brewers in Milwaukee Sunday.

Andrew Knapp bats eighth. That makes five starts in the Phillies seven games since the break so far for the switch-hitting catcher.

Aaron Nola is on the hill. He's been good for a 1.78 ERA over his last five starts. The Brewers send out Matt Garza, who threw five innings of one-run ball against the Phils last week.

Here's the full Phillies lineup:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Nick Williams, RF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Daniel Nava, LF
6. Tommy Joseph, 1B
7. Odubel Herrera, CF
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Aaron Nola, P

Phillies activate trade candidate Howie Kendrick from disabled list

usa-howie-kendrick-phillies.jpg
USA Today Images

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 21, 2017 3:00 PM

The Phillies on Friday welcomed back a veteran piece from the disabled list just in the nick of time before the trade deadline.

Howie Kendrick, who had been on the disabled list since June 28 with a hamstring strain, has been activated from the DL and is available to play in Friday night's series opener with the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park.

To make room for Kendrick on the roster, Brock Stassi has been optioned to Triple A Lehigh Valley.

The timing of Kendrick's return couldn't be better for the MLB-worst Phillies, as they will once again try to unload pieces before the July 31 trade deadline. So that means Kendrick will have 10 days to prove his worth to interested parties.

It's been a tough go of things for the 12-year veteran in his first season with the Phils. Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, Kendrick was pegged as the Phillies' starting leftfielder before the season began. But injuries have thrown his season off course from almost the very beginning.

Kendrick suffered an oblique strain during a game in Washington on April 15 and missed the next 37 games. After returning for 22 games, Kendrick then suffered the hamstring strain during a West Coast swing in late June and has missed the last 17 contests.

On the season, the 34-year-old Kendrick is batting .349 with two homers and 14 RBIs in a small 33-game sample. But he's also a career .291 hitter and can play multiple positions on the diamond. Both could make him an attractive trade option granted he can stay healthy.

But now you can get Kendrick's trade countdown clock back in motion.

MLB Notes: Mariners send top prospect Tyler O'Neill to Cardinals

usa-tyler-oneill.jpg
USA Today Images

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 1:40 PM

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners have acquired young left-hander Marco Gonzales from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for top outfield prospect Tyler O'Neill.

The clubs pulled off the surprising deal Friday, the second move to add pitching help in as many days for the Mariners. Seattle acquired veteran reliever David Phelps from Miami on Thursday.

This time, Seattle added a young starter who will have a number of seasons of club control but paid a hefty price.

O'Neill was considered one of the top prospects in Seattle's farm system and had been on a tear of late at Triple-A Tacoma. The 22-year-old O'Neill had 19 home runs in 93 games at Triple-A.

Gonzales, 25, is still working his way back from missing all the 2016 season due to elbow surgery. He pitched in one major league game this season for the Cardinals.

Cubs: 3B Bryant sidelined by sprained finger
CHICAGO -- Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup after he sprained his left little finger on a headfirst slide.

Bryant got hurt in the first inning of Chicago's 8-2 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, and he is considered day to day.

The 25-year-old Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs in 88 games. He won the NL MVP award last year, helping the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908.

Javier Baez got the start at third for Chicago's series opener against St. Louis on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Athletics: Carter signed to minor league deal, Montas, Olson promoted
NEW YORK -- The Oakland Athletics have signed free agent slugger Chris Carter to a minor league deal and promoted right-hander Frankie Montas and first baseman/outfielder Matt Olson to the majors.

The A's made the moves before playing the New York Mets on Friday night.

Carter was recently cut by the New York Yankees after hitting .201 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs. He tied for the NL lead with 41 homers for Milwaukee last year but struggled as a first baseman and designated hitter for the Yankees.

Carter was assigned to Triple-A Nashville. He played for Oakland in 2010-12 and hit 19 home runs.

Montas was 1-1 with a 6.91 ERA in 21 relief appearances for Oakland before being sent down on June 11.

Olson is joining Oakland for the fifth time this season. He hit .184 with four homers and nine RBIs in his previous four stints.

Cardinals: OF Grichuk, LHP Duke activated from DL
CHICAGO -- The St. Louis Cardinals have activated outfielder Randal Grichuk and reliever Zach Duke from the disabled list and recalled catching prospect Carson Kelly from Triple-A Memphis.

St. Louis also acquired minor league outfielder Tyler O'Neill in a trade with Seattle for left-hander Marco Gonzales, and designated catcher Eric Fryer for assignment before Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Sam Tuivailala and outfielder Magneuris Sierra were optioned to the minors after Thursday's 3-2 loss to the New York Mets.

Grichuk was sidelined by a lower back injury. He made a rehab appearance with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday and went 1 for 4 with a three-run homer.

The 34-year-old Duke is coming back from Tommy John surgery last October. He went 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 81 games last season for St. Louis and the Chicago White Sox.

