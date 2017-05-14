Tonight's Lineup: Odubel Herrera hitting 2nd after sitting Game 1 following meeting

After a one-on-one meeting with Pete Mackanin this morning, and a benching in the Phillies' 4-3 win in Game 1 win vs. Nationals, Odubel Herrera will start in center field and hit in the two-hole in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Mackanin would not divulge any details about the meeting, but it came the morning after Herrera hacked at multiple pitches way out of the strike zone in a rally-killing at-bat in Saturday night's loss that capped a 0-for-5 night.

Herrera earned a bit of redemption with a pinch-hit single up the middle in Game 1 Sunday afternoon.

Cesar Hernandez remains atop the lineup after going 1 for 4 with a walk in Game 1. He will be joined by fellow Game-1-mainstays Aaron Altherr and Freddy Galvis.

Altherr got the Phillies' ninth-inning rally started with a solo shot, his eighth of the year. Galvis went 0 for 3 with a walk in the game.

Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.94 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies vs. Nationals ace Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.59 ERA). Velasquez, who averages 5.5 innings per start this season, will face a stacked Nationals lineup featuring Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy, who are all hitting over .324.

Game 2 of the doubleheader starts with Phillies Pregame Live at 6:30 on CSN and CSNPhilly.com (see game notes).

Here is the Phillies lineup for Game 2:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B

2. Odubel Herrera, CF

3. Aaron Altherr, LF

4. Michael Saunders, RF

5. Andres Blanco, 3B

6. Brock Stassi, 1B

7. Freddy Galvis, SS

8. Andrew Knapp, C

9. Vince Velasquez, P

And for the Nationals:

1. Trea Turner, SS

2. Chris Heisey, LF

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

5. Daniel Murphy, 2B

6. Anthony Rendon, 3B

7. Michael A. Taylor, CF

8. Jose Lobaton, C

9. Max Scherzer, P