Tonight's lineup: Odubel Herrera moved down in the lineup again

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 24, 2017 7:15 PM

After going 1 for 4 on Friday night, Odubel Herrera finds himself further down in the Phillies' lineup.

Herrera falls to seventh in the order while the Phils go for their third straight win facing the Diamondbacks at Chase Field Saturday night (10:10/TCN and CSNPhilly.com). The centerfielder has hit well over his last five games (8 for 22 with two doubles), but he's made multiple baserunning miscues that have hurt the team. 

This will be the second time Herrera has started batting seventh this season. He batted sixth in Friday's win. Andres Blanco moves up a spot to replace him in the six-hole while the rest of the lineup remains the same facing another lefty starter in Robbie Ray. Blanco was a late addition to last night's lineup after Howie Kendrick was scratched with hamstring tightness. 

Rookie Cameron Perkins leads off while Freddy Galvis, fresh off a 2-for-5 night, bats second. Cameron Rupp remains behind the plate for Ben Lively, who makes his fifth career start.

Here's the full lineup that will face Ray on Saturday:

1. Cameron Perkins, LF
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Andres Blanco, 2B
7. Odubel Herrera, CF
8. Cameron Rupp, C
9. Ben Lively, P

And here's the Diamondbacks nine that will take on Lively: 

1. Gregor Blanco, CF
2. David Peralta, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Jake Lamb, 3B
5. Chris Owings, SS
6. Brandon Drury, 2B
7. Daniel Descalso, LF
8. Chris Herrmann, C
9. Robbie Ray, P

For more on tonight's game, check out Steven Tydings' preview

Best of MLB: Turner, Taylor key Nationals' 18-3 blowout vs. Reds

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 11:25 PM

WASHINGTON -- Michael Taylor homered twice among his four hits, Trea Turner finished 5 of 5 with a walk and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 18-3 on Saturday.

Daniel Murphy had four RBIs for the Nationals. His three-run double highlighted the six-run second inning and Taylor's two-run homer capped a four-run fourth inning. Taylor added a solo shot in the sixth.

Turner, Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Wieters each drove in two runs. All of Turner's career-high five hits were singles including run-scoring hits in the second and eighth.

Washington led 13-0 as Joe Ross (4-3) blanked the Reds until Patrick Kivlehan's pinch-hit home run in the sixth.

In his first appearance since Aug. 28, Homer Bailey (0-1) allowed eight runs and six hits with three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

The Reds, who have lost 13 of 14, also gave up 17 runs on May 29 at Toronto (see full recap).

O's avoid dubious mark, Bundy goes 7 innings to top Rays 8-3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Dylan Bundy helped Baltimore avoid a dubious pitching record, throwing seven solid innings as the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Saturday.

The Orioles had given up at least five runs in 20 straight games, matching the major league mark set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Bundy (8-6) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. Relievers Donnie Hart and Mychal Givens combined to keep the Rays scoreless over the final two innings.

Jose Alvarado (0-3) walked the only batter he faced, Seth Smith, leading off the seventh. He was replaced by Jumbo Diaz, who gave up a two-run double to Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini's two-run homer that put Baltimore ahead 7-3.

Baltimore also got a second-inning, two-run homer from Welington Castillo and Adam Jones hit a solo shot in the third.

Corey Dickerson and Evan Longoria homered on consecutive pitches in the third for the Rays (see full recap).

Jacob deGrom shines as Mets top Giants 5-2
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jacob deGrom pitched eight strong innings and Wilmer Flores hit a home run and drove in two runs as the New York Mets defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Saturday.

DeGrom (7-3) struck out seven and allowed one run while scattering four hits to lead the Mets to their second win in a row after they had lost four straight and seven of eight entering the series.

The Giants, who are on pace to lose more than 100 games for the first time since arriving on the West Coast, continued their freefall. They've lost 11 of their last 12 games, 13 of 15 and 20 of their last 25.

Curtis Granderson tripled off Sam Dyson (0-1) to lead off the eighth inning and scored on Jay Bruce's RBI single. Flores doubled in Asdrubal Cabrera later in the inning to extend the lead to 3-1. The Mets made it a four-run lead in the ninth when Michael Conforto drove in Jose Reyes and later scored on a wild pitch.

Brandon Belt homered in the seventh for the Giants (see full recap).

Ramirez sharp in Angels' win over Red Sox; Farrell ejected
BOSTON -- JC Ramirez rebounded from his shortest career start with six solid innings, Cameron Maybin doubled home a run and scored another and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Saturday night.

The Angels look for their fifth series win in their last six on Sunday.

Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost for only the third time in their last 13 home games.

Ramirez (7-5) allowed one run and four hits with five strikeouts after lasting just three innings and giving up five runs in his previous start.

Blake Parker struck out pinch-hitter Chris Young with the bases loaded for the final out for his first save of the season after Boston scored twice in the ninth.

Red Sox manager John Farrell was ejected by third-base umpire and crew chief Bill Miller after Fernando Abad was called for a balk, scoring a run that made it 5-1 in the seventh (see full recap).

Trade talk: Phillies have a 'standing offer' for reliever Pat Neshek

Trade talk: Phillies have a 'standing offer' for reliever Pat Neshek

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 24, 2017 10:00 PM

PHOENIX -- There are five weeks to go before the non-waiver trade deadline and the Phillies have already received at least one offer for one of their players.

The club has a "standing offer" on the table for veteran reliever Pat Neshek, according to a source. The right-hander is having a strong season. Entering Saturday night's game, he'd allowed just two runs in 29 2/3 innings.

The Phillies acquired Neshek and his $6.5 million salary from Houston last fall. Phillies management hoped Neshek would do just what he has done — provide several months of stability to the bullpen while becoming a July trade chip. It's unclear what the return would be on Neshek — a low-level prospect would be a good bet but clearly Phillies management believes the pitcher can build more value in the coming weeks, otherwise it would have pulled the trigger on a deal already.

Neshek recently said he expects to be traded

The Phillies had hoped veterans Michael Saunders and Jeanmar Gomez would also build some trade value, but both were designated for assignment last week and will be released Sunday.

Infielder Howie Kendrick could have some value to a team looking for a versatile bat. He was not in the Phillies' lineup for the third day in a row Saturday. He is battling some hamstring tightness, but it is not serious and should not keep him out long.

Starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson and reliever Joaquin Benoit are also trade chips. Both have had up-and-down seasons and that will impact the Phillies' return. Hellickson will be owed about $6 million at the trade deadline, but the Phillies will subsidize some of that to strike a deal.

Basically, there are no untouchables on the roster, but it's too early to tell what will happen.

"I think we have some players who are desirable, but it's too hard to predict because we're still a month away," manager Pete Mackanin said.

