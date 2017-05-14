Philadelphia Phillies

Tonight's Lineup: Odubel Herrera hitting 2nd after sitting Game 1 following meeting

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 14, 2017 5:30 PM

After a one-on-one meeting with Pete Mackanin this morning, and a benching in the Phillies' 4-3 win in Game 1 win vs. Nationals, Odubel Herrera will start in center field and hit in the two-hole in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Mackanin would not divulge any details about the meeting, but it came the morning after Herrera hacked at multiple pitches way out of the strike zone in a rally-killing at-bat in Saturday night's loss that capped a 0-for-5 night.

Herrera earned a bit of redemption with a pinch-hit single up the middle in Game 1 Sunday afternoon.

Cesar Hernandez remains atop the lineup after going 1 for 4 with a walk in Game 1. He will be joined by fellow Game-1-mainstays Aaron Altherr and Freddy Galvis. 

Altherr got the Phillies' ninth-inning rally started with a solo shot, his eighth of the year. Galvis went 0 for 3 with a walk in the game.

Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.94 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies vs. Nationals ace Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.59 ERA). Velasquez, who averages 5.5 innings per start this season, will face a stacked Nationals lineup featuring Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy, who are all hitting over .324.

Game 2 of the doubleheader starts with Phillies Pregame Live at 6:30 on CSN and CSNPhilly.com (see game notes).

Here is the Phillies lineup for Game 2:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Odubel Herrera, CF
3. Aaron Altherr, LF
4. Michael Saunders, RF
5. Andres Blanco, 3B
6. Brock Stassi, 1B
7. Freddy Galvis, SS
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Vince Velasquez, P

And for the Nationals:

1. Trea Turner, SS
2. Chris Heisey, LF
3. Bryce Harper, RF
4. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
5. Daniel Murphy, 2B
6. Anthony Rendon, 3B
7. Michael A. Taylor, CF
8. Jose Lobaton, C
9. Max Scherzer, P

Phillies prospect Dylan Cozens sets Coca-Cola Park record with monster homer

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 14, 2017 5:35 PM

The Bash Brothers at Lehigh Valley put on a Mother's Day special in the IronPigs' 7-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons in Game 1 of their doubleheader in Allentown.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins and outfielder Dylan Cozens each hit their ninth home runs of the season in Lehigh Valley's blowout win over Buffalo.

But it was Cozens' blast in the fifth inning — a three-run shot that also plated Hoskins — that stole the show. Cozens, the Phillies' power-hitting corner outfield prospect, saw his monster shot land on the concourse area above the batter's eye at Coca-Cola Park. His home run traveled 469 feet and set the record for the farthest homer in the stadium's nine-year history (see highlight).

 

Cozens' homer was his only hit of Game 1. He went 0 for 2 in Game 2. The IronPigs won both games. In Game 2, they beat the Bisons, 1-0. Hoskins also went 0 for 2 in the second game.

In 35 games with the IronPigs, Cozens is hitting .224 with nine homers and 28 RBIs.

Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Nationals 3 (Game 1)

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 14, 2017 4:35 PM

BOX SCORE

WASHINGTON -- Three outs from their 12th loss in the last 14 games, the Phillies rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon to beat the Washington Nationals, 4-3, in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Phils trailed 3-1 entering the ninth. Aaron Altherr led off with a home run against Shawn Kelley and Maikel Franco and Cameron Rupp had back-to-back one-out doubles to tie the game. The Phils took the lead on a RBI single by Ty Kelly.

The bullpen did a good job with four scoreless innings.

The Phils enter the second game of the doubleheader at 14-20.

Washington is an NL-best 23-13.

Starting pitching report
Jeremy Hellickson continued his recent downturn. He gave up three runs, all on a pair of homers, over five innings.

Phillies' pitching has allowed 55 homers, second-most in the majors.

Hellickson went 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts in April. Included in that performance were two starts against the Nationals in which he allowed just two runs in 12 innings.

Since the start of May, Hellickson has given up 19 hits and 12 earned runs in 13 2/3 innings over three starts. He has surrendered seven homers in that span. Two of those starts have been against Washington.

Hellickson is the first Phillies' starter to make four starts against the same club in the first 34 games of a season since Jumbo Elliot in 1931.

Washington lefty Gio Gonzalez held the Phillies to a run over 6 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Bullpen report
The Phillies' bullpen was very good. It delivered four shutout innings. Joely Rodriguez pitched two scoreless frames. Joaquin Benoit pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Hector Neris got the save.

Kelley allowed three hits and three runs in the ninth and took the loss.

At the plate
Tommy Joseph homered for the Phillies. Joseph has 10 extra-base hits in his last 17 games. He had just two in his first 13.

Altherr's homer was his eighth.

Bryce Harper, who won Saturday night's game with a walk-off homer, got Washington going with a solo homer against Hellickson in the first inning. He hit a 2-1 changeup. Harper has 12 homers on the season and 20 in his career against the Phillies.

Trea Turner also homered for the second day in a row when he belted a 3-1 fastball from Hellickson for a two-run shot in the fifth.

Up next
Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.94) opposes Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.59) in the second game at 7:05 p.m on CSN (see game notes).

