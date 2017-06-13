Philadelphia Phillies

Tonight's Lineup: Michael Saunders draws back in lineup, will DH vs. Red Sox

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 13, 2017 3:49 PM

Michael Saunders draws back into the Phillies' lineup tonight.

Saunders will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter in the second game of their home-and-home interleague series with the Boston Red Sox and will bat seventh.

After signing a one-year, $9 million contract in the offseason, Saunders has struggled mightily with the Phillies. He's hitting .203 with .250 on-base percentage. He has six homers and 19 RBIs. Manager Pete Mackanin said after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis he's going to get Daniel Nava more at-bats, meaning Saunders would get fewer at-bats.

Both Saunders and Nava are in the lineup tonight. Nava is playing left field and hitting second. Aaron Altherr will play right and bats third.

Here is the Phillies' full lineup.

1. Odubel Herrera, CF
2. Daniel Nava, LF
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Howie Kendrick, 2B
5. Tommy Joseph, 1B
6. Maikel Franco, 3B
7. Michael Saunders, DH
8. Cameron Rupp, C
9. Freddy Galvis, SS

P: Ben Lively

For more on tonight's game, check out Tom Dougherty's game notes.

Cesar Hernandez out 6 weeks, Phillies to discuss options at second base

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 13, 2017 5:38 PM

BOSTON — The results of second baseman Cesar Hernandez's MRI are in and they're not good.

Hernandez's left abdominal strain will require six weeks on the disabled list, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday. That means Hernandez will be out until late July.

Mackanin said the Phillies would continue to use Howie Kendrick at second base "for right now." He added that he would confer with general manager Matt Klentak about the situation — and other roster matters — when the team returned home after a nine-game road trip on Wednesday.

"I haven't discussed it with Matt," Mackanin said. "They've been preoccupied with the draft. I'm sure when we get home we'll discuss it."

Kendrick, 33, was primarily a second baseman early in his career with the Los Angeles Angels. He opened this season as the Phillies' leftfielder and moved to second on Sunday, when Hernandez went on the disabled list.

Kendrick made two errors at second in Monday night's 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox (see story), but Mackanin thinks he will be fine at the position "once the rust wears off."

Hernandez's absence has already led to an outcry for the Phillies to promote prospect Scott Kingery from Double A. Kingery has put up big numbers at Double A Reading — .306/18/35/1.007  — but the Phillies front office has made it clear it will not rush players to the majors at the expense of their development. Kingery, 23, does not have to be protected on the 40-man roster until after the 2018 season and it's likely the Phillies would rather not put him on the 40-man roster until they know he can stay in the majors for good.

Nonetheless, Mackanin expects to talk about Kingery in his chat with Klentak.

"I'm sure it will come up," he said. "I'm anxious to talk to Matt about the whole scenario. He'll give me his thoughts. I'll give him mine and we'll go from there."

The Phillies are carrying eight relievers and going a man short on the bench at the moment. That could change in the coming days. With Kendrick now playing second, the team could look to add an outfielder from the minor leagues. It's doubtful that the brass is ready to turn Nick Williams loose in the majors. When he comes, he has to play regularly. That could happen later this season, but does not appear to be the plan right now. Cameron Perkins or Andrew Pullin might fit as reserve players, but neither are on the 40-man roster.

"We're in the process of trying to figure it all out," Mackanin said. "I need to sit down with Matt and discuss all of those things."

Phillies draft tracker: RHP Connor Seabold selected in 3rd round

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 13, 2017 2:52 PM

The Phillies' run on college prospects continued into Day 2 of the MLB draft Tuesday, as they used their first pick (83rd overall) on Cal State Fullerton right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold in the third round.

The selection of Seabold marked the third straight college prospect the Phils drafted after taking Virginia outfielder Adam Haseley (eighth overall) and Cal Poly right-handed pitcher Spencer Howard (45th overall) on Day 1.

The draft finishes up Wednesday with rounds 11-30, as the selections start at noon. Here's how the Phillies made out on Day 2 with rounds 3-10.

3rd round: RHP Connor Seabold (Cal State Fullerton)
Seabold was originally drafted out of Newport Harbor High School (New Port Beach, California) by the Baltimore Orioles in the 19th round of the 2014 draft. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound right-hander went on to play three seasons at Cal State Fullerton, where he compiled a 23-15 record and a 2.91 ERA. As a junior this past season, Seabold went 11-5 with a 3.01 ERA in 17 starts.

The 21-year-old pitcher was ranked as the No. 188th prospect on MLB.com and the 74th-rated right-hander by Baseball America.

4th round: 3B Jake Scheiner (Houston)
The Phillies took yet another college prospect in the fourth round, this time selecting Houston infielder Jake Scheiner 113th overall.

After two years of junior college ball at Santa Rosa, Scheiner put together a stellar 2017 campaign in what was his only season at Houston. The right-handed hitter posted a batting line of .346/.432/.667, hit 18 home runs and drove in 64 runs.  

Scheiner (6-1, 200) was named Co-Player of the Year in the American Conference and a third-team All-American by Baseball America.

5th round: LHP Ethan Lindow (Locust Grove HS, Georgia) 

6th round: SS Dalton Guthrie (Florida)

7th round: SS Nick Maton (Lincoln Land CC)

8th round: LHP Jhordany Mezquita (no school)

9th round: 3B Jack Zoellner (New Mexico)

10th round: RHP Connor Brogdon (Lewis-Clark State)

