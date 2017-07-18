Philadelphia Phillies

Tonight's lineup: Nick Williams moves up to 3rd in batting order

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 18, 2017 4:05 PM

Nick Williams is the Phillies' hottest hitter at the moment and because of it, he moves up to third in the batting order for tonight's game in Miami.

Williams has had two straight multi-hit games and is 7 for 20 with two doubles and two homers in his last five. Overall, he's hitting .292 with an .827 OPS through 52 plate appearances.

Tommy Joseph returns to the lineup after sitting out of the series opener. He's in the cleanup spot, followed by Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera.

Cameron Perkins gets another start in left field with Aaron Altherr (hamstring) on the DL. Perkins is just 7 for 41 with 12 strikeouts. In eight starts, Perkins is 4 for 29 (.138) with 10 K's.

Here's the lineup against Marlins left-hander Adam Conley:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Nick Williams, RF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Odubel Herrera, CF
7. Cameron Rupp, C
8. Cameron Perkins, LF
9. Vince Velasquez, P

And for the Fish:

1. Dee Gordon, 2B
2. Giancarlo Stanton, RF
3. Christian Yelich, CF
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Justin Bour, 1B
6. J.T. Realmuto, C
7. Derek Dietrich, 3B
8. JT Riddle, SS
9. Adam Conley, P

Phillies-Marlins 5 things: Vince Velasquez returns, hopes to hit reset button

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 18, 2017 12:55 PM

Phillies (30-61) at Marlins (42-49)
7:10 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Taking a look at Game 2 of the Phillies' three-game series in Miami:

1. More one-run pain
The Phillies opened their series against the Marlins with yet another one-run loss, their major-league leading 25th of the season.

It's uncommon for a team to so consistently fall short in close games. There are only two other teams in baseball with even 15 one-run losses. Last season, the Mariners led the majors in one-run losses with 30.

Credit to Hector Neris for working out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning last night, but all it did was delay the inevitable by about 30 minutes.

2. Velasquez returns
Vince Velasquez makes his return to the Phillies' rotation on the same mound he left with an elbow injury back on May 30.

Velasquez (2-5, 5.58) made three rehab starts, one apiece for Clearwater, Reading and Lehigh Valley. He worked his way up to 70 pitches in the last start July 13, so expect his maximum tonight to be around 80 to 85 pitches. (When Jerad Eickhoff returned from the DL just before the All-Star break, he threw 71 pitches.)

Hopefully, the time off allowed Velasquez to clear his head a bit. His 10 starts earlier this season were rocky, with him allowing four-plus runs four times and lasting at least six innings only three times.

Velasquez has been honest about his performance this season. He's admitted that he's been confused on the mound at times and that he's occasionally gotten away from his strengths. A few weeks ago, he admitted that sometimes he envisions himself as a closer. That comment shouldn't be blown out of proportion because Velasquez still wants to prove he can stick in a rotation and the Phillies will give him every chance to do so.

This will be Velasquez's third start of the season against the Marlins. He beat them on April 26 by allowing three runs over 6⅓ innings. Then on May 30, he allowed two runs in 1⅓ innings and exited early with the elbow injury, which looked scarier then it's turned out to be.

Christian Yelich is 3 for 12 off Velasquez with two homers. Marcell Ozuna is 3 for 10 with a homer and two walks. J.T. Realmuto is 4 for 9, all singles.

3. Phils get another struggling starter
After facing Tom Koehler and his 8.00 ERA last night, the Phillies will face left-hander Adam Conley, who is 2-3 with a 7.53 ERA and hasn't pitched in the majors since May 8.

Conley, a wiry lefty with a fastball-slider-changeup mix, had a solid year with the Marlins in 2016, going 8-6 with a 3.85 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 133⅓ innings. Control was often a problem for him and it got worse this season. Conley walked 16 batters in 28⅔ innings earlier this year and has walked a total of 78 in 162 innings the last two seasons.

That said, control issues have not plagued him against the Phillies. In five career meetings, he's 2-1 with a 1.47 ERA. He's pitched 30⅔ innings against the Phils without allowing a home run.

Odubel Herrera and Cesar Hernandez have combined to go 7 for 17 with three walks off Conley, good for a .500 OBP.

4. Big damage from Stanton
Giancarlo Stanton went deep twice last night and almost hit a third home run, but Cameron Perkins made a jumping catch at the wall in left-center to rob him.

Stanton tends to do this against the rest of the league but not the Phillies. It was only the second time he had multiple homers against the Phils in 91 career games and the first time since April 12, 2014.

In fact, Stanton had just six homers against the Phillies in their last 37 meetings before Monday night.

