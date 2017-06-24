Trade talk: Phillies have a 'standing offer' for reliever Pat Neshek

PHOENIX -- There are five weeks to go before the non-waiver trade deadline and the Phillies have already received at least one offer for one of their players.
The club has a "standing offer" on the table for veteran reliever Pat Neshek, according to a source. The right-hander is having a strong season. Entering Saturday night's game, he'd allowed just two runs in 29 2/3 innings.
The Phillies acquired Neshek and his $6.5 million salary from Houston last fall. Phillies management hoped Neshek would do just what he has done — provide several months of stability to the bullpen while becoming a July trade chip. It's unclear what the return would be on Neshek — a low-level prospect would be a good bet but clearly Phillies management believes the pitcher can build more value in the coming weeks, otherwise it would have pulled the trigger on a deal already.
Neshek recently said he expects to be traded.
The Phillies had hoped veterans Michael Saunders and Jeanmar Gomez would also build some trade value, but both were designated for assignment last week and will be released Sunday.
Infielder Howie Kendrick could have some value to a team looking for a versatile bat. He was not in the Phillies' lineup for the third day in a row Saturday. He is battling some hamstring tightness, but it is not serious and should not keep him out long.
Starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson and reliever Joaquin Benoit are also trade chips. Both have had up-and-down seasons and that will impact the Phillies' return. Hellickson will be owed about $6 million at the trade deadline, but the Phillies will subsidize some of that to strike a deal.
Basically, there are no untouchables on the roster, but it's too early to tell what will happen.
"I think we have some players who are desirable, but it's too hard to predict because we're still a month away," manager Pete Mackanin said.
BOX SCORE
PHOENIX -- Entering Saturday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phillies had won two straight games on the strength of a pair of good starts by Aaron Nola and Mark Leiter Jr.
Those two outings affirmed the age-old reality that even a bad team has a shot to win if it gets good pitching.
Ben Lively couldn't keep the streak of good starts going. He was tagged for seven hits and five runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 9-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks (see Instant Replay).
The bullpen work was also spotty. Hoby Milner, Edubray Ramos and Adam Morgan allowed a combined eight baserunners and four runs over 2 2/3 innings.
"You pitch better," manager Pete Mackanin said when asked if there could have been a way to hold down the Diamondbacks' powerful offense. "That's basically it. Our guy pitched great yesterday. We had some good pitching in that game. Today, not so much."
The Diamondbacks improved to 27-10 at home while the Phillies fell to 10-29 on the road and 24-49 overall.
Arizona lefty Robbie Ray and three relievers held the Phillies to two runs on the night. Both of them came on one swing by Lively. Yes, the pitcher provided all of the Phillies' offense. Lively clubbed his first career homer, a two-run shot, on a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball from Ray with two outs in the fourth inning.
"My first at-bat, he threw fastballs right by me and I was like, 'Dang, that's pretty firm,' " Lively said. "The next at-bat they gave me the go-ahead on the first pitch and it was right there."
Lively lined the pitch over the wall in right-center to give the Phils a 2-1 lead.
As it turned out, the homer may have hurt Lively as much as it helped him.
"I was pretty pumped up about that and I kind of stayed a little too pumped up," he said.
He lost the lead in the fourth, giving up a run after allowing two straight hits to open the inning. He allowed two more hits and a run in the fifth then was tagged for two more in the sixth, one on a leadoff homer by Jake Lamb.
"I just kind of let it get away from me," Lively said. "I was squeezed down in the zone. That kind of got me a little more, I wouldn't say frustrated, but I just got going, going, going and kind of let the speed of the game get to me. I usually don't let that happen. I made some bad pitches.
"I can't pitch like that. I was making terrible pitches. I was grabbing the ball and going. I wasn’t even thinking. You can't do that up here."
Lively had begun his major-league career with four straight quality starts before this outing.
"Arizona has a good hitting team," Mackanin said. "He made a few mistakes. He'd been doing well for us. But today wasn't his best outing."
Ray pitched 6 1/3 innings for his eighth win. He is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his last seven starts.
The game featured some good and bad Phillies' defense. Third baseman Maikel Franco made two fielding gems, but centerfielder Odubel Herrera was charged with an error when he dropped a ball at the warning track in the second. It led to an unearned run behind Lively.
"The only thing I can think about talking about was Lively's two-run homer run and two great plays by Franco," Mackanin said.
Mackanin was right. There wasn't much worth talking about after this one. That has been the case too many times in this long, losing season. Maybe Sunday will offer something more.
BOX SCORE
PHOENIX -- The Phillies' modest two-game winning streak ended in a 9-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Starting pitcher Ben Lively accounted for the Phillies' offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Lively's homer, the first of his career, gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead. Arizona scored eight runs in the next four innings to take control.
Arizona is 27-10 at home. The Phillies are 10-29 on the road and 24-49 overall.
Starting pitching report
Lively's string of four straight quality starts to open his big-league career came to an end as he was tagged for seven hits and five runs (one was unearned) over 5 1/3 innings. Lively did not walk a batter nor did he have a strikeout.
Arizona lefty Robbie Ray pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball for his eighth win. Ray is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his last seven starts. He struck out five.
Ray issued a two-out walk to Cameron Rupp in the fourth and Lively made him pay with a two-run homer.
At the plate
Lively's homer came on a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball. It was the Phillies' only extra-base hit.
Arizona had 12 hits, including a homer by Jake Lamb. Catcher Chris Herrmann drove in three runs. Daniel Descalso had three hits.
Bullpen report
Phillies relievers Hoby Milner, Edubray Ramos and Adam Morgan were lit up for four runs.
Arizona's Archie Bradley got two big outs with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh when the game was still close.
In the field
Centerfielder Odubel Herrera was charged with an error when he dropped a ball at the warning track in the second. It led to a run.
Arizona centerfielder Rey Fuentes made a terrific catch at the wall on a drive by Cameron Perkins to end the game.
Health check
Howie Kendrick did not start for the third straight day because of tightness in his left hamstring. It is not considered serious.
"We're just being cautious," manager Pete Mackanin said.
Jerad Eickhoff will test himself in a bullpen session Sunday. He is on the disabled list with an upper back strain. The bullpen session will determine whether Eickhoff will be able to come off the disabled list and pitch Wednesday in Seattle.
Up next
The series continues Sunday afternoon. Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.61) pitches against Arizona right-hander Randall Delgado (1-1, 3.48).