Stanton, always an injury risk, has played in 90 of 91 games this season and hit .275/.363/.580 with 28 homers (leads NL) and 62 RBIs. 

5. This and that
• The Phillies have taken somewhat long looks at both Perkins and Brock Stassi this season and the results just haven't been there. Perkins is 7 for 41 with 12 strikeouts. Stassi is 13 for 77 with 22 K's. Combined, they've hit .169. 

Neither was a big-time offensive prospect coming up and neither figures to be a piece of the Phils' future, so they could both be 40-man roster casualties in the coming months.

• The Marlins have five starters with an OBP of .360 or higher: Stanton, Yelich, Ozuna, Realmuto and Justin Bour. The Phillies' leader is Aaron Altherr at .359.

Phillies can't overcome Marlins' power during loss in series opener

By Walter Villa | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 18, 2017 1:15 AM

BOX SCORE

MIAMI – The Phillies were overpowered on Monday night.

Granted, the winning run for the Miami Marlins in a 6-5 walk-off victory was a single in the 10th inning by the unimposing Dee Gordon (see Instant Replay).

But it was before that.

It happened two batters into the bottom of the first and again in the third – twice – two home runs by Giancarlo Stanton and one by Justin Bour.

While the Phillies hit no home runs and had a walk by Cesar Hernandez that keyed their big third-inning, four-run rally, the Marlins posed in front of a mirror and flexed their muscles like baseball’s version of Arnold Schwarzenegger (or Saturday Night Live’s Hans and Franz).

You know … “We want to pump you up.”

“Everyone knows about them,” Hernandez said of Stanton and Bour. “They were in the Home Run Derby, and they were there because they hit so many shots.”

The Phillies, meanwhile, rank 28th out of 30 teams with 92 homers.

Nobody on the Phillies has more than 15 homers. The Marlins, who are just 23rd in the majors in long balls, have three players – Stanton, Bour and Marcell Ozuna – who each have more than 20.

Stanton has 28 homers, which leads the National League and is second in the majors behind New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who has 30.

Ozuna and Stanton were All-Stars this year, and Bour went mano a mano against Judge in a dramatic Home Run Derby.

And as the Phillies (30-61) rebuild their roster, it would be nice if they can find more thump throughout their lineup. They had just six hits in 10 innings on Monday, and only three of those were for extra bases, two doubles by rookie Nick Williams and one by Freddy Galvis.

Of the Phillies’ top 10 prospects at the start of this season, eight of them were hitters, including Williams. So maybe those thumpers are on the way.

The Phillies could have used one in the eighth. With one out and the score tied 5-5, the Phillies had the bases loaded but failed to score. Both Brock Stassi (fastball) and pinch hitter Daniel Nava (curveball) were caught looking at strike three on pitches by reliever David Phelps.

“Another one-run loss,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin lamented. “We battled.”

The battle ended in the 10th. With one out, Derek Dietrich hit a long ball to the wall in right field. Late-game substitution Ty Kelly couldn’t grab it, crashing into the wall on his attempt as Dietrich legged out a triple. The Phillies walked two batters intentionally to get to a pinch hitter, backup catcher A.J. Ellis. After Ellis hit into a fielder’s choice, Gordon drove a pitch to right field for the winner.

Gordon, the sixth batter due up in the inning, was in the clubhouse watching video and didn’t think he would have an at-bat. But when Phillies reliever Mark Leiter, Jr. – who was demoted to the minors after taking the loss – gave up the triple, things changed quickly.

“It was chaotic for a second because those intentional walks happen quickly,” Gordon said. “I didn’t even have my batting gloves on when I ran to the on-deck circle.”

Gordon slapped the gloves on quickly and delivered a line-drive single to right for Miami’s fourth walk-off of the season and its first since June 19. Stanton, by the way, nearly hit a third homer. But his high drive to deep left-center was caught by leftfielder Cameron Perkins, who jumped just a bit higher than centerfielder Odubel Herrera to make the grab up against the wall. After the catch, Herrera fell on top of Perkins.

The Marlins nearly ended the game in the bottom of the ninth.

With the bases loaded and one out, Miami had its first chance for a walk-off win. But closer Hector Neris, inheriting Ricardo Pinto’s mess, struck out Christian Yelich. Ozuna then hit a line drive off Neris’ body. The ball bounced to first baseman Tommy Joseph for the inning-ending out.

The Phillies’ bullpen, which allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings, was better than starter Jerad Eickhoff, who was mostly ineffective.

Eickhoff took a no-decision in his second start after coming off the disabled list with a back injury. He allowed five runs in six innings. He struck out eight but walked four and gave up those three homers.

“The Bour [home run] was the most frustrating one,” Eickhoff said. “I should have managed that inning better.”

Load more